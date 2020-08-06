Gluten-Free Recipes

A super simple one-pot dinner that's low calorie, low carb, paleo, gluten-free and takes just 10 minutes to make. This will be your go-to week night dinner! Serve immediately or store in the refrigerator up to 3 days.
This recipe is for a crust that can be used for pizza or flatbreads. After 2 years of being GF, this is the best pizza crust/flatbread recipe I have. It is based on trial and error in an effort to improve other recipes. My kids say this is better than our homemade wheat flour crusts.
I did a combination of two recipes, peanut butter cookies with three ingredients and magic cookie bars. My brother-in-law loves magic cookie bars but is now gluten-free. I have been trying to come up with desserts for him so he doesn't feel left out. This is an amazing dessert and will stay fresh for days...if they last that long in your house! Perfect for Passover - no flour!
Lamb shanks are slowly simmered with fresh rosemary, garlic, tomatoes, and red wine. Great served with polenta, or my family's favorite--roasted garlic mashed potatoes--as you need something to soak up the wonderful sauce. A fantastic dish for company, as all the prep work is done at the beginning, and then you just have to wait.
These pancakes are a wonderful substitute for regular pancakes when you are watching your carbs! They are very filling and are on the dense side. This is a basic recipe can be tweaked. Any sweetener can be substituted for the maple syrup. Enjoy!
My grandmother's recipe for roasted chicken. We are German and she used to do it this way all the time. I never have had a chicken this juicy before; this little trick works and makes the people eating it go silent. It's funny. We nibble on the celery after.
These are like little peanut butter and chocolate balls. You basically mix it all up together. It is a perfect recipe to do at a sleepover or for parties. It is pretty simple and it really doesn't take too long. It takes about as long as chocolate chip cookies do, maybe a little longer, but if you love chocolate and peanut butter, you'll love this.
Here is my recipe for the perfect sushi rice. You can eat this alone or roll into your favorite sushi roll with ingredients of choice. I use strips of carrots, cucumbers and slices of avocado. You can adjust the amount of vinegar in this recipe to suit your taste.
This tasty appetizer seasoned with thyme, oregano, and savory. Choose good sized mushrooms, about 2 inches across. When cleaning mushrooms, don't run them under water. They are like little sponges, and will absorb it; just wipe them clean with a damp towel. The filling can be made with fresh, canned, or imitation crabmeat. If using canned, be sure to rinse it first.
OK, so it's a little time-consuming to make this on the stovetop, but for a real rice pudding fan, it's worth every minute. My husband says it reminds him of the rice pudding he used to get as a child at a restaurant.
A wonderful old-fashioned baked bean flavor. This recipe has served by family for 29 years and originally came from my mother-in-law. It tastes great served with fresh cornbread or biscuits and honey. Although you need to allow time for soaking and simmering the beans, this recipe is still quite easy.
These yummy gluten/wheat free breads are good for those with Celiac disease or gluten intolerance. These are good either served plain, or with marinara sauce. For more variety, try adding a variety of herb seasonings, such as Italian seasoning or try substituting other cheeses for the Parmesan.