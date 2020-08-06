Portuguese Recipes

Explore traditional Portuguese recipes with ingredients like cod, salt cod, linguica, or chourico, or try delicious Portuguese soups and breads.

Captain Duarte's Salt Cod Cakes

Based on my father-in-laws recipe, these fish cakes use salt cod. Trust me, it is worth the effort to find the salt cod. The slight saltiness of the cod brings out a whole new dimension of flavor. Who knows fish better than a Portuguese fishing Capt? Even Emeril would be proud! Serve with a good tartar sauce.
By NainInCandia

Arroz de Braga (Portuguese Rice)

This is a popular rice dish from Portugal. The rice is cooked with ham, sausage, chicken thighs, red bell pepper, and cabbage.
By Nina

Portuguese Shrimp

Wonderful tasting shrimp. Easy to make.
By Dave

Portuguese Muffins - Bolo Levedo

These are tasty English muffin-like breads from Titia Teolinda in St Micheal, the Azores. They're baked on a griddle, like pancakes.
By J. Pacheco

Bacalhau Portuguese ao Forno (Salt Cod with Tomatoes and Olives)

Portuguese recipe for baked cod with potatoes, tomatoes and lots of olive oil. You need to soak the cod in water overnight to remove the salt. Serve hot.
By Vólola

Mom's Portuguese Beef Stew

This is a favorite home meal from my mom. My sister had to write while my mom cooked in order to get the recipe right. It's easy and will impress anyone. Serve steaming hot on a bed of white rice.
By dolcevita

Portuguese Custard Tarts (Pasteis de Nata)

This slightly streamlined recipe for the world-famous pasteis de nata, or Portuguese custard tarts, uses just few basic ingredients but requires numerous steps and a certain amount of finesse. The results are so worth it, though, you'll want to make a double batch. The extra moisture inside the sticky dough, activated by a very hot oven, creates the signature flaky, buttery, crispy crust, which encases a custard subtly scented with lemon, cinnamon, and vanilla.
By Chef John

Caldo Verde (Portuguese Green Soup)

This soup is a Portuguese favorite of mine. It is a creamy soup with the wonderful use of kale, giving it the green soup look. Enjoy it with a thick slice from your favorite loaf of bread!
By SANDRA5

Portuguese Sweet Bread I

This recipe is for the bread machine. It is similar to homemade grandmother's sweet bread.
By Jennifer Houde

Homemade Portuguese Chicken

This Portuguese chicken can be baked or grilled. You may double or triple the recipe (or more if required) for bigger batches of chicken. An easy recipe to make several servings for a party!
By Juliette D.

Wine and Garlic Pork (Portuguese Vina Dosh)

Ahh, 'Vina Dosh,' a Portuguese dish and tradition of my family during Christmas. It started getting passed down more than 80 years ago when my grandparents came to America from the Azore Islands! Easy to make, but lots of patience to wait for the marinade to make its magic. But, oh so worth the wait! As it was passed down to me, I share it with you. Serve with Portuguese Linguica, a pot of semi-sweet, bacon-laced baked beans, and some Portuguese sweet bread. Hawaiian sweet bread works in a pinch. You can use white wine or red wine in the marinade.
By Cali-Chef

Portuguese Soup

This is a great soup recipe. Very hearty and tasty
By TXTEACH
Portuguese Steamed Clams
Spicy linguica sausage—or Spanish chorizo, in a pinch—flavors the savory white wine broth. Serve with crusty bread for dipping.
Chef John's Caldo Verde
See how to make this delicious and good-for-you soup.
Portuguese Pork Alentejana
Portuguese Custard Tarts
Easy Shrimp Mozambique
Malasadas
Aloha! Here in Hawaii, malasadas are the ONLY donuts we have! They are sold at fundraisers and are very popular. There are many Portuguese descendants in the islands. Onolicious!

