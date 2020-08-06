Staff Picks Old Fashioned Coconut Cream Pie
This is a tried-and-true, old-fashioned coconut cream pie. Took many years of searching and baking to find the right one and this is it! Enjoy!
Amanda's Espresso Chocolate Pie
This espresso chocolate pie is my own creation, I modeled it after a pie recipe I found in a magazine. That recipe used lots of pre-packaged items, I wanted something more homemade. We loved this pie, it was so fabulous! Lots of chocolate and coffee flavor.
Chef John's Buttermilk Pie
Not only is this buttermilk pie easy to make and beautiful to look at, it's also bursting with the kind of bright, tangy flavor that no other custard-style pie can touch. This is sort of like a vanilla custard, meets lemon meringue pie, meets very light cheesecake. Except better.
Grandma's Egg Custard Pie
This is the 1999 American Pie Council's National Pie Championship's first place winner in the Custard Pie Category.
Lemon Icebox Pie III
A family favorite when a no-bake, fast pie is needed. (And family members too small to use the oven can make dessert!) Very pretty when garnished with whipped cream and mint leaves.
Sweet Potato Pie I
This recipe was shared with me by a special friend in Atlanta, GA. It has long been a favorite, and everyone who tastes it says it is the best they have ever had.
Fudgy Chocolate Cream Pie
This recipe is a family favorite because it is so fudgy and rich-tasting, and at the same time it is also very easy to make.
Inspiration and Ideas Banana Cream Pie I
"This is one of my new favorites! So easy to make, and so rewarding!" – Elise W
How to Make Custard Pie Step-by-Step
Silky custard pies are as easy to make as they are delicious.
More Custard and Cream Pies Grandma's Lemon Meringue Pie
Fresh lemon juice and lemon zest make this lemon meringue pie filling tart and lovely. And when it's poured into a waiting crust, topped with billows of meringue, and baked, it's downright dreamy.
Banana Cream Pie I
This ambrosial banana cream pie is filled with lots of bananas and a creamy pudding mixture. Once this pie is prepared, it's slipped into the oven for about 15 minutes, then chilled and served to raves.
Key Lime Pie VII
This key lime pie filling has sour cream and sweetened condensed milk and is perfect for your favorite homemade graham cracker crust.
Peanut Butter Pie
This peanut butter refrigerator pie is delicious and very easy to make.
Buttermilk Pie
A tangy custard is baked in a short crust in this old fashioned dessert.
Easy Key Lime Pie I
To make this tart and creamy blue ribbon pie, egg yolks, lime juice and condensed milk are stirred together, poured into a graham cracker crust, and baked.
Libby's® Famous Pumpkin Pie
Whether you're hosting a festive party or a casual get-together with friends, our Famous Pumpkin Pie will make entertaining easy!
South African Melktert (Milk Tart)
"My 'ouma' South African grandmother's legendary milk tart. It is lip-smacking. The recipe is a real winner. It is a traditional South African tart that is very easy to prepare."
Homemade Fresh Pumpkin Pie
Chunks of pumpkin are boiled on the stove and then mashed with evaporated milk, sugar, eggs, and spices to create the filling for a shortening based crust in this delectably rustic Thanksgiving classic.
Chess Pie
This is a very old Southern recipe. It's a very sweet, rich pie which cannot be described as anything but marvelous. This is not my personal recipe but was passed to me by my grandmother and from her grandmother and so on and so forth.
Egg Custard Pie III
I'm 78, and this was my grandmother's pie. Good served warmed up with whipped cream and a dash of nutmeg on top, or great served cold.
