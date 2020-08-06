Dessert Tart Recipes

A Bakewell tart is a traditional English baked dessert tart. It consists of a shortcrust pastry shell, spread with jam under a layer of frangipane, which is a sponge cake-like filling enriched with ground almonds.
This tart may take a bit of time to assemble, but it's worth the effort! With a rich vanilla custard sitting atop a cinnamon-y shortbread crust and finished off with a fresh blueberry topping, it's sure to wow! This is also fantastic with a simple shortbread crust, so feel free to omit the cinnamon and cream of tartar from the crust, if desired. Make sure to allow for plenty of time for cooling!
Any Harry Potter fan knows what this is. I finally procured the recipe from an British friend of mine. I know I can now find 'Lyle's Golden Syrup' in the grocery store along with the pancake syrups. Serve with ice cream or whipped cream.
Very easy to make Chinese style Egg Tart, you can put the leftovers in the refrigerator for later use for up to 3 days. You can reduce the sugar used on the crust and the filling to fit your taste, this recipe is lightly sweetened. If you want to you, can add more sugar to the filling. Hope you enjoy it!
A bittersweet, dark, Guinness®-chocolate layer sits atop chewy caramel and salty pretzels for a rich dessert that's sure to wow. Plan ahead as this takes quite a bit of prep and cooling time. Make sure to read through the entire recipe before starting. Serve this tart at room temp, topped with some whiskey whipped cream, extra pretzels, and a sprinkle of sea salt to taste.
These lemon curd tarts are a staple dessert at my tea parties. I can make them quickly without even measuring the ingredients using a pastry bag to fill the small shells. The crust remains crunchy for several hours, so I make them early the morning of the tea and then refrigerate them. I also serve these at wedding and baby showers. For variation, you can place 1/4 teaspoon raspberry spread underneath the lemon curd and garnish with a fresh raspberry, omitting the cinnamon. Another variation is to use lime curd instead of lemon, both of which can be found in the baking aisle of the grocery store.
This authentic Jamaican recipe is really easy to make. It uses ripe plantains (which are a relative of the banana) as the filling. I like to chill them in the refrigerator until they are cold and serve them with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. Enjoy!
These are a big hit every time I make them. They are an addition to a basket donated at a local fundraiser full of maple products. Sweet with a smooth flavor, they pair well with your favorite vanilla ice cream or whipped cream!