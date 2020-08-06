Low-Carb Recipes

Allrecipes has hundreds of healthy low-carb recipes, from dinners to desserts. Whether you fancy fish, meat or vegetarian, we have you covered.

Community Picks

Juicy Roasted Chicken

3999
A couple of simple ingredients with no-fuss prep make a roast chicken that many swear is the juiciest they've ever eaten.
By ROBINROCKINGBIRD

Easy Garlic-Lemon Scallops

622
Scallops sauteed in butter and garlic will melt in your mouth. Lemon juice gives it a nice kick.
By Button

Slow Cooker Root Beer Pulled Pork

46
This simple slow cooker pulled pork recipe is big hit with my family of picky eaters. For a spicy kick, mix 1 part Frank's® RedHot® Buffalo sauce and 1 part of your favorite mustard-based BBQ sauce. You can use a pork loin instead of pork shoulder, if desired. Combine with your favorite BBQ sauce and enjoy.
By Emilycimino

Salmon Patties I

826
These salmon patties are delicious for lunch or dinner.
By Allrecipes Member

Pan-Fried Asparagus

1762
This garlic asparagus dish is a Northern Italian side dish. My family loves it! Even the kids!
By Allrecipes Member

Best Hamburger Ever

783
Juicy beef burgers perfect for summer grilling and packed with flavor.
By UNIVSTUDENT

Prize Winning Baby Back Ribs

762
Baby back ribs, seasoned with a cumin, chili powder, and paprika spice rub, are slow-cooked on your grill over indirect heat until fall-off-the-bone tender.
By BONNIE Q.

Greek Style Garlic Chicken Breast

327
This recipe was passed down through my family for years. If you're looking for a great tasting, tender chicken breast, this is what you're looking for - Greek style.
By Allrecipes Member

The Best Meatballs

1590
Meatballs made with ground beef, veal and pork, with garlic and Romano cheese. Finish cooking in your favorite marinara sauce.
By Geanine

Easy Guacamole

1041
A simple go-to guacamole recipe that makes you beg for more. Try it if you're learning how to make guac, or just need to whip up a batch for friends.
By Allrecipes Member

Crustless Spinach Quiche

3281
This crustless quiche made with spinach and Muenster cheese is quick and easy!
By ANY14TNS

Baked Chicken Wings

889
Try this easy, crispy, and delicious way to prepare chicken wings.
By Kristin C
Inspiration and Ideas

15 Keto Side Dishes That Keep the Flavor and Cut the Carbs
From cheesy and decadent to light and refreshing, you're sure to find a keto-friendly side that pairs up perfectly with your main dish.
15 No-Bread Sandwiches That'll Wow Your Taste Buds
Keto Baking Recipes That Don't Taste Low-Carb
Grandma's Famous Salmon Cakes
413
Super Easy Egg Casserole
301
Mayo Chicken
195
Rosemary Ranch Chicken Kabobs
4752

This rosemary ranch chicken recipe is so delicious, tender, and juicy the chicken will melt in your mouth. Even the most picky eater will be begging for the last piece.

More Low-Carb Recipes

Simply Steamed Asparagus

134
Steamed asparagus makes a great healthy side dish that's tender and tasty.
By KIMIRAEJ

Easy Italian Chicken

280
Your favorite Italian dressing + chicken = a fabulous 2-ingredient dish!
By MARIONROWE

Slow Cooker Italian Beef for Sandwiches

2659
Rump roast simmered with seasonings until fork-tender. So easy, so tasty!
By MAUREENBURR

Homemade Butter

354
Fresh, easy, and creamy homemade butter made with heavy cream and salt.
By Allrecipes Member

Simple Deviled Eggs

330
The eggs are delicious, and it's easy to make more for larger gatherings. I've added onion and celery for a little more flavor and texture.
By Suzanne EE

Blackened Chicken

1184
Try this spicy charred chicken—a Cajun favorite, and so easy!
By Allrecipes Member

Air Fryer Chicken Thighs

124
Quick and tasty air fryer chicken thighs with juicy meat and crispy skin.
By Bibi

Easy Marinated Pork Tenderloin

800
Roast pork tenderloin that has been marinated in soy sauce, garlic, and honey mustard.
By Lori

Turkish Chicken Kebabs

135
Chef John's chicken kebab recipe uses a spicy yogurt-based marinade.
By Chef John

Grilled Beef Tenderloin with Herb-Garlic-Pepper Coating

194
Deliciously tender grilled beef tenderloin with a gorgeous peppery crust.
By Allrecipes Member

Slow Cooker Beef Stroganoff

4271
Cubed stew beef slow-cooked with mushroom soup, onion, and Worcestershire.
By Allrecipes Member

Slow Cooker Lemon Garlic Chicken II

1608
Seasoned, browned chicken breasts slow cooked with lemon juice, garlic, and chicken bouillon. A wonderful 'fix and forget' recipe that is easy and pleases just about everyone. Great served with rice or pasta, or even alone.
By Allrecipes Member

Portobello Mushroom Burgers

961
The steak of veggie burgers! These grilled portobellos are easy and tasty.
By Allrecipes Member

Quick Keto Chocolate Mousse

132
A keto mousse dessert that's indulgent, chocolaty, and ready in minutes!
By France C

Mushy Peas

87
Mushy peas are a tasty side dish for any entree, especially fish and chips.
By Allrecipes Member

Grilled Country Style Ribs

23
Been fixin' ribs for a long time and never had a complaint; they just kept comin' back for more.
By Don

Perfect Flat Iron Steak

171
A flat iron steak is marinated, then perfectly cooked for tender, flavorful results.
By Cocina JNOTS

Mushroom Pork Chops

2169
Juicy pork chops cooked in cream of mushroom soup, onions, and mushrooms.
By mmcgee

Oven Scrambled Eggs

732
Baked soft scrambled eggs are a delicious and easy way to feed a big crowd.
By Erin

Egg White Breakfast Bites

30
These low-calorie, low-fat egg bites with feta cheese, spinach, and roasted red peppers make a quick weekday breakfast and they're equally as convenient for midday snacks.
By France C

Simple Beef Short Ribs

313
Tender braised short ribs cooked in one pot with beer and beef broth.
By CooperCook

Low-Carb Bacon Cheeseburger Casserole

80
Need a simple ground beef casserole to feed your family or friends? They will love this easy low-carb bacon cheeseburger casserole.
By Alexis Redden

Amazing Spicy Grilled Shrimp

286
This is an amazing spicy grilled shrimp recipe. It has become my family's new favorite.
By Pat Rota

Baked Fresh Rainbow Trout

111
Baked whole fresh trout seasoned with herbs for a quick and tasty meal.
By In-a-Pickle
