Filled Cookie Recipes

Dreaming of cannoli, Linzer tarts, sandwich cookies, whoopie pies, rugelach, and fudge puddles? Recipes for the filled cookies you crave are right here.

Staff Picks

Fudge Puddles

543
Fudge filled deliciousness!
By debzy

Dawn's Easy Red Velvet Sandwich Cookies

170
As a Southern girl, I love baking from scratch and red velvet cakes are a must for the holidays. I usually make one every Christmas, especially one for my brother-in-law David. This year was so busy, I just didn't have time to make him one, but I am always making cake mix cookies for my girls as a quick snack in the afternoons after school, so I whipped up a batch of these gems for him for Christmas. They are out of this world! You don't just have to make them for holidays they are wonderful anytime, see for your self.
By DAWNV4

Raspberry and Apricot Rugelach

66
A yummy and extra fruity version of this traditional cookie.
By MARBALET

Linzer Tarts

Cut out cookies with a jam filling.
By Regina

Old Fashioned Christmas Raisin Delights

38
This is an old classic Christmas cookie that will bring back many fond memories to those who eat these delightful cookies
By Holly

Sugared Black Raspberry Tea Cookies

85
Petite, crunchy, black raspberry filled thumbprints, dipped in granulated sugar, and studded with miniature chocolate chips. These cookies freeze well.
By Jennifer

Jam Filled Butter Cookies

This cookie recipe has been in my mother's family for more years than I've been alive. It's my favorite cookie; my comfort food!
By MKHG

Oatmeal Whoopie Pies

148
Soft oatmeal cookies sandwiched together with a creamy vanilla filling.
By Vonieta Stogner

Volcanoes

My sons came up with the name for these much-loved oatmeal, date-filled cookies that really do look like volcanoes when they're cooked!
By Carole

Holly Berry Cookies

4
A spicy sandwich cookie filled with raspberry or blackberry jam and decorated with "holly".
By Karin Christian

Magic Peanut Butter Middles

813
Chocolate cookie with a surprise peanut butter center.
By Gerry Burns

Italian Fig Cookies I

This recipe has been handed down through my mother's family for years. My grandmother brought it with her from Italy in the early 1900's. My mom taught me the recipe this year. Now I am the designated person in our family to make the Fig Cookies. This is a very high honor. So they must be as good as my Grandmothers' cookies. Some call them Homemade Fig Newtons. They are a tradition at Christmas and are wonderful with a hot cup of coffee. They are lot of work. I make them in stages. First the dough, then a few days later the figs, and finally I will make the cookies. The dough and the figs keep well in the refrigerator and the cookies freeze very well.
By Mary Jo
More Filled Cookie Recipes

Cannoli

131
Ana and Lydia's cannoli, recipe invented on July 31st, 2005. I spent a lot of time looking for a good recipe for cannoli shells and filling. Since no two were alike, and since instructions were a bit sketchy, I worked with a friend to come up with a good recipe, including some tips that we came up with along the way. Special equipment is needed such as cannoli tubes, a pasta machine and a pastry bag to help make these cannoli come out just like the ones at Italian restaurants and bakeries. Start with 1/2 cup of confectioners' sugar, and then add more to taste.
By Lydia Nacawa

Cream Cheese Kolacky

306
The dough for these cookies is what makes them exceptional. I always quadruple this recipe for the holidays. Most popular fillings are peach, apricot, raspberry and date. Use your imagination! This year I'm trying Michigan cherry preserves and cranberry marmalade. You better hide a few for Christmas day--these are the ones that go first!
By MBMCD

Rugelach

294
This recipe is from Linda Shapiro. I have many rugelach recipes, but this is truly the best I have ever made.
By Jackie

Pumpkin Whoopie Pies

478
A delicious pumpkin cookie that can be eaten single or filled with whoopie pie filling to make it even better.
By Allrecipes Member

Stef's Whoopie Pies with Peanut Butter Frosting

81
Not like other whoopie pies, these cake cookies are even more chocolaty and cakey!
By Stefanie Sierk

Hamantaschen

3
Fill these small triangular cookies with the filling of your choice: fruit jelly, dried fruit, poppy seed filling, chocolate chips, or even brownie mix.
By ilana

Granny's Filled Cookies

16
My granny always made these around Christmas. They are the easiest, best tasting cookies around. Be warned, they are addictive.
By Kim Borris

Empire Cookies

97
Jam filled shortbread cookies have been a longtime favorite on Scottish and English tea tables. Now popular in Canada! Store in a covered tin.
By Marguerite

Banket

62
My husband's family is Dutch and this is a recipe from the Netherlands that is a great tasting pastry using almond paste. Enjoy!
By BKET

Pie Crust Cinnamon Rolls

4
My Nana calls these pie crust cinnamon rolls 'crickets'.
By Jason Nieten

Jam Kolaches

206
These cookies from Poland can be made with different flavors of jam.
By Karen Wood

Great-Grandmother Bubbie's Hamantaschen

24
Brought over from Poland by my great-grandmother, these little fruit-filled cookies are traditional for the Jewish holiday Purim where they are put in gift baskets and given to all one's friends. We always make extra so there are some left over for us, they are the best! (The filling can be anything, for a shortcut, you can substitute any flavor of jam, but this is the original filling.)
By Aliza Finley

Cannoli Filling

8
A simple filling for Italian cannoli cookies using ricotta cheese and citron fruit.
By Maria

Mom's Nut Horns

2
This is an old family recipe. We make them every Christmas and there are never enough. The dough is easy to work with and they are easy to make!
By Stephanie Murtaugh- Flinn
