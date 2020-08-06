Cookie Icing and Frosting Recipes

Here's a terrific recipe for icing sugar cookies, no raw egg whites. For any recipes that require egg whites, you can purchase dried, powdered egg whites at cake-decorating supply stores that can be substituted in most recipes calling for the regular raw egg whites, then you can still lick the bowl!
I received this recipe from a professional baker. I prefer to use this instead of a regular royal icing recipe with egg whites. It hardens nicely and is glossy rather than matte like regular royal icing. Use almond, orange, or lemon extract, whatever you prefer.
This easy royal icing recipe dries shiny and hard! Add more or less milk based on how thick you want your icing. You can replace the almond extract with any flavor you prefer. Add food coloring of your choice.
A simple vegan royal icing made with aquafaba instead of egg whites. It's so tasty and works really well to decorate gingerbread houses and cookies, and dries shiny and hard. Make sure to store it in an airtight container in the refrigerator until ready to use.
This is a traditional royal icing, but the consistency is perfect for a Martha-style cookie! They are just BEAUTIFUL and the icing hardens but is not rock hard... ahhhhh perfection. Eat your heart out Martha! To add colors, transfer a small amount of royal icing from the base recipe into a different bowl and mix in Wilton® gel icing colors.
This tastes exactly like cookie dough, for those of you who 'love' cookie dough! No eggs added, so safe to eat as a snack...well maybe not for your thighs. Excellent to make a little thicker and eat on a spoon or add more cream or milk and make a dip out of it!
This makes a shiny gloss finish on most any cookie. It works best on light-colored cookies, like sugar cookie cutouts. Depending on the color you are going for, you will probably need between 2 and 8 drops of food coloring.