Shortbread Cookie Recipes

This cookie is incredible. It's so rich and tasty. I cannot tell how many times I get asked for this recipe. Everyone loves it and it's easy to make. These keep very well. You can make dough ahead time and freeze it. Defrost when ready to use and follow baking instructions. Great cookie for the holidays.
I made these cookies waaay back when in Home Economics class at Venice High School in L.A., California. With a shortbread texture blended with walnuts and cherries, these are certainly unforgettable. I usually bake them around Christmas, but they are super any time of year. They are particularly great with a hot cup of coffee, I hope you enjoy these as much as my family does!
This recipe is so easy and so tasty! You can dip half the cookie in chocolate once they have cooled completely. I have made these for Christmas cookies by dipping in chocolate and sprinkling with pecans. I have also used pink chocolate for baby showers.
You will love the burst of fresh lemon flavor in these buttery, tender shortbread cookies. And if that's not enough to tempt your taste buds, they get dipped in a tart, lemony glaze. Lemony delicious! Cookies taste more lemony the next day.
My mother, Pauline, made really nice thumbprint cookies, but I never wrote down her recipe. I knew the ingredients, but unless you have the right proportions, you won't get that perfect melt-in-your-mouth texture. So, I did an image search and found a recipe that looked very similar, credited to a great-grandma named Mitzi. Since my last name is Mitzewich, that pretty much sealed the deal. In case you can't decide between a shortbread-focused cookie and a more jammy one, here's how to make both.
My best friend in high school's mom made this for me when I had my first overnight stay in a hospital. I loved it so much that I made it whenever I got the chance. When we lived overseas, my mom had to limit the number of times I could make it because butter was so expensive. Now it's part of my Christmas baking. Very rich and good!
This recipe was given to me by my mother-in-law, one of the best cooks I know...and given that we're from south Louisiana, that's saying something. With the chopped up dried cranberries, these are as pretty as they are tasty.
A buttery lavender-flavored dough that can be made into round shapes using a biscuit cutter, or various shapes using cookie cutters. You can also roll the dough into a log, chill, and then slice and bake.
This is a variation on the sugar cookie using coconut oil. It tastes similar to a shortbread cookie, but they are very moist and delicious. Roll tops of cookies in sugar and/or colored sugar before baking for a festive treat. Cinnamon and sugar works well, too.