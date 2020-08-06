Brownie Recipes

Classic chocolate brownies, blond brownies, peanut butter brownies, and even vegan brownies. Find lots of variations on this popular, easy-to-bake treat.

Staff Picks

Best Brownies

These brownies always turn out!
By Angie

Brooke's Best Bombshell Brownies

These brownies are the bomb! I've found the perfect combination of ingredients to make the fudgiest brownies yet... Enjoy!
By BROOKE

Zucchini Brownies

3042
Moist chocolate brownies with frosting!
By Marian

Quick and Easy Brownies

Takes about 45 minutes to make.
By C. Nelson

Disappearing Marshmallow Brownies

327
A chewy blonde brownie. Please pass the milk!
By Maryl

Bake Sale Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Brownies

23
The recipe for these moist, delicious brownies has been in my family for as long as I can remember. It is a winner with everyone and is a great bake sale item. At a recent sale, one man came back twice and then sent his son for more!
By SVILLEN

Mmm-Mmm Better Brownies

1770
I personally think these are the best brownies in the world. Try them, I think you'll agree! To make the brownies rich and buttery, use melted butter instead of the vegetable oil.
By Sarah

Dulce de Leche Brownies

2
A moist and gooey chocolate brownie with pockets of dulce de leche inside and caramel on top. Truly amazing! If you have enough willpower, try and leave them overnight. They are even better and more moist the next day.
By Roxybc

Gluten-Free Brownies

1
Looking for the perfect gluten-free brownie recipe? Look no further! Try these amazing chocolate brownies that melt in your mouth. No need for fancy gluten-free flours or blends, these brownies just use cornstarch. Enjoy!
By Fioa

Blonde Brownies I

1864
Rich, chewy brownie with chocolate chips on top.
By Sue Bush

S'more Brownies

Delicious! I consider myself more of a gourmet cook and thought of this as a great kids recipe, because they are so easy to prepare. Well, surprise, surprise. They are fabulous and everyone raves!
By LIZALOUISE

Milly's Oatmeal Brownies

These are wonderful, chewy 'brownies' except that they are made with oatmeal instead of chocolate. Add your favorites (nuts, chocolate chips, chocolate candies, toffee chips) and create a truly delicious snack.
By Milly Suazo-Martinez
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Cherry Cheesecake Brownies
18
Up your dessert game with a batch of these gorgeous brownies! They can be made with gluten-free or all-purpose flour, so everyone can enjoy them.
Terrific Stuffed Brownie Recipes
Chewy rich brownies stuffed with extra crazy goodness? Resistance is useless.
Outrageous Ways to Dress Up Brownie Mix
21 Fantastic Fruit Brownie Recipes
Best-Ever Buckeye Brownies!
71
Chunky Cheesecake Brownies
674
Best Brownies
13046

Cakey on the outside and fudgy in the middle, this easy brownie recipe really is the best! Done in an hour.

More Brownie Recipes

Best Brownies

13046
Cakey on the outside and fudgy in the middle, this easy brownie recipe really is the best! Done in an hour.
By Angie

Quick and Easy Brownies

1876
This quick and easy recipe for chocolate brownies with walnuts takes about 45 minutes to make.
By Angie

Brooke's Best Bombshell Brownies

4947
These brownies are the bomb! I've found the perfect combination of ingredients to make the fudgiest brownies yet... Enjoy!
By BROOKE

Brookies (Brownie Cookies)

320
Bake a layer of chocolate chip cookie dough with a layer of brownie batter and you get 'brookies': a cookie-brownie match made in heaven.
By Melanie B

Lemon Brownies

71
I have never been a huge fan of lemon....until now. These are always a favorite at the never ending potluck going on in the emergency room I work in. I have been wanting to post these for the last year. I hope you enjoy them too.
By BronsonsMom

MMMMM... Brownies

2662
Bake a batch of the best brownies you've ever had with ingredients you already have in your pantry, such as sugar, butter, chocolate chips, and vanilla.
By cicada77

Mmm-Mmm Better Brownies

1770
I personally think these are the best brownies in the world. Try them, I think you'll agree! To make the brownies rich and buttery, use melted butter instead of the vegetable oil.
By Sarah

Vegan Brownies

1126
MMMMM...Vegan Brownies!!!! These are very gooey, which is a good thing in my book. However, if you want your brownies a little more solid you'll need to cook them longer than the recommended time. Great for people with egg or dairy allergies too!
By SANDYWIFEY31S

Chewy Peanut Butter Brownies

1002
These brownies have been a favorite in my family since I was a small child. Because they're so popular, I usually double the recipe. Great with chocolate frosting!
By Jo

Red Velvet Cheesecake Swirl Brownies

145
These are absolutely beautiful moist and delicious red velvet brownies! Perfect for red velvet cake lovers; adds a different twist to a traditional red velvet cake. This is a beautiful dessert perfect for Valentine's Day or for anybody who LOVES red velvet! I like this served the next day and slightly cold.
By squeeziebrb

Chewiest Brownies

644
Rich chocolate chewy brownies, not cakey at all!
By Angie

Cheesecake Topped Brownies

433
This recipe came about purely by luck. A few years back, I had to make a last minute dessert for a party. I had wanted to make cheesecake but I did not have graham cracker crumbs. I did have a package of brownie mix and frosting. They were a hit at the party and I have made them ever since.
By freedom39

Blonde Brownies I

1864
Rich, chewy brownie with chocolate chips on top.
By Sue Bush

'So This Is What Heaven Tastes Like!' Cream Cheese Bars

82
This recipe was my absolute favorite sweet treat growing up, and still is! This was my great-grandma's recipe and is NOT for those watching their figure! The result is a very rich, very tasty bar cookie. The nuts and cherries are both optional, but give great variations to this recipe.
By CookinBug

Cheesecake Brownies

775
Jazz up an out-of-the-box brownie mix with an easy cheesecake topping.
By Angie

Chocolate Caramel Brownies

337
My aunt gave me this recipe. It is a little trouble, but they will be the best brownies you'll ever eat.
By Barbara Hodge

Chocolaty Oatmeal Brownies

4
Oatmeal and nuts are added to this rich, moist, dense brownie recipe to add some extra fiber, texture and health benefits. Tastes great when warm and topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and drizzled with chocolate syrup.
By Christy Parker

Deep Dish Brownies

1075
My all-time favorite, make-from-scratch brownies recipe!
By Angie

Absolutely Best Brownies

591
This are the easiest and most delicious brownies that I have ever eaten. They are so moist and super quick and easy to make. For best results, use a Dutch processed cocoa. For less cake-like brownies, use all-purpose flour instead of self rising.
By COUNTRYDAYZ

Skillet Apple Brownie

179
This is a warm, chewy apple dessert with a brownie-like texture. Served in a cast iron skillet, it's an impressive presentation, perfect for company. Serve with good quality vanilla ice cream.
By MomZilla Evin

Black Bean Brownies

881
Black beans replace the flour in this brownie recipe.
By elizabeth
Sponsored By MyPlate

Fudgy Brownies I

382
A chewy, fudgy, brownie that is easy to make. This is great because it uses things that you may already have on hand.
By Trish

Mini Dessert Brownies with Raspberries

3
My daughter wanted brownies with raspberries for her class as a treat for her birthday and since I did not want to make huge brownies for all the kids I came up with these mini desserts.
By barbara

The Best Brownies

1
Everybody says their brownies are the best, but these really are the best. They feature the "holy trinity" of brownie perfection-a crispy, flaky top, chewy edges, and a fudgy center. Serve with a glass of ice cold milk.
By Chef John
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com