Apple Pie Recipes

To me, this is the purest and most intensely flavored apple pie recipe there is. The interesting thing about this recipe is the way the caramel sauce is poured over the apples and the lattice crust. You know how with a traditional apple pie some of the apple juices will caramelize as it bakes and bubble out of the pie and bake into and onto the flaky crust? That's how this whole pie is.
My mom has been making these since I was a kid, and they are the hit of every family get-together, from my brothers and sisters all the way down to the grandchildren; it is even spreading to my in-laws. Enjoy this family-favorite.
This is a delicious recipe combining apples, sour cream, sugar and a few others--to make a scrumptious dessert. I highly recommend that you use a high quality sour cream-it really does make the difference.
My mother used to cook this for us all, usually to go with Sunday dinner. I was hooked. Haven't had it in ages and I was wanting to bake something special for a special someone so I asked mum for the recipe. Tried it out today, and it's just as I remember. The thing that makes it for me is the frangipane. Hope you like it as much as me.
I won 1st place in an apple bake-off contest with this recipe. It is the easiest and best apple pie I have ever tasted. It has no crust, believe me, it doesn't need one. I always use Granny Smith apples because they are the best apples for pies. Enjoy!!!!
This is the most incredible pie. Cooking it in the brown paper bag makes the filling soft and juicy and the top crunchy. I have made this recipe for over 25 years and everyone who has ever eaten it can't believe how wonderful it is! I was given this recipe by my best friend and I think she got it from her friend's grandmother. After so many years I decided it was time to share it with the world! Serve warm with vanilla ice cream. Reheats very well.