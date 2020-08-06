Chocolate Pie Recipes

Staff Picks Bev's Chocolate Pie
This recipe was given to me by a dear friend at a church dinner. This pie never is runny. If you opt to use a frozen prepared pie crust, use the deep dish kind.
By Diana Barnes
Creamy Chocolate Mousse Pie
The light-as-air mousse in this pie gets its sweetness from melted marshmallows and milk chocolate. Use your favorite pie crust recipe or a store-bought graham cracker crust.
Fudgy Chocolate Cream Pie
This recipe is a family favorite because it is so fudgy and rich-tasting, and at the same time it is also very easy to make.
By Nancy Sabatino Chocolate Cream Pie II
This is an old family recipe my grandmother used to make me when I was a little boy.
By Cecil Chocolate Chip Cookie Pie
This yummy pie is like a great big yummy chocolate chip cookie. Garnish with whipped topping or ice cream.
By Bethany Chocolate Banana Pie
This pie is actually better the second day. So the best plan would be to make it the day before you need it, and let it sit in the refrigerator overnight.
NESTLE® TOLL HOUSE® Chocolate Chip Pie
NESTLE® TOLL HOUSE® Chocolate Chip Pie features the sweet, creamy richness of a brown sugar base combined with chopped nuts and delicious chocolate morsels. Serve warm with whipped or ice cream.
Death by Chocolate Mousse
I make this recipe for the holidays. It is the only pie that is gone at the end of the night. I use high-quality chocolate chips; they are easier to melt. You can use milk or semi sweet chips. You can use any ready made or cooked pie crust.
slice of pecan pie on a white plate, topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream Chef John's Chocolate Pecan Pie
Easy, delicious, and made more decadent with the addition of chocolate chips, this pecan pie is a must-have on your holiday table.
Kentucky Derby Pie
A yummy chocolate chip cookie pie with nuts. Usually served warm with ice cream or whipped cream.
Fudge Pie
If you love chocolate you'll love this pie.
By Debbie Rowe
Chocolate Pecan Delite
This layered dessert with a pecan crust, cream cheese and pudding is a favorite of most all.
By BIGBON Rich Chocolate Truffle Pie
The best of 3 worlds. Rich, good and quick! This pie can be made in either an 8 or 9 inch pie pan.
By MARBALET French Silk Chocolate Pie I
This pie is delicious. I have been making it for over 25 years. Garnish each slice with whipped topping and chopped walnuts if you like.
By Ruth Chocolate Cream Pie I
Creamy chocolate-filled pastry. Top with whipped cream and grated chocolate if you like.
By Debbie Cavitt Grandma's Chocolate Custard Pie
Straight from Grandma's kitchen, a delicious Southern holiday tradition. A smooth and rich chocolate dessert that will have you asking for thirds.
Double Chocolate Pie
Rich and chocolaty, a truly sinful pie! Chocolate fans will love it! Garnish each slice with whipped topping.
By Nancy Sabatino Tricia's Fantastic Fudge Pie
Great pie for chocolate lovers. Very rich. Easy and delicious! Serve hot with vanilla ice cream and a sprinkling of nuts if desired.
