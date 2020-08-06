Chocolate Candy Recipes

Homemade fudge, buckeyes, pretzel turtles, rocky road candy, English toffee  - we have all the recipes for chocolate confection perfection.

Staff Picks

Aunt Teen's Creamy Chocolate Fudge

2415
This was my aunt's recipe for fudge, passed down through the family. It's better than any fudge I've ever had at the Jersey shore, and easy enough to whip up in 15 minutes or so.
By Kelly Phillips

Famous Coconut-Almond Balls

70
Coconut and almonds dipped in chocolate.
By SAUNDRA

Espresso Bark

72
A simple chocolate candy recipe, great for giving at Christmas!
By Anna Cole

Chocolate Orange Fudge

55
A simple fudge recipe combining semisweet chocolate chips, condensed milk, pecans and grated orange peel. Use almonds, or any kind of nut, if desired.
By Angela

How to Temper Chocolate

Follow this step-by-step guide for tempering chocolate so you can create professional-looking chocolate treats at home.
By Diana Moutsopoulos

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups

382
A simple but decadent confection that quells the urge to dip your chocolate bar in the peanut butter.
By SHAUNNSMOM

Saltine Toffee Cookies

1531
This is an easy to make but wonderfully delicious treat. We pack them in tins and give as gifts during the holidays. Use your favorite nuts to top the cookies.
By Tracy

Basic Truffles

128
This is a basic truffle filling to which you can add your own flavorings or extracts. You may use this to fill the chocolate shells you make using candy molds or roll into balls then into powdered sugar, cocoa, sprinkles or other toppings
By Gina Mork

No Fail Chocolate Fudge

34
This fudge recipe is super creamy and everyone requests it during the holidays. While preparing, be sure that you don't let the mix get hotter than 238 degrees or it gets really dry but still tastes good.
By Terrie

Chocolate Spoons

70
These chocolate-covered spoons make delightful holiday gifts. They are so wonderful to have at home, too. Use them to stir a little chocolate into your coffee, or strengthen your hot chocolate. You will need 20 to 24 plastic spoons for this recipe.
By Michele Streichert

Irish Cream Truffle Fudge

283
This is 'wicked good' stuff! This creamy sweet confection will disappear as fast as a wink.
By LETSGGGO

Super Easy Rocky Road Candy

10
So easy to make and so good!
By WannaBeChef
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Chocolate-Covered Cherries
62
"Easy, delicious cherries. Just like you buy in the box! It's best to let the candies ripen for 1 to 2 weeks." – Meredith
Chocolate Covered Caramels
122
"Simply to die for! The best way I’ve found to put chocolate on them is to use a pastry brush. It works wonderfully and they look great." – Michelle Renay
Buckeyes
Rocky Road Candies
Million Dollar Fudge
225
Pretzel Turtles®
1625
Fudge
1688

This easy chocolate fudge recipe made with sweetened condensed milk is perfect for the holidays.

More Chocolate Candy Recipes

Fudge

1688
This easy chocolate fudge recipe made with sweetened condensed milk is perfect for the holidays.
By Kelly Phillips

The Original Fantasy Fudge

318
This recipe used to be found on the back of a well known brand of marshmallow cream. Many were surprised when it was changed. This is the original! You may find that most packages of chocolate chips are 10 ounces now; 12 ounces of chocolate chips is roughly 2 cups.
By CAVAMom

Old-Fashioned Chocolate Fudge

677
This fudge is easy to make and very delicious. Enjoy this with your loved ones. For best results be sure to use a candy thermometer.
By BOOK_WORM

Best Toffee Ever - Super Easy

1327
Chocolate and almonds top off a rich buttery toffee. A simple recipe that you could easily remember and whip up any time. I always get compliments and requests for more.
By FUNKYSEAMONKEY

Puppy Chow

1000
Just four ingredients and ten minutes are needed to make puppy chow, a sweet kid-friendly snack.
By Kelly Phillips

Saltine Toffee Cookies

1531
This is an easy to make but wonderfully delicious treat. We pack them in tins and give as gifts during the holidays. Use your favorite nuts to top the cookies.
By Tracy

Easy OREO Truffles

2984
These truffles are very easy and delicious. You can't go wrong with OREO, cream cheese and chocolate!
By Baker's

Easy Decadent Truffles

1043
Insanely easy, but oh so rich! Recipe makes a large amount but you can vary flavorings and coatings to make several different varieties.
By Jenny Saunders

Buckeye Balls II

914
These are chocolate-covered balls of peanut butter and confectioners' sugar.
By Allison O'Brien

Slow Cooker Candy

3
Chocolate-covered nut candy made in the slow cooker.
By futbolmom

Homemade Melt-In-Your-Mouth Dark Chocolate (Paleo)

203
Homemade chocolate that melts in your mouth. Made without artificial ingredients or waxes, this wholesome treat is ideal for the health conscious individual who enjoys an indulgent treat. Sweetness can be tweaked to taste, and add-in ingredients and combinations are endless. Enjoy!
By Linda

Alexander's Chocolate-Covered Peanuts

1
This recipe makes 28 amazingly sweet and crunchy clusters of delicious chocolate-covered peanuts!
By Alexander Petrie

Kentucky Bourbon Balls

138
Try this smooth, delicious, and authentic Kentucky bourbon ball candy.
By KY Piano Teacher

Chocolate Pretzel Treats

73
Quick and easy treat using three easy to find ingredients: Hershey's® Kisses, pretzels, and M&M's®.
By LCDOYLE

Aunt Teen's Creamy Chocolate Fudge

2415
This was my aunt's recipe for fudge, passed down through the family. It's better than any fudge I've ever had at the Jersey shore, and easy enough to whip up in 15 minutes or so.
By Kelly Phillips

Chocolate Popcorn

97
Pop the popcorn, cover with chocolate glaze, then bake to make crisp chocolate coated popcorn!
By sueb

Brigadeiro

359
There is a great Brazilian sweet that is like a bonbon and extremely scrumptious and delicious called brigadeiro! This is a great type of sweet that is loved here in Brazil! Try it! You can make it in the microwave too, just remember to stir every minute.
By ROMINA_BR

EAGLE BRAND® Peanut Butter Fudge

111
The family will go wild for this peanutty fudge. Peanut butter, chopped peanuts, and white chocolate really make it special.
By Eagle brand
Sponsored By Eagle brand

Pretzel Turtles®

1625
Quick and easy Turtles® candies! Mini pretzels, caramel covered chocolate candies, and pecans make up this delicious treat.
By Cacki

Chocolate Covered Cherries

332
Easy, delicious cherries. Just like you buy in the box! It's best to let the candies ripen for 1 to 2 weeks.
By Meredith

Million Dollar Fudge

225
I have had this recipe for years; it makes an especially creamy fudge. Store in a tin box.
By BETHJ1

Melt In Your Mouth Toffee

252
This is the easiest, best toffee I have ever made. Everyone who tries it wants the recipe.
By Ruth Denton

English Toffee

214
This candy tastes wonderful and takes about 15 minutes to make. My sister and I did three batches in an hour one year for Christmas. I use a cast iron skillet and some times just a few of the almonds to help gauge the readiness.
By nora

Addictive Chocolate Truffles

27
Well, not really addictive, I can stop anytime I want to... Melt in your mouth chocolate truffles that are almost too good to eat. Next time I am going to experiment with a little instant coffee dissolved in hot water for a mocha flavor.
By Love to eat but no wheat
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com