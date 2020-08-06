Dairy-Free Recipes

Although this does not taste like the the traditional mac 'n cheese recipes most of us grew up with, it will satisfy your comfort food craving while helping you avoid preservatives, dyes, meat, and dairy. Stir in your favorite veggies and/or meatless filler and you've got yourself a satisfying meal. This recipe is very versatile; tweak ingredients to your liking!
My boyfriend and I eat dairy-free; he has no choice in the matter because of a severe casein allergy. This creamy cheese sauce is not only dairy-free, but extremely yummy and a great base recipe. You can do just about anything with it! Add a dash of cumin for that smoky Cheddar taste for mac and cheese, add more garlic, butter, and parsley for Alfredo, or add a can of tomatoes and green chiles to make that staple queso dip! It bakes well, too. Try chicken spaghetti with this creamy cheese sauce!
A non-dairy, yet rich and flavorful, way to lighten coffee. The syrup gives this a creamy texture like the store-bought types, but without chemicals or additives. Store in the refrigerator for up to one week.
Cashews are basically vegan dairy. Blend them with a little liquid and you've got a smooth cream, similar to half-and-half. Mixed with broth, nutritional yeast, miso and seasonings along with the macaroni and you've got delish mac 'n cheese.
I am always asked to bring these walnuts whenever we have a get together with family or friends. They are perfect on tables at a bridal or baby shower, and no one can ever figure out how they are made. Very addicting!
These tasty meatballs will disappear quickly from anyone's holiday party. My mom makes them every year for New Years Eve, and now so do I. These do very well in a slow cooker, as you can simmer them before serving, as well as keep them hot for the duration of your party.
Here is my recipe for the perfect sushi rice. You can eat this alone or roll into your favorite sushi roll with ingredients of choice. I use strips of carrots, cucumbers and slices of avocado. You can adjust the amount of vinegar in this recipe to suit your taste.