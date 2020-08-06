Fruit Candy Recipes

From candied citrus peel to chocolate covered cherries, we have recipes for all the best fruity confections.

Staff Picks

Candied Apples II

154
Apples with a hard candy coating, like you can get at fairs.
By JONAR

Cran-Raspberry Jellies

13
These are my absolute favorite candy in the tin that my husband's aunt delivers each Christmas.
By Kitty Johnson

Cherries and Chocolate Fudge

48
Cherries and chocolate are an all time favorite combination. This chocolate fudge has candied cherries and almonds throughout, and is topped with more cherries and pecans.
By Carla

Frosted Cranberries

120
Beautiful sugar coated cranberries can put the finishing touch on your holiday desserts and side dishes. Beautiful to look at, and sweet enough to eat them plain.
By KF1065

Cranberry Macadamia Nut Bark

20
This candy recipe is very pretty on gift trays and tasty too. If cranberries are not on hand, dried cherries or raisins will work beautifully in this recipe.
By Cindy Carnes

Perfect Cranberry Cashew Fudge

4
Turn into a complete 'Christmas Tree Hugger' with this updated version of 'Yo Mamma's fudge.' The ultra smooth and creamy consistency of this fab fudge paired with the tart and tangy cherry-flavored dried cranberries and the tender crunch of the whole cashews makes this treat one more reason to leave the decorations up all year long. Merry Christmas all year long!
By Karen H.

Peach Gelee Candy

9
This is an old fashioned, handcrafted candy that takes a little time and finesse to pull off. It's simple and sweet, but looks and tastes like something you're only suppose to enjoy a few times a year.
By Chef John

How To Candy Fruits

By Allrecipes Staff

Cherry Blossom Fudge

31
This is so easy and it will disappear fast!
By CONFITUR

Chocolate Covered Cherries

332
Easy, delicious cherries. Just like you buy in the box! It's best to let the candies ripen for 1 to 2 weeks.
By Meredith

Candied Buddha's Hand Citron

6
What should you get that 'special' (super-picky and has everything) foodie on your holiday list? Now you know. By the way, if you're a fan of candied citrus, you'll want to make extra, since Buddha's hand is a unique and special treat.
By Chef John

Crystallized or Candied Ginger

14
Crystallized ginger can be served with espresso and cake or champagne and fruit, coated in bittersweet chocolate and rolled in hazelnuts or macadamia nuts. It can be chopped or julienned to use in or as a garnish for pastries, pumpkin pies, stewed fruits cookies, and many other desserts. Store in an airtight container in a cool and dark place.
By lperejma
Inspiration and Ideas

White Cranberry Walnut Nutmeg Fudge
Spice up your fudge game with sweet-tart dried cranberries!
Candied Citrus Peel
"I use navel oranges or thick-skinned lemons. Dip one end in melted chocolate and let cool. There is no end to the variations that are possible!" – Onthefly
Chocolate Blueberry Bark
Mexican Tamarind Candy
1
Easy Candied Grapefruit Peel
1

This candied grapefruit peel is delightfully bittersweet and festive-looking. You can also dip the cooled rinds in chocolate. Will keep in an airtight container for several weeks, or in the refrigerator longer.

Walnut Date Balls

11
Love these as a snack or dessert! There's no added sugar. You can press them into a 9x9-inch pan and cut into bars, if you prefer.
By Katyadan

Gummy Candy

29
Feel like a kid again with this gummy candy recipe. Fun to make with the kids or just for yourself. If you don't have candy molds, pour the mixture onto a pizza pan and after it cools in the freezer use a cookie cutter to make fun shapes.
By Bliss22

Homemade Sugar-Free Gummy Bears

5
A great alternative for anyone watching their sugar intake but craving some chewy gummy candies! The best part is the flavor possibilities are limitless! Yum! I make these in gummy bear molds, but they can be made using any kind of candy mold. They can be stored at room temperature, but they retain a better gummy texture when stored in the fridge.
By jamjar

Peach Gelee Candy

9
This is an old fashioned, handcrafted candy that takes a little time and finesse to pull off. It's simple and sweet, but looks and tastes like something you're only suppose to enjoy a few times a year.
By Chef John

Chewy Watermelon Rind Candy

2
Instead of throwing away those watermelon rinds, turn them into a sweet treat with sugar, mint, and sweet basil. If you like, you can roll the dehydrated candy pieces in coarse sugar. Eat immediately or store in the freezer for up to 1 year.
By BJMeltz

Liquor-Infused Chocolate-Covered Cherries

This is a great recipe for the holidays (but not for kids!). Please prepare ahead of time, as for this recipe takes a week to make.
By Fred Norris

Israeli Stuffed Dates

15
This chocolate-covered, nut-filled date candy is straight from Israel, an idea I received from my Yemenite neighbor. It's easy and delicious!
By Bina E

Homemade Chocolate Covered Cherries

103
Very good--better than store-bought! Make them a week or two before serving, so the candies will develop the juice around the cherries.
By knowell

Cran-Raspberry Jellies

13
These are my absolute favorite candy in the tin that my husband's aunt delivers each Christmas.
By Kitty Johnson

Candied Kumquat Peels

1
Delicious! You would never realize that kumquats have a slight vanilla-ish taste until you try this recipe.
By AH WiggleP

Candied Maple Orange Slices

This was an ad hoc creation for someone who couldn't eat strawberries. They are very sweet and 2 to 3 slices satisfies even an ardent sugar monger. The name is inspired by Anthony Wilford Brimley. We eat the slices slightly warm but they can benefit from time in the refrigerator.
By Andrew Oliver

Homemade Elderberry Gummy Vitamins

Kids love gummy vitamins, but they often contain artificial colors and flavors or other questionable ingredients. And if you have more than one child, those pricey bottles of vitamins don't last very long. This homemade version is easy to make and fun for your little ones.
By RainbowJewels

Prickly Pear Candy

2
A sweet candy with a touch of tartness for everyone to enjoy!
By IFN Staff

Coconut-Apricot Truffles

5
Use your food processor to make these sweet, crunchy candies! It's so easy.
By USA WEEKEND columnist Jean Carper

Almost Like Snickers®

I found this recipe a while ago on a Swedish blog, and I have made it many times since then. I made some moderations to make it even better, and now it's the whole family's favorite snack. It tastes just like Snickers® but instead of artificial flavorings and white sugar you get healthy ingredients like almonds, dates, and dark chocolate. Try it--you won't be disappointed!
By AngelasHeavencom

Pandan Coconut Candy

This is a traditional dish in Indian sweets.
By Shuk22
