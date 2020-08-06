Spanish Recipes

Create a flavorful meal with traditional Spanish dishes and drinks. Whether you're having tapas and sangria or a full Spanish meal, we've got more than 100 delicious recipes.

Staff Picks

Spanish Flan

1155
This flan is made with condensed and evaporated milk and baked in a pie dish.
By ASOTO

Sangria! Sangria!

The BEST sangria recipe I've been able to hone to perfection! If you like a sweeter Sangria, use ginger ale in place of club soda.
By HJACOBY

Tortilla Espanola

46
Tortilla Espanola is a dish I make all the time at home. My boyfriend's family are Spanish, and he just loves this authentic dish. It's easy to prepare and always a crowd pleaser. Traditionally this dish only uses only onions, potatoes and egg; however I like to add a little green, either parsley or chives depending on your taste. They're both wonderful.
By Jaime The Tomato Snob

Authentic Paella Valenciana

44
No seafood here! This version features rabbit and chicken pieces.
By Jason Nelson

Spanish Octopus

Above and beyond the ingredients, the cooking method, or should I say methods, couldn't be easier. As long as you braise it gently on low heat, until just tender, and then give it a nice sear before serving, you should be in great shape. This smoky braised octopus is great served with crusty roasted potatoes.
By Chef John

Chef John's Patatas Bravas

71
These fried potatoes are fiercely textured, fiercely flavored, fiercely presented, and fiercely enjoyed. How fierce is really up to you and your inner Spaniard. There are as many patatas bravas recipes as homes in Spain, and this is nothing more than my latest rendition.
By Chef John

Pontevedra-Style Spanish Chicken

18
My grandparents came from Pontevedra, Spain in 1920 through Ellis Island and brought this recipe with them. I grew up eating this dish and my children just love it. Of course, they never measured anything, so the measurements are just an estimate.
By Chris

Spanish Style Albondigas in a Sunny Mediterranean Sauce

9
The sunshine just shines on and on. A delight to the taste buds.
By Allrecipes Member

Gazpacho

265
Wonderful cold soup full of fresh Mediterranean vegetables! Quick and easy.
By Kara

Spanish Cod

184
A delicious fish dish with a pungent tomato sauce with green olives and marinated vegetables. Throw some jumbo shrimp in with the fish for an even more delicious and impressive meal.
By LUNDEGAARD1

Easy Paella

600
Paella is a classic Spanish one-pan dish featuring saffron rice with chorizo sausage, chicken, and seafood.
By mls

Sangria! Sangria!

1753
The BEST sangria recipe I've been able to hone to perfection! If you like a sweeter Sangria, use ginger ale in place of club soda.
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Avocado and Tuna Tapas
"Excellent. A terrific starter or lunch. Full of flavor." – c-biskit
Classic Spanish Sangria
Watch how to make this Classic Spanish Sangria.
Paella I
188
Slow Cooker Spanish Beef Stew
226
Spanish Garlic Shrimp (Gambas al Ajillo)
61

Every Spanish restaurant serves this dish of shrimp cloaked in garlic-infused olive oil with smoky hints of paprika and a touch of sweetness from sherry. Make sure you have all your ingredients together before you head to the stove since, start to finish, this cooks in mere minutes. It's great for a tapas party, since you can prep everything ahead of time. Just spoon the shrimp and sauce over toasted bread and sprinkle more cayenne and parsley on top to enjoy.

More Spanish Recipes

Spanish Flan

1155
This flan is made with condensed and evaporated milk and baked in a pie dish.
By ASOTO

Easy Paella

600
Paella is a classic Spanish one-pan dish featuring saffron rice with chorizo sausage, chicken, and seafood.
By mls

Sangria! Sangria!

1753
The BEST sangria recipe I've been able to hone to perfection! If you like a sweeter Sangria, use ginger ale in place of club soda.

Slow Cooker Spanish Beef Stew

226
I have never heard a complaint of my beef stew, it's a great new take on an old favorite! I prefer to serve stew over white rice, it all depends on your taste. You can season the beef with a packet of Sazon instead of salt and pepper, for even more Spanish style.
By Moefunk04

Spanish Garlic Shrimp (Gambas al Ajillo)

61
Every Spanish restaurant serves this dish of shrimp cloaked in garlic-infused olive oil with smoky hints of paprika and a touch of sweetness from sherry. Make sure you have all your ingredients together before you head to the stove since, start to finish, this cooks in mere minutes. It's great for a tapas party, since you can prep everything ahead of time. Just spoon the shrimp and sauce over toasted bread and sprinkle more cayenne and parsley on top to enjoy.
By Chef John

