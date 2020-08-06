Truffle Recipes

Staff Picks

Easy Decadent Truffles

Rating: 4.57 stars
1058
Insanely easy, but oh so rich! Recipe makes a large amount but you can vary flavorings and coatings to make several different varieties.
By Jenny Saunders

Easy OREO Truffles

Rating: 4.76 stars
3027
These truffles are very easy and delicious. You can't go wrong with OREO, cream cheese and chocolate!
By Baker's

What Is a Truffle?

Find out all about this rich chocolate treat.
By Nadia Hassani

Chocolate Orange Truffles

Rating: 4.48 stars
84
Use orange liqueur or orange juice to flavor these dipped truffles. This is a very easy recipe, requiring no candy thermometer and no sensitive tempering of the chocolate.
By Terry

Basic Truffles

Rating: 4.27 stars
131
This is a basic truffle filling to which you can add your own flavorings or extracts. You may use this to fill the chocolate shells you make using candy molds or roll into balls then into powdered sugar, cocoa, sprinkles or other toppings
By Gina Mork

Kentucky Bourbon Balls

Rating: 4.61 stars
155
Try this smooth, delicious, and authentic Kentucky bourbon ball candy.
By KY Piano Teacher

Easy Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Truffles

Rating: 4.4 stars
52
I made some changes to a recipe that we found in our Taste of Home subscription that was somewhat bland. It has become a favorite. I am asked to make these truffles for EVERY occasion - even for other family members to take to work or other celebrations!
By clapperkidsmom

Luscious Chocolate Truffles

Rating: 4.12 stars
112
These are very rich and enticing. Use red sprinkles for Valentine's Day, green ones for St. Patrick's Day and red, white and blue ones for Independence Day! Top with your choice of toppings, some we like: colored sugar, chocolate sprinkles, and colored sprinkles!
By Stace Bobbitt

Rum Balls

Rating: 4.48 stars
69
I wanted a good rum ball with a lot of kick, so I sat down and came up with this recipe. I didn't realize how good these were until one year I didn't make them for work. I just about got lynched! Needless to say, I've made them every year since (about 20 years). These are best if you use Meyers Original Dark Rum® chilled, and Nabisco® 'Nilla wafer cookies. They are at their peak if you make them 2 days in advance. Remove from fridge 30 minutes before serving.
By Matt Story

Cheesecake Truffles

Rating: 4 stars
1
Bite-sized cheesecake truffles dipped in chocolate with the flavor of amaretto. They look adorable and taste amazing!
By wakeupwriting

Salted Dark Chocolate Hazelnut Caramel Truffles

Rating: 4.29 stars
7
Dark chocolate, hazelnut, and caramel were just made to be eaten together. How can you resist the indulgent blend of sweet, nutty, with a dash of salt? It's perfect. They can be made up to a week before you want them, just cover and chill. Bring to room temperature before serving.
By MariaTheSoaper

Snowflake Truffles

Rating: 4.07 stars
14
This recipe makes white chocolate and coconut truffles with a surprise!
By skinnylittlecook
Inspiration and Ideas

Dark Chocolate Cabernet Truffles
Rating: Unrated
3
Pro Tip: buy disposable gloves to wear while rolling the truffles. They keep your hands clean, and the ganache won't melt as quickly!
How to Make Chocolate Truffles
You can make excellent truffles in your own kitchen with simple ingredients.
Coconut Truffles
Rating: Unrated
8
Nichola's Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Truffles
Rating: Unrated
10
Mocha Truffles
Rating: Unrated
13
Easy White Chocolate Oreo® Truffles
Rating: Unrated
12

Irish Cream Truffle Fudge

Rating: 4.53 stars
289

This is 'wicked good' stuff! This creamy sweet confection will disappear as fast as a wink.

More Truffle Recipes

Nipples of Venus (Capezzoli di Venere)

Rating: 4.6 stars
5
I first learned of these confections through the famous scene of the same name in the movie Amadeus. Fast forward 30-plus years later, and inspired by a viewer's request, I finally learned that these were in fact real, and very delicious, thanks in part to the star of the show, chestnuts. Serve these as a sexy snack during a Valentine's viewing of the corresponding film.
By Chef John

Baileys® Balls

Rating: 5 stars
10
A little bite of heaven or the breakfast of champions at Christmas time!
By the4taals

Easy Chocolate Truffles

Rating: 3.92 stars
36
One basic recipe with a variety of liqueurs and coatings to choose from.
By USA WEEKEND columnist Jean Carper

