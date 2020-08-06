Swiss Recipes

Anise Waffle Cookies

Rating: 4.5 stars 8

This is a waffle cookie seasoned with anise seed and anise oil. It is baked on a waffle iron. It is not a really sweet cookie, but it was sent to soldiers during WWII because they keep well and the flavor seems to get better with each passing day. Lasts about 2 weeks unrefrigerated. Handed down from my German-Swiss grandmother. You can also use lemon or vanilla flavoring instead of the anise seed and oil; of course, it changes the flavor completely, but if you're looking for a nice 'not too sweet' cookie, this recipe is a good place to start. My children love making these - it's fun, it's easy.