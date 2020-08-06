Polish Recipes

Try comforting dishes like pierogi and cabbage rolls, cook with ingredients like kielbasa, learn to make babka and borscht. We have over 160 of your favorite Polish recipes.

Staff Picks

Bigos (Polish Hunter's Stew)

Bigos is almost a Polish national dish. This is a traditional recipe from Poland. Bigos is a rich flavorful stew with sauerkraut, Polish sausage, beef, pork, red wine, caraway seeds and more. The longer it cooks, the better it tastes.
By Olenka

Rogaliki (Polish Jam-Filled Crescents)

Similar to Russian rugelach, rogaliki are a traditional Polish sweet, a mixture between a pastry and a cookie. You'll love the soft texture and jam filling. Try using different jams in the same batch to get a variety of flavors.
By Jola

Polish Borscht

This delicious vegetarian borscht is made with beets and dried mushrooms and is a traditional dish in Poland on Christmas Eve. For extra flavor, add some garlic if you like. For a heartier soup, you can add dumplings.
By Jola

Pierogi (Traditional Polish Dumplings)

This authentic Polish pierogi recipe is from my grandmother and has been handed down in our family for generations. The pierogi are filled with cheese, potatoes, and mushrooms but you can use the dough recipe and stuff them with other fillings to your liking. There are many ways to serve pierogi - either topped with fried onions and parsley or serve them with sour cream, melted butter, and fried pieces of bacon.
By Magda

Mazurek (Polish Easter Cake)

This sweet sheet cake is a must in Poland on Easter. It looks beautiful with the flower decoration made out of 2 different colored jams and flaked almonds. [Recipe originally submitted to Allrecipes.pl]
By mar_janna

Polish Fish with Root Vegetables

A Christmas Eve favorite in Poland (ryba po grecku na wigilijny stól), this layered main dish is made with your preferred white fish and lots of winter vegetables. You can use almost any white fish here, such as cod, haddock, hake, tilapia, etc. [Recipe originally submitted to Allrecipes.pl]
By Jola

Polish Babka Cake

This traditional Polish babka is a cake perfect to enjoy with an afternoon cup of tea or coffee. My version is made without yeast. It's a moist and dense cake flavored with hints of vanilla, almond, and lemon. Dust with confectioners' sugar if desired. [Recipe originally submitted to Allrecipes.pl]
By Magpie

Instant Pot® Haluski with Kielbasa

This quick and easy Polish recipe is a one-pot comfort meal with cabbage, Polish sausage, and egg noodles for your busy evenings made in the Instant Pot®.
By RainbowJewels

Grandma's Polish Perogies

My grandfather is Polish, and his mother taught my grandmother how to make these delicious perogies. The recipe has been in the family for generations, with a few alterations of course! Serve plain, or with butter, sour cream, bacon, etc. Perfecting the perogie technique takes time, and after a while, you will develop your own system.
By STEPH577

Polish Noodles (Cottage Cheese and Noodles)

This simple recipe came from the Polish side of my family. We simply called it 'cottage cheese and noodles' or 'lazy man pierogies.' It's a great comfort food and can be made with any kind of noodle. It could be a side dish, but we always enjoyed it as a meal.
By Brandi Rose

Bigos (Hunter's Stew)

A traditional Polish stew using pork, kielbasa, and sauerkraut. Great for a cold winters day. Well worth the time it takes to make it!
By MJ46NY

Perogies

I grew up on these delicious perogies. I make 3 batches of dough for this recipe and freeze some. You can have perogies just boiled, or you can fry them in butter, which makes them tastier. Serve with sour cream or cottage cheese. Hint: To freeze perogies, freeze separately first, then put in freezer bags. Otherwise, they will all stick together.
By CATSY
Kotlet Schabowy (Polish Breaded Pork Chop)
Breaded pork chops with mashed potatoes and salad (preferably a sauerkraut salad) is served regularly for Sunday dinner in Poland. Pound the meat as thinly as you can for best results.

