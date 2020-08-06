Peanut Butter Cookie Recipes

Peanut Butter Balls IV
My family makes these every Christmas, they're one of our favorites. The maple flavoring is the key ingredient!
3-Ingredient Peanut Butter Cookies
This is one of my favorite cookies to make. They are the only peanut butter cookies my family will eat! Sprinkle a pinch of sugar on cookies before baking, if desired.
Molasses Peanut Butter Crinkles
Plump sugar-topped cookies that taste just like Mary Jane candies. I tone down the ginger and cloves for my toddlers.
Three Ingredient Peanut Butter Cookies
This recipe has just 3 ingredients. It's fast, easy and the cookies are wonderful! It's great for kids that are just learning to bake.
Peanut Blossoms II
I make these every year for our annual cookie open house. We make about 15 to 20 different kinds of cookies and have a 4 hour open house with friends. We then prepare cookie trays to take to shut ins and freeze the rest to enjoy all year long. My husband helps with this four day project! He's retired ... and I'm partially retired. It has been a long standing tradition that we enjoy every year!
Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies II
Peanut butter and chocolate chip cookies made with natural peanut butter and kosher salt.
World's Easiest Peanut Butter Blossoms
These are truly the easiest peanut butter blossom cookies ever - just four ingredients. They turn out perfectly every time. Have a glass of milk ready! Perfect to bring to holiday parties.
Easy, Chewy Flourless Peanut Butter Cookies
This simple, tasty recipe yields 12 to 16 cookies, but is so simple that it can be doubled (or tripled!) easily.
Joey's Peanut Butter Cookies
My boyfriend's special recipe makes the peanut butteriest tasting cookie I have ever tasted. These soft and chewy peanut buttery cookies are the best!