Apple Pie Recipes

Learn how to make apple pie with our favorite homemade apple pie recipes. From cinnamon or caramel, filling and spice, we have all the recipes you need for this classic treat!

Community Picks

Apple Pie by Grandma Ople

Sliced apples under a lattice crust are bathed in a sweet buttery sauce.
By MOSHASMAMA

Apple Pie Filling

Freezer apple pie filling. With this recipe, you can treat your family with pies year-round.
By Terri

Easy Apple Pie

Easy double-crust pie made with layers of sliced apples and cinnamon sugar.

Grandma's Iron Skillet Apple Pie

Premade pie crusts make this 3-layer gorgeous apple pie a cinch to make.
By T L Dixon

15 Thanksgiving Apple Pie Recipes for the Best Pie of the Season

These apple pie recipes will make Thanksgiving dessert the most memorable moment of the feast!
By Ita Mac Airt

Canned Apple Pie Filling

This recipe makes 7 quart jars of filling for apple pies. 2 quarts make a 9 inch pie. Need to have 7 one quart canning jars, with rings and lids.
By rhonda

Apple Crumb Pie

You can add walnuts and raisins to this apple crumb pie to make it even dreamier!
By Jackie

Our 15 Best Apple Pie Recipes of All Time Are Perfect for Any Season

Not much compares to eating a slice of warm apple pie with its sweet and spicy flavors and the feeling of nostalgia one bite can bring.
By Bailey Fink

Apple Pie I

This is my mother's apple pie. This is the recipe I use all the time and I love it. I also use a dash of nutmeg so if you wish you can put that in too.
By Carol

Apple Hand Pies

These hand pies, also known as turnovers, look too perfect to be homemade. Any of your favorite pie fillings, both sweet and savory, will work. I hope you give this easy technique a try soon. Enjoy!
By Chef John

Air Fryer Apple Pies

Mini hand pies filled with a buttery apple-cinnamon mixture and topped with a sweet powdered sugar glaze. They bake in less than 10 minutes in an air fryer.
By Kim's Cooking Now

No Sugar Apple Pie

This sweet, tart apple pie contains no added sugar, for a wholesome take on a classic dessert.
By Carolyn
Apple Crisp Pie
"Loved this pie, and my wife—from a long line of pie makers :) —called it award-winning!" – JimR
How to Make Lattice Tops
Follow these steps for a beautiful woven top crust.
Grandma's Iron Skillet Apple Pie
Mini Apple Pies
Caramel Apple Pie
The Most Searched Pies in Every State
Canned Apple Pie Filling
A great shortcut to get ahead of the pie-making game during apple season.

More Apple Pie Recipes

Fried Apple Pies

Old-fashioned little pies bursting with apple and cinnamon goodness.
By Melissa

Chef John's Caramel Apple Pie

To me, this is the purest and most intensely flavored apple pie recipe there is. The interesting thing about this recipe is the way the caramel sauce is poured over the apples and the lattice crust. You know how with a traditional apple pie some of the apple juices will caramelize as it bakes and bubble out of the pie and bake into and onto the flaky crust? That's how this whole pie is.
By Chef John

Dutch Apple Pie with Oatmeal Streusel

A crunchy streusel topping adds an extra flavor dimension to a classic pie.
By Ginny

Apple Tarte Tatin

The beauty of a recipe that uses just pastry dough, butter, apples, and sugar to make the magic, is that no matter how yours comes out you'll enjoy it.
By Chef John

Appeltaart (Dutch Apple Tart)

An utterly delicious apple pie that looks beautiful when you decorate the top with a pastry lattice.
By Nanda

Apple Pie

This is a sweet, tart and delicious apple pie. Guaranteed to please. Be sure to use Granny Smith apples since they work the best.
By Lisa H

Danish Pastry Apple Bars

This recipe is excellent! I also use the crust recipe for round fruit pies.
By Nancy

Apple Slab Pie

A good choice if the school or church asks you to bring dessert. Kind of like Dutch apple pie.
By Marsha Crom

Chef John's Easy Apple Pie

Not your traditional apple pie, this filling is caramelized apples held together with a very glossy, just-thick-enough apple syrup.
By Chef John

Perfect Apple Crisp Pie

My son and I came up with this by combining 3 recipes. We were amazed at the results!
By ksmom

Apple Slice Squares

My mom has been making these since I was a kid, and they are the hit of every family get-together, from my brothers and sisters all the way down to the grandchildren; it is even spreading to my in-laws. Enjoy this family-favorite.
By Fred

Easy Air Fryer Apple Pies

So very simple, easy, and quick to make.
By lutzflcat

Easy Apple Kuchen

One of my mother's favorite recipes. Great with your morning coffee or a cold glass of milk.
By pwsweet

Sour Cream Apple Pie Deluxe

This is a delicious recipe combining apples, sour cream, sugar and a few others--to make a scrumptious dessert. I highly recommend that you use a high quality sour cream-it really does make the difference.
By phebesue75

American Apple Pie

This is the American Apple Pie.
By Lori Haussy

Apple Streusel Pie

This is the first on the dessert table to be devoured at any function or festivity! I made this up from a pie I had eaten at a restaurant years ago. This recipe makes two deep dish pies.
By Lori Jett

French Apple Tart (Tarte de Pommes a la Normande)

My mother used to cook this for us all, usually to go with Sunday dinner. I was hooked. Haven't had it in ages and I was wanting to bake something special for a special someone so I asked mum for the recipe. Tried it out today, and it's just as I remember. The thing that makes it for me is the frangipane. Hope you like it as much as me.
By Peter Lovering

Dutch Apple Pie

This pie is baked in a brown grocery sack. It is so delicious.
By Barbara Caple

Swedish Apple Pie

I won 1st place in an apple bake-off contest with this recipe. It is the easiest and best apple pie I have ever tasted. It has no crust, believe me, it doesn't need one. I always use Granny Smith apples because they are the best apples for pies. Enjoy!!!!
By S F ALLEN

Iron Skillet Apple Pie

Best apple pie you'll ever eat!
By carofow

Apple Pie in a Brown Paper Bag

This is the most incredible pie. Cooking it in the brown paper bag makes the filling soft and juicy and the top crunchy. I have made this recipe for over 25 years and everyone who has ever eaten it can't believe how wonderful it is! I was given this recipe by my best friend and I think she got it from her friend's grandmother. After so many years I decided it was time to share it with the world! Serve warm with vanilla ice cream. Reheats very well.
By Mamadellie

All American Apple Pie

Quick and easy, with a great non-crust topping. Try a variety of apples, mix it up...
By Amy

Glazed Apple Cream Pie

A friend who NEVER bakes gave me this recipe recently. I think she's made this pie once a week for the past 6 weeks now! This one is great!
By Kathy

Best Apple Pie

Lemon juice gives this pie some added zing!
By Debbie Lollo
