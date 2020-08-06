International Cookie Recipes

For cookie favorites the world over, browse our top-rated collection of international cookie recipes complete with ratings, reviews and baking tips.

Staff Picks

Russian Tea Cakes I

1472
This is a family recipe that's been made at Christmas time by multiple generations. 'Bubba' brought it with her when she came from Lithuania. I pass it on in the true spirit of this season!
By THEAUNT708

Pizzelles III

169
This recipe calls for a batter-like dough and is baked on a pizzelle iron. Powdered sugar adds an elegant touch. In the Italian version, vanilla is replaced by anise. Chocolate may also be used.
By Marianne Jungels

Scottish Shortbread IV

This is the most basic cookie recipe there is. Real butter and brown sugar give it an irresistible flavor.
By Linda

Mexican Wedding Cookies

322
Delicious, nutty Mexican wedding cookies, a traditional treat that's rolled in powdered sugar, are perfect for any special occasion.
By Allrecipes Member

Chinese Restaurant Almond Cookies

166
It's been said that the lard is what produces the traditional taste. However, if desired, butter or margarine may be substituted for very satisfactory results.
By Rosina

Macaron (French Macaroon)

371
This is the quintessential macaron (NOT macaroon) recipe. I am a baker's apprentice, and after much trial and error, we (the baker and I) finally perfected the technique. We decided to share with you all. Pipe your choice of filling on a cookie and sandwich another cookie on top. These are like cloud cookie sandwiches and are delicious if done correctly. If you want to do it the super-easy way, just fill with your favorite flavor of frosting. Enjoy!
By Liz

Apricot Almond Rugalach

25
These cookies freeze well either baked or unbaked. Extremely dainty and delicious cookie. You can also sprinkle the top with coarse sugar.
By Bonnie Fedunec

Greek Butter Cookies

203
When I was little I used to live next to a Greek family, who would make these cookies year round, and give tins of them to neighbors around Christmas.
By GODGIFU

French Cookies (Belgi Galettes)

27
French cookies are a Christmas tradition in SE Kansas. You need a galette or pizzelle iron to make this old family recipe.
By KsCrew

Linzer Tarts

Cut out cookies with a jam filling.
By Regina

Norwegian Krumkake

If you like a mildly flavorful and crispy wafer-like cookie, this is it! Other flavorings can be added in addition to or instead of vanilla. You can even use this recipe to make your own ice cream cones. Easy and quick! Pipe them with whipped cream or dip in melted chocolate.
By SUCCESSB440

Swedish Angel Crisps

This recipe came from my great grandmother's family who came from Sweden somewhere near the end of the last century. NOTE: You can also add 1/3 cup unsweetened cocoa to this recipe. It makes the cookies taste like brownie cookies.
By Barbara Morgan
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

French Macarons Made Easy
Ooh la la! This is the year you learn how to make delicate French macarons.
Italian Cookies You'll Love
Biscotti, pizzelles, pignoli, cantucci: Make room in your recipe box for these Italian favorites.
Top-Rated German Christmas Cookies
Meringue Mushrooms
Scandinavian Cookies to Try

More International Cookie Recipes

Irish Potato Candy

294
A cute little confection that looks just like little potatoes. This kind does not contain potatoes; they are made using cream cheese and coconut.
By SAUNDRA

Deep Fried Oreos

276
This is a carnival favorite where I grew up. Oreos get dipped into pancake batter and fried - yummy!! You can do this with or without a deep fryer.
By Olivia C

Original Nestle® Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookies

466
This famous classic American cookie is a treat no matter what the age or occasion. Enjoy it with a glass of cold milk.
By Nestle Toll House
Sponsored By Nestle Toll House

Cannoli

131
Ana and Lydia's cannoli, recipe invented on July 31st, 2005. I spent a lot of time looking for a good recipe for cannoli shells and filling. Since no two were alike, and since instructions were a bit sketchy, I worked with a friend to come up with a good recipe, including some tips that we came up with along the way. Special equipment is needed such as cannoli tubes, a pasta machine and a pastry bag to help make these cannoli come out just like the ones at Italian restaurants and bakeries. Start with 1/2 cup of confectioners' sugar, and then add more to taste.
By Lydia Nacawa

Gramma's Date Squares

434
A date filled bar with a chewy oatmeal crust. This is my grandmother's recipe, which my whole family loves.
By Mai Forrester

