Fruit Cookie Recipes

This recipe gets its name from a story that I read to my son about a princess whose only wish is to find a prince that can make a cookie that is as tiny and delicate as she is. This is a delicious little lemon cookie that will not disappoint! They can either be drizzled with a lemon glaze made of confectioners sugar and fresh lemon juice, or rolled in sugar before baking for a more subtle lemon flavor.
A nice thing to have around during the holidays, but don't expect them to stay around long. These orange-flavored cranberry cookies are tart and delicious, not to mention beautiful. Not really a favorite of kids.
These are the best oatmeal cookies I've ever had! Very buttery and very hearty. Any dried fruit works well such as cherries, raisins, cranberries, blueberries, or chopped apricots. For a really decadent treat, use chocolate chips and nuts instead of fruit.
Nothing brings a recipe to life like fresh lemons! For a change of pace from the standard Southern-style lemon bars, you need to look no further! This recipe is easy and the taste is divine. I have also made this with Splenda® and low-fat cream cheese and they were just as wonderful.
Folding frozen chunks of cream cheese into a sour cream sugar cookie base makes for a wonderfully cheesecakey-flavored cookie! Add in blueberries, and you've got a nice balance of creamy, sweet, salty, and tart berry flavor--all in one deliciously soft cookie!
I have never been a huge fan of lemon....until now. These are always a favorite at the never ending potluck going on in the emergency room I work in. I have been wanting to post these for the last year. I hope you enjoy them too.
I created a monster with these cookies. OMG!! I found these amazing cookies at a local gas station and had to have the recipe...I finally had some help and came up with this recipe for them. Take that Otis Spunkmeyer....I got ya ;-) The flavor just pops right off the cookie and into your mouth! These aren't as gooey as Otis Spunkmeyer cookies but they are INCREDIBLE!!!
Flour-free and sugar-free cookies naturally sweetened with bananas. You can have great cookies for breakfast or any time of the day without any guilt! A little bonus for me was that my 11-year-old brother loved these, even after they had been in the refrigerator!