More Polish Recipes

Golabki (Stuffed Cabbage Rolls)

Cabbage leaves are stuffed with ground beef, rice, then simmered in tomato soup. Works great in the oven or a slow cooker. Serve with pan juices and a drizzle of sour cream, or mix the pan juices with sour cream and ladle it over the cabbage rolls. Also, good with mashed potatoes and cucumber and sour cream salad. Cabbage rolls freeze well before or after cooking.
By Rosey in Florida

Beef and Cabbage (Lazy Golumpki)

Grew up eating golumpki. Yes I'm mostly Polish, but always wanted more sauce on them and didn't like the 'mushiness' of the burger inside. This is the version I came up with and hope you enjoy!
By cjsmart

Apple Banana Cupcakes

This is a cupcake that smells as good as it tastes. It's an old Polish recipe from some of the best bakers in Milwaukee!
By Barbara

Mizeria (Polish Cucumber Salad)

Polish cucumber salad. I serve it on Christmas Eve.
By VeggieMommy

Basic Babka

This Jewish treat is a hybrid of sweet roll, swirl bread, and coffee cake. It's a sweet yeast dough that you roll out, fill, and roll up like a jelly roll, then cut, twist, and bake in a loaf pan. Don't worry: It looks fancy (and it IS a little messy), but it's seriously easy to do. And once you get the dough down, you can try it with other fillings.
By Nicholio

Polish Chicken and Dumplings

This is an old family recipe for the dumplings, which were originally Polish egg noodles (kluski), and over the years I have modified it to make homemade dumplings.
By SLOEFINGER

Baked Chicken Reuben

This is a great make-ahead dish from Marcia C. Adams of Fort Wayne, Indiana. It took the top $10,000 prize in the National Chicken Cooking Contest in Dallas, Texas. It sounds weird, but it is good.
By Paula
Sponsored By Texas Tourism

Faworki (Polish Chrusciki)

Traditional Polish crispy pastry twists made for Carnival time. They are deep-fried and sprinkled with confectioners' sugar. Light and delicious!
By jacekf

Sweet Polish Cherry Cake

A delicious homemade Polish cake with cherries for the whole family.
By Plvic-52

Hungarian Poppy Seed Filling

This is a filling often used for Middle European kolacs (also called kolacky or kolachke)--filled, rolled, baked yeast dough--and sweet rolls.
By Hepzibah

Authentic Polish Pickle Soup (Zupa Orgorkowa)

We are from Poland and this is a taste of home. It is not sour at all and tastes great with little bacon sandwiches.
By baginska

Borscht I

This is the best borscht I have ever eaten. Double the recipe, because it freezes well.
By DeeDee Henderson

Cheese Babka

Polish cheese babka like my grandmother served every Easter.
By KRISTINALANGER

Sweet Polish Sausage

This is an excellent way to prepare Polish sausage with no hint of greasiness to it!
By Bea Gassman

Pierogi Casserole

Full of flavor, this pierogi casserole is nothing short of rich and hearty. It's a wonderful change from the usual humdrum casserole.
By Seanna Chauvet

Kruschicki

This recipe is from my grandmother: the secret is to roll the dough thin for a light, crisp cookie. Polish bow tie cookies.
By Dianne B

Sour Cream Dough for Pierogi

A sour cream-based dough for your pierogi. Fill with your favorite fillings, such as potatoes and cheese or sauerkraut.
By Courtney S.

Eastern European Kotlety

While growing up, my Polish-Russian grandmother, who lived with our family, made these little meat patties quite often and they were a family favorite. Here is my rendition, from what I remember when cooking with Grandma, as she never wrote the recipe down. The patties were always served with mashed potatoes, green beans, applesauce, and, of course, plenty of ketchup for the patties.
By LYNNINMA

Chocolate Babka

Of all of the breads I've baked, my friends love this one the most. It's soft and moist, and the chocolate just melts in your mouth when you bite into a slice. I hope you'll like it as much as we do!
By Lilia

Lazy Golumpki (Stuffed Cabbage) Soup

Polish old-time cooking that you can enjoy without fighting those little cabbage leaves.
By MessappyMarkland

Big Ray's White Bean, Kale, and Kielbasa Soup

This soulful soup, made with a Polish twist, uses kielbasa for a hearty meal to enjoy on those cool autumn evenings.
By bfr610

Polish Golobki (Gawumpki)

Grandma's recipe. This recipe is easier to do in large batches since the prep is time-consuming. I double or triple the recipe and bake them in a electric roasting pan. I freeze any extras and when they come out of the freezer, they taste even better because the cabbage has gotten more tender. My Grandma made these with various combinations of beef, veal, and pork and was always experimenting to get them right. I typed this up based on her notes but she cooked like I do. Experiment with the meats and the flavors until you get something you like. I like to mix up the type of spices I use, sometimes they are more plain with just the marjoram or sometimes I use Italian seasoning
By mikegodphx

Super Easy Polish Cabbage Rolls

This is a very easy way to make cabbage rolls. They taste great with little work involved. I'm Polish and love them, but this recipe sure beats the lengthy one my dad used.
By JRebel

Polish Meat and Potatoes

This is an old recipe from my grandmother. 'Good Polish-Slovak food!' She would always say. 'Eat more!'
By CHRIS523
