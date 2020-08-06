South American Recipes

Browse the varied flavors of South American cooking, with recipes for feijoada, pao de queijo, flan, empanadas, ceviche, chimichurri, barbacoa, and so much more.

Staff Picks

Argentine Meat Empanadas

Rating: 4.15 stars
123
My original version for the Argentinean recipe. Rich and delicious. Any meat can be used for this recipe, just be sure to cut it up into tiny pieces.
By Liliana

Silpancho from Cochabamba, Bolivia

Rating: 4.75 stars
4
A delicious typical food from Bolivia. Enjoy it!
By María Renée Rada

Chef John's Chimichurri Sauce

Rating: 4.8 stars
213
Chimichurri is a fabulous green sauce that's been steadily growing in popularity across the American restaurant landscape. This herby, garlicky, tangy, spicy, and very green condiment is great on all kinds of grilled meats.
By Chef John

Brazilian Cheese Rolls (Pao de Queijo)

Rating: 4.63 stars
27
These are very easy, very tasty Brazilian cheese rolls, much like you might find at a churrascaria.
By Eileen Lee

Bolivian Saltenas

Rating: 4.05 stars
38
This is a Bolivian meat pastry, a cousin to the empanada. This recipe is one handed down from my grandmother. It makes 16 medium-sized saltenas.
By happymommyx4

Ceviche Peruano

Rating: 4.4 stars
25
This ceviche is the best you will ever have. It is from Peru and I love making it every time I have friends and family over.
By Ana O.

Colombian Stewed Flank

Rating: 4.35 stars
37
This wonderful dish has so much flavor. It reminds me of the great flavors of Colombian cooking. Slow-cooked, simmered steak makes this dish so tender and juicy! If you desire some heat, like I do, add a jalapeno pepper. You can also substitute beer for half the water for another variation on the flavor. Serve over rice or with tortillas.
By wifeyluvs2cook

Suspiro Limeno

Rating: 4.29 stars
7
This is a classic Peruvian dessert which is very popular in Chile, it's irresistible for all ages! It's easy and I've been able to prepare it myself since I was little! Try it, you won't regret it!
By fran from chile

Feijoada (Brazilian Black Bean Stew)

Rating: 4.38 stars
42
This is my version of a traditional Brazilian black bean stew that maintains the rich smoky, flavors famous in Brazil. Additional meats, including sausage, may be added if desired. This is excellent served over brown rice.
By L Ireland

Homemade Arepas

Rating: 4.57 stars
54
It was at a New York City hole-in-the-wall eatery where I first fell in love with a stuffed white corn cake. Halfway through my first arepa, one stuffed with black beans, beef, plantains, and salty cheese, I vowed to learn how to make these at home. It's a truly magnificent delivery system for any number of your favorite fillings. I went with some spicy pork and avocado, but I made a version a few days later stuffed with caramelized plantains and salty goat feta.
By Chef John

Brazilian Grilled Pineapple

Rating: 4.84 stars
89
Favorite at a Brazilian steakhouse in Dallas. Not sure if this is the exact recipe they use but it tastes very close. Great side for kabobs and steak.
By SoccerNut

Air-Fried Peruvian Chicken Drumsticks with Green Crema

Rating: 4.71 stars
14
These air-fried Peruvian-style chicken drumsticks are served with a spinach, lime, and cilantro "green crema" sauce, with some jalapeno to kick the heat up a notch.
By Allrecipes
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

What are Arepas?
A South American staple, particularly in Columbia and Venezuela, arepas are stuffed cornmeal cakes that are crispy outside and fluffy inside.
Chef John's Brazilian Fish Stew
Rating: Unrated
158
See how to make this quick "weeknight version" of this coconut milk-based seafood stew.
Peruvian-Style Beer Can Chicken
Rating: Unrated
70
Manjar (Dulce de Leche) from Scratch
Rating: Unrated
18
Our Best Empanada Recipes
Quesillo (Venezuelan Flan)
Rating: Unrated
5

Homemade Arepas

Rating: 4.57 stars
54

It was at a New York City hole-in-the-wall eatery where I first fell in love with a stuffed white corn cake. Halfway through my first arepa, one stuffed with black beans, beef, plantains, and salty cheese, I vowed to learn how to make these at home. It's a truly magnificent delivery system for any number of your favorite fillings. I went with some spicy pork and avocado, but I made a version a few days later stuffed with caramelized plantains and salty goat feta.

More South American Recipes

Fried Empanadas

Rating: 4.52 stars
189
These fried empanadas are the best! Raisins and eggs make this recipe extra delicious believe it or not!
By CNCOOK

Peruvian Lomo Saltado

Rating: 4.48 stars
164
This is a traditional, very easy dish to make. I might add that it's very popular with finicky kids and adults as well.
By Perricholi

Caipirinha

Rating: 4.34 stars
41
Brazil's national cocktail is so refreshing and delicious! Ask your liquor store to order Cachaca for you if they don't stock it, there's no substitute.
By CAMILLA362

Chilean Pebre Sauce

Rating: 5 stars
5
Pebre is a Chilean salsa and is most commonly used on bread. It is also used on meats or anything else you desire. My favorite way to use it is on barbecued tri-tip. You can vary the ingredients to suit your taste.
By bd.weld

Brazilian Lemonade

Rating: 4.72 stars
425
This recipe for 'lemonade' actually uses limes. It is best served immediately.
By Jumala

Papa a la Huancaina (Huancayo-Style Potatoes)

