Oh, Canada! These Canadian recipes include classics like salmon, Nanaimo bars, butter tarts, and more!

Baked Chicken Schnitzel

Growing up, chicken schnitzel was a classic. I decided to make this dish oven-friendly using less oil, and an easier cleanup. This dish tastes great with potato salad, or mashed potatoes and a nice crisp salad. Tastes great the next day cold too! It's a family-favorite! Enjoy with fresh squeezed lemon juice.
By Chef V

Pork and Wild Rice Casserole

This recipe is a delicious use of wild rice. Just be sure to season your ground pork if you don't buy it pre-seasoned (usually labeled as pork sausage).
By kathleen

Bannock

Our ancestors made this bread when on the trail. Try throwing in blueberries or raisins for added flavor.
By Carol

Boneless Buffalo Wings

What a great way to have chicken. Had these boneless wings a while back at a pub and fell in love with the taste. A nice change from your regular chicken wings. Serve with blue cheese dressing for dipping.
By BETTYCOOK

Maritime Donair Sauce

Donair sauce done just like in Atlantic Canada. Long live Greco!
By MATHIEUDAIGLE

Nanaimo Bars III

Because it's three layers, this sounds hard but it's worth it. My son is famous for making and taking these in to work. I've heard other names but here in the Northwest everyone knows them as Nanaimo bars. They are sold on British Columbia Ferries and at coffee stands. If you can't find custard powder, I've used instant pudding mix with good results.
By MARTHA J PAUL

Gramma's Date Squares

A date filled bar with a chewy oatmeal crust. This is my grandmother's recipe, which my whole family loves.
By Mai Forrester

Canadian Yellow Split Pea Soup with Ham

Creamy yellow pea soup studded with bits of ham, carrots, celery, and thyme. There is nothing like this one on a cold day! I am a Canadian now living in the US. and cannot get Habitant® soup anymore, so I came up with this version. I think it is as good as the real thing, if not better, because it is homemade.
By Chantal Morin

Real Poutine

An indulgence of fries, gravy and cheese. A Canadian specialty!
By NIKKIJM

Spinach Power Pesto Macaroni and Cheese

Another take on our beloved macaroni and cheese!
By Phoebe

Jamaican Style Curry Chicken

This is a recipe that I have put together over some various websites, verbal consultations and just experimenting on my own and with my family. Rich and hearty with a great flavor when you can't get the real thing in the islands. Try a variety of hot peppers to change the flavor - even sweet bell peppers give a different taste. Use fresh thyme to really bring out the fresh taste.
By Ed G II

Apple Cinnamon Oatmeal Muffins

These delicious muffins make the perfect snack or breakfast!
By Chelsey Carr
West Coast Trail Cookies
"I cannot stop talking about this awesome cookie recipe, I think this should be in the top 10 cookie recipes on this site." -- Bernadene
Soft, Moist and Gooey Cinnamon Buns
"The ultimate cinnamon bun recipe for bread machines." - FIONASMOM
Tourtiere (French Canadian Meat Pie)
88
Real French Crepes
Dash's Donair
For the true donair fan. This recipe is tried and tested. If you enjoy Halifax donairs, then you'll love this recipe. When making this recipe, use only the finest spices available; they make a huge difference.

More Canadian Recipes

The Original Donair From the East Coast of Canada

In the early 70's, a Greek restaurateur in the city of Halifax introduced the Donair. Within a few short years, virtually all pizzerias had added their version of the dish to their menus. Not to be confused with gyros, the Donair has a vastly different flavor. Originally the dish was made with ground lamb, but this proved too costly and ground beef was later substituted. Technically, this resulted in an aberration of sorts, as the final product was not what the originator had intended. What resulted, however, is the legendary East Coast Donair.
By Del

Pure Maple Candy

Pure, creamy, melt-in-your-mouth maple candy using only pure maple syrup! It's a treat almost like fudge. Add anything you want like chopped nuts. Use small maple leaf molds or other pretty shapes.
By Islandgirlchef

Elk Steak Marinade

Lean and flavorful elk steak marinates in a savory blend of soy sauce, Worcestershire sauce, and lemon juice .
By bhartkopf

Instant Pot® Baked Beans

This recipe was passed down through my French Canadian family from my grandmother, to my mother and then to me many years ago. It traditionally takes hours to make, as we let the beans slow cook overnight in the oven on low heat. I decided to try and transform it into a much quicker Instant Pot® recipe with great success! With this method, you don't even have to presoak the beans. These are even better the next day, and they freeze well, too.
By France C

Canadian Pork Loin Chops

I came up with this recipe as I love maple and mustard. We wanted to add more flavor and not dry out the boneless loin chops. Spice rub marinade, lightly breaded with a maple-mustard glaze, and cooked in garlic-flavored oil - a great Canadian recipe! This is also great on the BBQ. Perfect with roasted potatoes and a coleslaw.
By WestCoastMom

