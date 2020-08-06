Cookie Mix in a Jar Recipes

Ingredients for gingerbread, brownies, sugar cookies, and oatmeal cookies, layered in jars and ready for homemade holiday gifting. Print out the recipes and you're all set.

Brownie Mix in a Jar II

191
Adorable jars with decorative instruction tags are sure to please, and this delicious brownie mix is the perfect gift for any occasion. Have a baked batch handy when giving the jars so that everyone will know they're in for a treat!
By Lisa

Cranberry Hootycreeks

813
A beautifully festive cookie in a jar recipe. These make great gifts.
By Susan O'Dell

Cowboy Cookie Mix in a Jar

355
Cookie mix layered in a jar. They are great for gift-giving or bake sales.
By Phyllis

Sand Art Cookies

26
A perfect quick and easy gift. The layers in the jar are as beautiful as a work of art.
By Jane Koch

Special Butterscotch Chip Cookies in a Jar

61
This is a cookie mix with an attached tag which gives the directions on how to prepare the mix and bake the cookies. Seasonal fabric or a particular kitchen decorating color scheme used for the cloth topper makes the jar attractive enough to display on a baker's rack until it is ready to be used.
By Allrecipes Member

Butterscotch Brownies in a Jar

23
A unique mix that's fun to give and receive!
By Allrecipes Member

Candy-Coated Chocolates Cookie Mix In A Jar

21
Sweet and tantalizing candy-coated chocolates cookies. Place the mix in a jar to give as a gift. Include a tag with the baking directions.
By Althea

Country Oatmeal Cookie in a Jar

89
My boyfriend and I made 2 dozen of these jars as Christmas gifts this year, and they were a big hit. You can substitute raisins for chocolate chips, but the chocolate makes for a nice change.
By CARRIKER

Julia's Best Ever Chocolate Chip Cookies In A Jar

84
These cookies in a jar are great for presents or fundraisers!
By Julia

Chocolate Cookie Mix in a Jar

125
This is a great Christmas or birthday gift. Everybody loves to bake, yet no one has the time. It is a thoughtful gift for the busy person in your life. And by the way, the cookies are delicious!
By 1COOKIEGIRL

Snickerdoodle Mix in a Jar

63
Another 'cookie mix in a jar' recipe for the collection.
By Diane

Cookie Mix in a Jar I

59
Contents for a jar that is filled with the makings for chocolate chip cookies. It helps to pack down each layer to make fit!
By Laura Ashby
10 Tasty Cookie Mixes You Can Gift This Holiday Season
Pretty to look at, fun to make, and awesome to eat, jarred cookie mixes are the gift that keeps on giving!
Gingerbread Cookie Mix in a Jar
41
Gingerbread Cookie Mix layered in a one quart canning jar. Great Christmas gift. Place a circle of gingerbread fabric between lid and ring and tie a gingerbread man cookie cutter onto jar with ribbon!
Cookie Mix in a Jar III
107
Homemade Chocolate Chip Cookie Mix
Cookie Mix in a Jar II
9

Cookie mix in a jar. Dry ingredients are layered in a jar and given, along with directions, as a gift.

Awesome Homemade Cookie Mix

This homemade cookie mix for oatmeal-M&M®-chocolate chip cookies is so great, it makes an awesome gift for friends and families for any occasion! Store sealed jars for up to 6 months in a cool, dry place.
By Adrienne Buettner-Cable

Oatmeal Cookie Mix In a Jar

3
Baking with this mix is all fun and no fuss. Give it in a big jar, with the recipe, baking sheets, parchment paper, a metal rack and oven mitts as a special gift, at Christmas, Easter, housewarming or any time. Especially effective when young students are just moving away from home for the first time.
By Linda

Raisin Crunch Cookie Mix in a Jar

22
A chewy coconut cookie mix in a jar. These make great gifts for just about everyone.
By Patty

Cookie Mix in a Jar IX

6
Trail Mix Cookie mix in a jar with tag attached with directions on how to prepare the mix. These make wonderful gifts to give any time of year and also for wedding favors, hostess gifts, baby showers or take to a cookie exchange and make sure to bake some up so people know what they taste like to. Store in a cool dry place away from a heat source so condensation and clumping does not occur. Enjoy!
By Lisa

Oatmeal Cookie Mix II

21
Great gift for co-workers, etc. Layer in a 1 quart jar. Makes good cookies, too!
By Sally

Cookie Mix in a Jar VIII

22
Peanut Butter Cup Cookie mix in a jar with tag attached with directions on how to prepare the mix. These make wonderful gifts to give any time of year and also for wedding favors, hostess gifts, baby showers or take to a cookie exchange and make sure to bake some up so people know what they taste like to. Store in a cool dry place away from a heat source so condensation and clumping does not occur. Enjoy!
By Lisa

Homemade Chocolate Cookie Mix

This homemade cookie mix makes for a great Christmas or birthday gift. Most importantly they taste great. Enjoy.
By Chef Ramirez

Cookie Mix in a Jar VII

15
Peanut Butter Chocolate Cookie mix in a jar with tag attached with directions on how to prepare the mix. These make wonderful gifts to give any time of year and also for wedding favors, hostess gifts, baby showers or take to a cookie exchange and make sure to bake some up so people know what they taste like to. Store in a cool dry place away from a heat source so condensation and clumping does not occur. Enjoy!
By Lisa

Cookie Mix in a Jar VI

12
Chunky Chocolate Cookie mix in a jar with tag attached with directions on how to prepare the mix. These make wonderful gifts to give any time of year and also for wedding favors, hostess gifts, baby showers or take to a cookie exchange and make sure to bake some up so people know what they taste like to. Store in a cool dry place away from a heat source so condensation and clumping does not occur. Enjoy!
By Lisa

Cookie Mix in a Jar IV

6
Chocolate Covered Raisin Cookie mix in a jar with tag attached with directions on how to prepare the mix. These make wonderful gifts to give any time of year and also for wedding favors, hostess gifts, baby showers or take to a cookie exchange and make sure to bake some up so people know what they taste like to. Store in a cool dry place away from a heat source so condensation and clumping does not occur. Enjoy ...
By Lisa

Candy Coated Chocolates Gift Jar Cookie Mix

7
This cookie jar makes a colorful homemade gift for any occasion. You can use regular sized candies instead of the mini's if you like.
By SHELL323

Cookie Mix in a Jar X

7
White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cookie mix in a jar with tag attached with directions on how to prepare the mix. These make wonderful gifts to give any time of year and also for wedding favors, hostess gifts, baby showers or take to a cookie exchange and make sure to bake some up so people know what they taste like to. Store in a cool dry place away from a heat source so condensation and clumping does not occur. Enjoy!
By Lisa
