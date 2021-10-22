Becel

A life lived with heart starts by making better-for-you choices, like eating right. That’s why all of our products start with a blend of plant-based oils.

Staff Picks

Becel® Anything Goes Cookie Dough

Start your cookie creations with our Anything Goes Cookie Dough; it's soft and chewy, guaranteed.
By Becel®

Becel® Plant-Based "Butter" Tarts

Plant-based meets patriotic with this Canadian classic. Rich, flaky, perfectly sweet – a dozen may not be enough.
By Becel®

Banana, Date and Walnut Muffins

Do you prefer the top of the muffin or the bottom? With these muffins, we think you'll stop picking sides.
By Becel®

Becel® Buttercream Frosting

With just four ingredients, this buttercream frosting will turn your everyday desserts into creamy, dreamy creations.
By Becel®

Soft and Chewy Chocolate Chip Cookies

Becel® Original makes baking soft and chewy cookies almost as easy as eating them… almost.
By Becel®

Chocolate C'OAT'conut Sandwich Cookies

You put the oat in the cOATconut and eat 'em all up...
By Becel®

Becel® Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies

What's the cookie equivalent of the fountain of youth? It's these – every bite makes us feel like a kid again.
By Becel®

Mini Chocolate Chip Shortbread

Buttery taste, totally plant based. Get baking with Becel®.
By Becel®

Becel® Lemon Pound Cake

When life gives you lemons, make this delicious lemon pound cake!
By Becel®

Plant-based Salted Caramel Apple Pie

This plant-based take on a classic dessert is sure to be the apple of your eye.
By Becel®
