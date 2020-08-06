Fruit Cookie Recipes

Think of all the fruit cookie possibilities! We love jam thumbprints, lemon cookies, apple bars, raspberry and blueberry bars, and fig cookies, and all the recipes you need are here.

The Best Lemon Bars

Tart, rich and perfection, all rolled into one! Wow your friends with this simple recipe. Hint: No Substitutions!
By Patty Schenck

Jam Thumbprints

120
Delicious and attractive little cookies, with a thumb indentation filled with preserves. Fill with different colored preserves for an interesting presentation.
By Esther Kenagy

Persimmon Cookies II

144
This is a good recipe for persimmon cookies. These cookies are wonderfully sweet and delicious.
By Bonnie

Apple Pie Slices

28
These bars are just like apple pie. Pie crust, cinnamon and apples in a convenient bar form.
By G. Galstad

Orange Cranberry Drops

184
A delicious orange cookie with dried cranberries. Beautiful and tasty!
By Randi

Italian Fig Cookies II

25
Not a dainty cookie - it is a hearty fig-filled delight!
By Allrecipes Member

Candied Fruit Biscotti

35
A very festive cookie for the holidays.

Princess Cookies

293
This recipe gets its name from a story that I read to my son about a princess whose only wish is to find a prince that can make a cookie that is as tiny and delicate as she is. This is a delicious little lemon cookie that will not disappoint! They can either be drizzled with a lemon glaze made of confectioners sugar and fresh lemon juice, or rolled in sugar before baking for a more subtle lemon flavor.
By MRSPARKERII

Cherry Winks

59
Cookies are rolled in crushed corn flakes and topped with a quarter of a maraschino cherry.
By Sally

Cranberry Orange Cookies

1271
A nice thing to have around during the holidays, but don't expect them to stay around long. These orange-flavored cranberry cookies are tart and delicious, not to mention beautiful. Not really a favorite of kids.
By MORDAVIA

Oatmeal Dried Fruit Cookies

36
These are the best oatmeal cookies I've ever had! Very buttery and very hearty. Any dried fruit works well such as cherries, raisins, cranberries, blueberries, or chopped apricots. For a really decadent treat, use chocolate chips and nuts instead of fruit.
By matzahball

Lemon Cream Cheese Bars

261
Nothing brings a recipe to life like fresh lemons! For a change of pace from the standard Southern-style lemon bars, you need to look no further! This recipe is easy and the taste is divine. I have also made this with Splenda® and low-fat cream cheese and they were just as wonderful.
By Pamela Souza LeBlanc
Banana Wake-Up Bars
86
Irish Potato Candy
294
Lemon Pound Cake Cookies
61

I was trying to make lemon cookies, but ended up making something totally different and I was glad with the outcome.

More Fruit Cookie Recipes

Blueberry Cheesecake Cookies

11
Folding frozen chunks of cream cheese into a sour cream sugar cookie base makes for a wonderfully cheesecakey-flavored cookie! Add in blueberries, and you've got a nice balance of creamy, sweet, salty, and tart berry flavor--all in one deliciously soft cookie!
By Kim

Delicious Raspberry Oatmeal Cookie Bars

1871
One of my favorite cookie bar recipes.
By MARBALET

Blueberry Crumb Bars

879
Cheap and easy to make. Kids love them. Any berry can be used.
By A. Beavers

Lemon Brownies

72
I have never been a huge fan of lemon....until now. These are always a favorite at the never ending potluck going on in the emergency room I work in. I have been wanting to post these for the last year. I hope you enjoy them too.
By BronsonsMom

INCREDIBLE Raspberry Cheesecake Cookies

171
I created a monster with these cookies. OMG!! I found these amazing cookies at a local gas station and had to have the recipe...I finally had some help and came up with this recipe for them. Take that Otis Spunkmeyer....I got ya ;-) The flavor just pops right off the cookie and into your mouth! These aren't as gooey as Otis Spunkmeyer cookies but they are INCREDIBLE!!!
By Melissa Goff

Easy Lemon Cookies

1853
The basic cake mix cookie with a twist.
By Lissa

Gramma's Date Squares

435
A date filled bar with a chewy oatmeal crust. This is my grandmother's recipe, which my whole family loves.
By Mai Forrester

Nanaimo Bars III

334
These layered, no-bake bars may sound like a lot of work, but they're worth it. I've heard other names but here in the Northwest everyone knows them as Nanaimo bars.
By MARTHA J PAUL

Lemon Bar Peeps®

4
I love the idea of Peeps®, but I am not a big fan of marshmallow. So as lemon bars are also sunny yellow, and way more delicious, I thought it only natural that a lemon bar Peep® should exist.
By Stasty Cook

Chewy Coconut Cookies

1825
Lots of coconut and sugar make these cookies chewy and delicious.
By N. Hoff

Banana Chocolate Chip Cookies

620
This recipe uses very ripe bananas, the ones which you would not want to eat. The riper the bananas are, the more flavor they have.
By Evelyn Brown

Raspberry and Almond Shortbread Thumbprints

2706
Shortbread thumbprint cookie filled with raspberry jam, and drizzled with glaze.
By Dee

Strawberry Shortcake Cookies

2
This is a great cookie with fresh strawberries, in addition to the great taste of a strawberry shortcake!
By tasha1970

Clean Banana Oat Cookies

97
Flour-free and sugar-free cookies naturally sweetened with bananas. You can have great cookies for breakfast or any time of the day without any guilt! A little bonus for me was that my 11-year-old brother loved these, even after they had been in the refrigerator!
By Katya

Lemon Cookies from Scratch

16
This is a fantastic lemon cookie recipe from scratch, making a batch of delicious, soft cookies with just a few lemons.
By mushdg02

Apple Squares

1526
Apples, nuts and cinnamon make these bars delicious. They hardly last a day at my house!
By BarbiAnn

Cranberry Pistachio Biscotti

1718
The red and green make a great Christmas cookie. Have used other nuts instead of pistachios with success. If your pistachios are salted, omit the 1/4 teaspoon salt from the recipe.
By Allrecipes Member

Lemon Sour Cream Cookies

2
Sour cream cookies with a lemon twist. These are a big hit in my family and I hope they will be as well in yours. These cookies are similar to miniature cakes. Delish!
By Emily's Delicious Delectables

No-Bake Chocolate Coconut Cookies

108
These are super yummy and super easy! The combination of the chocolate, coconut, and oats is wonderful. No baking required! These also freeze well.
By Tammy Oberlin

Oatmeal Chocolate Coconut Chewy

548
A chewy oatmeal cookie with chocolate chips, shredded coconut, and chopped nuts. Great with or without nuts and coconut.
By Woody Broadhurst
