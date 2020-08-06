Peanut Butter Cookie Recipes

Classic peanut butter cookies will always be a favorite treat. Try variations with chocolate chips or oatmeal, or even a no-bake version.

Staff Picks

Classic Peanut Butter Cookies

Rating: 4.6 stars
4242
Makes great cookies!
By Shirley Sadler

Peanut Butter Balls IV

Rating: 4.23 stars
226
My family makes these every Christmas, they're one of our favorites. The maple flavoring is the key ingredient!
By BECKE

3-Ingredient Peanut Butter Cookies

Rating: 4.46 stars
514
This is one of my favorite cookies to make. They are the only peanut butter cookies my family will eat! Sprinkle a pinch of sugar on cookies before baking, if desired.
By heather

Peanut Butter Kiss Cookies

Rating: 4.35 stars
1028
Deliciously simple, fast, and easy!
By Sharon Baetcke

Peanut Butter Bars I

Rating: 4.61 stars
3040
These peanut butter bars taste just like peanut butter cups.
By Nancy

Molasses Peanut Butter Crinkles

Rating: 4.31 stars
36
Plump sugar-topped cookies that taste just like Mary Jane candies. I tone down the ginger and cloves for my toddlers.
By Rachel

Three Ingredient Peanut Butter Cookies

Rating: 4.38 stars
1625
This recipe has just 3 ingredients. It's fast, easy and the cookies are wonderful! It's great for kids that are just learning to bake.
By Francie

Peanut Blossoms II

Rating: 4.74 stars
695
I make these every year for our annual cookie open house. We make about 15 to 20 different kinds of cookies and have a 4 hour open house with friends. We then prepare cookie trays to take to shut ins and freeze the rest to enjoy all year long. My husband helps with this four day project! He's retired ... and I'm partially retired. It has been a long standing tradition that we enjoy every year!
By Rosemarie Magee

Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies II

Rating: 4.25 stars
197
Peanut butter and chocolate chip cookies made with natural peanut butter and kosher salt.
By Barb Gurley

World's Easiest Peanut Butter Blossoms

Rating: 4.77 stars
39
These are truly the easiest peanut butter blossom cookies ever - just four ingredients. They turn out perfectly every time. Have a glass of milk ready! Perfect to bring to holiday parties.
By Jacquita

Easy, Chewy Flourless Peanut Butter Cookies

Rating: 4.55 stars
56
This simple, tasty recipe yields 12 to 16 cookies, but is so simple that it can be doubled (or tripled!) easily.
By Tamara B

Joey's Peanut Butter Cookies

Rating: 4.31 stars
1791
My boyfriend's special recipe makes the peanut butteriest tasting cookie I have ever tasted. These soft and chewy peanut buttery cookies are the best!
By P Weiss
Inspiration and Ideas

Chef John's Peanut Butter Cookies
Rating: Unrated
388
"These are the best peanut butter cookies ever." – Lisa Sommers
Chewy Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies
Rating: Unrated
1873
"Absolutely amazing. I never leave reviews but these are worthy." – Kim
Oatmeal Peanut Butter Cookies
Rating: Unrated
1384
Peanut Butter Cup Cookies
Rating: Unrated
108
Chewy Whole Wheat Peanut Butter Brownies
Rating: Unrated
47
Peanut Butter Pie Bars
Rating: Unrated
4

Peanut Butter Haystacks

Rating: 4.6 stars
328

Delicious is all I can say.

More Peanut Butter Cookie Recipes

Peanut Butter Blossoms

Rating: 4.63 stars
131
This started as my mother's recipe, but I made adjustments over time to find the right peanut butter cookie base which is solid enough not to break but soft when you bite into them. These have been a family holiday favorite for many years, hope yours enjoys them too!
By ramsey_luver

4-Ingredient Keto Peanut Butter Cookies

Rating: 4.03 stars
98
Kids will love these scrumptious low-carb keto cookies; all you need is peanut butter, vanilla extract, an egg, and some sugar substitute.
By Fioa

