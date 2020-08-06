Diabetic Recipes

Diabetic-friendly cakes, cookies, and more low-sugar desserts, plus dinner ideas. See more than 520 recipes for diabetics, tested and reviewed by home cooks.

Staff Picks

Roasted Cauliflower "Rice"

Rating: 4.48 stars
65
Cauliflower rice is a great low-calorie dish to have in your arsenal especially if you are eating low-carb. Super low in carbs, yet such a satisfying dish you will forget it's made from a vegetable and not a grain. There are two reasons I opted for roasted riced cauliflower in place of sauteed: 1) more flavor and 2) better texture.
By Dana Sterling

Diabetic-Friendly Pork Stroganoff

Rating: 5 stars
6
People with diabetes can enjoy cozy comfort foods like stroganoff. See how a few smart swaps can lower carbs, calories, and sodium without losing flavor or cheesy, creamy appeal.
By cchristi4

Zucchini-Tomato Saute

Rating: 4.17 stars
105
Sooo easy to make and double or triple if needed. Serve as the main meal with a salad and crusty bread, or as a side dish.
By NIBLETS

The Best Dry-Roasted Chickpea Recipe

Rating: 4.61 stars
88
This is a tasty, crunchy snack and you can customize your seasoning based on your preferences. Dry-roasting is the key. Enjoy!
By thefmw

Steel-Cut Oats and Quinoa Breakfast

Rating: 5 stars
13
The best make-ahead breakfast! Full of fiber and protein will keep you full all morning. Keeps in the fridge for up to a week.
By AnneP

15 Diabetes-Friendly Breakfast Recipes

Wake up to cereals, overnight oats, smoothies, muffins, eggs, toast, and even waffles with these diabetes-friendly breakfast recipes.
By Mary Claire Lagroue

Sugar Free Blueberry Coffee Cake

Rating: 4.6 stars
89
A fabulous blueberry coffee cake with a crumb topping. This recipe is one from a local B&B that I replaced all the sugar with substitutes because I have diabetes. I have received all praise and 'I can't believe it is sugar free.' The sugar can be put back in if you want. Either way it is wonderful.
By IBSERVICE

The Best and Worst Vegetables for Diabetics

Make room for more diabetes-friendly vegetables on your dinner plate.
By Aly Walansky

Eggplant Tomato Bake

Rating: 4.14 stars
249
This is a simple, easy and low-fat recipe.
By CADEAUX

Slow Cooker Chicken Marrakesh

Rating: 4.19 stars
582
I have been making this Moroccan-style recipe for years. It's so easy to make, it has become a tradition in our household.
By KCOOPER78

10 Easy Changes to Make Your Diet More Diabetes-Friendly

These small adjustments can have a major impact on your insulin resistance.
By Karla Walsh

The Best Fruits for People With Diabetes

People with diabetes don't need to avoid all fruit; they just need to make smart choices. Two dietitians filled us in on the do's and don'ts around fruit consumption for those people with diabetes.
By Samantha Lande
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Avoid the Afternoon Crash with These Diabetic-Friendly Snacks
These top-rated recipes go a long way toward filling the gaps until dinner.
10 Top-Rated Diabetic-Friendly Desserts That Are Low In Sugar, But High In Flavor
We've rounded up some of the top-rated diabetic-friendly dessert recipes.
The Most Satisfying Diabetic-Friendly Dinner Ideas
The Best Grains (and Grain Alternatives) for People With Diabetes
What Are the Best Bedtime Snacks for People With Diabetes?
10 Foods to Help Control Diabetes

Black Beans and Rice

Rating: 4.34 stars
1276

The perfect meal! Preparation Time: 20 minutes. This recipe is from The WEBB Cooks, articles and recipes by Robyn Webb, courtesy of the American Diabetes Association.

More Diabetic Recipes

6 Ways You Can Reduce Blood Sugar Spikes After Meals

Controlling blood sugar isn't all about what you eat. Sometimes, it's about what you do — specifically, what you do after you've finished a meal.
By Isadora Baum

11 Dinner Recipes the Whole Family Will Love

Did you know there is no "magic" diet for diabetes? These dishes all showcase vegetables, fruits, lean meats, plant-based proteins, and heart-healthy fats.
By Carolyn Williams, PhD, RD

Diabetic-Friendly Apple Muffins

Rating: 3.73 stars
11
This recipe uses stevia sugar substitute, skim milk, and reduced-calorie margarine to help make a healthier apple muffin.
By nina myers

Classic Turkey and Rice Soup

Rating: 4.27 stars
44
Is there anything as warm as a bowl of soup made with the leftovers of a meal that you shared with your family?
By Sarah

