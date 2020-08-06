Candy Brittle Recipes

This is a peanut brittle I concocted from several different recipes I have seen and used for peanut brittle over the years. It's a fun twist on the standard brittle and tastes like a mix between hot cinnamon candies and peanut brittle.
This is a wonderful peanut brittle that is easy to make and wows everyone! Have all the ingredients for this recipe measured out and ready. This recipe requires that you react quickly. You do not have time to measure ingredients in between steps.
After several failed attempts at making homemade brittle, I finally got some sense and called my Grandma Myrna! She gave me this recipe for brittle made in the microwave, and I had instant success! The best tips she gave were to 'work quickly, have everything pre-measured out, and for goodness' sake, don't burn yourself!'
Super simple and very delicious treat! A brittle that tastes just like the candied pecans from the mall. The recipe doesn't make a big batch but it is definitely worth it. Mexican vanilla is super yummy with this.
Through the years I have always made peanut brittle, but when my hubby could no longer have peanuts, I replaced them with cashews. This is one of my biggest requests at Christmas. It makes a nice thank-you gift as well and is a hit at bake sales.
The procedure for brittle is very simple, but there are points in the recipe when you have to move fast. Once your sugar mixture has turned a nice caramel color you have to immediately turn off the heat, add baking soda (be careful), add the seeds (be careful), and mix until combined. As the concoction cools it hardens quickly, so transfer into your pan and press as soon as you can (be careful).
