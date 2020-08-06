French Recipes

You love the taste of French dishes—and cooking them yourself can be a lot easier than you think. Check out these authentic recipes, from soups to desserts. Bon appétit!

Poulet de Provencal

This always reminds me of an aromatic day in Eze, France.
By beutifldrmer

Gratin Dauphinois de Solange

Gratin Dauphinois is the perfect accompaniment to a roast or roast beef.
By AnneFrancoise

Traditional Layered French Croissants

Crisp buttery outer layers and a soft, delicate interior make these delectable croissants melt in your mouth.
By moeagaru

Cali's Sinful Creme Brulee

Chocolate lined ramekins filled with absolutely sinful creme brulee. Top with fresh berries when in season. Perfect for that special dinner, but easy enough to make everyday!
By caligrrl

Beef Bourguignon II

Hearty, tender beef in a sumptuous red wine sauce. This is an easy and tasty dish. Definitely not the normal casserole.
By Teri Smith

Chef John's Creme Fraiche

Making creme fraiche is very easy and, once you taste the magic of homemade sour cream, you'll have a hard time not repeating this esoteric exercise. Sure it takes a couple days, but the effort is minimal and the payoff is marvelous.
By Chef John

French Onion Soup V

Very easy and oh, so good. This recipe is submitted from Quebec, Canada.
By MARIAN CRONSHAW

Chef John's Coq Au Vin

I like to use bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs instead of an old rooster for my coq au vin. Like all braised dishes, tougher cuts with lots of connective tissue work best, and on a chicken that would be the thigh/leg section. Of course, someone will ask if they can use chicken breasts; please don't. They just will not add that sticky goodness to the braising liquid that the thighs will.
By Chef John
Salade Niçoise
"Absolutely delicious—a perfect summer salad. Extra bonus: my husband told me this is THE BEST salad he's ever had in his life!" – EMT
Chef John's Croissants
See how to make flaky, buttery croissants from scratch.
French Crepes
Brandied Cherry Clafouti
Lemon Sorbet
Basic Crepes

Here is a simple but delicious crepe batter which can be made in minutes. It's made from ingredients that everyone has on hand.
By JENNYC819

Rich and Simple French Onion Soup

We have been trying French onion soup in restaurants for years and my family and friends agree none can compare to my recipe for taste and simplicity of preparation.
By Lori Levin

French Onion Soup Gratinee

About as good as it gets! This is the version of French Onion Soup that people seek when they go to restaurants. I have been making it for 30 years and it never fails to please. It makes an exquisite presentation, too!
By Jersey Tomato

Chicken Cordon Bleu I

This entree is easy and delicious! It's one of my husband's favorites! Try to use the largest chicken breasts you can find so you'll be able to roll them easier.
By Jill M.

Fondant Potatoes

The texture this old-school method provides for russet potatoes is unlike anything you get by just roasting: so dense, moist, and rich. The way the crusty, crunchy edges outside contrast with the uniquely rich and creamy inside is truly a magical thing.
By Chef John

Chocolate Ganache

This is a rich, dark chocolate topping or decoration that has lots of uses. It can be whipped as filling or icing, or just poured over whatever cake you like.
By INGRIDEVOGEL

Meat Pie

This pie is delicious! I got the recipe from my husband's mother. She is French so I believe this is a French Meat Pie. Beef, pork, and potato are all nicely spiced and baked into a pie. It's yummy and pretty easy to make too! Best served fresh, but you can also make ahead and freeze or refrigerate.
By Lauralane

Simple Creme Brulee Dessert

Rich, creamy creme brulee should still be jiggly in the center when you pull it out of the oven.
By sous-chef-jason

Dessert Crepes

Essential crepe recipe. Sprinkle warm crepes with sugar and lemon, or serve with cream or ice cream and fruit.
By ANN57

Lobster Thermidor

This stunning lobster dish is surprisingly simple to make. Lobster shells are stuffed with cooked lobster in a creamy white wine sauce, then topped with Parmesan cheese and broiled until golden.
By EXCELUK

Chicken Cordon Bleu II

'Cordon Bleu' is a French term, literally translated as 'blue ribbon', that originally referred to an award for culinary excellence given to women cooks! The term can now apply to any superior cook (yes, men too), and also to this dish (chicken, ham and Swiss cheese slices, breaded and sauteed). This yummy version adds paprika and a creamy white wine sauce worthy of its own blue ribbon. Two blue ribbon tastes in wedded bliss -- Chicken Cordon Bleu II!
By Behr

Herbs de Provence

This is my version of Herbs de Provence after looking at many different recipes. This goes great in salads, fish, chicken, beef and pork. The fragrance is amazing!
By Mariposa

Restaurant-Style French Onion Soup

Classic French onion soup, similar to one you can get in a restaurant. Made with wine and sherry to bring out the beef flavor of the broth. Two different cheeses top it off to give it that bubbly, browned, and stretchy topping.
By Jenny

The Best Lemon Vinaigrette

This is one of my favorite salad dressings. It works for a simple salad or with crispy Parmesan chicken with a cool salad on top.
By lukeder101

Cream of Brie Soup

Very tasty soup. Great as a starter or light lunch. So good served in hollowed-out large Kaiser rolls!
By Sandra

French Beef Stew

Quick and easy, this is a very hearty stew, in truth, a meal in itself. Serve with warm crusty French Bread, if desired.
By CORWYNN DARKHOLME

Tuscan Pork Tenderloin

This is a very easy weeknight pork tenderloin recipe that is also keto-friendly.
By BMG

15 Easy and Impressive French Recipes You Can Make at Home

By Carl Hanson

Creme Brulee

This is a very nice dessert to serve when entertaining. Delicious served over mangos sprinkled with rum, or strawberries with Grand Marnier® or Cointreau®.
By COOKALOT

Pastry Cream

This is a classic pastry cream often used in bakeries and restaurants. It can be used as a filling for cakes, pies or pastries. To make a lighter filling, fold in plain whipped cream.
By CHRISTINIBEANIE

Disney's Ratatouille

The beautiful ratatouille served up in the movie by the same name. Long and narrow vegetables work best. Serve over a bed of brown rice, couscous, pasta or other starch, or with crusty bread.
By Juli Warfel Bitler

Beef Bourguignon I

My sister sent me this recipe and the delectable smell of this hearty yet fancy dish brings my teenaged boys running! Serve with potatoes, noodles or rice.
By COOKPOT

Macaron (French Macaroon)

This is the quintessential macaron (NOT macaroon) recipe. I am a baker's apprentice, and after much trial and error, we (the baker and I) finally perfected the technique. We decided to share with you all. Pipe your choice of filling on a cookie and sandwich another cookie on top. These are like cloud cookie sandwiches and are delicious if done correctly. If you want to do it the super-easy way, just fill with your favorite flavor of frosting. Enjoy!
By Liz

Beef Bourguignon Without the Burgundy

This recipe for beef Merlot is one of my favorites, and a take-off on the venerable beef bourguignon, beef braised in Burgundy wine. Serve over mashed potatoes.
By Chef John
