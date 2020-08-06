Polish Recipes

Bigos is almost a Polish national dish. This is a traditional recipe from Poland. Bigos is a rich flavorful stew with sauerkraut, Polish sausage, beef, pork, red wine, caraway seeds and more. The longer it cooks, the better it tastes.
Similar to Russian rugelach, rogaliki are a traditional Polish sweet, a mixture between a pastry and a cookie. You'll love the soft texture and jam filling. Try using different jams in the same batch to get a variety of flavors.
This delicious vegetarian borscht is made with beets and dried mushrooms and is a traditional dish in Poland on Christmas Eve. For extra flavor, add some garlic if you like. For a heartier soup, you can add dumplings.
This authentic Polish pierogi recipe is from my grandmother and has been handed down in our family for generations. The pierogi are filled with cheese, potatoes, and mushrooms but you can use the dough recipe and stuff them with other fillings to your liking. There are many ways to serve pierogi - either topped with fried onions and parsley or serve them with sour cream, melted butter, and fried pieces of bacon.
This sweet sheet cake is a must in Poland on Easter. It looks beautiful with the flower decoration made out of 2 different colored jams and flaked almonds. [Recipe originally submitted to Allrecipes.pl]
A Christmas Eve favorite in Poland (ryba po grecku na wigilijny stól), this layered main dish is made with your preferred white fish and lots of winter vegetables. You can use almost any white fish here, such as cod, haddock, hake, tilapia, etc. [Recipe originally submitted to Allrecipes.pl]
This traditional Polish babka is a cake perfect to enjoy with an afternoon cup of tea or coffee. My version is made without yeast. It's a moist and dense cake flavored with hints of vanilla, almond, and lemon. Dust with confectioners' sugar if desired. [Recipe originally submitted to Allrecipes.pl]
My grandfather is Polish, and his mother taught my grandmother how to make these delicious perogies. The recipe has been in the family for generations, with a few alterations of course! Serve plain, or with butter, sour cream, bacon, etc. Perfecting the perogie technique takes time, and after a while, you will develop your own system.
This simple recipe came from the Polish side of my family. We simply called it 'cottage cheese and noodles' or 'lazy man pierogies.' It's a great comfort food and can be made with any kind of noodle. It could be a side dish, but we always enjoyed it as a meal.
I grew up on these delicious perogies. I make 3 batches of dough for this recipe and freeze some. You can have perogies just boiled, or you can fry them in butter, which makes them tastier. Serve with sour cream or cottage cheese. Hint: To freeze perogies, freeze separately first, then put in freezer bags. Otherwise, they will all stick together.
Cabbage leaves are stuffed with ground beef, rice, then simmered in tomato soup. Works great in the oven or a slow cooker. Serve with pan juices and a drizzle of sour cream, or mix the pan juices with sour cream and ladle it over the cabbage rolls. Also, good with mashed potatoes and cucumber and sour cream salad. Cabbage rolls freeze well before or after cooking.
This Jewish treat is a hybrid of sweet roll, swirl bread, and coffee cake. It's a sweet yeast dough that you roll out, fill, and roll up like a jelly roll, then cut, twist, and bake in a loaf pan. Don't worry: It looks fancy (and it IS a little messy), but it's seriously easy to do. And once you get the dough down, you can try it with other fillings.
While growing up, my Polish-Russian grandmother, who lived with our family, made these little meat patties quite often and they were a family favorite. Here is my rendition, from what I remember when cooking with Grandma, as she never wrote the recipe down. The patties were always served with mashed potatoes, green beans, applesauce, and, of course, plenty of ketchup for the patties.
Grandma's recipe. This recipe is easier to do in large batches since the prep is time-consuming. I double or triple the recipe and bake them in a electric roasting pan. I freeze any extras and when they come out of the freezer, they taste even better because the cabbage has gotten more tender. My Grandma made these with various combinations of beef, veal, and pork and was always experimenting to get them right. I typed this up based on her notes but she cooked like I do. Experiment with the meats and the flavors until you get something you like. I like to mix up the type of spices I use, sometimes they are more plain with just the marjoram or sometimes I use Italian seasoning