Cut-Out Cookie Recipes

Staff Picks Best Ever Chocolate Cutout Cookies
This recipe is my grandmother's. this will be the best chocolate cutout cookie you have ever tasted! Very chocolaty with a lot of taste! Everyone asks for the recipe when I bake these! The kids love them so its time to share!! ENJOY!
Sugar Cookie Cutouts
I found this to be the best sugar cookie recipe for cutouts! very good flavor even without the frosting.
Chef John's Rosemary Shortbread Cookies
While rosemary may seem like a strange addition to at first glance, it works so perfectly in these shortbread cookies that I'd argue they're actually better than the original. There's something so interesting about how the subtle hit of resinous herb works with this sweet, buttery cookie.
Cut-Out Cookies in a Flower Pot
I received this recipe at a Cake and Candy store when I signed up for a class. We made fall leaves and put them in a clay pot - they looked great! For best flavor results use pure Mexican vanilla the creme de la creme of vanillas. You will need about 6 dozen dowels, cut to approximately 6 inches (with some longer and some shorter) for cookie sticks.
Gingerbread Boys
These are the best gingerbread men I've ever eaten. They have a nice light flavor with a hint of orange.
Soft Christmas Cookies
Soft cut out sugar cookie that I have used for years. I sprinkle with colored sugar before baking or you could also try icing them when cool.
Gingerbread Men Cookies
These Gingerbread Men Cookies are as cute as can be. If desired, decorate with raisins, currants or cinnamon red hot candies for eyes and buttons. Or, pipe untinted or colored icing onto cookies.
Inspiration and Ideas How to Make Cut-Out Cookies
These tips will help cut-out cookies hold their shapes beautifully.
Read More
How To Make and Use Royal Icing
You don't need to be a pro to make beautifully decorated Christmas cookies. You just need a few tools, a little know-how, and a good batch of royal icing.
Read More
closeup of decorated gingerbread people with red flower buttons and white icing trim Eileen's Spicy Gingerbread Men
Spicy gingerbread men. This is the only recipe we have ever used. For best flavor, do NOT use blackstrap molasses.
More Cut-Out Cookie Recipes Granny's Filled Cookies
My granny always made these around Christmas. They are the easiest, best tasting cookies around. Be warned, they are addictive.
Biscochitos Traditional Cookies
This is New Mexico's traditional cookie. A great thick sugar cookie that is dusted with cinnamon-sugar. The traditional shape is fleur-de-lis, but use your favorite cookie cutters if you like.
By Anonymous
Nut Rolls
This is a combination of two or three old recipes.
Gingerbread Men
This recipe for gingerbread men uses butterscotch pudding mix and doesn't require molasses!
Granny's Shortbread Cookies
Light, buttery shortbread cookies! Cut them into Christmas shapes and decorate with colored sugar and maraschino cherries.
McCormick® Gingerbread Men Cookies
These Gingerbread Men Cookies are as cute as can be. If desired, decorate with raisins, currants or cinnamon red hot candies for eyes and buttons.
Thick Cut-Outs
A big batch of big thick sugar cookies. These are THE big soft sugar cookies you have been looking for. Frost them while warm and sprinkle with colored sugar.
Soft Gingerbread Cookies
These cookies are warm and delicious on a cold winter's day. Cut them into any shape to fit your holiday celebrations.
Soft Sugar Cookies V
These cookies, which contain sour cream, are the softest sugar cookies ever! I find that if I roll them a little thick and do not overbake, they are best and stay moist. Use whatever cookie cutters that suit the occasion!
Gingerbread Cookies
This is a very tasty Christmas dessert. This recipe is very nice for Christmas parties as it makes 2 1/2 dozen 2 1/2 inch cookies.
Shortbread Christmas Cookies
These buttery shortbread cookies are so tasty and hold their shape very well. Make beautiful Valentine hearts also!
Michelle's Soft Sugar Cookies
These sugar cookies have won raves from all who have tried them. They are soft and have a light and delicate flavor. They're great for Christmastime cut outs.
Scottish Shortbread IV
This is the most basic cookie recipe there is. Real butter and brown sugar give it an irresistible flavor.
Rosemary Shortbread Cookies
A very Victorian recipe! Some people are put off by the notion of herb cookies, but you'll be pleasantly surprised. The flavor improves with age (best 2 days after), keeping for about a week.
Kruschicki
This recipe is from my grandmother: the secret is to roll the dough thin for a light, crisp cookie. Polish bow tie cookies.
Empire Cookies
Jam filled shortbread cookies have been a longtime favorite on Scottish and English tea tables. Now popular in Canada! Store in a covered tin.
Sour Cream Cut-Out Cookies
Easy cut-out cookies that are wonderful anytime of year. I received this recipe when I was in grade school so it is a good recipe to have kids help with.
Close this dialog window Share & More
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.