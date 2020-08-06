International Cookie Recipes

This is the quintessential macaron (NOT macaroon) recipe. I am a baker's apprentice, and after much trial and error, we (the baker and I) finally perfected the technique. We decided to share with you all. Pipe your choice of filling on a cookie and sandwich another cookie on top. These are like cloud cookie sandwiches and are delicious if done correctly. If you want to do it the super-easy way, just fill with your favorite flavor of frosting. Enjoy!
If you like a mildly flavorful and crispy wafer-like cookie, this is it! Other flavorings can be added in addition to or instead of vanilla. You can even use this recipe to make your own ice cream cones. Easy and quick! Pipe them with whipped cream or dip in melted chocolate.
This recipe came from my great grandmother's family who came from Sweden somewhere near the end of the last century. NOTE: You can also add 1/3 cup unsweetened cocoa to this recipe. It makes the cookies taste like brownie cookies.
Ana and Lydia's cannoli, recipe invented on July 31st, 2005. I spent a lot of time looking for a good recipe for cannoli shells and filling. Since no two were alike, and since instructions were a bit sketchy, I worked with a friend to come up with a good recipe, including some tips that we came up with along the way. Special equipment is needed such as cannoli tubes, a pasta machine and a pastry bag to help make these cannoli come out just like the ones at Italian restaurants and bakeries. Start with 1/2 cup of confectioners' sugar, and then add more to taste.
This recipe is so good that I double it whenever I make it. Since it is peanut butter balls dipped in chocolate it is almost like candy. Real buckeyes are nuts that grow on trees and are related to the horse chestnut.
I got this recipe from my grandmother who got it from her grandmother. She had to translate it and then figure out measurements. The original recipe called for "enough flour to make a dough". Thankfully grandma knew what kind of dough.
These holiday cookies are perfect for people of any age. They are good as a quick snack or dessert. Don't worry, they are not balls of butter. They are smooth, chewy, and delicious cookies. This is an old family recipe that is loved by all. Hopefully you like them too!
Macaron is the French word for macaroon, but are never the coconut-based cookie. Macarons are one of the most amazing pastries, with hundreds of flavors and fillings. Macarons are made from almond flour and meringue, with even the pros claiming to failure on a regular basis. After going through dozens of recipes and trials, this is the most reliable macaron recipe I could come up with. You could get lighter using the Italian meringue method, but it's less dependable.
This is a family recipe that I have been serving as a party dessert for years. They are gooey, super-sweet, and addictive. If you're a sweet-tooth like me, this recipe is for you! Serve these at your next party or hoard them all for yourself!
This is the cookie version of the fudgy, chocolaty goodness that is a Texas sheet cake. Make sure to frost these cookies while both the cookies, and the frosting, are still warm--because this frosting sets up quickly! Feel free to top these with either chopped walnuts or pecans, if desired. Store in airtight containers.
Also sometimes called 'Mexican wedding cookie', 'Russian tea cakes', or 'butterballs', can also be made into crescents. You can also substitute pecans and they are very good as well. This is the best version of these I have ever seen, it was given me by a friend who grew up in central Europe.
These cookies are a labor of love and we did a lot of research to perfect this recipe for you, after our own failures. Please follow as written and you will have a delicious and well-presented cookie. You may wish to experiment with different fillings. Enjoy!