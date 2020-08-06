Brownie Recipes

The recipe for these moist, delicious brownies has been in my family for as long as I can remember. It is a winner with everyone and is a great bake sale item. At a recent sale, one man came back twice and then sent his son for more!
A moist and gooey chocolate brownie with pockets of dulce de leche inside and caramel on top. Truly amazing! If you have enough willpower, try and leave them overnight. They are even better and more moist the next day.
Looking for the perfect gluten-free brownie recipe? Look no further! Try these amazing chocolate brownies that melt in your mouth. No need for fancy gluten-free flours or blends, these brownies just use cornstarch. Enjoy!
These are wonderful, chewy 'brownies' except that they are made with oatmeal instead of chocolate. Add your favorites (nuts, chocolate chips, chocolate candies, toffee chips) and create a truly delicious snack.
I have never been a huge fan of lemon....until now. These are always a favorite at the never ending potluck going on in the emergency room I work in. I have been wanting to post these for the last year. I hope you enjoy them too.
MMMMM...Vegan Brownies!!!! These are very gooey, which is a good thing in my book. However, if you want your brownies a little more solid you'll need to cook them longer than the recommended time. Great for people with egg or dairy allergies too!
These are absolutely beautiful moist and delicious red velvet brownies! Perfect for red velvet cake lovers; adds a different twist to a traditional red velvet cake. This is a beautiful dessert perfect for Valentine's Day or for anybody who LOVES red velvet! I like this served the next day and slightly cold.
This recipe came about purely by luck. A few years back, I had to make a last minute dessert for a party. I had wanted to make cheesecake but I did not have graham cracker crumbs. I did have a package of brownie mix and frosting. They were a hit at the party and I have made them ever since.
This recipe was my absolute favorite sweet treat growing up, and still is! This was my great-grandma's recipe and is NOT for those watching their figure! The result is a very rich, very tasty bar cookie. The nuts and cherries are both optional, but give great variations to this recipe.
Oatmeal and nuts are added to this rich, moist, dense brownie recipe to add some extra fiber, texture and health benefits. Tastes great when warm and topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and drizzled with chocolate syrup.
This are the easiest and most delicious brownies that I have ever eaten. They are so moist and super quick and easy to make. For best results, use a Dutch processed cocoa. For less cake-like brownies, use all-purpose flour instead of self rising.
Everybody says their brownies are the best, but these really are the best. They feature the "holy trinity" of brownie perfection-a crispy, flaky top, chewy edges, and a fudgy center. Serve with a glass of ice cold milk.