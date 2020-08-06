Trusted Brands

Staff Picks

Easy Sausage Gravy and Biscuits

Rating: 4.81 stars
1112
Hot jumbo buttermilk biscuits with creamy sausage gravy are ready in just 15 minutes for a hearty, family-favorite breakfast.
By JimmyDean
By JimmyDean

Gingerbread Men Cookies

Rating: 4.57 stars
358
These Gingerbread Men Cookies are as cute as can be. If desired, decorate with raisins, currants or cinnamon red hot candies for eyes and buttons. Or, pipe untinted or colored icing onto cookies.
By McCormick Spice
By McCormick Spice

Magic Cookie Bars from EAGLE BRAND®

Rating: 4.74 stars
911
This bar cookie is an old fashioned favorite. Chocolate chips, nuts and coconut are set in a caramelized layer on top of a graham cracker crust.
By Eagle brand
By Eagle brand

OREO Cookie Balls

Rating: 4.71 stars
267
Can't decide between cookies and confections? You don't have to! These chocolate-covered cookie balls feature a filling of cream cheese and crushed cookies.
By Oreo
By Oreo

Chex® Muddy Buddies®

Rating: 4.77 stars
187
Another popular name for this favorite mix is puppy food. Chow down; it's doggone good!
By Chex
By Chex

Easy OREO Truffles

Rating: 4.76 stars
3027
These truffles are very easy and delicious. You can't go wrong with OREO, cream cheese and chocolate!
By Baker's

Original Nestle® Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookies

Rating: 4.61 stars
496
This famous classic American cookie is a treat no matter what the age or occasion. Enjoy it with a glass of cold milk.
By Nestle Toll House
By Nestle Toll House

Classic Dinner Rolls

Rating: 4.5 stars
701
Who can resist warm yeast rolls, fresh from the oven?
By ARGO®, KARO® and FLEISCHMANN'S®

Classic Caramel Corn

Rating: 4.86 stars
516
Sweet and crunchy, this caramel corn is easy to make and tastes better than the county fair's.
By ARGO®, KARO® and FLEISCHMANN'S®
Sponsored By Karo

Simply Potatoes® Cheesy Hash Browns

Rating: 4.75 stars
178
Hash browns baked with cream of chicken soup, sour cream and cheese is a popular church basement side dish. You can't go wrong with this recipe!
By Simply Potatoes
By Simply Potatoes

Campbell's® Tuna Noodle Casserole

Rating: 4.39 stars
469
Campbell's® Condensed Cream of Mushroom Soup flavors a creamy sauce that is mixed with tuna, egg noodles and peas, topped with a crunchy bread crumb topping and baked to perfection.
By Campbell's Kitchen
By Campbell's Kitchen

Our Best Cheesecake

Rating: 4.69 stars
324
Not only is this our best cheesecake-a rich, creamy, cherry-topped showstopper--it's also one of the easiest to make!
By Philadelphia
By Philadelphia
Inspiration and Ideas

28 Slammin' Things To Do With Spam®
Find new ways to cook up this pantry staple by browsing through our favorite ways to use Spam®.
18 Recipes That Start With Velveeta
Don't underestimate the power of Velveeta's super smooth, monumentally melty, and yes, impressively velvety processed cheese.
VELVEETA® Spicy Sausage Dip
Rating: Unrated
61
Easy Breeze Sugar Cookies
Rating: Unrated
4
Jimmy Dean Breakfast Casserole
Rating: Unrated
343

Campbell's® Green Bean Casserole

Rating: 4.47 stars
827

This traditional casserole made with cut green beans, cream of mushroom soup, and French fried onions is the perfect addition to your holiday table.

More Trusted Brands

Red Velvet Cupcakes

Rating: 4.43 stars
1532
This mini version of the classic Red Velvet Cake is one of the more popular offerings in bakeries all across the country. Whip up a batch this holiday season or anytime of the year.
By McCormick Spice
By McCormick Spice

Red Velvet Crinkle Cookies

Rating: 4.48 stars
66
A deep red, chewy cookie that has a delicate crackled crust dusted with a touch of powdered sugar.
By Duncan Hines(R) Canada

Crunchy Fried Shrimp

Rating: 4.86 stars
142
The panko bread crumbs give these fried shrimp just the right amount of crunch.
By Kikkoman
By Kikkoman

Easy PHILLY OREO Cheesecake

Rating: 4.54 stars
226
Easy to prepare, this cheesecake is a great dessert to bring to your next get-together.
By Philadelphia
By Philadelphia

Chocolate Almond Fudge

Rating: 4.4 stars
5
Rich chocolate flavor in a creamy fudge enhanced by the crunchy, nutty flavor of almonds. Add this to a holiday dessert table for rave reviews.
By Almond Breeze
By Almond Breeze

