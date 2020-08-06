Custard and Cream Pies

Longing for a slice of homemade rich and creamy banana pie, coconut cream pie, custard pie, chocolate cream pie, lemon meringue pie, or key lime pie? Browse top recipes from home cooks like you.

Old Fashioned Coconut Cream Pie

This is a tried-and-true, old-fashioned coconut cream pie. Took many years of searching and baking to find the right one and this is it! Enjoy!
By Carol H.

Amanda's Espresso Chocolate Pie

This espresso chocolate pie is my own creation, I modeled it after a pie recipe I found in a magazine. That recipe used lots of pre-packaged items, I wanted something more homemade. We loved this pie, it was so fabulous! Lots of chocolate and coffee flavor.
By amandascookin

Chocolate Chess Pie II

This is so easy and absolutely delicious!
By Susan Bern

Chef John's Buttermilk Pie

Not only is this buttermilk pie easy to make and beautiful to look at, it's also bursting with the kind of bright, tangy flavor that no other custard-style pie can touch. This is sort of like a vanilla custard, meets lemon meringue pie, meets very light cheesecake. Except better.
By Chef John

Grandma's Egg Custard Pie

This is the 1999 American Pie Council's National Pie Championship's first place winner in the Custard Pie Category.
By Marles Riessland

Lemon Icebox Pie III

A family favorite when a no-bake, fast pie is needed. (And family members too small to use the oven can make dessert!) Very pretty when garnished with whipped cream and mint leaves.
By Carol H.

Sweet Potato Pie I

This recipe was shared with me by a special friend in Atlanta, GA. It has long been a favorite, and everyone who tastes it says it is the best they have ever had.
By COUGAAR

Fudgy Chocolate Cream Pie

This recipe is a family favorite because it is so fudgy and rich-tasting, and at the same time it is also very easy to make.
By Nancy Sabatino

Award Winning Peaches and Cream Pie

I am always asked for the recipe when I take this anywhere. Plus I won 5 blue ribbons and Best Pie of Show for this pie. It's a great pie.
By Debbi Borsick

Flan Patissier (French Custard Pie)

Creamy, smooth, and vanilla-flavored, this Parisian flan patissier is the French version of custard pie and simply to die for!
By stella
Banana Cream Pie I
"This is one of my new favorites! So easy to make, and so rewarding!" – Elise W
How to Make Custard Pie Step-by-Step
Silky custard pies are as easy to make as they are delicious.
Death by Chocolate Mousse
Breezy Key Lime Pie and Strawberry Glaze
Grandma's Lemon Meringue Pie
French Coconut-Pecan Pie
Old Fashioned Coconut Cream Pie
Sweetened toasted coconut is stirred into a homemade custard filling and poured into a pie shell. After the pie is chilled and set, it's covered with whipped topping and more toasted coconut.

Key Lime Pie VII

This key lime pie filling has sour cream and sweetened condensed milk and is perfect for your favorite homemade graham cracker crust.
By ANNRICHARDSON

Peanut Butter Pie

This peanut butter refrigerator pie is delicious and very easy to make.
By Carol H.

Buttermilk Pie

A tangy custard is baked in a short crust in this old fashioned dessert.
By Tracy Mulder

Easy Key Lime Pie I

To make this tart and creamy blue ribbon pie, egg yolks, lime juice and condensed milk are stirred together, poured into a graham cracker crust, and baked.
By DINNER2

Libby's® Famous Pumpkin Pie

Whether you're hosting a festive party or a casual get-together with friends, our Famous Pumpkin Pie will make entertaining easy!
By Nestle Toll House
Sponsored By Nestle Toll House

South African Melktert (Milk Tart)

"My 'ouma' South African grandmother's legendary milk tart. It is lip-smacking. The recipe is a real winner. It is a traditional South African tart that is very easy to prepare."
By TWAKMUIS

Grandma's Egg Custard Pie

This is the 1999 American Pie Council's National Pie Championship's first place winner in the Custard Pie Category.
By Marles Riessland

My Grandma's Shoo-Fly Pie

Classic Pennsylvania Dutch recipe. Grandma's loving attention not included!
By D. Stultz

Chocolate Cream Pie II

This is an old family recipe my grandmother used to make me when I was a little boy.
By Cecil

Homemade Fresh Pumpkin Pie

Chunks of pumpkin are boiled on the stove and then mashed with evaporated milk, sugar, eggs, and spices to create the filling for a shortening based crust in this delectably rustic Thanksgiving classic.
By Carol H.

Chess Pie

This is a very old Southern recipe. It's a very sweet, rich pie which cannot be described as anything but marvelous. This is not my personal recipe but was passed to me by my grandmother and from her grandmother and so on and so forth.
By Carol H.

Egg Custard Pie III

I'm 78, and this was my grandmother's pie. Good served warmed up with whipped cream and a dash of nutmeg on top, or great served cold.
By Pat

Grandma's Butterscotch Pie

This is one of my favorite holiday pies. Serve with whipped cream. Yum!
By dschecht

Chocolate Chess Pie II

This is so easy and absolutely delicious!
By Susan Bern

Raspberry Chiffon Pie II

Fluffy, creamy, and tart, this is a wonderful and unusual pie.
By Carol H.

Coconut Custard Pie I

Coconut custard - best tasting pie ever!
By Lesley

Banana Cream Pie III

Very easy Banana Cream Pie.
By Angie
