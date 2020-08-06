Swiss Recipes

From muesli to fondue, try Swiss recipes from humble breakfasts to fun party foods.

Staff Picks

BaumKuchen

8
A true Swiss Baumkuchen is almost impossible to make at home. It requires a rotating spit, and almost a gallon of batter, and loads of time. This is a smaller version, although it too takes time. The results taste a little like a Kit-Kat bar. The many layers will remind you of the famous Dobostorte.
By Kevin Ryan

Aargau Carrot Cake

43
Canton Aargau is composed of Switzerland's most fertile farmlands, celebrated for fruit, vegetables and the famous Carrot Cake. Moist, delicious and light, it contains no added fat besides what's naturally contained in the eggs.
By CORWYNN DARKHOLME

Spitzbuben

17
This is a typical Swiss recipe. You can buy the spitzbuben in any bakery here in Switzerland.
By Maya

Grison Beef Stew

9
Here's a taste of Switzerland. This robust beef stew, from the mountainous Grison region, is perfect to keep out winter chills and to satisfy even the hungriest skier.
By CORWYNN DARKHOLME

Zopf

41
I discovered this Swiss Sunday bread when I was visiting friends in Switzerland. One of these friends is a pastry chef! The measurements given to me were metric, so I had to convert them. This makes a beautiful loaf and is super easy to make!
By Victoria Marler

Swiss Steak Quick and Easy

109
My mother has been making this Swiss steak for years. It is wonderful, and can be made either on the stove top or -- when you don't have a lot of time but want a hearty meal ready when you come home -- in the crock pot. Serve over a bed of egg noodles or rice with a hunk of thick crusty bread.
By Helene Rose-Carson

Roesti

18
This is a simple Swiss side dish. Do not forget to cook the potatoes at least a day beforehand. Do not stir the Roesti because it will be prevented from forming its crust. Add finely chopped, lean bacon, sliced onions, or thinly sliced cheese for other variations.
By Cindy Krafft

Mailaenderli

10
These are sweet Swiss cookies. We usually make them for Weihnachten (Christmas Eve) and top them with sprinkles but they are appropriate year-round.
By Cindy Krafft

Al's Baked Swiss Steak

77
This is a variation on another recipe, which is great as is, but I couldn't make Swiss steak without green peppers or garlic. I also season the meat instead of the flour; it gets a more intense taste that way.
By Al Kavalauskas
More Swiss Recipes

Bircher Muesli (Swiss Oatmeal)

This is a great breakfast that you can grab fast in the morning. It goes great with a hot cup of coffee. It also keeps very well so you can make some on Sunday night and enjoy it all week!
By Palpatine66

Cheese Rosti

40
This delicious layered potato and cheese recipe comes from Basel, Switzerland. Enjoy!
By Bob

Homemade Muesli

3
This beats the oats out of the boxed variety! Store tightly covered. Scoop a serving into a bowl and add skim milk (and sugar substitute, if you like).
By Michelle Pavn

Swiss Fondue

A classic Swiss cheese fondue made with Gruyère and Emmental.
By Diana Moutsopoulos

Swiss Almond Carrot Cake (Aargauer Rueblitorte)

This dairy-free carrot cake is a classic Swiss cake that is traditionally decorated with marzipan carrots, but you can of course omit them.
By Lena

Anise Waffle Cookies

8
This is a waffle cookie seasoned with anise seed and anise oil. It is baked on a waffle iron. It is not a really sweet cookie, but it was sent to soldiers during WWII because they keep well and the flavor seems to get better with each passing day. Lasts about 2 weeks unrefrigerated. Handed down from my German-Swiss grandmother. You can also use lemon or vanilla flavoring instead of the anise seed and oil; of course, it changes the flavor completely, but if you're looking for a nice 'not too sweet' cookie, this recipe is a good place to start. My children love making these - it's fun, it's easy.
By Shannon E

Chrabeli (Swiss Anise Crescent Cookies)

2
Chrabeli are delicious Swiss anise crescent cookies. Beware if you're looking for a quick recipe--these must rest for several weeks before they are ready to be eaten.
By Cindy Krafft

Totenbeinli (Swiss Hazelnut 'Legs')

4
This is a tasty hazelnut cookie found mostly in the Graubuenden region of Switzerland. The name means 'legs'.
By Cindy Krafft

Oepfelbroeisi (Apple Roesti)

2
This sweet, Swiss dish is usually served hot with coffee and/or milk.
By Cindy Krafft
