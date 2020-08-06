Staff Picks The Best Lemon Bars
Tart, rich and perfection, all rolled into one! Wow your friends with this simple recipe. Hint: No Substitutions!
By Patty Schenck
Peanut Butter Bars I
These peanut butter bars taste just like peanut butter cups.
By Allrecipes Member 24 Irresistible Cookie Bar Recipes
Turns out, you don't have to decide between cookies and brownies: bar cookies are the perfect two-in-one dessert. Plus, they're easy to make, easy to serve, and guaranteed to be a hit.
By Melanie Fincher Apple Squares
Apples, nuts and cinnamon make these bars delicious. They hardly last a day at my house!
By BarbiAnn Lemon Pie Bars
This is a really easy recipe that my mom made before the lemon bar 'rage' was on! Thick-skinned lemons work the best. I suggest using real butter and eggs, I've tried using eggbeaters--nowhere near as good!
Granny Mabel's Best Bar Cookies
Amazing bar cookies with oatmeal, chocolate chips and caramel ice cream topping all layered to create THE BEST Bar cookie around.
By Amy Cherry Walnut Bars
Bars with a shortbread-like base and topped with frosting and coconut.
By Roxanne Blonde Apple Brownies
Moist, cake-like brownie that is perfect for fall. Everyone asks me for this recipe once they've tasted them. Wonderful served warm with vanilla ice cream. Enjoy!
By herbalady Inspiration and Ideas 15 Irresistible Cream Cheese Bar Recipes
With all the rich indulgence of cheesecake combined with the ease of cookies, cream cheese bars offer the best of both desserts.
15 Chewy Oatmeal Bar Recipes
Whether you enjoy them as a grab-and-go breakfast or sweet treat, these oatmeal bar recipes will satisfy the whole family.
Cream Cheese Squares Cream Cheese Squares
Refrigerated crescent roll dough is layered with cream cheese and cinnamon sugar to make a quick and tasty treat.
More Bar Cookie Recipes Best Brownies
Cakey on the outside and fudgy in the middle, this easy brownie recipe really is the best! Done in an hour.
By Allrecipes Member Quick and Easy Brownies
This quick and easy recipe for chocolate brownies with walnuts takes about 45 minutes to make.
By Allrecipes Member Sopapilla Cheesecake Pie
I make this cinnamon and vanilla cheesecake to take to pot luck dinners and get rave reviews! Easy to make, smells great while cooking and tastes wonderful!
Banana Wake-Up Bars
These are soft, simple, but delicious, bars made with yummy ingredients. They're always a big hit when I make them for my friends and bring them to school.
Magic Cookie Bars from EAGLE BRAND®
This bar cookie is an old fashioned favorite. Chocolate chips, nuts and coconut are set in a caramelized layer on top of a graham cracker crust.
Seven Layer Bars
Easy to make, and very rich. Can use different kinds of chips (vanilla or peanut butter) to suit your taste.
Brookies (Brownie Cookies)
Bake a layer of chocolate chip cookie dough with a layer of brownie batter and you get 'brookies': a cookie-brownie match made in heaven.
Vegan Brownies
MMMMM...Vegan Brownies!!!! These are very gooey, which is a good thing in my book. However, if you want your brownies a little more solid you'll need to cook them longer than the recommended time. Great for people with egg or dairy allergies too!
By SANDYWIFEY31S MMMMM... Brownies
Bake a batch of the best brownies you've ever had with ingredients you already have in your pantry, such as sugar, butter, chocolate chips, and vanilla.
Gramma's Date Squares
A date filled bar with a chewy oatmeal crust. This is my grandmother's recipe, which my whole family loves.
By Mai Forrester Mmm-Mmm Better Brownies
I personally think these are the best brownies in the world. Try them, I think you'll agree! To make the brownies rich and buttery, use melted butter instead of the vegetable oil.
By Sarah Chewy Peanut Butter Brownies
These brownies have been a favorite in my family since I was a small child. Because they're so popular, I usually double the recipe. Great with chocolate frosting!
By Jo No Bake Chocolate Oat Bars
I baked about 100 dozen cookies for the holidays and these were everyone's favorite!! These bars can be frozen, just thaw 10 minutes before serving.
By BarbiAnn Marshmallow Treats
Can substitute marshmallow creme instead of marshmallows.
By Allrecipes Member Cheesecake Brownies
Jazz up an out-of-the-box brownie mix with an easy cheesecake topping.
By Allrecipes Member Absolutely Best Brownies
This are the easiest and most delicious brownies that I have ever eaten. They are so moist and super quick and easy to make. For best results, use a Dutch processed cocoa. For less cake-like brownies, use all-purpose flour instead of self rising.
