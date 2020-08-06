Gluten-Free Recipes

Delicious gluten-free cookies, desserts, and dinner recipes. Check out more than 1,430 gluten-free recipes, with helpful reviews from home cooks like you.

Staff Picks

Easy Gluten-Free Macaroni and Cheese

Rating: 4.51 stars
49
Cheesy gluten-free deliciousness that is super easy to make. Kid-approved!
By Rick Kleinhans (kokodiablo)

Cathy's Gluten-Free Oatmeal Waffles

Rating: 4.22 stars
9
If you are bored with your morning bowl of oatmeal, here's a great alternative. Make lots of extra, freeze, and toast them on demand. Serve with butter, maple syrup and sliced banana …yummy!
By Cathy Maykut Cayton

Turkey Spaghetti Zoodles

Rating: 4.79 stars
52
A super simple one-pot dinner that's low calorie, low carb, paleo, gluten-free and takes just 10 minutes to make. This will be your go-to week night dinner! Serve immediately or store in the refrigerator up to 3 days.
By Megan Olson

Paleo Pecan-Maple Salmon

Rating: 4.52 stars
104
This recipe is not only easy but healthy and tasty! Paleo, gluten-free and dairy-free!
By Health Nut

15 Gluten-Free Indian Recipes

By Hayley Sugg

Gluten-Free Banana Walnut Chia Muffins

Rating: 5 stars
25
This is my favorite gluten-free muffin recipe, very healthy and delicious! Can have as a snack or for a quick and easy breakfast.
By bella's baking

Gluten-Free Pizza Crust or Flatbread

Rating: 4.75 stars
12
This recipe is for a crust that can be used for pizza or flatbreads. After 2 years of being GF, this is the best pizza crust/flatbread recipe I have. It is based on trial and error in an effort to improve other recipes. My kids say this is better than our homemade wheat flour crusts.
By Allen Seidman

Almond Flour Brownies

Rating: 4.3 stars
79
Delicious brownies that are actually almost healthy for you!
By michelle taylor

(Gluten Free) Magic Cookie Bars

Rating: 4.45 stars
62
I did a combination of two recipes, peanut butter cookies with three ingredients and magic cookie bars. My brother-in-law loves magic cookie bars but is now gluten-free. I have been trying to come up with desserts for him so he doesn't feel left out. This is an amazing dessert and will stay fresh for days...if they last that long in your house! Perfect for Passover - no flour!
By Jewels

Rosemary Braised Lamb Shanks

Rating: 4.72 stars
500
Lamb shanks are slowly simmered with fresh rosemary, garlic, tomatoes, and red wine. Great served with polenta, or my family's favorite--roasted garlic mashed potatoes--as you need something to soak up the wonderful sauce. A fantastic dish for company, as all the prep work is done at the beginning, and then you just have to wait.
By S. HODGE

Stuffed Peppers

Rating: 4.34 stars
2023
Green peppers stuffed with ground beef and rice and topped with a seasoned tomato sauce.
By BDEGER

Quick Almond Flour Pancakes

Rating: 4.2 stars
329
These pancakes are a wonderful substitute for regular pancakes when you are watching your carbs! They are very filling and are on the dense side. This is a basic recipe can be tweaked. Any sweetener can be substituted for the maple syrup. Enjoy!
By Allie
Juicy Roasted Chicken

Rating: 4.71 stars
4011

My grandmother's recipe for roasted chicken. We are German and she used to do it this way all the time. I never have had a chicken this juicy before; this little trick works and makes the people eating it go silent. It's funny. We nibble on the celery after.

More Gluten-Free Recipes

Buckeye Cookies III

Rating: 4.7 stars
135
These are like little peanut butter and chocolate balls. You basically mix it all up together. It is a perfect recipe to do at a sleepover or for parties. It is pretty simple and it really doesn't take too long. It takes about as long as chocolate chip cookies do, maybe a little longer, but if you love chocolate and peanut butter, you'll love this.
By Sally Forsythe

Sarah's Applesauce

Rating: 4.78 stars
3237
This applesauce is delicious! I make it for my younger brother all the time and he loves it - and he hates canned applesauce!
By PHATCAT

Cornish Game Hens with Garlic and Rosemary

Rating: 4.52 stars
1202
Crusty garlic bread and a nice light Chianti wine complement this meal very well.
By MOONANDBACK

Perfect Sushi Rice

Rating: 4.11 stars
533
Here is my recipe for the perfect sushi rice. You can eat this alone or roll into your favorite sushi roll with ingredients of choice. I use strips of carrots, cucumbers and slices of avocado. You can adjust the amount of vinegar in this recipe to suit your taste.
By LucyDelRey

