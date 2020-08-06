Sweet Potato Pie Recipes

Here in the South, sweet potato pie is a staple among many despite 100's of variations. This is the recipe that both my mom and grandma have used for years. Even my picky husband marks this as his favorite pie!
This is a very unique sweet potato pie recipe, given to me by my mother. It's quite sweet, with a lighter texture than your typical sweet potato pie. If you like sweet potatoes and you have a sweet tooth, this one's for you!
Traditional Southern-style sweet potato pie. This is my mother's recipe, but she's Mimi to my kids, so in our house we call this dish Mimi's sweet potato pie. It's delicious right out of the oven, at room temp, or right out of the refrigerator.
This is different from your normal sweet potato pies, especially the crust and the cream cheese. My grandmother used to make it, then my mother and her sisters made it for many years. Now that I've moved away from New York and are no longer with them, I make it for my girlfriend's family. Eat it with Thanksgiving dinner, just like we did! Enjoy!
Like auntie used to make when we were visiting--broke da mouth! (Very yummy and reminds me of home). This recipe has a shortbread crust topped with a smooth, sweet layer of purple potatoes, and a rich coconut cream. Serve cold.