Swiss Recipes

A true Swiss Baumkuchen is almost impossible to make at home. It requires a rotating spit, and almost a gallon of batter, and loads of time. This is a smaller version, although it too takes time. The results taste a little like a Kit-Kat bar. The many layers will remind you of the famous Dobostorte.
Canton Aargau is composed of Switzerland's most fertile farmlands, celebrated for fruit, vegetables and the famous Carrot Cake. Moist, delicious and light, it contains no added fat besides what's naturally contained in the eggs.
I discovered this Swiss Sunday bread when I was visiting friends in Switzerland. One of these friends is a pastry chef! The measurements given to me were metric, so I had to convert them. This makes a beautiful loaf and is super easy to make!
My mother has been making this Swiss steak for years. It is wonderful, and can be made either on the stove top or -- when you don't have a lot of time but want a hearty meal ready when you come home -- in the crock pot. Serve over a bed of egg noodles or rice with a hunk of thick crusty bread.
This is a simple Swiss side dish. Do not forget to cook the potatoes at least a day beforehand. Do not stir the Roesti because it will be prevented from forming its crust. Add finely chopped, lean bacon, sliced onions, or thinly sliced cheese for other variations.
This is a variation on another recipe, which is great as is, but I couldn't make Swiss steak without green peppers or garlic. I also season the meat instead of the flour; it gets a more intense taste that way.
This is a waffle cookie seasoned with anise seed and anise oil. It is baked on a waffle iron. It is not a really sweet cookie, but it was sent to soldiers during WWII because they keep well and the flavor seems to get better with each passing day. Lasts about 2 weeks unrefrigerated. Handed down from my German-Swiss grandmother. You can also use lemon or vanilla flavoring instead of the anise seed and oil; of course, it changes the flavor completely, but if you're looking for a nice 'not too sweet' cookie, this recipe is a good place to start. My children love making these - it's fun, it's easy.