Shortbread Cookie Recipes

Shortbread Cookies II

1047
Use this recipe for buttery shortbread dough to make press cookies.
By Julia

Whipped Shortbread Cookies

610
A festive melt in your mouth cookie, and very easy to make.
By William Anatooskin

Caramel Shortbread Squares

914
These cookies consist of a shortbread crust, firm caramel center, and a milk chocolate top. They are super-easy to make and they take only 20 minutes to bake.
By Julia

Heavenly Shortbread

Very easy to make and delicious.
By Mazie

Chocolate Chip Shortbread Cookie Logs

144
Delicious shortbread logs with chocolate chips in the cookie and dipped in chocolate and nuts on the end.
By Rhonda Golub

Tina's Shortbread Chocolate Chip Cookies

499
This cookie is incredible. It's so rich and tasty. I cannot tell how many times I get asked for this recipe. Everyone loves it and it's easy to make. These keep very well. You can make dough ahead time and freeze it. Defrost when ready to use and follow baking instructions. Great cookie for the holidays.
By Tina Andre' Fox

Almond Shortbread I

Melt-in-your-mouth shortbread.
By Robin J.

Maple Shortbread Cookies

53
When moving and trying to use up leftover items in the refrigerator, I came up with this recipe. Tasty!
By NSTARK

Scottish Shortbread II

Light, very buttery. Does not make a large batch, but are simple enough to make many batches. Recipe does not double well.
By Cheryl Otten

Peanut Butter and Jelly Thumbprint Shortbread Cookies

43
These are just like the shortbread and jam cookies you know, but with the taste of peanut butter and grape jelly.
By Christine Thomas Boss

Kay's Shortbread

260
This simple shortbread cookie is baked in a nine inch round cake pan, and cut into wedges.
By k. johnston

Venice High School Cherry Butter Cookies

102
I made these cookies waaay back when in Home Economics class at Venice High School in L.A., California. With a shortbread texture blended with walnuts and cherries, these are certainly unforgettable. I usually bake them around Christmas, but they are super any time of year. They are particularly great with a hot cup of coffee, I hope you enjoy these as much as my family does!
By bakinfool
Melt - In - Your - Mouth Shortbread

1498
This quick and easy shortbread will literally melt when you take a bite. Great for Christmas parties with a little bit of decorating.
By Jennifer Wilton

Three-Ingredient Shortbread Cookies

1
This recipe is so easy and so tasty! You can dip half the cookie in chocolate once they have cooled completely. I have made these for Christmas cookies by dipping in chocolate and sprinkling with pecans. I have also used pink chocolate for baby showers.
By Stephanie DeMuth

Lemon-Butter Shortbread Cookies

17
You will love the burst of fresh lemon flavor in these buttery, tender shortbread cookies. And if that's not enough to tempt your taste buds, they get dipped in a tart, lemony glaze. Lemony delicious! Cookies taste more lemony the next day.
By Cindy My Country Table

Perfect Thumbprint Cookies

38
My mother, Pauline, made really nice thumbprint cookies, but I never wrote down her recipe. I knew the ingredients, but unless you have the right proportions, you won't get that perfect melt-in-your-mouth texture. So, I did an image search and found a recipe that looked very similar, credited to a great-grandma named Mitzi. Since my last name is Mitzewich, that pretty much sealed the deal. In case you can't decide between a shortbread-focused cookie and a more jammy one, here's how to make both.
By Chef John

Peanut Butter Shortbread Cookies

24
Enjoy the most peanuttiest peanut butter cookie you'll ever taste, cuz, it's all peanut butter.
By Julia

Empire Biscuits

66
This shortbread cookie is a traditional Scottish recipe. These are round cookies sandwiched with jam and topped off with a delicious icing and a cherry.
By Julia

Scotch Shortbread

38
My best friend in high school's mom made this for me when I had my first overnight stay in a hospital. I loved it so much that I made it whenever I got the chance. When we lived overseas, my mom had to limit the number of times I could make it because butter was so expensive. Now it's part of my Christmas baking. Very rich and good!
By SueSmo79

Scottish Shortbread IV

634
This is the most basic cookie recipe there is. Real butter and brown sugar give it an irresistible flavor.
By Julia

Lavender Shortbread Cookies

104
A buttery lavender-flavored dough that can be made into round shapes using a biscuit cutter, or various shapes using cookie cutters. You can also roll the dough into a log, chill, and then slice and bake.
By Maryeileen Corcoran

Low-Carb Almond Shortbread Cookies

6
Crispy little shortbread cookies that are perfect for low-carb eating, made with almond flour.
By Paula Todora Paula T

3-Ingredient Shortbread Cookies

170
These melt in your mouth. The secret is in the beating.
By Carol

Coconut Oil Sugar Cookies

14
This is a variation on the sugar cookie using coconut oil. It tastes similar to a shortbread cookie, but they are very moist and delicious. Roll tops of cookies in sugar and/or colored sugar before baking for a festive treat. Cinnamon and sugar works well, too.
By Kristonia

Almond Crescent Cookies

23
This is a recipe I make almost every Christmas. I got it from a coworker about 20 years ago. It's a big hit with those who like almonds.
By staubenf

Canada Squares

6
They're all red and white with a hint of maple. When sliced, the cookies reveal a white base, red middle, and white top. They will have you singing 'O Canada' for the rest of the day!
By RedApple
