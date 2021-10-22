Becel® Anything Goes Cookie Dough
Start your cookie creations with our Anything Goes Cookie Dough; it's soft and chewy, guaranteed.
Becel® Plant-Based "Butter" Tarts
Plant-based meets patriotic with this Canadian classic. Rich, flaky, perfectly sweet – a dozen may not be enough.
Banana, Date and Walnut Muffins
Do you prefer the top of the muffin or the bottom? With these muffins, we think you'll stop picking sides.
Becel® Buttercream Frosting
With just four ingredients, this buttercream frosting will turn your everyday desserts into creamy, dreamy creations.
Soft and Chewy Chocolate Chip Cookies
Becel® Original makes baking soft and chewy cookies almost as easy as eating them… almost.
Becel® Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies
What's the cookie equivalent of the fountain of youth? It's these – every bite makes us feel like a kid again.
Plant-based Salted Caramel Apple Pie
This plant-based take on a classic dessert is sure to be the apple of your eye.