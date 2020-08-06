Oatmeal Cookie Recipes

Find your perfect oatmeal cookie—whether soft and chewy, spiced with ginger, or studded with chips of chocolate or butterscotch. And don't forget the walnuts and raisins.

Community Picks

Chewy Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Cookies

5602
I modified Beatrice's Excellent Oatmeal cookies very slightly. I came up with something that my boyfriend went CRAZY over! I've never seen him enjoy cookies to that extent! He said I blew his mother's recipe away.
By PANTHERA

Beth's Spicy Oatmeal Raisin Cookies

5230
With a little experimenting, I came up with these chewy, spicy, oatmeal raisin cookies. They make your kitchen smell wonderful while they are baking. They almost remind me of Christmas because the spices smell so good.
By Beth Sigworth

Soft Oatmeal Cookies

5247
This recipe for soft oatmeal cookies creates a moist and flavorful dessert that will make everyone's day a little bit better.
By BITTERSWEET1

Oatmeal Raisin Cookies

2336
Soft and chewy oatmeal raisin drop cookies are an old family-favorite.
By Allrecipes Member

Oatmeal Peanut Butter Cookies III

1382
These are so close to the Girl Scout oatmeal peanut butter cookies that you won't know the difference!

Delicious Raspberry Oatmeal Cookie Bars

1914
One of my favorite cookie bar recipes.
By MARBALET

Oatmeal Butterscotch Cookies

656
Great cookies!
By Jolene

15 Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipes

If you've never given oatmeal cookies a chance, it's time to start, with one crucial adjustment.
By Sarra Sedghi

Chocolate Oatmeal Cookies

505
Energy packed cookies that please even a finicky teenager! Raisins can be substituted for chocolate chips.
By Norcal

Cowboy Cookies III

494
These are yummy. If you can manage to get them to cook just the right way, they aren't crunchy, but soft and the tiniest bit chewy, and melt in your mouth!
By Bonneroo

Crisp Oatmeal Cookies

337
Crispy, delicious oatmeal cookies.

Aunt Hazel's Apple Oatmeal Cookies

147
An old family favorite.
By R. Smith
West Coast Trail Cookies
74
Oatmeal Craisin Cookies
726
Cherry Oatmeal Cookies
34
Oatmeal Peanut Butter Cookies
3100
More Oatmeal Cookie Recipes

No-Bake Chocolate Coconut Cookies

116
These are super yummy and super easy! The combination of the chocolate, coconut, and oats is wonderful. No baking required! These also freeze well.
By Tammy Oberlin

Oatmeal Chocolate Coconut Chewy

565
A chewy oatmeal cookie with chocolate chips, shredded coconut, and chopped nuts. Great with or without nuts and coconut.

Excellent Oatmeal Cookies

354
This is a chewy oatmeal cookie.

Grandmother's Oatmeal Cookies

388
This is the best Oatmeal Cookie I have ever tasted and is my family's favorite. This is a recipe that I have had for years that a friend of mine gave me.
By HAPPYGOLUCKY

WWII Oatmeal Molasses Cookies

266
This was my Grandmother's recipe from the 1940's. These cookies use molasses in place of brown sugar, which was one of the items rationed during the war (and harder to get than white sugar, they tell me). To me they're better than regular oatmeal cookies!
By Diana S

Grandma's Lace Cookies

59
Oats, flour, and sugar are the stars in these sweet and easy lace cookies passed down from my grandmother that make a perfect, delicate dessert for parties.
By Dustin Poh

Peanut Butter Oatmeal Cookies

250
These cookies contain peanut butter and oatmeal.

Chewy Crispy Coconut Cookies

305
Crispy, chewy, coconut, oatmeal, cornflake cookies. Wow are these good!

Oatmeal Carmelitas

374
Chewy gooey caramel, nuts and chocolate. We call them Goober Cookies. They taste great the next day if you get them to last that long.

Whole Grain Breakfast Cookies

350
My sister and I love something sweet with our coffee in the morning. We created this recipe to make a wholesome breakfast. I generally double the batch and keep them in the freezer. They taste even better frozen (still soft!). Whole grains, fiber, and protein and no butter! Can it really be delicious? Yes! My kids can't keep their fingers out of the batter. I decided to add it to Allrecipes because everyone keeps asking me for the recipe. Enjoy!
By IrisMac

White Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Cookies

838
These cookies are absolutely the best!! They really should be named disappearing cookies because they won't stay around long. Set your timer, these cookies are best when they are lightly browned.
By julie

No Sugar Oatmeal Cookies

127
When you have a sweet tooth and want to stay on track. Sugar is not an added ingredient. No flour or lactose either.
By Gene Payne

Thin and Crispy Oatmeal Raisin Cookies

30
I tried to combine recipes to come up with a cookie that tastes like Tate's Bake Shop cookies. The published Tate's recipe on YouTube does not taste like the cookies you buy in the store in the green bag. This is the closest I've come to simulating the oatmeal raisin flavor. This is not a thick cakey cookie but a thin, crisp, lighter version.
By Abracadabra

Kristen's Awesome Oatmeal Cookies

337
This is my mothers recipe and it really is awesome! They are somewhat crispy but not cakey. You can add raisins, chocolate chips or coconut to this recipe too.
By KRISTEN HATHAWAY

Vanishing Oatmeal Raisin Cookies

252
Classic oatmeal raisin cookies make tasty after-school snacks or lunchbox treats.
Sponsored By Quaker U.S.

The Best Oatmeal Cookies

364
Chewy oatmeal raisin cookies with lots of flavor. You can also substitute 1/2 cup of wheat germ in place of some of the oatmeal, for a different flavor.

Oatmeal Raisin Cookies IX

324
This is an oatmeal raisin cookie developed to use vegetable oil instead of solid fats. It is a slight modification of one with which I won first place in a company sponsored contest where I work.

Oatmeal Peanut Butter Bars

211
The best granola bars in the world, it makes a great snack in the afternoon.

Special Oatmeal Cookies

26
This oatmeal cookie is sugar-free.

Oatmeal Raisin Cookies IV

1095
These are the best oatmeal cookies. The secret is in the soaking of the raisins!
By GERIREIN

Cowboy Oatmeal Cookies

789
It's a great cookie, one of the kids' favorites. This doesn't call for nuts, but I sometimes add about 1/2 cup of chopped walnuts or pecans.
By Allrecipes Member

Raspberry Oatmeal Bars

390
Quick and easy, but they taste so decadent.
