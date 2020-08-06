Christmas Cookie Recipes

Find the best Santa-worthy Christmas cookies and be the talk of the cookie exchange. From gingerbread cookies and sugar cookies to shortbread and gluten free versions, we have more than 650 recipes to choose from.

Staff Picks

Soft Christmas Cookies

Rating: 4.47 stars
1624
Soft cut out sugar cookie that I have used for years. I sprinkle with colored sugar before baking or you could also try icing them when cool.
By Georgie Bowers

Sugar Cookie Icing

Rating: 4.5 stars
3771
This icing dries hard and shiny and the colors stay bright. Choose as many different food colorings as you desire.
By JBS BOX

Our Top 20 Most Cherished Christmas Cookies

Deck the halls with Christmas cookies!
By Vanessa Greaves

Russian Tea Cakes I

Rating: 4.68 stars
1548
This is a family recipe that's been made at Christmas time by at least 4 generations. This year will be the first for number 5!!! 'Bubba' brought it with her when she came from Lithuania. I pass it on in the true spirit of this season!
By THEAUNT708

Chocolate Crinkles II

Rating: 4.69 stars
2452
Chocolate cookies coated in confectioners' sugar...very good!
By Dawn

Butter Snow Flakes

Rating: 4.53 stars
497
A wonderful Spritz cookie with cinnamon in it. These freeze very well.
By Linda

Peanut Blossoms II

Rating: 4.74 stars
695
I make these every year for our annual cookie open house. We make about 15 to 20 different kinds of cookies and have a 4 hour open house with friends. We then prepare cookie trays to take to shut ins and freeze the rest to enjoy all year long. My husband helps with this four day project! He's retired ... and I'm partially retired. It has been a long standing tradition that we enjoy every year!
By Rosemarie Magee

Hedgehog Cookies

Rating: 4.38 stars
50
I needed something else to decorate a tree trunk cake, so baby hedgehogs seemed to be the perfect match.
By Kitty Johnson

Cranberry Pistachio Biscotti

Rating: 4.81 stars
1770
The red and green make a great Christmas cookie. Have used other nuts instead of pistachios with success. If your pistachios are salted, omit the 1/4 teaspoon salt from the recipe.
By Gerry Meyer

Perfect Thumbprint Cookies

Rating: 4.49 stars
72
Follow Chef John's tips for these pretty cookies.
By Chef John

Royal Icing II

Rating: 4.67 stars
196
This recipe is the 'glue' that holds gingerbread houses together, and makes it still edible.
By Kristen Pontier

Citrus Shortbread Cookies

Rating: 4.56 stars
360
This recipe was given to me by my mother-in-law, one of the best cooks I know...and given that we're from south Louisiana, that's saying something. With the chopped up dried cranberries, these are as pretty as they are tasty.
By Donna
Snowballs II
Rating: Unrated
574
Easy Sugar Cookies

Rating: 4.46 stars
8204

Quick and easy sugar cookies! They are really good, plain or with candies in them. My friend uses chocolate mints on top, and they're great!

By Vanessa Greaves

Date Nut Pinwheel Cookies II

Rating: 4.6 stars
47
This recipe makes three rolls of dough, which can be frozen until ready to bake.
By Christy McCuiston

Drommar

Rating: 4.42 stars
12
These Swedish butter cookies are flavored with cardamom.
By Gail Devens

Pizzelles III

Rating: 4.65 stars
172
This recipe calls for a batter-like dough and is baked on a pizzelle iron. Powdered sugar adds an elegant touch. In the Italian version, vanilla is replaced by anise. Chocolate may also be used.
By Marianne Jungels

Cinnamon Stars

Rating: 3.94 stars
51
A beautiful Christmas cookie!
By Robin J.

