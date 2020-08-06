Bar Cookie Recipes

Easy to make and easy to devour - lemon bars, date bars, chocolate chip cookie bars, peanut butter bars, and more.

The Best Lemon Bars

Tart, rich and perfection, all rolled into one! Wow your friends with this simple recipe. Hint: No Substitutions!
By Patty Schenck

Peanut Butter Bars I

2996
These peanut butter bars taste just like peanut butter cups.
By Allrecipes Member

24 Irresistible Cookie Bar Recipes 
Turns out, you don't have to decide between cookies and brownies: bar cookies are the perfect two-in-one dessert. Plus, they're easy to make, easy to serve, and guaranteed to be a hit.
By Melanie Fincher

Apple Squares

1525
Apples, nuts and cinnamon make these bars delicious. They hardly last a day at my house!
By BarbiAnn

Lemon Pie Bars

850
This is a really easy recipe that my mom made before the lemon bar 'rage' was on! Thick-skinned lemons work the best. I suggest using real butter and eggs, I've tried using eggbeaters--nowhere near as good!
By RCFoodie

Date-Nut and Brown Sugar Bars

18
A yummy dairy-free treat! You can use egg substitute in place of eggs to make a vegan version.
By Jennie Wilford

Granny Mabel's Best Bar Cookies

84
Amazing bar cookies with oatmeal, chocolate chips and caramel ice cream topping all layered to create THE BEST Bar cookie around.
By Amy

Oatmeal Peanut Butter Bars

207
The best granola bars in the world, it makes a great snack in the afternoon.
By Karen Heise

Cherry Walnut Bars

Bars with a shortbread-like base and topped with frosting and coconut.
By Roxanne

Snickerdoodle Blondies

45
Super easy. Great snickerdoodle taste with no fuss!
By Jenn

Kirsten's Dark Chocolate Chip Cookie Bars

86
Awesome cookie bars for when you don't feel like standing around to make dozens of cookies.
By KIRSTENLIV

Blonde Apple Brownies

Moist, cake-like brownie that is perfect for fall. Everyone asks me for this recipe once they've tasted them. Wonderful served warm with vanilla ice cream. Enjoy!
By herbalady
More Bar Cookie Recipes

Sopapilla Cheesecake Pie

2590
I make this cinnamon and vanilla cheesecake to take to pot luck dinners and get rave reviews! Easy to make, smells great while cooking and tastes wonderful!
By CandelB

Banana Wake-Up Bars

86
These are soft, simple, but delicious, bars made with yummy ingredients. They're always a big hit when I make them for my friends and bring them to school.
By cookie_monster

Magic Cookie Bars from EAGLE BRAND®

890
This bar cookie is an old fashioned favorite. Chocolate chips, nuts and coconut are set in a caramelized layer on top of a graham cracker crust.
By Eagle brand
Seven Layer Bars

635
Easy to make, and very rich. Can use different kinds of chips (vanilla or peanut butter) to suit your taste.
By P. Tindall

Delicious Raspberry Oatmeal Cookie Bars

1871
One of my favorite cookie bar recipes.
By MARBALET

Brookies (Brownie Cookies)

321
Bake a layer of chocolate chip cookie dough with a layer of brownie batter and you get 'brookies': a cookie-brownie match made in heaven.
By Melanie B

Vegan Brownies

1126
MMMMM...Vegan Brownies!!!! These are very gooey, which is a good thing in my book. However, if you want your brownies a little more solid you'll need to cook them longer than the recommended time. Great for people with egg or dairy allergies too!
By SANDYWIFEY31S

MMMMM... Brownies

2669
Bake a batch of the best brownies you've ever had with ingredients you already have in your pantry, such as sugar, butter, chocolate chips, and vanilla.
By cicada77

Gramma's Date Squares

434
A date filled bar with a chewy oatmeal crust. This is my grandmother's recipe, which my whole family loves.
By Mai Forrester

Blueberry Crumb Bars

879
Cheap and easy to make. Kids love them. Any berry can be used.
By A. Beavers

Mmm-Mmm Better Brownies

1771
I personally think these are the best brownies in the world. Try them, I think you'll agree! To make the brownies rich and buttery, use melted butter instead of the vegetable oil.
By Sarah

Chewy Peanut Butter Brownies

1004
These brownies have been a favorite in my family since I was a small child. Because they're so popular, I usually double the recipe. Great with chocolate frosting!
By Jo

Blonde Brownies I

1865
Rich, chewy brownie with chocolate chips on top.
By Sue Bush

No Bake Chocolate Oat Bars

1072
I baked about 100 dozen cookies for the holidays and these were everyone's favorite!! These bars can be frozen, just thaw 10 minutes before serving.
By Joanne

Funfetti® Cake Batter Rice Krispies® Treats

26
A twist on the popular Rice Krispies® treat with Funfetti® cake mix and Fruity Pebbles® cereal!
By voraciousgirl

Apple Squares

1525
Apples, nuts and cinnamon make these bars delicious. They hardly last a day at my house!
By BarbiAnn

Marshmallow Treats

1007
Can substitute marshmallow creme instead of marshmallows.
By Allrecipes Member

Cheesecake Brownies

775
Jazz up an out-of-the-box brownie mix with an easy cheesecake topping.
By Allrecipes Member

Absolutely Best Brownies

592
This are the easiest and most delicious brownies that I have ever eaten. They are so moist and super quick and easy to make. For best results, use a Dutch processed cocoa. For less cake-like brownies, use all-purpose flour instead of self rising.
By COUNTRYDAYZ
