Chocolate Cake Recipes

Moist, delicious chocolate cake for any celebration. Make the perfect cake with help from recipe reviews and videos.

Staff Picks

One Bowl Chocolate Cake III

Rating: 4.68 stars
4205
This is a rich and moist chocolate cake. It only takes a few minutes to prepare the batter. Frost with your favorite chocolate frosting.
By shirleyo

Extreme Chocolate Cake

Rating: 4.69 stars
3245
A rich moist chocolate cake with a chocolate buttercream icing. This is the best cake in the world!
By RACH56

Microwave Chocolate Mug Cake

Rating: 4.47 stars
1726
This is my own version of the chocolate microwave mug cake. This chocolaty fudgy treat is truly decadent and great for nights when I need a yummy dessert that is ready in less than 10 minutes! Chocolate chips make this recipe even better.
By safinabakes1231

Black Magic Cake

Rating: 4.77 stars
3107
Super spooky dark chocolate cake. Suitable for all your black magic get-togethers.
By Marsha

Dark Chocolate Cake II

Rating: 4.68 stars
693
The absolute best, richest, and easiest one-bowl chocolate cake recipe ever! It's great topped with chocolate cream cheese frosting!
By Kelly Smith

German Sweet Chocolate Cake I

Rating: 4.71 stars
202
This chocolate cake with coconut-pecan frosting is a favorite dish at all of our potlucks.
By Cindy Carnes

German Chocolate Cake Frosting II

Rating: 4.72 stars
517
German chocolate cake frosting that is cooked on top of the stove and put on warm cake while frosting is warm.
By Carol B

Chocolate Zucchini Cake III

Rating: 4.73 stars
1005
This is a moist fudgy type cake. Sweet but not extremely sweet and makes good use of zucchini! You can frost it with chocolate frosting or cream cheese icing.
By Sandy

Vegan Chocolate Cake

Rating: 4.65 stars
959
This is a really simple, yet very tasty cake. You can use rice flour or something other than wheat. You can also add chocolate chips and, or nuts.
By Angel

Coco-Cola Cake II

Rating: 4.52 stars
126
Chocolate cake with cola soda and a rich pecan frosting.
By sassysquirrel

Cream Filled Cupcakes

Rating: 4.44 stars
487
Delicious and simple to make, a creamy filling is piped into chocolate cupcakes with a pastry bag. Frost with your favorite chocolate frosting.
By Grace W.

Black Forest Cheesecakes

Rating: 5 stars
49
A Yuletide treat, these easy mini-cheesecakes combine the perfect match of chocolate and cherries.
By smbassref
Inspiration and Ideas

5 All-Time Best Chocolate Cake Recipes
A different chocolate cake for every occasion!
Crazy Cake
Rating: Unrated
1039
"When I want chocolate cake, nine times out of ten, this is the cake I make." -- Morena
German Chocolate Cake III
Rating: Unrated
905
Flourless Chocolate Cakes for Your Gluten-Free Indulgence
Texas Sheet Cake Recipes
Texas Sheet Cake Cookies
Rating: Unrated
8

Red Velvet Cake

Rating: 4 stars
619

A family favorite--great for the Christmas holiday.

More Chocolate Cake Recipes

Black Bottom Cupcakes I

Rating: 4.45 stars
865
Chocolate cream cheese cupcakes, rich and gooey. Serve these little gems with a tall glass of ice cold milk.
By Laura Duncan Allen

No Egg Chocolate Mug Cake

Rating: 3.88 stars
34
This easy chocolate mug cake is made with flaked almonds and no egg. It is ready in a few minutes and perfect if you're dying for something sweet. Serve dusted with confectioners' sugar and topped with ice cream or whipped cream.
By Chantal

Texas Sheet Cake V

Rating: 4.72 stars
801
I have made this recipe for years. My children always chose it for their birthday cake over any other, and it makes enough for a crowd. Moist and delicious. Very easy to make. Enjoy!
By Carolyn Herbert

Dark Chocolate Sheet Cake with Dark Chocolate Frosting

Rating: 4.75 stars
8
A super rich, not-too-sweet, dark chocolaty sheet cake that's perfect for any party!
By Kim

