Dessert Tart Recipes

Looking for tart recipes? Allrecipes has more than 250 trusted dessert tart recipes complete with ratings, reviews and baking tips.

Rustic Fall Fruit Tart

11
This rustic tart is full of apples, fresh cranberries, walnuts, and spices, and is baked in a cream cheese pastry.
By Carrie C

Award-Winning Maple-Nut-Toffee Tart

This award-winning tart has a rich nut filling flavored with maple in a buttery crust. It is topped off with a lovely chocolate drizzle.
By larkspur

Portuguese Custard Tarts - Pasteis de Nata

142
These are delicious Portuguese Custard Tarts.
By Allrecipes Member

Lemon Macaroon Tartlets

41
This has always been an often-requested recipe for its looks, taste, and no-plate finger food option. Enjoy!
By Andrea

15 Easy Desserts That Start With Frozen Puff Pastry

Keeping puff pastry in the freezer is like having a secret shortcut to almost effortless desserts.
By Stacey Ballis

Traditional Bakewell Tart

12
A Bakewell tart is a traditional English baked dessert tart. It consists of a shortcrust pastry shell, spread with jam under a layer of frangipane, which is a sponge cake-like filling enriched with ground almonds.
By Trishie

Mom's Butter Tarts

22
My mom used to make these a lot when I was a child. These were so good that there was nothing like them. I could never eat enough of these, and you will see that when you make these syrupy tarts.
By Carol

14 Easy Fruit-Filled Puff Pastry Desserts for Beginner Bakers

You don't have to be an experienced pastry chef to make the kinds of light and flaky fruit pastries that tempt you at the bakery.
By Vanessa Greaves

Jam Tarts

6
These are so simple to make that my 3-year-old daughter did most of the work. Make sure not to roll the pastry too thin, and don't put too much jam in.
By PaulaM11

Portuguese Custard Tarts (Pasteis de Nata)

86
Chef John shows you how to perfect the world-famous Portuguese custard tarts, from buttering and folding the dough to incorporating the custard with the sugar syrup.
By Chef John

South African Melktert (Milk Tart)

46
"My 'ouma' South African grandmother's legendary milk tart. It is lip-smacking. The recipe is a real winner. It is a traditional South African tart that is very easy to prepare."
By TWAKMUIS

Blueberry and Vanilla Custard Tart

1
This tart may take a bit of time to assemble, but it's worth the effort! With a rich vanilla custard sitting atop a cinnamon-y shortbread crust and finished off with a fresh blueberry topping, it's sure to wow! This is also fantastic with a simple shortbread crust, so feel free to omit the cinnamon and cream of tartar from the crust, if desired. Make sure to allow for plenty of time for cooling!
Maple-Pear Tarte Tatin
10
"A hit! The caramel turned to a toffee consistency in the oven. After some resting time, the toffee melted with the pear juice—delicious!" – pato
Blood Orange Tart
This gorgeous citrus tart is made with a shortbread crust and fresh orange curd.
Pecan Cranberry Butter Tarts
16
Pineapple Tarts
9 Lemon Tart Recipes for a Slice of Sunshine
Sweet and Simple Lemon Tart
36
Apple Tarte Tatin
79

The beauty of a recipe that uses just pastry dough, butter, apples, and sugar to make the magic, is that no matter how yours comes out you'll enjoy it.

Treacle Tart

18
Any Harry Potter fan knows what this is. I finally procured the recipe from an British friend of mine. I know I can now find 'Lyle's Golden Syrup' in the grocery store along with the pancake syrups. Serve with ice cream or whipped cream.
By OCEANVIXEN79

Hong Kong Style Egg Tarts

187
Very easy to make Chinese style Egg Tart, you can put the leftovers in the refrigerator for later use for up to 3 days. You can reduce the sugar used on the crust and the filling to fit your taste, this recipe is lightly sweetened. If you want to you, can add more sugar to the filling. Hope you enjoy it!
By wildcat

Easy Hong Kong Style Egg Tarts

14
Chinese egg tarts that are sweet and delicious. Making these brings me back to my childhood when my mother would make them all the time!
By robinl

Portuguese Custard Tarts - Pasteis de Nata

142
These are delicious Portuguese Custard Tarts.
By Allrecipes Member

Strawberry Tarts

43
One woman I worked with loved these tarts and would bring some in to work with her. They were so good. These are extra-delicious when topped with whipped cream.
By Carol

Guinness®, Chocolate, and Caramel Tart

1
A bittersweet, dark, Guinness®-chocolate layer sits atop chewy caramel and salty pretzels for a rich dessert that's sure to wow. Plan ahead as this takes quite a bit of prep and cooling time. Make sure to read through the entire recipe before starting. Serve this tart at room temp, topped with some whiskey whipped cream, extra pretzels, and a sprinkle of sea salt to taste.

The Best Lemon Tart Ever

112
Very lemony-flavored with a shortbread crust; to die for! You can make smaller slices and tart can yield 16. Very decadent!
By ChefChristi1221

Raisin Butter Tart Squares

21
Gooey, yummy sweet treat that's quick and easy to make!
By Amanda

Fruit Pizza II

486
A fruit covered cookie crust that is shaped like a pizza. Try using star fruit, peaches, bananas, kiwi, orange slices, blueberries, and pineapples.
By Allrecipes Member

Lemon Curd Tarts

8
These lemon curd tarts are a staple dessert at my tea parties. I can make them quickly without even measuring the ingredients using a pastry bag to fill the small shells. The crust remains crunchy for several hours, so I make them early the morning of the tea and then refrigerate them. I also serve these at wedding and baby showers. For variation, you can place 1/4 teaspoon raspberry spread underneath the lemon curd and garnish with a fresh raspberry, omitting the cinnamon. Another variation is to use lime curd instead of lemon, both of which can be found in the baking aisle of the grocery store.
By Paula

Maids of Honor Tarts I

9
These individual tarts have a raspberry surprise in the bottom. Vanilla extract may be substituted for the almond extract.
By Karen

Jamaican Plantain Tarts

20
This authentic Jamaican recipe is really easy to make. It uses ripe plantains (which are a relative of the banana) as the filling. I like to chill them in the refrigerator until they are cold and serve them with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. Enjoy!
By Kelsey

Lemon Butter Tarts

24
I love butter tarts, and can never get enough. This is one that I make now and then to be a little different.
By Carol

Appeltaart (Dutch Apple Tart)

4
An utterly delicious apple pie that looks beautiful when you decorate the top with a pastry lattice.
By Nanda

Maple Butter Tarts

21
These are a big hit every time I make them. They are an addition to a basket donated at a local fundraiser full of maple products. Sweet with a smooth flavor, they pair well with your favorite vanilla ice cream or whipped cream!
By Inez Quinn

Pecan Tarts

67
Individual tarts make an elegant dessert presentation.
By Britney Satterfield

Gypsy Tart

7
A tart that defies its ingredients! One that's got to be tried. A dessert for any occasion - your guests will not be able to describe the taste, and will beg you for the recipe.
By GARRY67