A Firefighter's Meatloaf

Firefighters all across Canada can't get enough of this Dijon mustard and salsa meatloaf. Serve with baked beans and greens. Leftover sandwiches are great the next day.
By Yumbolt

Donair

Donairs are a delicacy prevalent in the Canadian east coast, and certainly centered on the City of Halifax, they are very simple to prepare and very delicious. Make a double batch of the meatloaf, and freeze the second loaf for later, in fact the second loaf will be better! When cold you can slice it thinner and fry up the slices in the frying pan as you need them.
By SABMAN

Newfoundland Jigg's Dinner

A traditional Newfoundland meal, comparable to Corned beef and cabbage. Newfoundland is Canada's easternmost province, and is an island in the Atlantic. Make sure that the split peas are securely tied into a cloth bag (pudding bag), a dish towel or cheesecloth, if they escape you will not have a dinner, you will have pea soup!!
By MomWhoCooks

Jalapeno Jelly

This recipe came from the Black Lakes in Canada. It is the best that I have ever tasted, and very easy to make.
By Sue Delgrego

Fried Smelts

My Newfie grandmother's smelt recipe. They're like little fishy french fries!
By Aredendra

Favorite Fry Bread Tacos

A favorite at Aboriginal Pow Wows all summer long.
By Kitchen Kitty

Easy, Chewy Flourless Peanut Butter Cookies

This simple, tasty recipe yields 12 to 16 cookies, but is so simple that it can be doubled (or tripled!) easily.
By Tamara B

Thera's Canadian Fried Dough

If you have ever been in Canada, especially Ottawa, Ontario, we have a pastry called BeaverTails® -- a whole-wheat pastry, fried and covered in an assortment of goodies. These have also been called pigs' ears. Over the years I have perfected the recipe to the point where I and my friends no longer go out to get them. I just make 'em at home! Enjoy, EH!
By Thera Holmes

Chomeur's Pudding

A classic French-Canadian sweet. Along with rice pudding and gelatin, this is one of the most commonly offered desserts in diners. Contrary to the usual recipe, this one uses milk for a more cake-like texture.
By Burgz

Meat Pie (Tourtiere)

French Canadian Tourtiere. Contains pork, potatoes, onions and spices.
By Maggie Rogers

Lobster Rolls

I grew up in Nova Scotia where seafood was cheap. My Mom and grandmothers had some pretty inventive ways of making lobster 'not-boring!' Now, lobster is a treat and costs a fortune. I've paid over ten dollars for one of these lobster rolls in Cape Cod and it wasn't half as good or half as big as the ones my Mom taught me to make. This is a wonderful summer (or winter) treat and makes a fancy luncheon to impress your friends. (And no, I don't eat the green stuff in the lobster!)
By Starr

Pork Pie

Pork Pie is a standard Christmas Eve or New Year's Eve treat in my predominantly French-Canadian hometown in Maine. It's served with catsup or mustard, tossed salad, and pickles. Simple but wonderful. Top individual servings with catsup or mustard before serving.
By Laurie Bennett

Mom's Nova Scotia Seafood Chowder

Being from the Easy Coast, I've tried a lot of different chowders; however, my Mom's takes the cake. She makes a huge pot of this chowder every Christmas Eve and all of it is gone by Christmas night. Although it is not very healthy, it is an awesome treat once in awhile for any of us that love seafood! I normally throw in a dash of garlic and onion powder. Enjoy!
By Ashley_86

Christmas Brunch Casserole

This recipe is great to prepare on Christmas Eve and bake on the morning of Christmas Day.
By pamjlee

Newfoundland-Style Pea Soup

This is a tasty soup made in the traditional Newfoundland style. One bowl of this soup with never be enough, it is delicious!
By Allrecipes Member

Prawn Saganaki

In Greek cuisine, saganaki is any one of a variety of dishes prepared in a small frying pan, the best-known being an appetizer of fried cheese. We're raising the bar for this recipe by adding prawns and lots of fresh feta! Serve with crusty bread.
By Angie

Bren's Italian Meatballs

The perfect addition to any tomato sauce.
By Bren

Perfectly Dry Roasted Chickpeas

Roasting these without oil or salts first lets them crisp up perfectly. Letting them cool in the oven is crucial to the crunch factor. Season with a teaspoon of your favourite flavours: combine sea salt with pepper, garlic powder, chili powder, chipotle, cayenne pepper, curry powder, lemon pepper, or anything you like.
By Chef V

Baked Taco Dip

This hot taco dip is sure to please everyone, kids included. Serve with tortilla chips.
By ChefLes
