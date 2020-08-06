Trusted Brands

Staff Picks Easy Sausage Gravy and Biscuits
Hot jumbo buttermilk biscuits with creamy sausage gravy are ready in just 15 minutes for a hearty, family-favorite breakfast.
Gingerbread Men Cookies
These Gingerbread Men Cookies are as cute as can be. If desired, decorate with raisins, currants or cinnamon red hot candies for eyes and buttons. Or, pipe untinted or colored icing onto cookies.
Magic Cookie Bars from EAGLE BRAND®
This bar cookie is an old fashioned favorite. Chocolate chips, nuts and coconut are set in a caramelized layer on top of a graham cracker crust.
OREO Cookie Balls
Can't decide between cookies and confections? You don't have to! These chocolate-covered cookie balls feature a filling of cream cheese and crushed cookies.
Chex® Muddy Buddies®
Another popular name for this favorite mix is puppy food. Chow down; it's doggone good!
Easy OREO Truffles
These truffles are very easy and delicious. You can't go wrong with OREO, cream cheese and chocolate!
Classic Caramel Corn
Sweet and crunchy, this caramel corn is easy to make and tastes better than the county fair's.
Simply Potatoes® Cheesy Hash Browns
Hash browns baked with cream of chicken soup, sour cream and cheese is a popular church basement side dish. You can't go wrong with this recipe!
Campbell's® Tuna Noodle Casserole
Campbell's® Condensed Cream of Mushroom Soup flavors a creamy sauce that is mixed with tuna, egg noodles and peas, topped with a crunchy bread crumb topping and baked to perfection.
Our Best Cheesecake
Not only is this our best cheesecake-a rich, creamy, cherry-topped showstopper--it's also one of the easiest to make!
close up view of campbell's green bean casserole Campbell's® Green Bean Casserole
This traditional casserole made with cut green beans, cream of mushroom soup, and French fried onions is the perfect addition to your holiday table.
Red Velvet Cupcakes
This mini version of the classic Red Velvet Cake is one of the more popular offerings in bakeries all across the country. Whip up a batch this holiday season or anytime of the year.
Crunchy Fried Shrimp
The panko bread crumbs give these fried shrimp just the right amount of crunch.
Chocolate Almond Fudge
Rich chocolate flavor in a creamy fudge enhanced by the crunchy, nutty flavor of almonds. Add this to a holiday dessert table for rave reviews.
Tater Tot Casserole
This kid-friendly ground beef skillet casserole goes from stovetop to oven, and straight to the table in 35 minutes.
Oven-Seared Beef Tenderloin with Herb Pan Sauce
A steakhouse quality meal in the comfort of your own home. Swanson® Beef Stock, fresh herbs and a bit of cream combine to make a sophisticated pan sauce for quality beef tenderloin steaks.
NESTLE® TOLL HOUSE® Chocolate Chip Pie
NESTLE® TOLL HOUSE® Chocolate Chip Pie features the sweet, creamy richness of a brown sugar base combined with chopped nuts and delicious chocolate morsels. Serve warm with whipped or ice cream.
Classic Waldorf Red Cake
This beautiful tall cake is moist and tender. Sometimes called Red Velvet Cake, this classic cake not only tastes delicious, but adds great flair to a holiday dessert table.
Loaded Baked Potato
A fast and easy take on the classic stuffed twice-baked potato. Pairs well with a juicy, fruit-forward red wine blend.
Creamy Hot Chocolate
Keep some condensed milk on hand for cold days, and whip up a batch of this rich hot chocolate warm your loved ones.
Tender Eye of Round Roast
Expand your culinary arsenal with this hearty, Paleo-friendly meal from Russ Crandall of The Domestic Man.
Classic Standing Beef Rib Roast
A standing rib roast is a very special treat and traditional holiday fare. Follow this simple recipe and you'll be sure to enjoy the results!
Broccoli Rice Casserole
What makes this quick-cooking side dish really tasty is coating the broccoli and rice in a creamy cheese sauce . . . yum!
Chocolate Flan Cake
This flan, when inverted, rests on a rich chocolate cake layer and is topped with melted caramel.
JIF® Buckeyes
Peanut butter balls are dipped in chocolate to resemble buckeyes.
Morning Joe Smoothie
Breakfast in a glass never tasted so good! Keep a few frozen bananas on hand for a quick smoothie.
Parmesan Crusted Chicken
The simplest and most savory way to dress up chicken breasts for a quick supper is just to top them with mayonnaise, sprinkle with Parmesan cheese and bread crumbs, and bake. Dinner will be ready in 30 minutes or less.