World's Greatest Vegetable Broth

Rating: 4.68 stars
132
This makes a broth that is slightly thick with a rich color and full flavor. The broth can be frozen in one or one and a half cup blocks for later use. This recipe also leaves you with a bowl full of delicious cooked vegetables, I love to snack on them cold.
By Tom West

Superfast Asparagus

Rating: 4.65 stars
393
Roast asparagus is a 15-minute side dish (and YUM).
By MSLILLY

Puerto Rican Tostones (Fried Plantains)

Rating: 4.58 stars
129
Crispy fried plantains. A plantain is a very firm banana. Serve as side dish with your meal or as appetizers.
By Lymari

Air Fryer Fingerling Potatoes

Rating: 4.86 stars
7
Air-fried fingerling potatoes are crispy on the outside and tender and creamy on the inside. This is a simple side dish that works for everyday meals as well as special occasions.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Baked Beans from Scratch

Rating: 4.48 stars
125
Navy beans, molasses, and maple syrup combine to make this classic dish at home.
By wkndyummychef

Savory Roasted Root Vegetables

Rating: 4.52 stars
170
Beets were my sworn enemy until I tried them like this, it's a great way to use root vegetables. I think the beets add a beautiful red color to the dish, but if it bothers you to serve pinkish vegetables, substitute parsnips, rutabaga, or any similar vegetable; be creative!
By mgoblue1

Fun Santa Vegetable Tray

Rating: 5 stars
2
If you're looking for healthy and fun ideas for Christmas, try this veggie tray shaped like Santa. Serve with hummus or any dip.
By Francesca

Frozen Vegetable Stir-Fry

Rating: 4.67 stars
248
Soy sauce and peanut butter add a nice Thai-style flavor to this stir-fry. Using frozen vegetables makes it a very quick and tasty vegetable side dish.
By Tracey Davies

Lemon-Orange Orange Roughy

Rating: 4.39 stars
249
Orange roughy fillets with a citrus twist. Very quick to prepare.
By Brian Ehrler

Slow Cooker Mediterranean Stew

Rating: 3.6 stars
149
A nice hearty stew that is wicked easy.
By BROMFIELD

Baked Banana Chips

Rating: 2.78 stars
9
Banana chips.
By moonwitchkitty

Easy Apple Coleslaw

Rating: 4.55 stars
798
This is our favorite cole slaw recipe, a yummy combo of fruit and veggies in a sweet dressing.
By Aunt Mamie

Air Fryer Garlic and Parsley Baby Potatoes

Rating: 4.65 stars
26
These are very similar to roasted potatoes, crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside. Enjoy!
By Bren

Crispy Baby Potatoes

Rating: 5 stars
6
Baby potatoes, garlic powder, dried parsley, and a little salt and pepper is all that you need for these little gems. Easy to prepare and they can be made well in advance, a bonus when planning a dinner party or for an easy night meal. I've used parsley and garlic but you can choose any seasoning that will complement your meal.
By Bren

Easy Roasted Peppers

Rating: 4.63 stars
78
This is a really basic way to roast peppers for use in any recipe. Choose any color peppers you like, or use a variety of colors for a beautiful presentation. After they are roasted you can add an oil and balsamic dressing, or fry in olive oil and garlic to serve with crusty bread.
By FISHLOVE

Bean Soup With Kale

Rating: 4.65 stars
1046
Each serving supplies 7mg of lutein, a healthy dose for the day.
By Ben S.

Homemade Sauerkraut

Rating: 4.53 stars
70
This is a comfort food that reminds me of visiting my grandparents. They always had kielbasa and sauerkraut among the holiday feasts. Kielbasa tastes best when it is sliced thickly and placed on the bottom of the pot before you begin cooking.
By onenickol

Caribbean Fish Soup

Rating: 4.2 stars
5
Not just a healthy soup, it's very tasty too. I always loved this soup while growing up in the Caribbean. To my surprise it turned out to be a good warm-up drink too. Long story short, as I waited for a bus on a very cold and windy winter evening in NYC, I noticed a West Indian restaurant across the street. I ran in to get a cup of coffee or tea. The last thing on my mind was a bowl of soup. They were about to close and the only thing they had was fish soup. I took a small cup and went back to the bus stop. It warmed me up so much and reached such a good place inside me that I ran back for more.
By Toney P

Salsa

Rating: 4.32 stars
254
This is a recipe I just throw together, but it is very popular. Serve with tortilla chips.
By Cecilia Donnelly

Split Pea Soup without Pork

Rating: 4.43 stars
86
To make a delicious Pea Soup without all the fat simply substitute chicken stock for most of the liquid in your favorite recipe! The soup will cook down and be flavorful, though mild in taste. My family loves this substitute!
By SANDY ALBANESE
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com