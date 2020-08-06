Fruit Candy Recipes

Turn into a complete 'Christmas Tree Hugger' with this updated version of 'Yo Mamma's fudge.' The ultra smooth and creamy consistency of this fab fudge paired with the tart and tangy cherry-flavored dried cranberries and the tender crunch of the whole cashews makes this treat one more reason to leave the decorations up all year long. Merry Christmas all year long!
This is an old fashioned, handcrafted candy that takes a little time and finesse to pull off. It's simple and sweet, but looks and tastes like something you're only suppose to enjoy a few times a year.
What should you get that 'special' (super-picky and has everything) foodie on your holiday list? Now you know. By the way, if you're a fan of candied citrus, you'll want to make extra, since Buddha's hand is a unique and special treat.
Crystallized ginger can be served with espresso and cake or champagne and fruit, coated in bittersweet chocolate and rolled in hazelnuts or macadamia nuts. It can be chopped or julienned to use in or as a garnish for pastries, pumpkin pies, stewed fruits cookies, and many other desserts. Store in an airtight container in a cool and dark place.
This candied grapefruit peel is delightfully bittersweet and festive-looking. You can also dip the cooled rinds in chocolate. Will keep in an airtight container for several weeks, or in the refrigerator longer.
This is the most favorite Mexican candy of all 10 of my children...sweet, spicy, and so yummy. Full of tamarind fruit. Makes a great activity for children to help with on a long rainy or hot summer day...and homemade has no traces of lead...like some store-bought tamarind candies.
Feel like a kid again with this gummy candy recipe. Fun to make with the kids or just for yourself. If you don't have candy molds, pour the mixture onto a pizza pan and after it cools in the freezer use a cookie cutter to make fun shapes.
A great alternative for anyone watching their sugar intake but craving some chewy gummy candies! The best part is the flavor possibilities are limitless! Yum! I make these in gummy bear molds, but they can be made using any kind of candy mold. They can be stored at room temperature, but they retain a better gummy texture when stored in the fridge.
Instead of throwing away those watermelon rinds, turn them into a sweet treat with sugar, mint, and sweet basil. If you like, you can roll the dehydrated candy pieces in coarse sugar. Eat immediately or store in the freezer for up to 1 year.
This was an ad hoc creation for someone who couldn't eat strawberries. They are very sweet and 2 to 3 slices satisfies even an ardent sugar monger. The name is inspired by Anthony Wilford Brimley. We eat the slices slightly warm but they can benefit from time in the refrigerator.
Kids love gummy vitamins, but they often contain artificial colors and flavors or other questionable ingredients. And if you have more than one child, those pricey bottles of vitamins don't last very long. This homemade version is easy to make and fun for your little ones.
I found this recipe a while ago on a Swedish blog, and I have made it many times since then. I made some moderations to make it even better, and now it's the whole family's favorite snack. It tastes just like Snickers® but instead of artificial flavorings and white sugar you get healthy ingredients like almonds, dates, and dark chocolate. Try it--you won't be disappointed!