Addictive Chocolate Truffles

Rating: 4.16 stars
32
Well, not really addictive, I can stop anytime I want to... Melt in your mouth chocolate truffles that are almost too good to eat. Next time I am going to experiment with a little instant coffee dissolved in hot water for a mocha flavor.
By Love to eat but no wheat

How to Make Chocolate Truffles

Rating: 4.73 stars
11
If you've never made homemade truffles before, these are way easier than you think, and make for an impressive edible gift. I ended up doing a gingerbread spice version, which is chef-speak for pumpkin spice, but the fun part is getting to flavor these any way you like! To guarantee the perfect ganache, use a scale to make sure you match 60% of the chocolate's weight in cream.
By Chef John

Raspberry Truffle Fudge

Rating: 4.48 stars
143
A unforgettable double-layer confection that's absolutely perfect for your true love!
By Leeza

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Truffles

Rating: 4.21 stars
19
This is an easy recipe for deliciously rich cookie truffles.
By Amanda Nye

Carnation Breakfast Truffles

Rating: 5 stars
6
These breakfast truffles are so delicious, you're going to want to serve them for dessert!
By Yoly
Lavender Truffles

Rating: 4.8 stars
10
These truffles are a slice of heaven. The lavender's flavor is earthy but really pops in the chocolate. The chocolate is so silky smooth and is like eating a cloud. Use up to 1/2 cup of cream for a softer lavender filling.
By Mike Skiffington

Cookies-and-Cream Truffles

Rating: 5 stars
12
Cream cheese and chocolate are a perfect combo for melt-in-your-mouth truffles. Adding a little shortening to the chocolate as it melts makes the chocolate more fluid and easier to use for coating. It also makes the chocolate a little shinier once it has set. Transfer truffles to individual paper cups or mini muffin liners inside an airtight container and store in refrigerator up to 2 weeks.
By SandyG

Kahlua® Truffles

These bonbons are wonderful Christmas gifts when wrapped in plastic wrap with a ribbon.
By Educarter

Easy Gingerbread Truffles

Rating: 4.33 stars
3
My family loves the flavor of gingerbread, but I get tired of making the same old thing. I had an easy recipe for chocolate truffles and adapted it to make these little gems.
By ALLYK

Peanut Butter Cheesecake Bites

Rating: 4 stars
8
Quick and easy peanut butter deliciousness! You can't go wrong with this recipe.
By tmay85

Irish Cream Truffles

Rating: 4 stars
8
These delectable chocolate truffles are made with Irish cream and are perfect for St. Patrick's Day. Roll in melted chocolate, finely chopped nuts, or cocoa powder for a finishing touch.
By Esther Kaiser

12 Chocolate Truffle Recipes That'll Make You Feel Fancy

You'll want to indulge in these irresistible truffles ASAP.
By Corey Williams

Hot Chocolate Truffles

Rating: 5 stars
2
Hot chocolate truffles are made with NILLA® wafers, dark chocolate cocoa mix, pudding, Reddi-wip and marshmallows rolled and coated with melted white morsels.
By Reddi-wip
Healthy Truffles

Rating: 4.86 stars
7
I love this recipe, it's way healthier than regular truffles and the delicious combo of peanut butter and chocolate is a total winner!
By misstypo

Easy Mint Chocolate Truffles

Moist, rich, chocolaty truffles made with brownie mix that taste like a soft Thin Mint(R); cookie. Fancy enough to serve for company or at a party, yet super easy and affordable.
By NicoleMcmom

Brigadeiro Chocolate Delights

Rating: 5 stars
2
A Brazilian child's favorite treat. Served at birthday parties in their true bonbon form or eaten warm with a spoon directly from the pan. Condensed milk, cocoa, and butter come together for a treat everyone will love. Serve at room temperature.
By ginafrombrazil

Homemade Valentine's Chocolates

Rating: 4.42 stars
19
Find yourself a nice decorative box to put these in. It doesn't hurt if it has the word 'love' on it. And then you present these as your gift for Valentine's Day. The flavor profile for these is just perfect: dark chocolate with just a hint of warmth.
By Chef John

Fruitcake Truffles

Rating: 5 stars
2
This recipe will make good use of any extra fruitcake. Orange juice can be substituted for orange liqueur. Cocoa powder can be substituted for the sifted confections' sugar.
By S. Millar

Peppermint Crunch Truffles

Rating: 5 stars
1
An excellent addition to any Christmas baking list, plus the oven stays free for other goodies!
By AshleyV
