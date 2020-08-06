Candy Brittle Recipes

Check out these microwave and stovetop recipes for peanut brittle, cashew brittle, almond brittle, and peppermint brittle, complete with ratings, reviews and how-to tips.

Two Minute Peanut Brittle

12
This is a delicious brittle candy that you can whip up in just a couple of minutes. You can be creative with this and use toffee, pistachios, or other nuts.
By HONEYBEEMELISSA

Microwave Oven Peanut Brittle

1150
I have used this for years and it is very good; much easier than the traditional method and tastes just as good.
By Linda C.

Peppermint Brittle

463
A Christmastime treat! This holiday confection is gobbled up quickly by guests, and it is so easy to make. The cool crunch of peppermint with creamy white chocolate is a divine combination.
By Honda

Hot Cinnamon Peanut Brittle

12
This is a peanut brittle I concocted from several different recipes I have seen and used for peanut brittle over the years. It's a fun twist on the standard brittle and tastes like a mix between hot cinnamon candies and peanut brittle.
By David

Mom's Best Peanut Brittle

1239
This is a wonderful peanut brittle that is easy to make and wows everyone! Have all the ingredients for this recipe measured out and ready. This recipe requires that you react quickly. You do not have time to measure ingredients in between steps.
By Amanda

Easy Microwave Cashew Brittle

12
This recipe is so fast and easy, you won't believe how good it tastes!
By amym

Old-Fashioned Peanut Brittle

52
Old-fashioned peanut brittle just like Grandma used to make--simple and good!!
By Del Lockamy

Microwave Bacon Brittle

9
I made this recipe for my husband and friends. It's a huge hit that I make every Christmas for gifts. It's perfect for any bacon lover. I personally think this tastes better the second day.
By hustle sauce

Microwave Peanut Brittle

564
This is a wonderful recipe but you should only make it once a year, because you can't stop eating it.
By Joyce

Peanut Brittle

208
My Aunt Joyce taught my mother how to make this and she taught me.
By Gina

Pumpkin Seed Brittle

This quick and easy pumpkin seed brittle is addictive and makes a great food gift, too.
By hirtamadl

Grandma Myrna's Honey-Walnut Brittle

After several failed attempts at making homemade brittle, I finally got some sense and called my Grandma Myrna! She gave me this recipe for brittle made in the microwave, and I had instant success! The best tips she gave were to 'work quickly, have everything pre-measured out, and for goodness' sake, don't burn yourself!'
By Kim
Shorecook's Cashew Brittle
Want a change from peanut brittle? Try this five-star cashew version instead.
Peanut Brittle
208
"OMG this is the first time I made peanut brittle…can't stop eating it. Best ever!" – ursula
Microwave Oven Peanut Brittle
Macadamia Nut Brittle with Blueberries
How to Make Candy: Beginner's Guide

Cinder Toffee

2
Cinder, or honeycomb, toffee, is a traditional British treat loved by children and grownups alike that can easily be made at home. Store cinder toffee at room temperature in an airtight container.
By mrsnorris

Quick and Easy Peanut Brittle

39
This is my favorite brittle recipe. I hope you enjoy.
By Jordan Patten

Chocolate Brittle Surprise

486
Like chocolate-covered toffee! Disappears like magic! Great for holiday parties, gifts!
By ShanaLee

Almond Brittle

28
Hubby's first-ever attempt at a from-scratch recipe was a huge success!
By Aleasha Wales Shelnutt

Easy Microwave Peanut Brittle

102
Rich peanut brittle is quick and easy to prepare by using the microwave for all the cooking. No need for a candy thermometer!
By Amy B

Easy Cookie Brittle

7
These easy and buttery cookie bars require only 5 ingredients and take just minutes to make. Perfect for potlucks or snacks, these are loved by everyone.
By Gertrude

Coconut Brittle

41
Microwave brittle candy with macadamia nuts and a coconut layer. A cinch to make.
By sal

Brown Sugar Pecan Brittle

7
Super simple and very delicious treat! A brittle that tastes just like the candied pecans from the mall. The recipe doesn't make a big batch but it is definitely worth it. Mexican vanilla is super yummy with this.
By Madison Meehan

Shorecook's Cashew Brittle

34
Through the years I have always made peanut brittle, but when my hubby could no longer have peanuts, I replaced them with cashews. This is one of my biggest requests at Christmas. It makes a nice thank-you gift as well and is a hit at bake sales.

Chef John's Pumpkin Seed Brittle

9
The procedure for brittle is very simple, but there are points in the recipe when you have to move fast. Once your sugar mixture has turned a nice caramel color you have to immediately turn off the heat, add baking soda (be careful), add the seeds (be careful), and mix until combined. As the concoction cools it hardens quickly, so transfer into your pan and press as soon as you can (be careful).
By Chef John

Sesame Brittle

It's crunchy and sweet with a deep roasted nutty flavor, and makes a great edible gift.
By Lady at the Stove

Microwave Pecan Brittle

37
The pecans give this brittle a whole new flavor. I am begged for this recipe all of the time. I hope all enjoy.
By Texaskari22

Salted Caramel Nut Brittle

8
This favorite candy gets a hearty update with almonds, cashews, pumpkin seeds and sesame seeds.
By Reynolds Kitchens(R)
Cracker Cookie Brittle

21
Sinfully good, and easy to make! Always a huge hit.
By Trish McQuhae

Pecan Brittle

This old-fashioned brittle utilizes the rich flavor of pecans instead of peanuts and is a hit with anyone who tries it. Store in an airtight container.
By Fall
