Pumpkin Pie Recipes

Chunks of pumpkin are boiled on the stove and then mashed with evaporated milk, sugar, eggs, and spices to create the filling for a shortening based crust in this delectably rustic Thanksgiving classic.
After many years of experimentation, I've finally perfected what I think is the ideal formula for a rich pumpkin pie that's also much less likely to crack on top. Serve garnished with whipped cream and freshly grated nutmeg.
Pass the whipped cream and enjoy the looks of sheer ecstasy on everyone's face! Fresh pumpkin must be used in order for it to have the best flavor and texture. Believe me, fresh pumpkin is better than canned!!
This is my grandmother's pie recipe and is excellent for fresh pumpkin. I cut my pumpkins and bake them for an hour or so, depending on the size of the pumpkin, and them mash them through an old colander that has a pestle with it. Also passed down from my grandmother. I freeze 4 cups of processed pumpkin so that I always have the exact amount of pumpkin I need for a pie.
This is a wonderful light whipped pumpkin pie. My husband doesn't like traditional pumpkin pie but loves this recipe I came up with. The cream cheese adds a wonderful flavor with a traditional pie taste but light/whipped. It is made with a homemade graham cracker crust.
My two boys have multiple food allergies and I wanted to try out pumpkin pie. They call this 'Killer Pumpkin Pie' because they say it tastes 'killer.' It's light and spicy and, dairy and soy free. It's fast and easy with a pressed crust which mixes in the pan.
Recently, I was asked to bake for a wedding and asked if I could make this dessert. I was so excited when I realized this was a recipe I had been looking for, but had never found. I was thrilled at how awesome they tasted when you bite into them. How could they not taste good with all that cream cheese? When my friend came to pick up the tarts, she ate 4 before she ever left my house.