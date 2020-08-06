Russian Recipes

Browse traditional Russian recipes including beef stroganoff, borscht, blini, piroshki, and Russian olive salad in this collection of 140+ trusted recipes.

Russian Pelmeni

15
Pelmeni are traditional Russian meat-filled dumplings. Making pelmeni is favorite family pastime in the long winter months. These dumplings are a common convenience food - big batches can be frozen and quickly boiled or fried on demand.
By Volnushka

Russian Beet Salad with Herring

31
This salad is commonly known in Russia as a 'Herring under the Winter Coat Salad.' It is a must for every Russian holiday, however, you have to have a taste for herring and beets. Every Russian craves this salad, but my American hubby doesn't care for it. I use a clear bowl for this salad so that you could see all ingredients in it.
By Evgeniya

Hychin

1
Hychin is a traditional dish of the Balkar people, from the Caucasus mountains in Russia (Elbrus region). These flatbreads with a cheese and potato filling are traditionally cooked in a cast-iron skillet and served with garlic and dill sauce on the side.
By Allrecipes Member

Sunflower Salad

This eye-catching Russian layered chicken and mushroom salad is perfect for any party or buffet. The salad is decorated to look like a sunflower, hence the name.
By Ksysha

Russian Cabbage Pie

1
This cabbage pie is very popular in Russian cuisine. Traditionally, it is made with a yeasted puff pastry but normal puff pastry will work just fine. You can bake it as one big pie, or make small triangles called pirozhki. Serve warm.
By Lisa

Russian Poppy Seed Roll

1
This classic Russian yeast bread is filled with a sweet poppy seed filling with honey, raisins, and nuts. Simply delicious
By Allrecipes Member

Russian Pork Roast

1
This is a popular Russian recipe of roast pork stuffed with cheese and tomatoes. For best results, remove the foil to let the meat brown just before it is done.
By Miracle

Russian Doughnuts

3
Delicious doughnuts made with a cheese-enriched dough. Tvorog (Russian cottage cheese) is traditionally used for this recipe, but it works very well with farmer's cheese or ricotta, too.
By LenaM

Stuffed Cabbage Rolls

1413
I don't know where I got this recipe, but I have been using it for well over 20 years. Works well in a slow cooker.
By Judy

Beef Stroganoff III

2886
I have been making this recipe for over 20 years. This can be served over either rice or noodles. A little work but worth the effort.
By Donna

Russian Honey Cake

25
There are 3 different ways to make this cake…the hard way, the harder way, and the way we're gonna do it--the hardest way. Because it's that worth it. The tiny amount of bitterness we get from the burnt honey really is the secret here, and the slightly tangy whipped cream frosting provides a bit of acidity and lovely light texture; and unlike other frostings, it's not too sweet.
By Chef John

Russian Tea Cakes I

1471
This is a family recipe that's been made at Christmas time by at least 4 generations. This year will be the first for number 5!!! 'Bubba' brought it with her when she came from Lithuania. I pass it on in the true spirit of this season!
By THEAUNT708
Beef and Beet Borscht
"Absolutely incredible! I ate everything in my bowl and then went back for seconds. And the leftovers are equally good." – ENIGMA42310
Taylor's Piroshki
"EUREKA! These taste like the ones I remember." – MSPIGGLEWIGGLE
Blinis
1
Vatrushka
3
8 Comforting Russian Soups for Fall and Winter Weather
Easy Blini (Russian Pancake)
3
Authentic Russian Salad 'Olivye'
14

This is a recipe my mom and grandmother use every time there's a family gathering or a special occasion. To make this a vegetarian dish just leave out the ham. Potatoes, carrots, and eggs do not have to be chilled completely after boiling. Dill can be substituted for parsley if desired.

Beef and Beet Borscht

72
It was this soup that started my lifelong love of adding sour cream to things. The way the tangy, rich cream melts into the hot, beefy broth is a wonder to behold.
By Chef John

Blini (Russian Pancakes)

47
Widely popular Russian dish, especially eaten during the Maslenitsa festival in Russia. All kinds of fillings are possible--sweet or savory.
By Kangaroo495

Russian Cabbage Borscht

227
An elderly lady residing in Turkey served this to a friend of ours while he was in that country several years ago. She has since passed away, but her recipe lives on. It is the best Borscht recipe I've ever enjoyed. Serve topped with sour cream, extra dill weed, chopped fresh tomatoes.
By Puma

