Fruit Pies

There's a fruit pie for every season and every occasion. Apple pie, pear pie, lemon pie, berry, and peach pie recipes are just some of hundreds of trusted fruit pie recipes and ideas you'll find here.

Staff Picks

Summer Fruit Galettes

Rating: 4.7 stars
89
Here's a quick and easy way to create a beautiful summer fruit dessert. I love to use fresh peaches, strawberries and blueberries, but frozen fruits should also work. You can also use fresh nectarines or apricots in place of the peaches. It will look like you spent hours making this fancy 30 minute dessert! Pairs great with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
By shannonlolly

Award Winning Peaches and Cream Pie

Rating: 4.52 stars
1265
I am always asked for the recipe when I take this anywhere. Plus I won 5 blue ribbons and Best Pie of Show for this pie. It's a great pie.
By Debbi Borsick

Strawberry Pie II

Rating: 4.58 stars
1275
This is my favorite pie. It is very easy to make. I got the recipe many years ago in North Jersey. It is from the Sussex County Strawberry Farms.
By OKBEE

Fresh Rhubarb Pie

Rating: 4.8 stars
1273
Mom used to grow her own rhubarb in her backyard, and when her rhubarb was ripe, what great pies she made! I will enclose her recipe.
By Carol

Blueberry Pie

Rating: 4.58 stars
1991
This is the best when made with fresh picked blueberries! It is a beautiful sight with a lattice top.
By ASHESP

Cherry Pie III

Rating: 4.55 stars
429
This is the 1999 American Pie Council's National Pie Championship first-place winner in the Fruit and Berry Category.
By Beth Campbell

Fresh Pear Pie

Rating: 4.75 stars
462
This is quite a refreshing dessert. Serve plain, or with whipped cream or ice cream.
By Carol

Peach Pie the Old Fashioned Two Crust Way

Rating: 4.59 stars
733
This is a simple, quick, old fashioned, baked, two crust peach pie made with fresh peaches and simple ingredients. It's great during summer peach season.
By BERNIERONE

Grandma's Lemon Meringue Pie

Rating: 4.63 stars
3064
This is a very fun recipe to follow, because Grandma makes it sweet and simple. This pie is thickened with cornstarch and flour in addition to egg yolks, and contains no milk.
By Emilie S.

Apple Pie by Grandma Ople

Rating: 4.78 stars
15428
This was my grandmother's apple pie recipe. I have never seen another one quite like it. It will always be my favorite and has won me several first place prizes in local competitions. I hope it becomes one of your favorites as well!
By MOSHASMAMA

Banana Cream Pie I

Rating: 4.43 stars
1598
Banana Cream Pie is one of the yummiest things on earth and this is a great one.
By Ruby Pfeffer

Blueberry Pie

Rating: 4.58 stars
1991
This is the best when made with fresh picked blueberries! It is a beautiful sight with a lattice top.
By ASHESP
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

How to Bake Juicy Fruit Pies With a Crisp Crust
Follow these tips to get perfectly set and sliceable fruit pies, from flaky top to crisp buttery bottom crust.
How to Pretty up Your Pie With Pastry Cutouts
Here are ideas for simple pie crust cutouts that add extra eye appeal to our favorite homespun dessert.
Cherry Folditup
Rating: Unrated
13
Apple Pie Spice Recipe
Rating: Unrated
4
See How To Bake Chef John's Caramel Apple Pie
Rating: Unrated
443
Maple-Pear Tarte Tatin
Rating: Unrated
12

Crustless Cranberry Pie

Rating: 4.7 stars
1416

Light, super simple, and delicious dessert. Great with vanilla ice cream.

More Fruit Pies

Blackberry Pie I

Rating: 4.59 stars
695
I've been using this recipe for years and have always succeeded with it! Frozen or fresh blackberries can be used. Serve with vanilla ice cream.
By Michelle LaVerdiere

Old Time Mincemeat Pie

Rating: 4.93 stars
14
An old-fashioned mincemeat pie filling made with meat and sour cherries.
By ONEMINA

Old Fashioned Raisin Pie I

Rating: 4.77 stars
144
This recipe was given to me 41 years ago by my husband's grandmother.
By Linda

Grandma's Iron Skillet Apple Pie

Rating: 4.86 stars
512
This three-layer apple pie is a Southern favorite!
By T L Dixon