Baked Kale Chips

Rating: 4.48 stars
2614
These are a low calorie nutritious snack. Like potato chips, you cannot stop at just eating one. They are great for parties and a good conversation topic.
By LucyDelRey
Easy Guacamole

Rating: 4.56 stars
1048
Simply a quick recipe for tasty guacamole! Great with tortilla chips or as a topping for Mexican foods!
By Denise Goodman

World's Easiest Peanut Butter Blossoms

Rating: 4.77 stars
39
These are truly the easiest peanut butter blossom cookies ever - just four ingredients. They turn out perfectly every time. Have a glass of milk ready! Perfect to bring to holiday parties.
By Jacquita

3-Ingredient Peanut Butter Cookies

Rating: 4.46 stars
514
This is one of my favorite cookies to make. They are the only peanut butter cookies my family will eat! Sprinkle a pinch of sugar on cookies before baking, if desired.
By heather

Crab Stuffed Mushrooms

Rating: 4.26 stars
349
This tasty appetizer seasoned with thyme, oregano, and savory. Choose good sized mushrooms, about 2 inches across. When cleaning mushrooms, don't run them under water. They are like little sponges, and will absorb it; just wipe them clean with a damp towel. The filling can be made with fresh, canned, or imitation crabmeat. If using canned, be sure to rinse it first.
By Wilma Scott

Make-Ahead Mashed Potatoes

Rating: 4.62 stars
684
You can make these ahead several days and store in the fridge. If baking cold, let stand 30 minutes first.
By Carol Evans

Pignoli Cookies I

Rating: 4.39 stars
190
They are pleasantly sweet, made with almond paste and pine nuts, but no flour.
By Adele

Cabbage Roll Casserole

Rating: 4.24 stars
1877
I use to make regular cabbage rolls until I found this recipe. Now, instead, I make this and it is as good as the regular cabbage rolls and alot easier.
By BUCHKO

Breakfast Sausage

Rating: 4.65 stars
794
Makes a delicious, homemade breakfast sausage using ground pork and an assortment of spices.
By Lee Fogle

Gluten-Free Sugar Cookies

Rating: 4.32 stars
74
Best gluten-free sugar cookie going!
By SueAnne McInnis

Creamiest Rice Pudding

Rating: 4.58 stars
733
OK, so it's a little time-consuming to make this on the stovetop, but for a real rice pudding fan, it's worth every minute. My husband says it reminds him of the rice pudding he used to get as a child at a restaurant.
By BONNIE Q.

Boston Baked Beans

Rating: 4.58 stars
1359
A wonderful old-fashioned baked bean flavor. This recipe has served by family for 29 years and originally came from my mother-in-law. It tastes great served with fresh cornbread or biscuits and honey. Although you need to allow time for soaking and simmering the beans, this recipe is still quite easy.
By AJRHODES3

Grandma's Famous Salmon Cakes

Rating: 4.38 stars
405
This is a recipe for my Grandmother's famous salmon cakes. It is a family recipe that has been passed down through generations. Serve with macaroni and cheese or any other type of side dish.
By JESS4UANDME

Slow Cooker Creamed Corn

Rating: 4.53 stars
772
Good and easy!
By DOTTE

Grandma Jeanette's Amazing German Red Cabbage

Rating: 4.68 stars
538
This yummy, sweet and sour German red cabbage is easy to make!
By Sara Nolan Jennings

Flourless Chocolate Cake I

Rating: 4.66 stars
1061
A dense chocolate cake for those of us who can't tolerate wheat or gluten.
By Maggie

Asparagus Wrapped in Crisp Prosciutto

Rating: 4.6 stars
274
Extremely easy and elegant appetizer. Asparagus spears are wrapped in a sheath of prosciutto, then baked until crispy. A great dish to make ahead, and bake just before serving.
By Teresa Haider

Brazilian Cheese Bread (Pao de Queijo)

Rating: 4.36 stars
346
These yummy gluten/wheat free breads are good for those with Celiac disease or gluten intolerance. These are good either served plain, or with marinara sauce. For more variety, try adding a variety of herb seasonings, such as Italian seasoning or try substituting other cheeses for the Parmesan.
By GLOJAO

Best Instant Pot® Scalloped Potatoes

Rating: 4.56 stars
66
Scalloped potatoes are the ultimate side dish. Try this quick and easy version made in minutes in your Instant Pot®!
By Fioa

No-Bake Chocolate Coconut Cookies

Rating: 4.55 stars
119
These are super yummy and super easy! The combination of the chocolate, coconut, and oats is wonderful. No baking required! These also freeze well.
By Tammy Oberlin
