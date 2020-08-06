Chocolate Pie Recipes

Rich and creamy chocolate pie recipes in baked or no-bake versions, all aimed at satisfying your chocolate cravings.

Staff Picks

Bev's Chocolate Pie

516
This recipe was given to me by a dear friend at a church dinner. This pie never is runny. If you opt to use a frozen prepared pie crust, use the deep dish kind.
By Diana Barnes

Creamy Chocolate Mousse Pie

114
The light-as-air mousse in this pie gets its sweetness from melted marshmallows and milk chocolate. Use your favorite pie crust recipe or a store-bought graham cracker crust.
By cookerboy2222

Fudgy Chocolate Cream Pie

319
This recipe is a family favorite because it is so fudgy and rich-tasting, and at the same time it is also very easy to make.
By Nancy Sabatino

Chocolate Bourbon Pecan Pie

638
Kentucky bourbon gives a kick to this Southern classic.
By ANITAL

Chocolate Cream Pie II

664
This is an old family recipe my grandmother used to make me when I was a little boy.
By Cecil

Chocolate Chip Cookie Pie

92
This yummy pie is like a great big yummy chocolate chip cookie. Garnish with whipped topping or ice cream.
By Bethany

Double Layer Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie

225
This is a very easy pie to whip up, tastes great, and always a favorite with children and adults alike!
By R Johnson

Krissy's Easy Chocolate Triple Layer Pie

64
This is the best and easiest chocolate pie ever. There never are any leftovers!
By Allrecipes Member

German Chocolate Pie

68
This is a pie with the flavor of a German Chocolate Cake.
By Suzanne Stull

Chocolate Banana Pie

62
This pie is actually better the second day. So the best plan would be to make it the day before you need it, and let it sit in the refrigerator overnight.
By Jeannette Gartner

Grandma's Fudge Pie

Grandma's decadent fudge pie will appeal to chocolate lovers everywhere.
By Krisyaden

Chocolate Chess Pie II

309
This is so easy and absolutely delicious!
By Susan Bern
Inspiration and Ideas

NESTLE® TOLL HOUSE® Chocolate Chip Pie
48
NESTLE® TOLL HOUSE® Chocolate Chip Pie features the sweet, creamy richness of a brown sugar base combined with chopped nuts and delicious chocolate morsels. Serve warm with whipped or ice cream.
Death by Chocolate Mousse
356
I make this recipe for the holidays. It is the only pie that is gone at the end of the night. I use high-quality chocolate chips; they are easier to melt. You can use milk or semi sweet chips. You can use any ready made or cooked pie crust.
Kentucky Derby Pie
1
Chef John's Chocolate Pecan Pie
1

Easy, delicious, and made more decadent with the addition of chocolate chips, this pecan pie is a must-have on your holiday table.