Grandma's Chocolate Texas Sheet Cake

Rating: 4.7 stars
33
This is hands-down my all-time favorite cake! I fell in love making it after my grandmother shared the recipe with me. This cake is super quick, easy, and fun to make! Definitely recommend this for first time bakers and anyone else who would love to take a bite out of a delicious chocolate Texas sheet cake.
By Bekah Miller

The Real Red Velvet Cake

Rating: 3.44 stars
9
Historically, red velvet cake was just chocolate cake tinted red from the acid in cocoa powder, not from food coloring. Nowadays most cocoa powders are alkalized, as in stripped of acid. Look for a non-alkalized one for this old-fashioned recipe. Completing the classic look is a coat of bright white ermine frosting, cooked the old-fashioned way.
By Smart Cookie
Wacky Cake VIII

Rating: 4.7 stars
252
This cake is make without milk or eggs and is moist, dark and delicious. A brain child of the depression era when ingenious cooks developed a cake that could be made without expensive and scarce ingredients.
By Mary Knipe

Classic Yule Log

Rating: 4 stars
10
A festive holiday cake. Merry Christmas! You will need cinnamon red hard candies and snowmen candy for decorations.
By AUTUMN/FALL

Willard Family German Chocolate Cake

Rating: 4.76 stars
144
This recipe has been in my family for a very long time. My great-grandma could make this with her eyes closed. My father was born on her birthday so she made this cake for him every year. Even shipped it to him in Korea when he was stationed there in the army.
By Kelly MacDonald

Easy Microwave Chocolate Cake

Rating: 4.23 stars
233
This is a quick and easy chocolate cake you can cook in the microwave in 2 minutes. And it tastes great. Really! The consistency is dense and cakey. It would go well with chocolate (or your favorite) chips, nuts, or served warm with hot fudge. This cake, 'born' out of a pregnancy craving, worked out amazingly!
By Laura

Lava Cake

Rating: 4.63 stars
8
The best chocolate lava cake recipe I've ever had. Serve topped with powdered sugar or vanilla ice cream.
By Nikki Bell

Chocolate Oil Cake

Rating: 4.28 stars
356
No butter, just oil in this recipe that delivers a rich, chewy, and chocolate-y cake in about an hour.
By Kristi Demanette

Brownie Cupcakes

Rating: 4.12 stars
168
Grandma Page's brownie cupcakes!
By mindee

Chocolate Pound Cake III

Rating: 4.54 stars
378
A dense chocolate cake made in a Bundt pan. Dust with confectioners' sugar for a nice presentation.
By SDFS

Old Fashioned Chocolate Cake

Rating: 4.52 stars
108
This is a wonderful chocolate cake that was made in the olden days. It is absolutely delicious, yet simple.
By Dodi Tomancak

Dark Chocolate Cake I

Rating: 4.57 stars
1625
This recipe features an icing made with cream cheese, cocoa, and cinnamon frosts this dark chocolate cake for an elegant dessert.
By Carol

Chocolate Roll I

Rating: 2.53 stars
36
This is a chocolate roll that you will get many raves about. Keep this recipe handy because I am afraid you will be asked for it. This is a great cake for having guests over for dinner. You must follow step by step, no shortcuts for success.
By Carol

Egg-Free Dairy-Free Nut-Free Cake

Rating: 4.65 stars
262
This chocolate cake is so good, you'll never miss the dairy products! Check at your health food store for tofu or nondairy chocolate chips.
By Bridget Brooke-meer

Best Moist Chocolate Cake

Rating: 4.05 stars
428
My mom created this recipe years ago and my sisters and brother and I have entered this in 4-H and won many awards. Yummy on its own or with chocolate frosting!
By MARIASUE

Amazing Slow Cooker Chocolate Cake

Rating: 3.89 stars
330
This incredibly moist chocolate cake is simply delicious. and simple to make too. Serve warm, topped with vanilla ice cream.
By blancdeblanc

Flourless Chocolate Cake II

Rating: 4.55 stars
755
Perfect for chocolate lovers! Great for entertaining, deceptively easy to make. Perfect for people who can't have gluten. Serve warm with ice cream or whipped cream, or simply dusted with icing sugar. I flour the pan using cocoa powder so it won't leave white marks on the cake and keeps it totally gluten-free.
By Shana Hillman

Eggless Chocolate Cake II

Rating: 4.31 stars
283
You don't need eggs to make a very moist and chocolate-y cake when using this easy recipe.
By GINGER P
