South American Recipes

Chimichurri is a fabulous green sauce that's been steadily growing in popularity across the American restaurant landscape. This herby, garlicky, tangy, spicy, and very green condiment is great on all kinds of grilled meats.
This wonderful dish has so much flavor. It reminds me of the great flavors of Colombian cooking. Slow-cooked, simmered steak makes this dish so tender and juicy! If you desire some heat, like I do, add a jalapeno pepper. You can also substitute beer for half the water for another variation on the flavor. Serve over rice or with tortillas.
This is my version of a traditional Brazilian black bean stew that maintains the rich smoky, flavors famous in Brazil. Additional meats, including sausage, may be added if desired. This is excellent served over brown rice.
It was at a New York City hole-in-the-wall eatery where I first fell in love with a stuffed white corn cake. Halfway through my first arepa, one stuffed with black beans, beef, plantains, and salty cheese, I vowed to learn how to make these at home. It's a truly magnificent delivery system for any number of your favorite fillings. I went with some spicy pork and avocado, but I made a version a few days later stuffed with caramelized plantains and salty goat feta.
Pebre is a Chilean salsa and is most commonly used on bread. It is also used on meats or anything else you desire. My favorite way to use it is on barbecued tri-tip. You can vary the ingredients to suit your taste.
The Venezuelan quesillo recipe, pronounced ke-see-yo, has bounced around our family since as long as I can remember. I frequently get calls asking about my exact recipe. It's not everyday your grandmother asks you how to cook something! I will however warn you: quesillo is not for everyone. I have learned that some people just don't like the texture. To that I can only really say that at least there will be more for the rest of us.
This is how my Brazilian mom prepares pork ribs. Boiling the ribs with the seasonings ensures that the meat will remain moist and juicy, and that the flavors will fully penetrate the meat. I hope you like these as much as I always have! Serve with lime wedges, rice and a fresh green salad.
White rice is the main side dish made in Brazil. This is the way my mom would make it and taught my sister and I. What makes this so different is that we fry it in oil with minced onion and garlic before adding water. You can also use part water, part chicken broth. The secret is to not let it overcook because it should come out loose and not sticky.
I've never been a big stir-fry guy, but when it comes to lomo saltado, I make an exception. First of all, it's Peruvian--and I love to eat anything Peruvian. But, it's also a stir-fry that features not only meat and vegetables, but also French fries. Serve with steamed white rice and garnish with cilantro, if so desired.
I learned to make this when we lived in Brazil. It has a wonderful, creamy texture without being too heavy. Melted syrup will run down sides, forming a caramel sauce. Serve cool with a dollop of whipped cream on the side. Top it with toasted coconut and serve with a garnish of tropical fruits such as mango or pineapple. Uma delicia!
My grandmother used to make this recipe in Ecuador, it's been in the family for many years. I'm the only one who continues to make this recipe in my family. It's the easiest dessert that you can make. I love it and I hope you will too.
Try this easy and authentic empanada pastry dough! Quick to make since all ingredients are mixed in a food processor, then kneaded just very quickly and it's done. You can make it in advance, just cut it into discs, and freeze for later use.
Sweet, cool, purple fruit juice made from purple corn! Indigenous to the Inca Natives of Peru in South America, it has a yummy, refreshing flavor. It's definitely worth the time it takes to prepare it! You'll get rave reviews from friends who try it.
This is one of the juiciest and most flavorful turkeys I've ever made! The rub forms a crust that locks in all the juices, even in the driest part of the breast meat. I served some of it plated up with sweet potato chunks and black beans and some of it covered with rich pan gravy.
This super easy but hearty dish is full of flavor and absolutely delicious! It's a simplified version of a common Brazilian dish that I remember from my childhood and it's become a favorite even among my kids and I, even though we don't like fish! This can be made easily on the stovetop or in the slow cooker for a no-fail convenience meal. Use salmon in place of tilapia for a stronger fish flavor. Serve with hot rice or warm tortillas.