Aunt Sue's Raw Honey

Charcuterie Tray with Honey Mustard Sauce
Layer your favorite meats & cheeses to create an appetizer worth sharing.
Honey Chai Tea Latte
No need to head to the local coffee shop for your next chai tea latte – we've got the perfect solution with our homemade, sweet & spicy Honey Chai Tea Latte.
Honey Shrimp Stir-Fry
No need to order take out, this delicious Honey Shrimp Stir-Fry comes together in no time!
Easy Honey Herbed Goat Cheese
Impress your guests with this easy-to-make, yet delicious appetizer.
Fruit Smoothies from Aunt Sue's Honey
Get your daily fruits and vegetables and fuel up your body with a different color smoothie every day of the week. Check out the variations in the notes.
Zucchini Chocolate Chip Brownies
A perfectly delicious way to use that zucchini from your garden!
Honey-Kissed Smoothie Bowl
Full of all-natural ingredients like fruit, nuts and honey, this smoothie bowl will help you start your day on a healthy note.
Chicken Avocado Bacon Salad
This savory salad is a complete, filling meal that you can prep the night before and pull together quickly.