Biscotti

1082
This is a simple, no frills biscotti. My friend at work gave this recipe to me. It's quick, easy and one of my favorite Italian cookie recipes.
By JANDEE

Buckeyes I

763
This recipe is so good that I double it whenever I make it. Since it is peanut butter balls dipped in chocolate it is almost like candy. Real buckeyes are nuts that grow on trees and are related to the horse chestnut.
By Allrecipes Member

Nanaimo Bars III

334
These layered, no-bake bars may sound like a lot of work, but they're worth it. I've heard other names but here in the Northwest everyone knows them as Nanaimo bars.
By MARTHA J PAUL

Macaron (French Macaroon)

371
This is the quintessential macaron (NOT macaroon) recipe. I am a baker's apprentice, and after much trial and error, we (the baker and I) finally perfected the technique. We decided to share with you all. Pipe your choice of filling on a cookie and sandwich another cookie on top. These are like cloud cookie sandwiches and are delicious if done correctly. If you want to do it the super-easy way, just fill with your favorite flavor of frosting. Enjoy!
By Liz

Easy, Chewy Flourless Peanut Butter Cookies

48
This simple, tasty recipe yields 12 to 16 cookies, but is so simple that it can be doubled (or tripled!) easily.
By Tamara B

Mexican Wedding Cookies

322
Delicious, nutty Mexican wedding cookies, a traditional treat that's rolled in powdered sugar, are perfect for any special occasion.
By Allrecipes Member

Old German Honey Cookies

166
I got this recipe from my grandmother who got it from her grandmother. She had to translate it and then figure out measurements. The original recipe called for "enough flour to make a dough". Thankfully grandma knew what kind of dough.
By Darlene

Irish Soda Bread Cookies

126
All the flavors of Irish Soda Bread in a quick and easy cookie!
By Laria Tabul

Easy Swedish Apple Pie

239
Apple pie baked with a cinnamon crust.
By FOXYMINIME

Italian Butterball Cookies

43
These holiday cookies are perfect for people of any age. They are good as a quick snack or dessert. Don't worry, they are not balls of butter. They are smooth, chewy, and delicious cookies. This is an old family recipe that is loved by all. Hopefully you like them too!
By iluvlax

Macarons

36
Macaron is the French word for macaroon, but are never the coconut-based cookie. Macarons are one of the most amazing pastries, with hundreds of flavors and fillings. Macarons are made from almond flour and meringue, with even the pros claiming to failure on a regular basis. After going through dozens of recipes and trials, this is the most reliable macaron recipe I could come up with. You could get lighter using the Italian meringue method, but it's less dependable.
By Deegan

Zeppole

161
Delicious fried cookies made with ricotta cheese. These are also known as Italian doughnuts.
By ARVILLALAR

Butter Tarts

258
Old family recipe from my daughter-in-laws family in southern Mississippi. It is very good.
By Barbara

Bailey's Irish Cream Brownies

35
This is a family recipe that I have been serving as a party dessert for years. They are gooey, super-sweet, and addictive. If you're a sweet-tooth like me, this recipe is for you! Serve these at your next party or hoard them all for yourself!
By Chris Dufreche

Texas Sheet Cake Cookies

4
This is the cookie version of the fudgy, chocolaty goodness that is a Texas sheet cake. Make sure to frost these cookies while both the cookies, and the frosting, are still warm--because this frosting sets up quickly! Feel free to top these with either chopped walnuts or pecans, if desired. Store in airtight containers.
By Kim

Buckeye Balls II

914
These are chocolate-covered balls of peanut butter and confectioners' sugar.
By Allison O'Brien

Italian Wedding Cookies III

351
Also sometimes called 'Mexican wedding cookie', 'Russian tea cakes', or 'butterballs', can also be made into crescents. You can also substitute pecans and they are very good as well. This is the best version of these I have ever seen, it was given me by a friend who grew up in central Europe.
By Chris Hetherington

French Macarons

36
These cookies are a labor of love and we did a lot of research to perfect this recipe for you, after our own failures. Please follow as written and you will have a delicious and well-presented cookie. You may wish to experiment with different fillings. Enjoy!
By Wendy

French Butter Cakes (Madeleines)

307
Sponge cake cookie--in shell shaped molds.
By Judy Farris
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com