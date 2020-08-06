Sweet Potato Pie Recipes

Keep your sweet potato pie simple and classic, or turn it into a silky, sweet treat with marshmallows and meringue. The options are endlessly delicious!

Sweet Potato Pie I

This recipe was shared with me by a special friend in Atlanta, GA. It has long been a favorite, and everyone who tastes it says it is the best they have ever had.
By COUGAAR

Sweet Potato Pie from EAGLE BRAND®

This sweet potato pie has a rich texture and delicate blend of spices. This southern delicacy is easy enough for beginners to make.
By Eagle brand
Mom's Sweet Potato Pie

Here in the South, sweet potato pie is a staple among many despite 100's of variations. This is the recipe that both my mom and grandma have used for years. Even my picky husband marks this as his favorite pie!
By Faith N

Mini Sweet Potato Pies

Cute, bite-sized, mini sweet potato pies. Always a winner for the holidays and easy enough to make! Great for holiday dinner parties or sweet appetizers!
By NCANNIS

Sweet Potato Pie with Pecans

This is the perfect Thanksgiving pie. Sweet potatoes and pecans make such a wonderful combination. And everyone know it wouldn't be Thanksgiving without pie.
By Sandra

Creamy Buttermilk Sweet Potato Pie

Buttermilk adds a creamy texture to this deliciously simple sweet potato dessert. Add whipped cream and pumpkin spice for a tasty topping, or create your own variation.
By Bruce's Yams

Sweet Potato Pie II

My brother loved this pie so much that he learned to make it.
By Cathy

Southern Sweet Potato Pie

This sweet potato pie recipe makes two tasty pies. Delicious at Thanksgiving or anytime of year!
By sniper69

Sweetest Southern Sweet Potato Pie

This is a very unique sweet potato pie recipe, given to me by my mother. It's quite sweet, with a lighter texture than your typical sweet potato pie. If you like sweet potatoes and you have a sweet tooth, this one's for you!
By wisweetp

Sweet Potato Pie III

A pie made with sweet potatoes.
By Nancy

Grandaddy's Sweet Potato Meringue Pie

My grandfather has been making this amazing pie for many years. My family begs him to make it whenever we visit!
By Julie Ledford

Sweet Potato Pecan Pie

Caramelized pecan topping makes this special!
By Lorrie Sterling
This is a down home fresh sweet potato pie. I hope you enjoy this recipe as much as my family.

Sweet Potato Butternut Squash Pie

This pie has a custard-like filling. I love the unique taste. I usually don't measure anything, so I say play with the spices until it tastes right!
By Lynnea Cabhewin

Mimi's Southern Sweet Potato Pie

Traditional Southern-style sweet potato pie. This is my mother's recipe, but she's Mimi to my kids, so in our house we call this dish Mimi's sweet potato pie. It's delicious right out of the oven, at room temp, or right out of the refrigerator.
By brianbagent

Sweet Potato Pie with Evaporated Milk

This potato pie is baked with a sweet almond topping.
By Summer

Healthier Sweet Potato Pie I

This healthier version of the original recipe uses a whole wheat crust and less sugar. And it tastes wonderful! Friends and family might still say this is the best sweet potato pie they have ever had!
By MakeItHealthy

Sweet Potato and Carrot Pie

Canned sweet potatoes and carrots are blended into a pie filling in this recipe that gives you a great alternative to pumpkin pie.
By mandie486

Sarah Contona's Sweet Potato Pie

This is different from your normal sweet potato pies, especially the crust and the cream cheese. My grandmother used to make it, then my mother and her sisters made it for many years. Now that I've moved away from New York and are no longer with them, I make it for my girlfriend's family. Eat it with Thanksgiving dinner, just like we did! Enjoy!
By JEREMY SCARPETTA

Delicious Sweet Potato Pie Recipe

Of all the Southern sweet potato pie recipes that I've tried, this has got to be my favorite! I'm not the biggest fan of sweet potatoes, but the spices in this recipe makes the pie taste amazing!
By rpaulson001

Haupia and Purple Sweet Potato Pie

Like auntie used to make when we were visiting--broke da mouth! (Very yummy and reminds me of home). This recipe has a shortbread crust topped with a smooth, sweet layer of purple potatoes, and a rich coconut cream. Serve cold.
By J Simpson

Mini Sweet Potato Pumpkin Pies

Two holiday favorites combined for an amazing dessert. This easy recipe is a favorite of my family and friends when we get together for Thanksgiving or Christmas.
By Lisawas

Sweet Potato Cheesecake Pie

Sweet potatoes and cheesecake all together.
By Pawel Tulinski