Chef John's Patatas Bravas

71
These fried potatoes are fiercely textured, fiercely flavored, fiercely presented, and fiercely enjoyed. How fierce is really up to you and your inner Spaniard. There are as many patatas bravas recipes as homes in Spain, and this is nothing more than my latest rendition.
By Chef John

Tortilla Espanola (Spanish Tortilla)

82
Unlike most omelets, a Spanish tortilla is served at room temperature. It is the classic tapa, prepared all over Spain.
By sjmoraes

Spanish Octopus

18
Above and beyond the ingredients, the cooking method, or should I say methods, couldn't be easier. As long as you braise it gently on low heat, until just tender, and then give it a nice sear before serving, you should be in great shape. This smoky braised octopus is great served with crusty roasted potatoes.
By Chef John

Authentic Paella Valenciana

44
No seafood here! This version features rabbit and chicken pieces.
By Jason Nelson

Classic Spanish Sangria

957
This is an authentic version of the popular wine drink. You can add any fruit that you want, but I find that apples and pears absorb all the rum. This one is not diluted with carbonated beverages. I have much success with red Burgundy wine and white rum, though spiced rum is nice too.
By Lisa

Fried Empanadas

186
These fried empanadas are the best! Raisins and eggs make this recipe extra delicious believe it or not!
By CNCOOK

Quick and Easy Paella

143
Consider this a gateway paella and the first step to a serious, lifelong addiction. When I first do a version of a classic dish like paella, I try to use a minimum number of ingredients and steps to focus on technique. After learning the method, you'll ideally use a wider variety of ingredients, like clams, mussels, squid, and chicken, which will make your rice that much more interesting. Garnish with extra virgin olive oil, freshly chopped flat-leaf parsley, and lemon wedges.
By Chef John

Spanish Potato Omelet

206
There's nothing too fancy about this rustic Spanish style omelet, just lots of hearty goodness from crispy fried potatoes and onions. Chopped tomatoes and green onions lend even more flavor and color.
By PATTY5
Sponsored By MyPlate

Pasta de Sardine

72
A great pasta dish for those who like seafood with their pasta. This dish is not only fast and easy to prepare, it is delicious and it is of regional Spanish-Italian authenticity. Red wine or beer is the beverage of choice.
By SONNYCHIBA

Sea Bass a la Michele

104
Whenever I can't decide on what to do with a piece of fish, I usually opt for this easy and crowd-pleasing technique, which involves roasting seafood after it's been slathered in a highly seasoned vinaigrette. And by crowd, I mean wife. It's baked on top of a warm potato salad.
By Chef John

Bacalao a la Vizcaina (Basque Style Codfish Stew)

42
This Spanish-style fish stew from the Basque region of Spain is a traditional peasant dish popular in all Spanish-speaking countries (where each has given it their special twist). For example, in Mexico it is usually made for Christmas, New Year's Eve, and Lent; in Puerto Rico it is a year-round favorite but most enjoyed during Lent. This is one of the Puerto Rican versions.
By Milly Suazo-Martinez

Chef John's Spanish Garlic Soup (Sopa de Ajo)

61
Sopa de Ajo is a wonderfully rustic bread soup spiked with sliced garlic, paprika, and ham. If that wasn't enough to get your attention, it's also topped with eggs poached in a fragrant, brick-red broth. It's like a steaming bowl of breakfast-for-dinner.
By Chef John

Authentic Patatas Bravas

8
Spanish tapas are tasty small plates that when combined can create a light supper or serve as a great appetizer. Patatas Bravas are tasty fried potato cubes served with a smoky, spicy dipping sauce.
By Allrecipes

White Peach Sangria

496
A refreshing white wine sangria that is always a hit at parties.
By FOODINC5

Canary Island Red Mojo Sauce

3
Originated in the Canary Islands, this sauce can be used to top potatoes, served with fresh bread rolls, or served with white gouda cheese or goat cheese cubes. This sauce, whether mild or spicy, is a delightful addition to any meal. You may add lime juice and or curry for added taste!
By amingermany

Empanadas

444
Better make plenty - these disappear fast. The unbaked dough may be frozen. The baked cookies may also be frozen.
By Rosina

Authentic Seafood Paella

14
Paella is a classic Spanish dish of rice cooked with shellfish and seasoned with saffron. It is perfect for easy entertaining.
By Allrecipes

Flan II

167
The best dessert ever invented!!
By Bobby Kleinveld

Sangria Cocktail

11
Sangria is a Spanish wine punch that includes chopped fruit and sparkling water for a refreshing summertime cooler.
By Allrecipes
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com