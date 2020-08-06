Polish Recipes

Polish Golobki (Gawumpki)

Rating: 4.3 stars 9

Grandma's recipe. This recipe is easier to do in large batches since the prep is time-consuming. I double or triple the recipe and bake them in a electric roasting pan. I freeze any extras and when they come out of the freezer, they taste even better because the cabbage has gotten more tender. My Grandma made these with various combinations of beef, veal, and pork and was always experimenting to get them right. I typed this up based on her notes but she cooked like I do. Experiment with the meats and the flavors until you get something you like. I like to mix up the type of spices I use, sometimes they are more plain with just the marjoram or sometimes I use Italian seasoning