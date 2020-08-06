Portuguese Recipes

Espetadas (Portuguese Beef Shish Kabobs)

Rating: 3.64 stars 12

This is a Portuguese classic dish that originates from the island of Madeira. It involves simple ingredients but delivers amazing flavors. This is a regular staple in the summer, and the first meal I have when I travel to my home country, Madeira. You can add whole garlic cloves, sliced white onions, and red peppers in between the beef on the skewers. Also, for extra delight, you can do it how they do it in the restaurants. They hang the beef on long metal skewers with a chunk of butter on top that melts down the skewer.