Russian Recipes

Pelmeni are traditional Russian meat-filled dumplings. Making pelmeni is favorite family pastime in the long winter months. These dumplings are a common convenience food - big batches can be frozen and quickly boiled or fried on demand.
This salad is commonly known in Russia as a 'Herring under the Winter Coat Salad.' It is a must for every Russian holiday, however, you have to have a taste for herring and beets. Every Russian craves this salad, but my American hubby doesn't care for it. I use a clear bowl for this salad so that you could see all ingredients in it.
Hychin is a traditional dish of the Balkar people, from the Caucasus mountains in Russia (Elbrus region). These flatbreads with a cheese and potato filling are traditionally cooked in a cast-iron skillet and served with garlic and dill sauce on the side.
This cabbage pie is very popular in Russian cuisine. Traditionally, it is made with a yeasted puff pastry but normal puff pastry will work just fine. You can bake it as one big pie, or make small triangles called pirozhki. Serve warm.
There are 3 different ways to make this cake…the hard way, the harder way, and the way we're gonna do it--the hardest way. Because it's that worth it. The tiny amount of bitterness we get from the burnt honey really is the secret here, and the slightly tangy whipped cream frosting provides a bit of acidity and lovely light texture; and unlike other frostings, it's not too sweet.
This is a family recipe that's been made at Christmas time by at least 4 generations. This year will be the first for number 5!!! 'Bubba' brought it with her when she came from Lithuania. I pass it on in the true spirit of this season!
This is a recipe my mom and grandmother use every time there's a family gathering or a special occasion. To make this a vegetarian dish just leave out the ham. Potatoes, carrots, and eggs do not have to be chilled completely after boiling. Dill can be substituted for parsley if desired.
An elderly lady residing in Turkey served this to a friend of ours while he was in that country several years ago. She has since passed away, but her recipe lives on. It is the best Borscht recipe I've ever enjoyed. Serve topped with sour cream, extra dill weed, chopped fresh tomatoes.
These are as authentic Russian as you can get without traveling to Russia. I received the recipe from my Russian language teacher in high school and have been making them ever since. The kids like them too! They take a little time to roll out - but then doesn't anything 'authentic' take a little time?
Being of Norwegian descent, I really don't know how this Russian beef stroganoff came into the family. My grandma has made this recipe for 50 years that I know of and it is truly my favorite. Serve over noodles. For a wintertime comfort food this is the best. I actually like it so much that my wife and I will have this for dinner and the next morning we will eat the leftovers with a couple of eggs on the side for brunch. You can't beat it!
Syrniki are traditional pancakes from Russia and usually served for breakfast with jam or sour cream. The cheese used to make them is called tvorog, the closest in the US would be farmer's cheese or quark.
Stuffed cabbage rolls are very popular in Russia and are a staple in people's diet, especially during the winter months. This version is stuffed with rice and mixed ground meat. You can substitute ground turkey for a lighter version.
A rustic and hearty Eastern European classic originating from the Ukraine with beets, potatoes, and lentils. A wholesome soup for vegetarian diets and gentle on the budget, too. Serve with sour cream and fresh dill.
I remember my grandmother making these on special occasions, usually when she had a lot of hands to help her! This is time consuming but most excellent, and the rolls freeze well for later consumption.
This is no ordinary potato salad. This salad consists of potatoes, turkey hot dogs, pickles, scallions, hard-boiled eggs, and sweet peas. All of the ingredients are finely chopped and dressed with mayonnaise. This salad has been in my family for four generations. Enjoy!
This is a recipe that I found in a vegetarian cookbook years ago. I have modified it to my liking and have made it ever since. It's a hearty soup with a great flavor. Add seasonal veggies for more variety. Enjoy!