Apple Hand Pies

Rating: 4.74 stars
167
These hand pies, also known as turnovers, look too perfect to be homemade. Any of your favorite pie fillings, both sweet and savory, will work. I hope you give this easy technique a try soon. Enjoy!
By Chef John

Fruit Pizza I

Rating: 4.72 stars
786
A cookie dough crust, cream cheese filling, and fruit topping. Tip: For a quick crust, use one package of ready made sugar cookie dough rolled out to fit a pizza pan. Use an assortment of fresh fruit such as bananas, peaches, blueberries, kiwi, pineapple, and strawberries.
By Anne

Dutch Apple Pie with Oatmeal Streusel

Rating: 4.59 stars
661
The crunchy oat topping adds an extra dimension to this delicious apple pie. Try using Golden Delicious, Jonagold, or Granny Smith apples for this pie.
By Ginny

Blueberry Pie with Frozen Berries

Rating: 4 stars
13
Great pie made from frozen blueberries.
By Cindy Nelson

Old Fashioned Apple Pie

Rating: 4.6 stars
101
Apple pie ...so American, so delicious. A true classic. Enjoy!
By Arletta

Three Berry Pie

Rating: 4.63 stars
482
In this recipe you can use blackberries instead of raspberries. Frozen fruit may be used instead of fresh.
By Jenn Hall

Chef John's Easy Apple Pie

Rating: 4.7 stars
352
Not your traditional apple pie, this filling is caramelized apples held together with a very glossy, just-thick-enough apple syrup.
By Chef John

Chef John's Caramel Apple Pie

Rating: 4.56 stars
443
To me, this is the purest and most intensely flavored apple pie recipe there is. The interesting thing about this recipe is the way the caramel sauce is poured over the apples and the lattice crust. You know how with a traditional apple pie some of the apple juices will caramelize as it bakes and bubble out of the pie and bake into and onto the flaky crust? That's how this whole pie is.
By Chef John

Raisin Butter Tarts

Rating: 3.95 stars
21
This is another old recipe from our ancestral heritage. These are very good.
By Carol

No Sugar Apple Pie

Rating: 4.45 stars
174
This sweet, tart apple pie contains no added sugar, for a wholesome take on a classic dessert.
By Carol

Raspberry Pie III

Rating: 4.71 stars
125
A wonderful way to use those raspberries growing in the yard.
By Nancy Sabatino

Lemon Pie II

Rating: 4.51 stars
161
This simple recipe can be served as is in a graham crust or you can dress it up with a strawberry or peach glaze. Either way, a little Cool Whip or whipped cream on top is good.
By Jan Guinn

Fried Apple Pies

Rating: 4.54 stars
254
Little fried apple pies.
By Melissa

Sweet and Simple Lemon Tart

Rating: 4.49 stars
45
'A taste you'll never forget.'
By luvluv1

Mini Air Fryer Cherry Hand Pies

These delicious little pie bites are great for snacking or for parties. They are quick and easy to make using prepared pie dough and pie filling, and come out delightfully crisp and flaky in your air fryer.
By fabeveryday

Rhubarb and Strawberry Pie

Rating: 4.55 stars
999
A delicious tart and sweet combination. Nothing tastes better with vanilla ice cream. Fresh or frozen rhubarb may be used.
By Terri

Canned Apple Pie Filling

Rating: 4.52 stars
381
This recipe makes 7 quart jars of filling for apple pies. 2 quarts make a 9 inch pie. Need to have 7 one quart canning jars, with rings and lids.
By rhonda

Perfect Apple Crisp Pie

Rating: 4.79 stars
19
My son and I came up with this by combining 3 recipes. We were amazed at the results!
By ksmom

Aunt Carol's Apple Pie

Rating: 4.71 stars
228
Everyone in the family has something that they're the best at making. I make the best cookies, my sister, Carol, makes the best pies in the whole world!...no competition in our family! This recipe includes an ingredient called free-flowing brown sugar. This is a non-clumping or caking version of ordinary brown sugar. It has a lower moisture content then the traditional one, which makes it free flowing much like granulated sugar. It is available at most specialty supermarket. If it is not available in your part of the world, use regular brown sugar and make sure it is broken up, free of clumps. Macintosh or Granny Smith apples are the best choices for apple pie because they are the least mushy apples.
By Jo Ann Taylor

Award Winning Peaches and Cream Pie

Rating: 4.52 stars
1265
I am always asked for the recipe when I take this anywhere. Plus I won 5 blue ribbons and Best Pie of Show for this pie. It's a great pie.
By Debbi Borsick
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com