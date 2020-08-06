Christmas Cookie Recipes

Find the best Santa-worthy Christmas cookies and be the talk of the cookie exchange. From gingerbread cookies and sugar cookies to shortbread and gluten free versions, we have more than 650 recipes to choose from.
This is a family recipe that's been made at Christmas time by at least 4 generations. This year will be the first for number 5!!! 'Bubba' brought it with her when she came from Lithuania. I pass it on in the true spirit of this season!
I make these every year for our annual cookie open house. We make about 15 to 20 different kinds of cookies and have a 4 hour open house with friends. We then prepare cookie trays to take to shut ins and freeze the rest to enjoy all year long. My husband helps with this four day project! He's retired ... and I'm partially retired. It has been a long standing tradition that we enjoy every year!
This recipe was given to me by my mother-in-law, one of the best cooks I know...and given that we're from south Louisiana, that's saying something. With the chopped up dried cranberries, these are as pretty as they are tasty.
Having lived in Wisconsin all my life, I have come to love the different products produced here. This recipe combines two Wisconsin favorites: cranberries and cornmeal. These deliciously different cookies with their tangy cranberry filling are hard to resist!
These take a bit of work and time, but are spectacular. They are highly prized for Christmas gift-giving! As with other meringue recipes, these should only be made on a dry day. You will need a pastry bag with a plain tip. If you can save some green plastic berry baskets from the summertime, these mushrooms look totally realistic placed in them.
We have made these very traditional German cookies every year since I was a child. My mother remembers her grandmother making them with this recipe that has been in our family for generations. The molds can be hard to find, but check specialty cookware stores and antique shops.
This traditional Dutch cookie recipe came with a mold I got 20 years ago. Speculaas is a corruption of the Latin speculum (mirror). The dough is pressed into carved molds that can be used for wall decorations. When turned out onto the cookie sheet, the picture appears as its mirror image, hence the name. In the Sinterklass season they are available in 2/3 cookie size to huge thick men and women up to 1 pound known as lovers. If molds are not available, roll dough to desired thickness and use gingerbread man cutter or other cutter shapes. They are great to make ahead around Christmas because they last a long time.
Thumbprint cookies with a delicious filling, these are perfect for Christmas. Does not use eggnog, but they have an eggnog taste. You can substitute 1/4 teaspoon rum extract and 1 tablespoon milk for the rum.
An ice box cookie, these were one of the two Christmas cookie recipes my German grandmother made every year until her death at age 92. While they may not be fancy like other Christmas cookies recipes, they are easy to make and taste very nutty. They make me think of Christmas and my grandmother every time I enjoy one.
This cookie is incredible. It's so rich and tasty. I cannot tell how many times I get asked for this recipe. Everyone loves it and it's easy to make. These keep very well. You can make dough ahead time and freeze it. Defrost when ready to use and follow baking instructions. Great cookie for the holidays.