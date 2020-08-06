Chocolate Cake Recipes

This is my own version of the chocolate microwave mug cake. This chocolaty fudgy treat is truly decadent and great for nights when I need a yummy dessert that is ready in less than 10 minutes! Chocolate chips make this recipe even better.
This easy chocolate mug cake is made with flaked almonds and no egg. It is ready in a few minutes and perfect if you're dying for something sweet. Serve dusted with confectioners' sugar and topped with ice cream or whipped cream.
This is hands-down my all-time favorite cake! I fell in love making it after my grandmother shared the recipe with me. This cake is super quick, easy, and fun to make! Definitely recommend this for first time bakers and anyone else who would love to take a bite out of a delicious chocolate Texas sheet cake.
Historically, red velvet cake was just chocolate cake tinted red from the acid in cocoa powder, not from food coloring. Nowadays most cocoa powders are alkalized, as in stripped of acid. Look for a non-alkalized one for this old-fashioned recipe. Completing the classic look is a coat of bright white ermine frosting, cooked the old-fashioned way.
This cake is make without milk or eggs and is moist, dark and delicious. A brain child of the depression era when ingenious cooks developed a cake that could be made without expensive and scarce ingredients.
This recipe has been in my family for a very long time. My great-grandma could make this with her eyes closed. My father was born on her birthday so she made this cake for him every year. Even shipped it to him in Korea when he was stationed there in the army.
This is a quick and easy chocolate cake you can cook in the microwave in 2 minutes. And it tastes great. Really! The consistency is dense and cakey. It would go well with chocolate (or your favorite) chips, nuts, or served warm with hot fudge. This cake, 'born' out of a pregnancy craving, worked out amazingly!
This is a chocolate roll that you will get many raves about. Keep this recipe handy because I am afraid you will be asked for it. This is a great cake for having guests over for dinner. You must follow step by step, no shortcuts for success.
Perfect for chocolate lovers! Great for entertaining, deceptively easy to make. Perfect for people who can't have gluten. Serve warm with ice cream or whipped cream, or simply dusted with icing sugar. I flour the pan using cocoa powder so it won't leave white marks on the cake and keeps it totally gluten-free.