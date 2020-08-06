Pie Crusts

From basic flaky to Graham cracker crusts, these top-rated pie crust recipes set a solid foundation for fantastic fillings.

Community Picks

Butter Flaky Pie Crust

2125
An all-butter pie crust that's flaky and perfect for a single crust pie.
By Allrecipes Member

Easy Homemade Pie Crust

472
All-butter crust recipe that's flaky, tender, and made in a food processor.
By Chef John

Best Ever Pie Crust

1058
You can double or half the recipe without any problem. This is a simple recipe and very tasty! It will be very flaky.
By Jean Haseloh

Graham Cracker Crust I

1150
Remember this recipe when you want to whip up your favorite chocolate, coconut custard or banana cream pie. Butter, graham cracker crumbs and sugar are perfectly balanced in this recipe. And the mixture presses nicely into a pie pan, and can be pre-baked or just chilled.
By Allrecipes Member

Hot Water Pie Crust II

58
Easy, always good pie crust. Very tender. This recipe uses vinegar and cornstarch.
By Ruth Uitto

Perfect Pie Crust I

81
Easy good pie crust.
By Sydney Lobaugh

Alan's Pie Crust

45
I have tried several pie crust recipes, but they just did not turn out right. So I changed the quantities and added and took away some ingredients and made a delicious pie crust. This recipe has never failed me.
By Alan Oldham

French Pastry Pie Crust

719
My mom found this recipe several years ago, and I still use it today.
By Allrecipes Member

Pecan Nut Crust

51
This crust is especially good as a base for Eggnog Pie with Rum, but can be used with almost any custard pie.
By Allrecipes Member

Flaky Food Processor Pie Crust

162
This is a basic white flaky pie crust, made in the food processor. The secret to good crust is to have everything very cold and to handle it as little as possible. Use frozen or almost frozen lard, butter, and/or shortening as your fat and ice water, and then chill the dough well before rolling. Process the dough as little as possible and use only the amount of water needed to allow YOU to form it into a ball, not the machine.
By Allrecipes Member

Mom's Pie Crust

350
The very first thing I learned how to cook! This freezes beautifully; no well-equipped home is without a ball of pie dough in the freezer! Guaranteed to roll!
By Debra Shapiro

Cheesy Quiche Crust

69
I love this recipe, the cheese adds to the usually bland flavor of the the quiche crust to make it rich and tasty.
By Joanna
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Our 15 Best Pie Crust Recipes of All Time
Look no further for a perfect pie crust.
How To Make A Pie Crust, Step-By-Step
Never made your own pie pastry? We'll walk you through it.
How To Make A Fluted Pie Crust
How to Make a Lattice Pie Crust
How to Blind Bake a Pie Crust
How to Pretty Up Your Pie With Pastry Cutouts
Best Ever Pie Crust
1059

This 4-ingredient pie crust recipe with shortening is so simple to make.

More Pie Crusts

No Fail Pie Crust I

282
I found this recipe years ago, and have not made any other since. This dough freezes very well.
By Lenn

Pie Crust IV

1087
My grandmother supported her family during the Depression by baking. This is her recipe for pie crust. I use this often as I am a pie baker. The trick to good pie crust is to be gentle and treat it very lightly.
By Allrecipes Member

Classic Lard Two-Crust Pie Pastry

35
The way a pie crust should be made.
By SandraJ

Shortbread Crust

139
Simple and easy shortbread crust you'll love. Especially wonderful if your planning to make a peach pie.
By Silly Rabbit

Graham Cracker Crust

107
A no-bake recipe using softened butter instead of melted butter. I find this produces a better consistency for the crust.
By Carole

Basic Flaky Pie Crust

1843
It is just what it claims to be. Use as unbaked pie shell.
By Allrecipes Member

Mom's Pie Crust

349
The very first thing I learned how to cook! This freezes beautifully; no well-equipped home is without a ball of pie dough in the freezer! Guaranteed to roll!
By Allrecipes Member

Fried Pie Pastry

25
Pastry recipe for fried pies. Use with your favorite fried pie fillings.
By Allrecipes Member

Cheesy Quiche Crust

71
I love this recipe, the cheese adds to the usually bland flavor of the the quiche crust to make it rich and tasty.

Traditional Bakewell Tart

13
A Bakewell tart is a traditional English baked dessert tart. It consists of a shortcrust pastry shell, spread with jam under a layer of frangipane, which is a sponge cake-like filling enriched with ground almonds.
By Trishie

Grandma's Very Easy Pie Crust

20
This pie crust is one of the simplest, tastiest ones you'll ever try.
By Emy

Walnut Pie Crust

57
This pie crust can be made and frozen for up to 2 months before using.
By Allrecipes Member

Oil Pie Crust

232
Very easy recipe from my Grandmother. Crust can be rolled out a second time if necessary and it won't get tough.
By Allrecipes Member

Vinegar and Egg Crust

56
This crust was used by Elsie Hack to win the 1978 Ohio State Fair pie baking contest. (It was wrapped around an apple pie.) Because the crust is very flaky when baked, it is a bit difficult to roll and handle, but well worth the effort.
By Allrecipes Member

Graham Cracker Crust II

138
This graham cracker crust is not as sweet as most others. It's simple and delicious, and can be used for almost any kind of pie. Best with pumpkin or chocolate!
By sal

Vanilla Wafer Crust

46
This is an unbaked crumb crust. Very easy.
By Allrecipes Member

Saltine Cracker Pie Crust

5
Who says you need to stick with graham crackers for a delicious pie crust? I prefer the sweet and salty concoctions which makes this pie crust ideal.
By Tricia Royals

Butter Cookie Crust

30
A rich buttery crust that's perfect for just about any sort of filling. It's perfect for cheesecakes. You may substitute chocolate cookie crumbs for a chocolate crust.
By Allrecipes Member

Healthier Graham Cracker Crust

65
This excellent chocolaty crust is lower in fat than most. Cocoa powder and nonfat yogurt make it delicious without adding lots of excess calories.
By sal

Pretzel Crust

35
Adds a salty and crunchy element to any pie. Makes a 9x13 inch pie crust, but recipe may be modified for use with a 9 inch pie dish.
By TICKY TICKY TAMMY

Meringue Crust

32
This is one of my favorite crusts.
By Allrecipes Member

Baker's Secret Pie Crust

327
I used to be challenged by pie crusts. After 27 plus years of experimenting, this is the MOST successful recipe that I have developed. If using salted butter, reduce salt to 1/4 teaspoon.
By CAROLEALANA

Never, Never Fail Pie Pastry

108
There is no fear of over-kneading this pastry.
By Allrecipes Member

Chocolate Graham Crust

1
A quick chocolate pie crust to make with chocolate graham crackers.
By horse-lover
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com