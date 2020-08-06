Oatmeal Cookie Recipes

I modified Beatrice's Excellent Oatmeal cookies very slightly. I came up with something that my boyfriend went CRAZY over! I've never seen him enjoy cookies to that extent! He said I blew his mother's recipe away.
With a little experimenting, I came up with these chewy, spicy, oatmeal raisin cookies. They make your kitchen smell wonderful while they are baking. They almost remind me of Christmas because the spices smell so good.
With a little experimenting, I came up with these chewy, spicy, oatmeal raisin cookies. They make your kitchen smell wonderful while they are baking. They almost remind me of Christmas because the spices smell so good.
This was my Grandmother's recipe from the 1940's. These cookies use molasses in place of brown sugar, which was one of the items rationed during the war (and harder to get than white sugar, they tell me). To me they're better than regular oatmeal cookies!
My sister and I love something sweet with our coffee in the morning. We created this recipe to make a wholesome breakfast. I generally double the batch and keep them in the freezer. They taste even better frozen (still soft!). Whole grains, fiber, and protein and no butter! Can it really be delicious? Yes! My kids can't keep their fingers out of the batter. I decided to add it to Allrecipes because everyone keeps asking me for the recipe. Enjoy!
I tried to combine recipes to come up with a cookie that tastes like Tate's Bake Shop cookies. The published Tate's recipe on YouTube does not taste like the cookies you buy in the store in the green bag. This is the closest I've come to simulating the oatmeal raisin flavor. This is not a thick cakey cookie but a thin, crisp, lighter version.