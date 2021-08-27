Lisa's Favorite Carne Asada Marinade
I've tried many marinade recipes for carne asada, and this is our family favorite!
Taqueria Style Tacos - Carne Asada
This is a great recipe for authentic Mexican taqueria style carne asada tacos (beef tacos). These are served on the soft corn tortillas, unlike the American version of tacos.
Best Ever Carne Asada Marinade
This traditional Mexican carne asada marinade recipe will marinade 5 or 6 pounds of meat and can be easily halved or doubled. I've tried many carne asada recipes through the years, and this one outshines them all. The flavors are the most flavorful and authentic and the meat is pull-apart tender. I suggest marinating overnight for the best results. Muy delicioso!
Carne Asada Tacos
Easy and flavorful. You will love these tacos! You can use top sirloin, New York, filet mignon or similar cuts of beef.
Carne Asada Enchiladas
This recipe takes time but is pretty easy to put together and serve. A dish full of flavor, color, and texture and as close to Mexican as I know how to get. I served this family-style, letting everyone choose their own toppings of Greek yogurt, chipotle sauce, and guacamole. Refried beans and a fresh-from-the-garden tossed salad makes this one delicious and complete meal.
Authentic Baja-Mexican Street Tacos (Carne Asada)
On weekend getaways from San Diego to the beaches in Ensenada and Rosarito (Baja California), I found my favorite meal in the delicious soft skirt steak tacos sold by the taqueria street vendors. This recipe tastes exactly how I remember them - without having to make the trip across the border. Muy bueno! Top with some freshly squeezed lime juice and spicy salsa if you like.
Carne Asada Tacos or Al Pastor Tacos
I have had great success preparing tacos this way. I bought this recipe from a taqueria owner (taco restaurant) in Mexico City. I am translating the directions. It can be used for beef, pork, or just about any other type of meat. The spice mix on this recipe gives meat a really excellent flavor.
Citrus Carne Asada Marinade
I have used this recipe for a number of years, and most often marinate enough steak for a few meals. After the marinade time, the steak can be frozen in meal-sized portions for quick meals later. The flavor of this carne asada is much better, and the meat much more tender, than any I have had in Mexican restaurants. If cut in strips, this meat also works very well for fajitas. Serve with tortillas, Mexican rice, and beans.
Delicious Carne Asada
I got this carne asada recipe from my friend's mother in Phoenix. This recipe will marinate 5-6 pounds of meat and can be halved or doubled. Serve this with flour tortillas and salsa.
Tacos de Carne Asada
A sure crowd pleaser of flavorful steak with a southwestern twist! Serve with soft flour tortilla shells, lettuce, pico de gallo, and guacamole.
Carne Asada al Cilantro
In this true Mexican carne asada recipe, skirt steak is marinated in a cilantro-beer sauce and grilled (asada) to perfection. Serve with a side of drunken beans and corn tortillas. If preferred, substitute flank steak for the skirt steak.
Carne Asada Marinade
This simple garlic and olive oil rub is a great way to marinate beef steaks before grilling.