Low-Carb Recipes

Juicy Roasted Chicken
A couple of simple ingredients with no-fuss prep make a roast chicken that many swear is the juiciest they've ever eaten.
Easy Garlic-Lemon Scallops
Scallops sauteed in butter and garlic will melt in your mouth. Lemon juice gives it a nice kick.
Slow Cooker Root Beer Pulled Pork
This simple slow cooker pulled pork recipe is big hit with my family of picky eaters. For a spicy kick, mix 1 part Frank's® RedHot® Buffalo sauce and 1 part of your favorite mustard-based BBQ sauce. You can use a pork loin instead of pork shoulder, if desired. Combine with your favorite BBQ sauce and enjoy.
Pan-Fried Asparagus
This garlic asparagus dish is a Northern Italian side dish. My family loves it! Even the kids!
Prize Winning Baby Back Ribs
Baby back ribs, seasoned with a cumin, chili powder, and paprika spice rub, are slow-cooked on your grill over indirect heat until fall-off-the-bone tender.
Greek Style Garlic Chicken Breast
This recipe was passed down through my family for years. If you're looking for a great tasting, tender chicken breast, this is what you're looking for - Greek style.
The Best Meatballs
Meatballs made with ground beef, veal and pork, with garlic and Romano cheese. Finish cooking in your favorite marinara sauce.
Easy Guacamole
A simple go-to guacamole recipe that makes you beg for more. Try it if you're learning how to make guac, or just need to whip up a batch for friends.
Crustless Spinach Quiche
This crustless quiche made with spinach and Muenster cheese is quick and easy!