Canadian Recipes

Growing up, chicken schnitzel was a classic. I decided to make this dish oven-friendly using less oil, and an easier cleanup. This dish tastes great with potato salad, or mashed potatoes and a nice crisp salad. Tastes great the next day cold too! It's a family-favorite! Enjoy with fresh squeezed lemon juice.
What a great way to have chicken. Had these boneless wings a while back at a pub and fell in love with the taste. A nice change from your regular chicken wings. Serve with blue cheese dressing for dipping.
Because it's three layers, this sounds hard but it's worth it. My son is famous for making and taking these in to work. I've heard other names but here in the Northwest everyone knows them as Nanaimo bars. They are sold on British Columbia Ferries and at coffee stands. If you can't find custard powder, I've used instant pudding mix with good results.
Creamy yellow pea soup studded with bits of ham, carrots, celery, and thyme. There is nothing like this one on a cold day! I am a Canadian now living in the US. and cannot get Habitant® soup anymore, so I came up with this version. I think it is as good as the real thing, if not better, because it is homemade.
This is a recipe that I have put together over some various websites, verbal consultations and just experimenting on my own and with my family. Rich and hearty with a great flavor when you can't get the real thing in the islands. Try a variety of hot peppers to change the flavor - even sweet bell peppers give a different taste. Use fresh thyme to really bring out the fresh taste.
For the true donair fan. This recipe is tried and tested. If you enjoy Halifax donairs, then you'll love this recipe. When making this recipe, use only the finest spices available; they make a huge difference.
In the early 70's, a Greek restaurateur in the city of Halifax introduced the Donair. Within a few short years, virtually all pizzerias had added their version of the dish to their menus. Not to be confused with gyros, the Donair has a vastly different flavor. Originally the dish was made with ground lamb, but this proved too costly and ground beef was later substituted. Technically, this resulted in an aberration of sorts, as the final product was not what the originator had intended. What resulted, however, is the legendary East Coast Donair.
This recipe was passed down through my French Canadian family from my grandmother, to my mother and then to me many years ago. It traditionally takes hours to make, as we let the beans slow cook overnight in the oven on low heat. I decided to try and transform it into a much quicker Instant Pot® recipe with great success! With this method, you don't even have to presoak the beans. These are even better the next day, and they freeze well, too.
I came up with this recipe as I love maple and mustard. We wanted to add more flavor and not dry out the boneless loin chops. Spice rub marinade, lightly breaded with a maple-mustard glaze, and cooked in garlic-flavored oil - a great Canadian recipe! This is also great on the BBQ. Perfect with roasted potatoes and a coleslaw.
Donairs are a delicacy prevalent in the Canadian east coast, and certainly centered on the City of Halifax, they are very simple to prepare and very delicious. Make a double batch of the meatloaf, and freeze the second loaf for later, in fact the second loaf will be better! When cold you can slice it thinner and fry up the slices in the frying pan as you need them.
A traditional Newfoundland meal, comparable to Corned beef and cabbage. Newfoundland is Canada's easternmost province, and is an island in the Atlantic. Make sure that the split peas are securely tied into a cloth bag (pudding bag), a dish towel or cheesecloth, if they escape you will not have a dinner, you will have pea soup!!
If you have ever been in Canada, especially Ottawa, Ontario, we have a pastry called BeaverTails® -- a whole-wheat pastry, fried and covered in an assortment of goodies. These have also been called pigs' ears. Over the years I have perfected the recipe to the point where I and my friends no longer go out to get them. I just make 'em at home! Enjoy, EH!
A classic French-Canadian sweet. Along with rice pudding and gelatin, this is one of the most commonly offered desserts in diners. Contrary to the usual recipe, this one uses milk for a more cake-like texture.
I grew up in Nova Scotia where seafood was cheap. My Mom and grandmothers had some pretty inventive ways of making lobster 'not-boring!' Now, lobster is a treat and costs a fortune. I've paid over ten dollars for one of these lobster rolls in Cape Cod and it wasn't half as good or half as big as the ones my Mom taught me to make. This is a wonderful summer (or winter) treat and makes a fancy luncheon to impress your friends. (And no, I don't eat the green stuff in the lobster!)
Pork Pie is a standard Christmas Eve or New Year's Eve treat in my predominantly French-Canadian hometown in Maine. It's served with catsup or mustard, tossed salad, and pickles. Simple but wonderful. Top individual servings with catsup or mustard before serving.
Being from the Easy Coast, I've tried a lot of different chowders; however, my Mom's takes the cake. She makes a huge pot of this chowder every Christmas Eve and all of it is gone by Christmas night. Although it is not very healthy, it is an awesome treat once in awhile for any of us that love seafood! I normally throw in a dash of garlic and onion powder. Enjoy!
In Greek cuisine, saganaki is any one of a variety of dishes prepared in a small frying pan, the best-known being an appetizer of fried cheese. We're raising the bar for this recipe by adding prawns and lots of fresh feta! Serve with crusty bread.
Roasting these without oil or salts first lets them crisp up perfectly. Letting them cool in the oven is crucial to the crunch factor. Season with a teaspoon of your favourite flavours: combine sea salt with pepper, garlic powder, chili powder, chipotle, cayenne pepper, curry powder, lemon pepper, or anything you like.