Portuguese Recipes

Based on my father-in-laws recipe, these fish cakes use salt cod. Trust me, it is worth the effort to find the salt cod. The slight saltiness of the cod brings out a whole new dimension of flavor. Who knows fish better than a Portuguese fishing Capt? Even Emeril would be proud! Serve with a good tartar sauce.
This slightly streamlined recipe for the world-famous pasteis de nata, or Portuguese custard tarts, uses just few basic ingredients but requires numerous steps and a certain amount of finesse. The results are so worth it, though, you'll want to make a double batch. The extra moisture inside the sticky dough, activated by a very hot oven, creates the signature flaky, buttery, crispy crust, which encases a custard subtly scented with lemon, cinnamon, and vanilla.
Ahh, 'Vina Dosh,' a Portuguese dish and tradition of my family during Christmas. It started getting passed down more than 80 years ago when my grandparents came to America from the Azore Islands! Easy to make, but lots of patience to wait for the marinade to make its magic. But, oh so worth the wait! As it was passed down to me, I share it with you. Serve with Portuguese Linguica, a pot of semi-sweet, bacon-laced baked beans, and some Portuguese sweet bread. Hawaiian sweet bread works in a pinch. You can use white wine or red wine in the marinade.
This a traditional Portuguese way of cooking codfish, from the capital city of Lisbon. In a country with a large tradition of making codfish in several ways, this is, for me, the most delicious and sinful way of eating this wonderful fish. Taste it and you will see!
Being of Portuguese descent and raised in Rhode Island along the Eastern seaboard, this recipe is a wonderful combination of my two heritages. If desired serve with a small cup of melted butter for dipping clams and don't forget a fresh loaf of warm, crusty bread!!! Note: If the clams seem sandy, soak them for a couple of hours or overnight in the refrigerator in salted water with a bit of vinegar, cornmeal, and cayenne pepper.
I grew up on chourico, and this dish is a Portuguese comfort food that my mom always made. I took it upon myself to replicate it with a bit more kick, but even with the changes, it reminds me of being a kid. It's such a warm and satisfying dish.
I always loved fava beans stewed Portuguese style. But there is always something missing from the recipes I have. I adjusted the spices and added some chourico, a Portuguese sausage similar to linguica or chorizo. I think this version makes a great dish. Make sure you have plenty of crusty bread for dipping in the sauce!
This is a Portuguese classic dish that originates from the island of Madeira. It involves simple ingredients but delivers amazing flavors. This is a regular staple in the summer, and the first meal I have when I travel to my home country, Madeira. You can add whole garlic cloves, sliced white onions, and red peppers in between the beef on the skewers. Also, for extra delight, you can do it how they do it in the restaurants. They hang the beef on long metal skewers with a chunk of butter on top that melts down the skewer.