Baileys Flat White Martini

Rating: 4.67 stars
9
Let's rethink the classic Martini by adding espresso and Baileys Original Irish Cream!
By Baileys
By Baileys

VELVEETA® Down-Home Macaroni and Cheese

Rating: 4.51 stars
176
If you're looking for a mac and cheese recipe with the perfect balance of cheesy and creamy, the search ends here.
By VELVEETA Cheese
By VELVEETA Cheese

Tater Tot Casserole

Rating: 4.41 stars
566
This kid-friendly ground beef skillet casserole goes from stovetop to oven, and straight to the table in 35 minutes.
By Campbell's Kitchen
By Campbell's Kitchen

Oven-Seared Beef Tenderloin with Herb Pan Sauce

Rating: 4.9 stars
90
A steakhouse quality meal in the comfort of your own home. Swanson® Beef Stock, fresh herbs and a bit of cream combine to make a sophisticated pan sauce for quality beef tenderloin steaks.
By Campbell's Kitchen
By Campbell's Kitchen

Easy Smoked Sausage Skillet

Rating: 4.34 stars
366
Dinner's on the table in no time with this one-skillet sausage and veggie dish served over rice.
By Hillshire Farm(R) Brand

McCormick® Gingerbread Men Cookies

Rating: 4.6 stars
521
These Gingerbread Men Cookies are as cute as can be. If desired, decorate with raisins, currants or cinnamon red hot candies for eyes and buttons.
By McCormick Spice
By McCormick Spice

NESTLE® TOLL HOUSE® Chocolate Chip Pie

Rating: 4.69 stars
52
NESTLE® TOLL HOUSE® Chocolate Chip Pie features the sweet, creamy richness of a brown sugar base combined with chopped nuts and delicious chocolate morsels. Serve warm with whipped or ice cream.
By Nestle Toll House
By Nestle Toll House

Classic Waldorf Red Cake

Rating: 4.75 stars
12
This beautiful tall cake is moist and tender. Sometimes called Red Velvet Cake, this classic cake not only tastes delicious, but adds great flair to a holiday dessert table.
By Almond Breeze
By Almond Breeze

Loaded Baked Potato

Rating: 4.75 stars
4
A fast and easy take on the classic stuffed twice-baked potato. Pairs well with a juicy, fruit-forward red wine blend.
By 14 Hands Winery
By 14 Hands Winery

Christmas Morning Breakfast Casserole

Rating: 4.71 stars
17
Christmas Morning Breakfast Casserole is special enough for a holiday but so delicious and easy you might not want to wait.
By Idahoan
By Idahoan

Crispy Panko Chicken Breasts

Rating: 4.57 stars
167
Use crushed, crisp rice cereal squares instead of panko crumbs for a gluten-free version!
By Mazola
By Mazola

Creamy Hot Chocolate

Rating: 4.53 stars
309
Keep some condensed milk on hand for cold days, and whip up a batch of this rich hot chocolate warm your loved ones.
By Eagle brand
By Eagle brand

Tender Eye of Round Roast

Rating: 4.37 stars
222
Expand your culinary arsenal with this hearty, Paleo-friendly meal from Russ Crandall of The Domestic Man.
By Reynolds Kitchens(R)
By Reynolds Kitchens(R)

Classic Standing Beef Rib Roast

Rating: 4.9 stars
21
A standing rib roast is a very special treat and traditional holiday fare. Follow this simple recipe and you'll be sure to enjoy the results!
By Campbell's Kitchen
By Campbell's Kitchen

Broccoli Rice Casserole

Rating: 4.57 stars
263
What makes this quick-cooking side dish really tasty is coating the broccoli and rice in a creamy cheese sauce . . . yum!
By Campbell's Kitchen
By Campbell's Kitchen

Chocolate Flan Cake

Rating: 4.77 stars
136
This flan, when inverted, rests on a rich chocolate cake layer and is topped with melted caramel.
By Eagle brand
By Eagle brand

JIF® Buckeyes

Rating: 4.72 stars
224
Peanut butter balls are dipped in chocolate to resemble buckeyes.
By Jif
By Jif

Morning Joe Smoothie

Rating: 4.61 stars
23
Breakfast in a glass never tasted so good! Keep a few frozen bananas on hand for a quick smoothie.
By Almond Breeze
By Almond Breeze

Parmesan Crusted Chicken

Rating: 4.63 stars
289
The simplest and most savory way to dress up chicken breasts for a quick supper is just to top them with mayonnaise, sprinkle with Parmesan cheese and bread crumbs, and bake. Dinner will be ready in 30 minutes or less.
By Hellmann's