Cranberry Cornmeal Linzer Cookies

Rating: 4.87 stars
23
Having lived in Wisconsin all my life, I have come to love the different products produced here. This recipe combines two Wisconsin favorites: cranberries and cornmeal. These deliciously different cookies with their tangy cranberry filling are hard to resist!
By larkspur

Meringue Mushrooms

Rating: 4.8 stars
178
These take a bit of work and time, but are spectacular. They are highly prized for Christmas gift-giving! As with other meringue recipes, these should only be made on a dry day. You will need a pastry bag with a plain tip. If you can save some green plastic berry baskets from the summertime, these mushrooms look totally realistic placed in them.
By Holly Wilkins

Eileen's Spicy Gingerbread Men

Rating: 4.53 stars
1506
Spicy gingerbread men. This is the only recipe we have ever used. For best flavor, do NOT use blackstrap molasses.
By Stephanie Schneidewind

White Chocolate and Cranberry Cookies

Rating: 4.65 stars
1443
I make a basic chocolate chip cookie dough, but use white chocolate chips, dried cranberries, and brandy (instead of vanilla). Great for Christmas time!
By Diane Abed

Sicilian Fig Cookies

Rating: 4.45 stars
29
A delicious fig-filled pastry. You may substitute the figs with dried apricots or dates. Hazelnuts can also be used in place of the walnuts.
By Letricia

Rosemary Shortbread Cookies

Rating: 4.61 stars
191
A very Victorian recipe! Some people are put off by the notion of herb cookies, but you'll be pleasantly surprised. The flavor improves with age (best 2 days after), keeping for about a week.
By Abigail

Traditional Springerle

Rating: 4.5 stars
28
We have made these very traditional German cookies every year since I was a child. My mother remembers her grandmother making them with this recipe that has been in our family for generations. The molds can be hard to find, but check specialty cookware stores and antique shops.
By Adrienne Belaire

Speculaas Cookies or Spicy Sinterklass Cakes

Rating: 3.91 stars
11
This traditional Dutch cookie recipe came with a mold I got 20 years ago. Speculaas is a corruption of the Latin speculum (mirror). The dough is pressed into carved molds that can be used for wall decorations. When turned out onto the cookie sheet, the picture appears as its mirror image, hence the name. In the Sinterklass season they are available in 2/3 cookie size to huge thick men and women up to 1 pound known as lovers. If molds are not available, roll dough to desired thickness and use gingerbread man cutter or other cutter shapes. They are great to make ahead around Christmas because they last a long time.
By Harriet A. Schipper

Perfect Coconut Macaroons

Rating: 4.6 stars
154
After falling in love with a local bakery's coconut macaroon, I attempted to create a duplicate version at home. This is what I came up with.
By circoit

Caramel Filled Chocolate Cookies

Rating: 4.65 stars
854
Chocolate cookie dough is wrapped around caramel filled chocolate candies. We have these at Christmas time each year. They are delicious! Hope you enjoy them too.
By Lisa

Orange Slice Cookies I

Rating: 4.47 stars
32
This recipe is my own adaptation of a recipe that came from my husband's grandmother. I made a few changes to suit my own family's tastes. These cookies are a big hit with kids as well as adults.
By Janine

Chocolate Mint Candies Cookies

Rating: 4.78 stars
857
I received this recipe through a cookie exchange years ago, and it has become a favorite of family and friends.
By Jackie Schmidt

Eggnog Thumbprints

Rating: 4.34 stars
209
Thumbprint cookies with a delicious filling, these are perfect for Christmas. Does not use eggnog, but they have an eggnog taste. You can substitute 1/4 teaspoon rum extract and 1 tablespoon milk for the rum.
By SHOLLISMD

Oma Kiener's Hazelnut Christmas Cookies

Rating: 4.5 stars
14
An ice box cookie, these were one of the two Christmas cookie recipes my German grandmother made every year until her death at age 92. While they may not be fancy like other Christmas cookies recipes, they are easy to make and taste very nutty. They make me think of Christmas and my grandmother every time I enjoy one.
By KitchenGeisha

By Corey Williams

Tina's Shortbread Chocolate Chip Cookies

Rating: 4.53 stars
522
This cookie is incredible. It's so rich and tasty. I cannot tell how many times I get asked for this recipe. Everyone loves it and it's easy to make. These keep very well. You can make dough ahead time and freeze it. Defrost when ready to use and follow baking instructions. Great cookie for the holidays.
By Tina Andre' Fox

Fudge Puddles

Rating: 4.74 stars
549
Fudge filled deliciousness!
By debzy

By Bailey Fink

By Diana Moutsopoulos
