Truffle Recipes

This is a basic truffle filling to which you can add your own flavorings or extracts. You may use this to fill the chocolate shells you make using candy molds or roll into balls then into powdered sugar, cocoa, sprinkles or other toppings
I made some changes to a recipe that we found in our Taste of Home subscription that was somewhat bland. It has become a favorite. I am asked to make these truffles for EVERY occasion - even for other family members to take to work or other celebrations!
These are very rich and enticing. Use red sprinkles for Valentine's Day, green ones for St. Patrick's Day and red, white and blue ones for Independence Day! Top with your choice of toppings, some we like: colored sugar, chocolate sprinkles, and colored sprinkles!
I wanted a good rum ball with a lot of kick, so I sat down and came up with this recipe. I didn't realize how good these were until one year I didn't make them for work. I just about got lynched! Needless to say, I've made them every year since (about 20 years). These are best if you use Meyers Original Dark Rum® chilled, and Nabisco® 'Nilla wafer cookies. They are at their peak if you make them 2 days in advance. Remove from fridge 30 minutes before serving.
Dark chocolate, hazelnut, and caramel were just made to be eaten together. How can you resist the indulgent blend of sweet, nutty, with a dash of salt? It's perfect. They can be made up to a week before you want them, just cover and chill. Bring to room temperature before serving.
I first learned of these confections through the famous scene of the same name in the movie Amadeus. Fast forward 30-plus years later, and inspired by a viewer's request, I finally learned that these were in fact real, and very delicious, thanks in part to the star of the show, chestnuts. Serve these as a sexy snack during a Valentine's viewing of the corresponding film.
Well, not really addictive, I can stop anytime I want to... Melt in your mouth chocolate truffles that are almost too good to eat. Next time I am going to experiment with a little instant coffee dissolved in hot water for a mocha flavor.
If you've never made homemade truffles before, these are way easier than you think, and make for an impressive edible gift. I ended up doing a gingerbread spice version, which is chef-speak for pumpkin spice, but the fun part is getting to flavor these any way you like! To guarantee the perfect ganache, use a scale to make sure you match 60% of the chocolate's weight in cream.
These truffles are a slice of heaven. The lavender's flavor is earthy but really pops in the chocolate. The chocolate is so silky smooth and is like eating a cloud. Use up to 1/2 cup of cream for a softer lavender filling.
Cream cheese and chocolate are a perfect combo for melt-in-your-mouth truffles. Adding a little shortening to the chocolate as it melts makes the chocolate more fluid and easier to use for coating. It also makes the chocolate a little shinier once it has set. Transfer truffles to individual paper cups or mini muffin liners inside an airtight container and store in refrigerator up to 2 weeks.
A Brazilian child's favorite treat. Served at birthday parties in their true bonbon form or eaten warm with a spoon directly from the pan. Condensed milk, cocoa, and butter come together for a treat everyone will love. Serve at room temperature.
Find yourself a nice decorative box to put these in. It doesn't hurt if it has the word 'love' on it. And then you present these as your gift for Valentine's Day. The flavor profile for these is just perfect: dark chocolate with just a hint of warmth.