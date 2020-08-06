Low-Cholesterol Recipes

More than 3,180 low-cholesterol recipes, including snacks and dinner ideas. Eat a lower-cholesterol dinner tonight!

Staff Picks

Penne with Chicken and Asparagus

A light but super-tasty pasta dish, with fresh asparagus cooked in broth with sauteed garlic and seasoned chicken.
By LAUREL B

Grilled Cilantro Salmon

Summer is for salmon on the grill! This sensational salmon marinade combines honey, lime, garlic, and cilantro.
By C.BURKS

Cinnamon-Curry Tuna Salad

A very simple and versatile tuna salad. flavored with cinnamon and tuna.
By Dave Baker

Marinated Barbequed Vegetables

These tasty vegetables can be cooked on skewers or thrown straight on the barbecue. Serve them hot or at room temperature. As cold leftovers, they're great with crusty bread.
By Allrecipes Member

Mimi's Giant Whole-Wheat Banana-Strawberry Muffins

A healthier version of a favorite breakfast treat! Bananas and strawberries lend a natural sweetness to these delicious and moist muffins.
By MIMI28

Cucumber-Mango Salsa

This is a salsa my friend from Trinidad taught me when I was in the navy. We serve this at all Super Bowl parties and picnics in our family! Delish!
By Chrissy

Sarah's Applesauce

Make your own applesauce at home with just apples, sugar, cinnamon, and this recipe.
By PHATCAT

Refried Beans Without the Refry

Refried beans are simple to make when cooked in a slow cooker. This recipe will yield flavorful, fat-free refried beans seasoned with garlic, jalapeno, and cumin.
By CHEFCLAUDE
Jay's Signature Pizza Crust

This recipe yields a crust that is soft and doughy on the inside and slightly crusty on the outside. Cover it with your favorite sauce and topping to make a delicious pizza.
By JASON SHARP

B and L's Strawberry Smoothie

Strawberries blended with milk, yogurt, sugar, and vanilla. A tasty treat!
By Allrecipes Member

Jamie's Sweet and Easy Corn on the Cob

Use a little sugar and lemon juice in the water to make the sweetest, quickest, tastiest boiled corn on the cob.
By heatherjane

Slow Cooker Green Beans and Potatoes

This easy dish is one of our favorite summertime meals, fresh green beans and potatoes thrown in a slow cooker!
By Jesi A
Inspiration and Ideas

Chicken Fiesta Salad
"This was great! It is very simple to do, and was very flavorful while still using healthy ingredients." – mkstevens09
Poached Pears with Apricot Sauce
"This was awesome! It was really elegant and absolutely delicious. Absolutely guest-worthy." – navmartm
Microwave Corn on the Cob
Pesto Pasta
Best Spanish Rice
Spanish rice is the perfect accompaniment to Mexican foods, chicken, or just about anything. This simple recipe uses chicken broth and chunky salsa to transform plain white rice into a marvelous side dish.

