Don't tell anyone and they won't know it's avocado! This amazingly easy, super-refreshing pie is a hit every time! No baking; mix the filling in a blender for super-speedy results! For picnics or potlucks, this recipe works well in mini pie crusts too. Just make sure that the pie crusts are baked and cooled before pouring in the filling.
This easy lemon pie has a meringue topping. Please note: this pie contains raw eggs. We recommend that pregnant women, elderly, young children and people with medical or immune problems do not consume dishes containing raw eggs.
These lemon curd tarts are a staple dessert at my tea parties. I can make them quickly without even measuring the ingredients using a pastry bag to fill the small shells. The crust remains crunchy for several hours, so I make them early the morning of the tea and then refrigerate them. I also serve these at wedding and baby showers. For variation, you can place 1/4 teaspoon raspberry spread underneath the lemon curd and garnish with a fresh raspberry, omitting the cinnamon. Another variation is to use lime curd instead of lemon, both of which can be found in the baking aisle of the grocery store.
This is my mother's lemon meringue pie recipe and it is one of my all time favorite desserts. You can add a bit more lemon zest if you want it to be more tart! Don't let pie cool before putting on meringue.