Cut-Out Cookie Recipes

Cut-out cookies made from sugar cookie, gingerbread, chocolate, and shortbread dough bake into perfect, frosting-ready creations.

Best Ever Chocolate Cutout Cookies

This recipe is my grandmother's. this will be the best chocolate cutout cookie you have ever tasted! Very chocolaty with a lot of taste! Everyone asks for the recipe when I bake these! The kids love them so its time to share!! ENJOY!
By KRISTA3

Sugar Cookie Cutouts

I found this to be the best sugar cookie recipe for cutouts! very good flavor even without the frosting.
By GLJCAT

Chef John's Rosemary Shortbread Cookies

While rosemary may seem like a strange addition to at first glance, it works so perfectly in these shortbread cookies that I'd argue they're actually better than the original. There's something so interesting about how the subtle hit of resinous herb works with this sweet, buttery cookie.
By Chef John

Shortbread Wheels

Very pretty chocolate and plain shortbread cookies.
By Ruth

Cut-Out Cookies in a Flower Pot

I received this recipe at a Cake and Candy store when I signed up for a class. We made fall leaves and put them in a clay pot - they looked great! For best flavor results use pure Mexican vanilla the creme de la creme of vanillas. You will need about 6 dozen dowels, cut to approximately 6 inches (with some longer and some shorter) for cookie sticks.
By Laura

Gingerbread Boys

These are the best gingerbread men I've ever eaten. They have a nice light flavor with a hint of orange.
By JBS BOX

Cut-Out Sugar Cookies

Almond paste gives these cookies incredible flavor and helps keep them soft.
By StevenandMaggie McClain

Stained-glass Sugar Hearts

Heart shaped cookies with a middle of melted, hard candies.
By Robin J.

The Best Rolled Sugar Cookies

Perfect for decorating! These classic sugar cookies are great for rolling out and cutting into shapes.
By J. Saunders

Soft Christmas Cookies

Soft cut out sugar cookie that I have used for years. I sprinkle with colored sugar before baking or you could also try icing them when cool.
By Georgie Bowers

Gingerbread Men Cookies

These Gingerbread Men Cookies are as cute as can be. If desired, decorate with raisins, currants or cinnamon red hot candies for eyes and buttons. Or, pipe untinted or colored icing onto cookies.
By McCormick Spice
Gluten-Free Sugar Cookies

Best gluten-free sugar cookie going!
By SueAnne McInnis
Inspiration and Ideas

How to Make Cut-Out Cookies
These tips will help cut-out cookies hold their shapes beautifully.
How To Make and Use Royal Icing
You don't need to be a pro to make beautifully decorated Christmas cookies. You just need a few tools, a little know-how, and a good batch of royal icing.
White Velvet Cutouts
How to Freeze Cookies and Cookie Dough
Grandma's Old Fashioned Tea Cakes
Eileen's Spicy Gingerbread Men

Spicy gingerbread men. This is the only recipe we have ever used. For best flavor, do NOT use blackstrap molasses.

More Cut-Out Cookie Recipes

Festive Shortbread

Great for the holidays.
By Carol

Granny's Filled Cookies

My granny always made these around Christmas. They are the easiest, best tasting cookies around. Be warned, they are addictive.
By Kim Borris

Biscochitos Traditional Cookies

This is New Mexico's traditional cookie. A great thick sugar cookie that is dusted with cinnamon-sugar. The traditional shape is fleur-de-lis, but use your favorite cookie cutters if you like.
By Anonymous

Nut Rolls

This is a combination of two or three old recipes.
By Karren L. Kukral

Mary's Sugar Cookies

A very good sugar cookie with a hint of almond flavor.
By Pat

Gingerbread Men

This recipe for gingerbread men uses butterscotch pudding mix and doesn't require molasses!
By Kim

Granny's Shortbread Cookies

Light, buttery shortbread cookies! Cut them into Christmas shapes and decorate with colored sugar and maraschino cherries.
By Lori G

McCormick® Gingerbread Men Cookies

These Gingerbread Men Cookies are as cute as can be. If desired, decorate with raisins, currants or cinnamon red hot candies for eyes and buttons.
By McCormick Spice
Thick Cut-Outs

A big batch of big thick sugar cookies. These are THE big soft sugar cookies you have been looking for. Frost them while warm and sprinkle with colored sugar.
By Margo

Soft Gingerbread Cookies

These cookies are warm and delicious on a cold winter's day. Cut them into any shape to fit your holiday celebrations.
By sal

Soft Sugar Cookies V

These cookies, which contain sour cream, are the softest sugar cookies ever! I find that if I roll them a little thick and do not overbake, they are best and stay moist. Use whatever cookie cutters that suit the occasion!
By Eileen Sieger

Date Nut Pinwheel Cookies II

This recipe makes three rolls of dough, which can be frozen until ready to bake.
By Christy McCuiston

Old Fashioned Butter Cookies with Butter Frosting

These are cookies my mother has been making since I was a little girl. They are melt-in-your-mouth delicious!
By Becky

Old Fashioned Christmas Raisin Delights

This is an old classic Christmas cookie that will bring back many fond memories to those who eat these delightful cookies
By Holly

Gingerbread Cookies

This is a very tasty Christmas dessert. This recipe is very nice for Christmas parties as it makes 2 1/2 dozen 2 1/2 inch cookies.
By Heather

Shortbread Christmas Cookies

These buttery shortbread cookies are so tasty and hold their shape very well. Make beautiful Valentine hearts also!
By HANNER

Sour Cream Sugar Cookies I

Soft sugar cookies =)
By Janel Deppe

Michelle's Soft Sugar Cookies

These sugar cookies have won raves from all who have tried them. They are soft and have a light and delicate flavor. They're great for Christmastime cut outs.
By MISSMR94

Scottish Shortbread IV

This is the most basic cookie recipe there is. Real butter and brown sugar give it an irresistible flavor.
By Linda

Rosemary Shortbread Cookies

A very Victorian recipe! Some people are put off by the notion of herb cookies, but you'll be pleasantly surprised. The flavor improves with age (best 2 days after), keeping for about a week.
By Abigail

Kruschicki

This recipe is from my grandmother: the secret is to roll the dough thin for a light, crisp cookie. Polish bow tie cookies.
By Dianne B

German Lebkuchen

A German honey Christmas cookie made with molasses.
By HILARY2000

Empire Cookies

Jam filled shortbread cookies have been a longtime favorite on Scottish and English tea tables. Now popular in Canada! Store in a covered tin.
By Marguerite

Sour Cream Cut-Out Cookies

Easy cut-out cookies that are wonderful anytime of year. I received this recipe when I was in grade school so it is a good recipe to have kids help with.
By RB5899
