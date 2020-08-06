Diabetic Recipes

Cauliflower rice is a great low-calorie dish to have in your arsenal especially if you are eating low-carb. Super low in carbs, yet such a satisfying dish you will forget it's made from a vegetable and not a grain. There are two reasons I opted for roasted riced cauliflower in place of sauteed: 1) more flavor and 2) better texture.
A fabulous blueberry coffee cake with a crumb topping. This recipe is one from a local B&B that I replaced all the sugar with substitutes because I have diabetes. I have received all praise and 'I can't believe it is sugar free.' The sugar can be put back in if you want. Either way it is wonderful.
This makes a broth that is slightly thick with a rich color and full flavor. The broth can be frozen in one or one and a half cup blocks for later use. This recipe also leaves you with a bowl full of delicious cooked vegetables, I love to snack on them cold.
Beets were my sworn enemy until I tried them like this, it's a great way to use root vegetables. I think the beets add a beautiful red color to the dish, but if it bothers you to serve pinkish vegetables, substitute parsnips, rutabaga, or any similar vegetable; be creative!
Baby potatoes, garlic powder, dried parsley, and a little salt and pepper is all that you need for these little gems. Easy to prepare and they can be made well in advance, a bonus when planning a dinner party or for an easy night meal. I've used parsley and garlic but you can choose any seasoning that will complement your meal.
This is a really basic way to roast peppers for use in any recipe. Choose any color peppers you like, or use a variety of colors for a beautiful presentation. After they are roasted you can add an oil and balsamic dressing, or fry in olive oil and garlic to serve with crusty bread.
This is a comfort food that reminds me of visiting my grandparents. They always had kielbasa and sauerkraut among the holiday feasts. Kielbasa tastes best when it is sliced thickly and placed on the bottom of the pot before you begin cooking.
Not just a healthy soup, it's very tasty too. I always loved this soup while growing up in the Caribbean. To my surprise it turned out to be a good warm-up drink too. Long story short, as I waited for a bus on a very cold and windy winter evening in NYC, I noticed a West Indian restaurant across the street. I ran in to get a cup of coffee or tea. The last thing on my mind was a bowl of soup. They were about to close and the only thing they had was fish soup. I took a small cup and went back to the bus stop. It warmed me up so much and reached such a good place inside me that I ran back for more.
To make a delicious Pea Soup without all the fat simply substitute chicken stock for most of the liquid in your favorite recipe! The soup will cook down and be flavorful, though mild in taste. My family loves this substitute!