Lemon Pie

Browse the best refreshing lemon pie recipes here, including lemon meringue pie, lemon chiffon pie, lemon tart, and lemon chess pie.

Grandma's Lemon Meringue Pie

2959
Fresh lemon juice and lemon zest make this lemon meringue pie filling tart and lovely. And when it's poured into a waiting crust, topped with billows of meringue, and baked, it's downright dreamy.
By Allrecipes Member

Lemon Icebox Pie III

438
A family favorite when a no-bake, fast pie is needed. (And family members too small to use the oven can make dessert!) Very pretty when garnished with whipped cream and mint leaves.
By Allrecipes Member

Lemon Chiffon Pie

27
Light, fluffy lemon chiffon pie. This recipe is also good using lime juice. Garnish each slice with sweetened whipped cream.
By GINGER P

Lemon Pie II

150
This simple recipe can be served as is in a graham crust or you can dress it up with a strawberry or peach glaze. Either way, a little Cool Whip or whipped cream on top is good.
By Jan Guinn

Sweet and Simple Lemon Tart

36
'A taste you'll never forget.'
By luvluv1

Magic Lemon Pie

147
Lemon Meringue Pie using sweetened condensed milk and bottled lemon juice.
By JANE HUEY

The Best Lemon Tart Ever

111
Very lemony-flavored with a shortbread crust; to die for! You can make smaller slices and tart can yield 16. Very decadent!
By ChefChristi1221

Fresh Strawberry Tart

9
This free-form strawberry tart in a buttercrust pastry is thickly glazed and beautiful. You can use a tart pan, but going free-form is kind of fun. Be sure to use perfectly ripe, sweet strawberries.
By Chef John

Lemon Meringue Pie III

410
Wonderful lemon meringue pie from one of our local restaurants.
By Rhonda

Bill Clinton's Lemon Chess Pie

177
Bill Clinton's favorite pie!!!
By Carol

No-Bake Lemon Pie

2
Easy lemon pie that's oh-so simple. Serve with a dollop of whipped cream on top, or with a small spoonful of cherry pie filling.
By Sheila Motley Stokley

Meyer Lemon Pie

73
A tangy sweet and sour treat, the Meyer lemons make it sweeter than a traditional lemon pie, but still keep that citrus kick.
By Melissa Cebrian
The Best Lemon Lime Avocado Pie
15
Don't tell anyone and they won't know it's avocado! This amazingly easy, super-refreshing pie is a hit every time! No baking; mix the filling in a blender for super-speedy results! For picnics or potlucks, this recipe works well in mini pie crusts too. Just make sure that the pie crusts are baked and cooled before pouring in the filling.
Lemon Icebox Pie I
74
This easy lemon pie has a meringue topping. Please note: this pie contains raw eggs. We recommend that pregnant women, elderly, young children and people with medical or immune problems do not consume dishes containing raw eggs.
Lemon Butter Tarts
24
Tart Lemon Triangles
211

This is a lovely conclusion to an elegant spring dinner! I garnish them with whipped cream, a strawberry fan and a sprig of mint.