More Portuguese Recipes

Portuguese Favas

Fava beans with a Portuguese style sauce.
By J. Pacheco

Shrimp Mozambique

This is a delicious Portuguese dish that my mom used to make for us all the time. A good crusty bread is a must to sop up the sauce. If you love bold, savory flavors, you'll love shrimp Mozambique.
By Melissa Rapoza Fragoza

Kale and Cabbage Soup

I made this recipe as a spin-off of Portuguese kale soup. I liked it so much! I like to serve this with freshly squeezed lemon juice or grated Parmesan cheese (but not both).
By GinaG

Portuguese Sweet Rice

My mom would always make this delicious, creamy rice pudding when we were kids. If a thicker rice is desired, increase rice to 1 1/4 cups and add another egg. Sprinkle with cinnamon.
By John Pacheco

Portuguese Chourico and Peppers

Great as a sandwich like sloppy Joes or over mashed potatoes or rice.
By MRSBONA

Portuguese Sausage Soup

This is an easy and fun soup to make that is full of flavor from Portuguese linguica sausage. It's delicious served with warm, crusty bread!
By Pat-Perry

Portuguese Kale Soup

The best Portuguese soup made by my mother, Christina L. Pacheco
By John J. Pacheco

Portuguese Sopas

This has been a favorite of my family's for a long time. Don't expect any leftovers. Serve over sliced French bread.
By j clifton

Portuguese Bean Soup

A healthy, delicious and filling traditional Portuguese dish passed down from my grandmother.
By PIKALA

Portuguese Cornbread

Also known as broa, a yeasted cornbread, goes well with soup, eggs, and fish.
By Stephen Almas

Portuguese Egg Tarts

Way better than normal egg tarts. Will be gone within seconds.
By vivienw

Linguica (Smoked Portuguese Sausage)

Linguica is a sweet, smoked Portuguese sausage made with pork butt, fatback, and lots of spices if you like to make your own sausages.
By Brian Genest

Codfish with Cream

20
This a traditional Portuguese way of cooking codfish, from the capital city of Lisbon. In a country with a large tradition of making codfish in several ways, this is, for me, the most delicious and sinful way of eating this wonderful fish. Taste it and you will see!
By Rita Machado

Portuguese Fish Stew

This is a hearty fish stew to cook up on a cold winter night, with some crusty bread to dip in it. Delicious!
By aliera86

Portuguese Steamed Clams

Being of Portuguese descent and raised in Rhode Island along the Eastern seaboard, this recipe is a wonderful combination of my two heritages. If desired serve with a small cup of melted butter for dipping clams and don't forget a fresh loaf of warm, crusty bread!!! Note: If the clams seem sandy, soak them for a couple of hours or overnight in the refrigerator in salted water with a bit of vinegar, cornmeal, and cayenne pepper.
By Star Pooley

Kale Soup with Portuguese Sausage

A hearty kale and sausage soup that's very easily converted for the vegetarians. Cooked in a slow cooker or simmered on the stove, this makes a delicious, satisfying, and filling winter dinner.
By Allrecipes Member

Queijadas

Super easy to make, and these won't last long. Try substituting almond or lemon extract for the vanilla. Or top them with flaked coconut or fresh fruit before baking!
By Scotty Carreiro

Portuguese Chourico, Beans, and Rice

I grew up on chourico, and this dish is a Portuguese comfort food that my mom always made. I took it upon myself to replicate it with a bit more kick, but even with the changes, it reminds me of being a kid. It's such a warm and satisfying dish.
By Raquel Teixeira

JAG (Portuguese Rice and Beans)

This recipe has been in my family for years. It is so easy to make. I was worried my kids would not like it but both of them had second bowls!
By Cathy Chace

Broa (Portuguese Cornbread)

This Portuguese cornbread is amazing with soup. Deserves to be more popular than it is.
By Brian Genest

Mike's Portuguese Tuna Rice Casserole

This is a very Portuguese recipe but I don't know it's exact name. Anyone make this at any time because you have all the ingredients already.
By drodrigues101

Green Cabbage Caldo Verde

The national soup of Portugal. Classic peasant food that is very quick and easy to make with strong simple flavors. A fast winter warmer.
By James

Portuguese Fava Bean Stew

I always loved fava beans stewed Portuguese style. But there is always something missing from the recipes I have. I adjusted the spices and added some chourico, a Portuguese sausage similar to linguica or chorizo. I think this version makes a great dish. Make sure you have plenty of crusty bread for dipping in the sauce!
By Dawne

Espetadas (Portuguese Beef Shish Kabobs)

This is a Portuguese classic dish that originates from the island of Madeira. It involves simple ingredients but delivers amazing flavors. This is a regular staple in the summer, and the first meal I have when I travel to my home country, Madeira. You can add whole garlic cloves, sliced white onions, and red peppers in between the beef on the skewers. Also, for extra delight, you can do it how they do it in the restaurants. They hang the beef on long metal skewers with a chunk of butter on top that melts down the skewer.
By Raquel Teixeira
