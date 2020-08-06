Cookie Icing and Frosting Recipes

Ready for cookie decorating? Allrecipes has all the cookie icing, frosting and glaze recipes you'll ever need to take your cookies to the next level.

Staff Picks

Sugar Cookie Icing

Rating: 4.5 stars
3771
This icing dries hard and shiny and the colors stay bright. Choose as many different food colorings as you desire.
By JBS BOX

Smooth Chocolate Icing

Rating: 4.1 stars
31
A simple and delicious chocolate icing. Great on top of my family's all-time favorite Truffle Cookies, the recipe for which can also be found on this site.
By Linda Carroll

Royal Icing I

Rating: 4.51 stars
298
Perfect icing for your gingerbread houses!
By Diane

Sugar Cookie Glaze

Rating: 4.37 stars
436
This glaze will dry to a hard shiny finish. Perfect as a base coat for cookies. Can be colored too; use as much food coloring as needed to create desired hue. Dries quickly.
By Cyndi

Royal Icing II

Rating: 4.67 stars
196
This dries firm for stacking cookies and for piping intricate decorations.
By Kristen Pontier

Vanilla Glaze

Rating: 4.45 stars
583
Great on Apple Cookies!
By Jamie Langston

Sugar Cookie Frosting

Rating: 4.49 stars
1649
Add food coloring to decorate your favorite sugar cookies.
By Kathy Brandt
More Cookie Icing and Frosting Recipes

Gingerbread Cookie Frosting

Rating: 3.25 stars
56
This is the recipe my mother uses to frost gingerbread cookies at Christmas.
By Alison Hendon

Butter Icing for Sugar Cookies

Rating: 4.41 stars
300
Here's a terrific recipe for icing sugar cookies, no raw egg whites. For any recipes that require egg whites, you can purchase dried, powdered egg whites at cake-decorating supply stores that can be substituted in most recipes calling for the regular raw egg whites, then you can still lick the bowl!
By Cali

Royal Icing III

Rating: 4.59 stars
271
A recipe for Gingerbread House icing.
By Veronica

Glossy Royal Icing

Rating: 4.5 stars
120
I received this recipe from a professional baker. I prefer to use this instead of a regular royal icing recipe with egg whites. It hardens nicely and is glossy rather than matte like regular royal icing. Use almond, orange, or lemon extract, whatever you prefer.
By BEVANGELISTA

Perfect and Delicious Royal Icing

Rating: 4.4 stars
15
This frosting will dry like traditional royal icing, but it doesn't suck all the flavor and moisture out of the cookies and it tastes absolutely delicious!
By RainbowJewels

Soft Royal Icing

Rating: 5 stars
4
This is my go-to recipe for decorating cookies and cakes; it works wonderfully and has a beautiful smooth finish. Add food coloring or flavoring if desired.
By Bailee Shirback

Healthier Sugar Cookie Icing

Rating: 3.96 stars
49
This icing dries hard and shiny and the colors stay bright. Choose as many different food colorings as you desire.
By MakeItHealthy

Butter Icing for Cookies

Rating: 4.54 stars
303
Perfect for cookies - not too soft - not too hard - just right.
By Barbara

Egg-Free Royal Icing

Rating: 5 stars
2
This easy royal icing recipe dries shiny and hard! Add more or less milk based on how thick you want your icing. You can replace the almond extract with any flavor you prefer. Add food coloring of your choice.
By A Shadd

Stiff Royal Icing

Rating: 4.33 stars
6
This version of royal icing is made with meringue powder.
By HeatherB

Gingerbread Frosting for Cookies

Rating: 4.59 stars
63
This delicious, thick frosting is a perfect topping for snickerdoodles, gingersnaps, or even on a gingerbread house! It makes enough for 12 average size cookies.
By allybaker22

Royal Icing

Rating: 3.9 stars
40
This icing is usually put on the wedding cake after the Almond Paste is applied.
By Carol

Chocolate Cookie Buttercream Frosting

Rating: 4.57 stars
353
Creamy frosting that tastes great on cookies or bars...especially Chocolate Cookies.
By Nancy Dorman

Heart Cookies Decorated with Royal Icing

Rating: 3.5 stars
12
Iced heart-shaped cookies make a lovely gift for your Valentine. This recipe uses the flood technique with royal icing to achieve a gorgeous and smooth result that sets firmly.
By Magda

Vegan Royal Icing with Aquafaba

A simple vegan royal icing made with aquafaba instead of egg whites. It's so tasty and works really well to decorate gingerbread houses and cookies, and dries shiny and hard. Make sure to store it in an airtight container in the refrigerator until ready to use.
By Fioa

Icing for Sour Cream Cookies

Rating: 4.35 stars
34
This icing is delicious spread over cookies or cupcakes.
By Celeste

Healthier Sugar Cookie Frosting

Rating: 4.2 stars
5
Using low-fat milk and natural no trans-fat shortening make this great frosting recipe healthier. If desired, use natural food dye to color the frosting.
By MakeItHealthy

Anne's Awesome "Glass" Royal Icing

This is a traditional royal icing, but the consistency is perfect for a Martha-style cookie! They are just BEAUTIFUL and the icing hardens but is not rock hard... ahhhhh perfection. Eat your heart out Martha! To add colors, transfer a small amount of royal icing from the base recipe into a different bowl and mix in Wilton® gel icing colors.
By Adrienne Belaire

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Frosting

Rating: 4.56 stars
41
This tastes exactly like cookie dough, for those of you who 'love' cookie dough! No eggs added, so safe to eat as a snack...well maybe not for your thighs. Excellent to make a little thicker and eat on a spoon or add more cream or milk and make a dip out of it!
By Denece Frisbie

Egg Yolk Tempera

Rating: 3.89 stars
18
This makes a shiny gloss finish on most any cookie. It works best on light-colored cookies, like sugar cookie cutouts. Depending on the color you are going for, you will probably need between 2 and 8 drops of food coloring.
By LG Burnett

Chocolate Covered Cherry Cookie Frosting

Rating: 4.75 stars
4
Frosting for Chocolate Covered Cherry Cookies III.
By Mellan

Apricot Cookie Frosting

Rating: 4.67 stars
6
This frosting is especially devised to be spread on top of the Frosted Apricot Cookie.
By m-ann