Taylor's Piroshki

166
These are as authentic Russian as you can get without traveling to Russia. I received the recipe from my Russian language teacher in high school and have been making them ever since. The kids like them too! They take a little time to roll out - but then doesn't anything 'authentic' take a little time?
By TAYLORSMOMMY

Best Ever Russian Beef Stroganoff

15
Being of Norwegian descent, I really don't know how this Russian beef stroganoff came into the family. My grandma has made this recipe for 50 years that I know of and it is truly my favorite. Serve over noodles. For a wintertime comfort food this is the best. I actually like it so much that my wife and I will have this for dinner and the next morning we will eat the leftovers with a couple of eggs on the side for brunch. You can't beat it!
By Hawaiivike

Beef Stroganoff with Ground Beef

17
Ground beef makes this stroganoff sauce a quick, tasty comfort food served over noodles or mashed spuds.
By Deena Kordt

Traditional Russian Pirozhki

82
I'm Russian, and this recipe has been handed down from my grandma. They taste delicious, and are a great comfort food (or any other food).
By Rex

Russian Cheese Pancakes (Syrniki)

6
Syrniki are traditional pancakes from Russia and usually served for breakfast with jam or sour cream. The cheese used to make them is called tvorog, the closest in the US would be farmer's cheese or quark.
By Allrecipes Member

Ground Beef Stroganoff Casserole

17
This incredibly easy casserole recipe for ground beef stroganoff is the perfect comfort food that is filling, yet still weight-loss friendly.
By Brad Ryan

Classic Beef Stroganoff in a Slow Cooker

30
This classic beef stroganoff recipe uses ingredients commonly kept on hand for an easy and delicious family meal.
By pianoplaya93

Russian Cabbage Rolls with Gravy

18
Stuffed cabbage rolls are very popular in Russia and are a staple in people's diet, especially during the winter months. This version is stuffed with rice and mixed ground meat. You can substitute ground turkey for a lighter version.
By Olechka_Kavalenko

Vegetarian Borscht

3
A rustic and hearty Eastern European classic originating from the Ukraine with beets, potatoes, and lentils. A wholesome soup for vegetarian diets and gentle on the budget, too. Serve with sour cream and fresh dill.
By Allrecipes Member

Borscht I

92
This is the best borscht I have ever eaten. Double the recipe, because it freezes well.
By DeeDee Henderson

Cheater Pierogi

20
Whether you're an old pro or brand new to the joys of pierogi, I hope you give these easy, cheesy dumplings a try.
By Chef John

Orange Drop Cookies II

123
These are from my Russian heritage and we use them for a Christmas treat.
By Barb

Guluptsie (Cabbage Rolls)

36
I remember my grandmother making these on special occasions, usually when she had a lot of hands to help her! This is time consuming but most excellent, and the rolls freeze well for later consumption.
By The Magpie

Russian Potato Salad

34
This is no ordinary potato salad. This salad consists of potatoes, turkey hot dogs, pickles, scallions, hard-boiled eggs, and sweet peas. All of the ingredients are finely chopped and dressed with mayonnaise. This salad has been in my family for four generations. Enjoy!
By KATUSHKA92

Russian Chicken Stew with Potatoes and Vegetables

4
This quick and easy chicken dish, loaded with potatoes and vegetables takes less than 1 hour to cook and tastes great with rice or noodles.
By Natasha Titanov

Chilled Russian Salad Dressing

72
This cool, creamy and tangy dressing is a spicy pink classic!
By sal

Vareniki (Russian Pierogi) with Potatoes and Mushrooms

This is one of the most favorite dishes of our family: vareniki (Russian pierogi or dumplings) filled with potatoes and fried mushrooms. Serve with sour cream mixed with fresh herbs.
By Natasha Titanov

Russian Green Bean and Potato Soup

129
This is a recipe that I found in a vegetarian cookbook years ago. I have modified it to my liking and have made it ever since. It's a hearty soup with a great flavor. Add seasonal veggies for more variety. Enjoy!
By Idealnut

Potato and Cheese Filling for Pierogi

41
Potato and cheese filling for Pierogi.
By Jill

Solianka or Russian Beef Soup

35
This is a traditional Russian soup that is served as a meal by itself. Vodka is usually served with it. Garnish with fresh lemon slices and sour cream.
By Karena

Beef Stroganoff with Noodles

140
This recipe is our family favorite. The sauce is very rich and creamy and is great served over egg noodles. It does take a little longer to make, but it is well worth it!
By KARENA BINKLEY
