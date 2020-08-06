Chocolate Candy Recipes

This is a basic truffle filling to which you can add your own flavorings or extracts. You may use this to fill the chocolate shells you make using candy molds or roll into balls then into powdered sugar, cocoa, sprinkles or other toppings
This fudge recipe is super creamy and everyone requests it during the holidays. While preparing, be sure that you don't let the mix get hotter than 238 degrees or it gets really dry but still tastes good.
These chocolate-covered spoons make delightful holiday gifts. They are so wonderful to have at home, too. Use them to stir a little chocolate into your coffee, or strengthen your hot chocolate. You will need 20 to 24 plastic spoons for this recipe.
This recipe used to be found on the back of a well known brand of marshmallow cream. Many were surprised when it was changed. This is the original! You may find that most packages of chocolate chips are 10 ounces now; 12 ounces of chocolate chips is roughly 2 cups.
Homemade chocolate that melts in your mouth. Made without artificial ingredients or waxes, this wholesome treat is ideal for the health conscious individual who enjoys an indulgent treat. Sweetness can be tweaked to taste, and add-in ingredients and combinations are endless. Enjoy!
There is a great Brazilian sweet that is like a bonbon and extremely scrumptious and delicious called brigadeiro! This is a great type of sweet that is loved here in Brazil! Try it! You can make it in the microwave too, just remember to stir every minute.
This candy tastes wonderful and takes about 15 minutes to make. My sister and I did three batches in an hour one year for Christmas. I use a cast iron skillet and some times just a few of the almonds to help gauge the readiness.
Well, not really addictive, I can stop anytime I want to... Melt in your mouth chocolate truffles that are almost too good to eat. Next time I am going to experiment with a little instant coffee dissolved in hot water for a mocha flavor.