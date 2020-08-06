Low-Cholesterol Recipes

Penne with Chicken and Asparagus
A light but super-tasty pasta dish, with fresh asparagus cooked in broth with sauteed garlic and seasoned chicken.
Grilled Cilantro Salmon
Summer is for salmon on the grill! This sensational salmon marinade combines honey, lime, garlic, and cilantro.
Marinated Barbequed Vegetables
These tasty vegetables can be cooked on skewers or thrown straight on the barbecue. Serve them hot or at room temperature. As cold leftovers, they're great with crusty bread.
Mimi's Giant Whole-Wheat Banana-Strawberry Muffins
A healthier version of a favorite breakfast treat! Bananas and strawberries lend a natural sweetness to these delicious and moist muffins.
Cucumber-Mango Salsa
This is a salsa my friend from Trinidad taught me when I was in the navy. We serve this at all Super Bowl parties and picnics in our family! Delish!
Sarah's Applesauce
Make your own applesauce at home with just apples, sugar, cinnamon, and this recipe.
Refried Beans Without the Refry
Refried beans are simple to make when cooked in a slow cooker. This recipe will yield flavorful, fat-free refried beans seasoned with garlic, jalapeno, and cumin.
Jay's Signature Pizza Crust
This recipe yields a crust that is soft and doughy on the inside and slightly crusty on the outside. Cover it with your favorite sauce and topping to make a delicious pizza.
B and L's Strawberry Smoothie
Strawberries blended with milk, yogurt, sugar, and vanilla. A tasty treat!
Jamie's Sweet and Easy Corn on the Cob
Use a little sugar and lemon juice in the water to make the sweetest, quickest, tastiest boiled corn on the cob.
Slow Cooker Green Beans and Potatoes
This easy dish is one of our favorite summertime meals, fresh green beans and potatoes thrown in a slow cooker!