Rating: 4.38 stars
13
This means Huancainan-style potato and comes from Huancayo, Peru. It's an easy-to-make dish of sliced potatoes with a special sauce.
By marco

Quesillo (Venezuelan Flan)

Rating: 4.8 stars
5
The Venezuelan quesillo recipe, pronounced ke-see-yo, has bounced around our family since as long as I can remember. I frequently get calls asking about my exact recipe. It's not everyday your grandmother asks you how to cook something! I will however warn you: quesillo is not for everyone. I have learned that some people just don't like the texture. To that I can only really say that at least there will be more for the rest of us.
By imgoingbananas

Chimichurri Sauce

Rating: 4.56 stars
236
This famous Argentinean sauce is perfect for any grilled foods. My catering customers love this sauce on garlic crostini with grilled flank steak slices.
By COOKINCOWGIRLS

Easy Chimichurri

Rating: 5 stars
2
I took elements of several chimichurri recipes I found to come up with this combination, which has become a favorite. Can be stored for up to 2 weeks in the refrigerator.
By mariap430

Mom's Stovetop Pork Ribs

Rating: 4.57 stars
632
This is how my Brazilian mom prepares pork ribs. Boiling the ribs with the seasonings ensures that the meat will remain moist and juicy, and that the flavors will fully penetrate the meat. I hope you like these as much as I always have! Serve with lime wedges, rice and a fresh green salad.
By THELMALU99

Vinagrete (Brazilian Tomato Slaw)

Rating: 4.88 stars
8
A refreshing side dish to pair with chicken, pork, or beef.
By Kevin Marcelle

Brazilian Chicken with Coconut Milk

Rating: 4.32 stars
466
This simple chicken in a vibrant coconut milk sauce will fill your kitchen with the enticing aromas of South American cooking. It's great served over pasta or rice.
By MLYIN

Alfajores Argentinean Style

Rating: 4.36 stars
66
This is a traditional cookie that is much loved in most Latin cultures. Even my mother in law says they're the BEST, and that is saying a lot considering she is from Mendoza, Argentina!
By Christina-Chrisi Marvasi

Brazilian White Rice

Rating: 4.41 stars
411
White rice is the main side dish made in Brazil. This is the way my mom would make it and taught my sister and I. What makes this so different is that we fry it in oil with minced onion and garlic before adding water. You can also use part water, part chicken broth. The secret is to not let it overcook because it should come out loose and not sticky.
By Nandabear

Lomo Saltado (Peruvian Steak Stir-Fry)

Rating: 5 stars
16
I've never been a big stir-fry guy, but when it comes to lomo saltado, I make an exception. First of all, it's Peruvian--and I love to eat anything Peruvian. But, it's also a stir-fry that features not only meat and vegetables, but also French fries. Serve with steamed white rice and garnish with cilantro, if so desired.
By Chef John

Brazilian Style Flan (Pudim de Leite Condensado)

Rating: 4.33 stars
36
I learned to make this when we lived in Brazil. It has a wonderful, creamy texture without being too heavy. Melted syrup will run down sides, forming a caramel sauce. Serve cool with a dollop of whipped cream on the side. Top it with toasted coconut and serve with a garnish of tropical fruits such as mango or pineapple. Uma delicia!
By PattyZumba

Alfajores (Dulce de Leche Sandwich Cookies)

Rating: 4.88 stars
8
Given to me by a chef who sweet-talked the recipe out of a street vendor in Peru. These alfajores are to die for.
By vegchef

Coconut Flan

Rating: 4.2 stars
45
My grandmother used to make this recipe in Ecuador, it's been in the family for many years. I'm the only one who continues to make this recipe in my family. It's the easiest dessert that you can make. I love it and I hope you will too.
By Viveca DelGiorno

Authentic Empanada Pastry Dough

Rating: 4.67 stars
12
Try this easy and authentic empanada pastry dough! Quick to make since all ingredients are mixed in a food processor, then kneaded just very quickly and it's done. You can make it in advance, just cut it into discs, and freeze for later use.
By Fioa

Peruvian Chicha Morada Drink

Rating: 4.64 stars
14
Sweet, cool, purple fruit juice made from purple corn! Indigenous to the Inca Natives of Peru in South America, it has a yummy, refreshing flavor. It's definitely worth the time it takes to prepare it! You'll get rave reviews from friends who try it.
By Kat Negrete

Roast Peruvian Turkey

Rating: 4.77 stars
65
This is one of the juiciest and most flavorful turkeys I've ever made! The rub forms a crust that locks in all the juices, even in the driest part of the breast meat. I served some of it plated up with sweet potato chunks and black beans and some of it covered with rich pan gravy.
By Chef John

Brazilian Fish Stew

Rating: 4.42 stars
405
This super easy but hearty dish is full of flavor and absolutely delicious! It's a simplified version of a common Brazilian dish that I remember from my childhood and it's become a favorite even among my kids and I, even though we don't like fish! This can be made easily on the stovetop or in the slow cooker for a no-fail convenience meal. Use salmon in place of tilapia for a stronger fish flavor. Serve with hot rice or warm tortillas.
By BellevueMama

Aji de Gallina

Rating: 4.2 stars
51
This is a delicious, traditional Peruvian chicken stew in a spicy, nutty cheese sauce. It takes time, but is well worth it! I serve this over boiled white rice and baby yellow potatoes.
By Emma

Classic Empanadas

Rating: 4.8 stars
5
These classic empanadas are ubiquitous all over Argentina. Filled with minced beef, hard-boiled egg, green olives, and potatoes, they make a filling snack or packed lunch treat.
By Fioa
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com