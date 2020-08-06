Dairy-Free Recipes

Hundreds of dairy-free dinners and desserts, including vegan recipes and dairy-free cakes. All tested and reviewed by home cooks.

Staff Picks

Easy Creamy Vegan Macaroni and Cheese

Rating: 3.2 stars
10
Although this does not taste like the the traditional mac 'n cheese recipes most of us grew up with, it will satisfy your comfort food craving while helping you avoid preservatives, dyes, meat, and dairy. Stir in your favorite veggies and/or meatless filler and you've got yourself a satisfying meal. This recipe is very versatile; tweak ingredients to your liking!
By Mesa Mom

Dairy-Free "Cheese" Sauce

Rating: 4.6 stars
5
My boyfriend and I eat dairy-free; he has no choice in the matter because of a severe casein allergy. This creamy cheese sauce is not only dairy-free, but extremely yummy and a great base recipe. You can do just about anything with it! Add a dash of cumin for that smoky Cheddar taste for mac and cheese, add more garlic, butter, and parsley for Alfredo, or add a can of tomatoes and green chiles to make that staple queso dip! It bakes well, too. Try chicken spaghetti with this creamy cheese sauce!
By StarvingCollegeKid

Dairy Free Chocolate Pudding

Rating: 4.43 stars
213
This is a simple, smooth and creamy vegan chocolate pudding. I like to use ground chocolate as a substitute for the cocoa.
By Kathleen Amos-Robel

Presto Vegan Pesto

Rating: 5 stars
8
Honestly, I really never liked pesto. However, now that I am tasting things so clearly (as a vegan), I LOVE the stuff! Here's my new, favorite Presto Pesto!
By Connie Fabian Byrnes

Cashew Milk

Rating: 4 stars
2
This is so easy and delicious, I will never buy ready-made cashew milk again! For a really smooth texture just strain with a cheesecloth.
By Charley

Pear and Almond Tart (Dairy- and Gluten-Free)

Rating: 4.86 stars
7
Easy non-dairy and gluten-free recipe for a classic pear and almond tart. Sprinkle confectioners' sugar on top if desired.
By VeggieCravings

Gluten- and Dairy-Free Vegan Coffee Whitener

Rating: 4 stars
8
A non-dairy, yet rich and flavorful, way to lighten coffee. The syrup gives this a creamy texture like the store-bought types, but without chemicals or additives. Store in the refrigerator for up to one week.
By Buckwheat Queen

Mac and 'Shews (Vegan Mac and Cheese)

Rating: 4.38 stars
50
Cashews are basically vegan dairy. Blend them with a little liquid and you've got a smooth cream, similar to half-and-half. Mixed with broth, nutritional yeast, miso and seasonings along with the macaroni and you've got delish mac 'n cheese.
By isachandra

German Apple Cake I

Rating: 4.57 stars
1585
This German Apple Cake is a moist dense cake that keeps well. It has been a family favorite for twenty years.
By Barbara

Chinese Fried Walnuts

Rating: 4.81 stars
43
I am always asked to bring these walnuts whenever we have a get together with family or friends. They are perfect on tables at a bridal or baby shower, and no one can ever figure out how they are made. Very addicting!
By Valerie

Three Ingredient Peanut Butter Cookies

Rating: 4.38 stars
1625
This recipe has just 3 ingredients. It's fast, easy and the cookies are wonderful! It's great for kids that are just learning to bake.
By Francie

Dairy-Free Scalloped Potatoes

Rating: 5 stars
6
These are the best scalloped potatoes ever! No one will believe they're dairy-free. They're so creamy!
By A Happy Harvest
Big Soft Ginger Cookies

Rating: 4.74 stars
6789

These are just what they say: big, soft, gingerbread cookies. They stay soft, too. My oldest son's favorite.