Oatmeal Peanut Butter Cookies

Rating: 4.64 stars
3098
A nice change of pace from the usual peanut butter cookie. My husband never liked peanut butter cookies until I made him this recipe.
By Michele

Soft Peanut Butter Cookies

Rating: 4.48 stars
428
Peanut butter cookies that stay soft with a good flavor but not too sweet! You won't make another recipe after this one!
By Cindy Duvall

Favorite Peanut Butter Cookies

Rating: 4.42 stars
543
Simple peanut butter cookies with the traditional crisscross on the top.
By Anita

Super-Easy Peanut Butter Cookies

Rating: 4.13 stars
31
When we need cookies in a snap, this is our best go-to recipe - easy, fast and super delicious!
By Kraft Peanut Butter
Sponsored By Kraft Peanut Butter

Sugar-Free Peanut Butter Cookies

Rating: 3.9 stars
224
My Dad is diabetic, but loves peanut butter cookies. I was playing around with some recipes to make a sugar-free version. This is what I came up with.
By lobsteriffic

Best Peanut Butter Cookies Ever

Rating: 4.24 stars
1150
This is an amazing no-flour peanut butter cookie. It is so easy, even kids like to make it.
By BAKINGNUTS

Flourless Peanut Butter Cookies

Rating: 4.38 stars
2698
Heavy, yummy, and very peanut-buttery. You'll need lots of milk to eat these!!
By Stephanie T.

Chef John's Peanut Butter Cookies

Rating: 4.65 stars
388
These classic cookies don't get much easier.
By Chef John

Chocolate Coated Peanut Butter Crackers

Rating: 4.83 stars
127
Peanut butter-filled crackers with chocolate or white chocolate coating. (The recipe is written using chocolate almond bark, but just substitute the same amount of white chocolate for the white variation.)
By Barb

Peanut Butter Balls V

Rating: 4.72 stars
107
These are a no-bake great tasting ball.
By Karin Christian

The Whole Jar of Peanut Butter Cookies

Rating: 4.69 stars
878
This cookie got its name because a whole 18-ounce jar of peanut butter is used to make it. It is the creamiest, moistest cookie I have ever had, and bound to be a favorite with anyone who makes them. Just don't over bake them!
By Kevin Ryan

Jennah's Famous Peanut Butter Blossoms

Rating: 4.45 stars
38
This is a recipe my mom and I have made every Christmas for almost 15 years. It is always a hit and has people begging for more and for the recipe! Sometimes I do two Hershey's® Kisses per cookie on some of the cookies.
By JenRioux

Dad's Favorite Peanut Butter Cookies

Rating: 4.35 stars
178
My Dad's sister gave me this recipe for killer peanut butter cookies.
By Kendra Amaro

Peanut Butter Kisses II

Rating: 3.14 stars
22
Peanut butter cookies with chocolate kisses in the center.
By Robin

No Bake Bumpy Peanut Butter Nuggets

Rating: 3.87 stars
115
Kids love to make (and eat) these sugar free cookies.
By Ashley

Old Fashioned Peanut Butter Cookies

Rating: 4.28 stars
67
A double dose of peanut butter!
By Stephanie Watts

No Bake Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookies

Rating: 4.55 stars
124
The best no-bake chocolate cookies. They're not dry and gritty. It's the best!
By JJsMa

Chocolate Peanut Butter Bars II

Rating: 4.63 stars
196
No-bake peanut butter bars.
By Dawn DeMaster

Peanut Butter Cookies I

Rating: 2.72 stars
61
A traditional cookie made with peanut butter and honey. This is decorated with the classic criss cross.
By k. anderson

Mom's Peanut Butter Blossom Cookies

Rating: 4.56 stars
41
My mom makes these every year for Christmas, and I must admit, they are one of my favorites!
By Hailey Rae

Easy and Fun Peanut Butter Balls

Rating: 4.43 stars
80
Kids will love to roll these peanut butter balls into the different coatings.
By MARBALET

Uncle Mac's Peanut Butter and Jelly Cookies

Rating: 4.45 stars
159
Soft, tasty peanut butter cookies with a touch of jelly on top. No flour needed.
By EHATH