More Dairy-Free Recipes

Potatoes and Peppers

Rating: 4.62 stars
90
This dish is a classic: Easy, filling, and very tasty! I served it as a side with grilled shrimp and corn on the cob and it was a huge hit. Would also be good at breakfast instead of hash browns.
By littlehemmy

Roasted Rack of Lamb

Rating: 4.83 stars
1285
I have had this recipe for a long time, and always enjoy making it. You can also do the same thing with beef or pork.
By JENNINE1980

Sarah's Applesauce

Rating: 4.78 stars
3237
This applesauce is delicious! I make it for my younger brother all the time and he loves it - and he hates canned applesauce!
By PHATCAT

Cornish Game Hens with Garlic and Rosemary

Rating: 4.52 stars
1202
Crusty garlic bread and a nice light Chianti wine complement this meal very well.
By MOONANDBACK

Cocktail Meatballs

Rating: 4.47 stars
1959
These tasty meatballs will disappear quickly from anyone's holiday party. My mom makes them every year for New Years Eve, and now so do I. These do very well in a slow cooker, as you can simmer them before serving, as well as keep them hot for the duration of your party.
By Lara

Perfect Sushi Rice

Rating: 4.11 stars
533
Here is my recipe for the perfect sushi rice. You can eat this alone or roll into your favorite sushi roll with ingredients of choice. I use strips of carrots, cucumbers and slices of avocado. You can adjust the amount of vinegar in this recipe to suit your taste.
By LucyDelRey

Cranberry Pistachio Biscotti

Rating: 4.81 stars
1770
The red and green make a great Christmas cookie. Have used other nuts instead of pistachios with success. If your pistachios are salted, omit the 1/4 teaspoon salt from the recipe.
By Gerry Meyer

Salisbury Steak

Rating: 4.42 stars
4739
This recipe has been in my family for years. It's easy to cook, but tastes like it took hours to make! I usually make enough extra sauce to pour over mashed potatoes. YUM!
By Kelly Berenger

Stuffed Peppers

Rating: 4.34 stars
2023
Green peppers stuffed with ground beef and rice and topped with a seasoned tomato sauce.
By BDEGER

Baked Kale Chips

Rating: 4.48 stars
2614
These are a low calorie nutritious snack. Like potato chips, you cannot stop at just eating one. They are great for parties and a good conversation topic.
By LucyDelRey
Gnocchi I

Rating: 4.29 stars
630
This simple potato, flour, and egg recipe is one my family has used for generations.
By Anna

Mom's Ginger Snaps

Rating: 4.66 stars
1164
Fabulous, spicy cookies.
By Elaine

Easy Guacamole

Rating: 4.56 stars
1048
Simply a quick recipe for tasty guacamole! Great with tortilla chips or as a topping for Mexican foods!
By Denise Goodman

Molasses Cookies

Rating: 4.64 stars
1077
My Mom's recipe and one of my favorites. Spicy and chewy, they store well and can be frozen. Great for gift giving or shipping.
By Brenda Hall

Easiest Pot Roast Ever

Rating: 4.39 stars
522
Easy Pot Roast made in the slow cooker.
By Jennifer Miles

Biscotti

Rating: 4.67 stars
1116
This is a simple, no frills biscotti. My friend at work gave this recipe to me. It's quick, easy and one of my favorite Italian cookie recipes.
By JANDEE

Pecan Pie Bars I

Rating: 4.65 stars
624
These pecan pie bars are great for the children and adults in any family.
By MARIETA

Marinated Tuna Steak

Rating: 4.68 stars
1181
This mixture of orange juice, soy sauce, and garlic gives this marinade a wonderful taste.
By LINKYJ

Peppermint Meringues

Rating: 4.57 stars
693
These are very good, light and airy. The colors are great for the holidays.
By KATHY

Corned Beef and Cabbage I

Rating: 4.63 stars
1294
What's more Irish than a traditional recipe for corned beef and cabbage? Serve with mustard or horseradish if desired.
By Laria Tabul

Cabbage Roll Casserole

Rating: 4.24 stars
1877
I use to make regular cabbage rolls until I found this recipe. Now, instead, I make this and it is as good as the regular cabbage rolls and alot easier.
By BUCHKO

Breakfast Sausage

Rating: 4.65 stars
794
Makes a delicious, homemade breakfast sausage using ground pork and an assortment of spices.
By Lee Fogle

Oven Roasted Potatoes

Rating: 4.64 stars
1672
A great roasted potato side dish made with olive oil and herbs.
By JMRYGH

Candied Almonds

Rating: 4.55 stars
438
This is a favorite with my father. They taste so good warm! Substitute any type of nuts you prefer.
By Darla K
