Eastern European Recipes

Browse traditional Eastern European recipes for dishes like borscht and cabbage rolls, rated by home cooks like you.

Staff Picks

Kolachky

97
My father and grandparents were born in Czechoslovakia. I use to watch my grandmother make these small pastries at Christmas time and I couldn't wait to eat them when she was all done. I do hope you will enjoy this recipe as much as I do. You will need a large area to work.
By TRISH1452

Serbian Cevapcici

74
A delicious little sausage-like meat. Great served as a sandwich.
By AMERICANBRUNETTE

Slovak Stuffed Cabbage

258
I received this recipe from my grandmother. It was passed down to her from her grandmother. This can be made ahead of time and frozen for a few days prior to cooking. Enjoy!
By Kelly Berenger

Solianka or Russian Beef Soup

35
This is a traditional Russian soup that is served as a meal by itself. Vodka is usually served with it. Garnish with fresh lemon slices and sour cream.
By Karena

Real Hungarian Goulash (No Tomato Paste Here)

75
It's hard to find a real Hungarian recipe for goulash. This is the real thing. Real goulash has no tomato paste or beans. Eat with a slice of rustic bread. Dip bread in sauce and clean the plate with the bread at the end. Can be eaten with spaetzle.
By mentallo

Rice Bread (Pirog)

6
This is one of our family's traditional recipes, a regional Polish sweet bread with rice filling (From Breaking Bread: A Family History Preserved By Seven Sisters). It makes a wonderful tea bread!
By Karla Rossi

Simple Golabki

29
This is an extremely reductive version of the traditional Polish dish, Golabki or Stuffed Cabbage Rolls. This recipe was given to my mother by her Polish mother-in-law several years ago. Simple Golabki is tasty, easy, and quick.
By Devon Doyle

Bosnian Style Cornbread (Razljevak)

11
This is a recipe from my hometown of Sarajevo, and it is similar to a southern cornbread. What makes it unique is the addition of semolina flour (or Cream of Wheat®). If you don't have semolina flour, you can just replace it with additional corn meal. This recipes also makes excellent muffins.
By Taya

Stuffed Cabbage Rolls

1413
I don't know where I got this recipe, but I have been using it for well over 20 years. Works well in a slow cooker.
By Judy

Ukrainian Red Borscht Soup

449
My friend's mother from Ukraine taught me this recipe for the classic beet soup. It's as authentic as it gets. It can be served vegetarian-style by omitting the sausage.
By Patti

Grandma's Polish Perogies

457
My grandfather is Polish, and his mother taught my grandmother how to make these delicious perogies. The recipe has been in the family for generations, with a few alterations of course! Serve plain, or with butter, sour cream, bacon, etc. Perfecting the perogie technique takes time, and after a while, you will develop your own system.
By STEPH577

Hungarian Goulash I

432
A spicy way to dress up stew beef. My mom made this when we were kids, and we loved it. It is spicy while not mouth-burning! Can be made with cheaper cuts of beef, and comes out very tender. If it gets too thick, add a little water while it's cooking. Garnish with sour cream.
By ENVIRO2
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Porkolt (Hungarian Stew) Made With Pork
180
"Excellent: a flavorful and satisfying comfort food. I'm not sure what made this so darn good—the bacon maybe, or the sweet Hungarian paprika? A real hit." – naples34102
Old World Poppy Seed Roll
81
"Tender, soft, sweet, yeast bread swirled with a homemade poppy seed filling. Looks complicated, but is easy enough to make." – Linda (LMT)
Beef and Beet Borscht
12 Comforting Polish Cabbage Recipes That Are Family Favorites
17 Polish Recipes to Make Your Grandmother Proud
Haluski - Cabbage and Noodles
135
Beef Stroganoff III
2886

I have been making this recipe for over 20 years. This can be served over either rice or noodles. A little work but worth the effort.

More Eastern European Recipes

Halupki (Stuffed Cabbage)

177
Halupki, also known as stuffed cabbage on the Russian/Ukranian side of my family, is a dish made of rice, beef, and pork encased in cabbage drizzled with a thin, sweet tomato sauce. My grandma Eugenia is 98 and she taught me how to make this comfort food classic. Every family has their own twist on this traditional dish. I hope you enjoy these with mashed potatoes just as we always do in my family!
By Jillian

Polish Noodles (Cottage Cheese and Noodles)

306
This simple recipe came from the Polish side of my family. We simply called it 'cottage cheese and noodles' or 'lazy man pierogies.' It's a great comfort food and can be made with any kind of noodle. It could be a side dish, but we always enjoyed it as a meal.
By Brandi Rose

Chef John's Beef Goulash

475
This Hungarian-style goulash is a thick beef stew that is great served over buttered noodles and garnished with sour cream.
By Chef John

Russian Mushroom and Potato Soup

1227
I make this soup every Halloween and is the 'signal' to the family that the cool weather has arrived. I've been making it for 15 years now and out of all the soups I make, it is still everyone's favorite. Enjoy!
By DTERESA

Bigos (Hunter's Stew)

44
A traditional Polish stew using pork, kielbasa, and sauerkraut. Great for a cold winters day. Well worth the time it takes to make it!
By MJ46NY

Perogies

106
I grew up on these delicious perogies. I make 3 batches of dough for this recipe and freeze some. You can have perogies just boiled, or you can fry them in butter, which makes them tastier. Serve with sour cream or cottage cheese. Hint: To freeze perogies, freeze separately first, then put in freezer bags. Otherwise, they will all stick together.
By CATSY

Reuben Casserole

364
Layers of sauerkraut, corned beef, Swiss cheese, rye bread crumbs, and Russian-style salad dressing make up this casserole version of the deli sandwich .
By JAMON0126

Kielbasa and Cabbage

824
This smoked Polish sausage dish is great for company, but quick enough for a weeknight! It is super good and easy, and can be prepared well in advance. Complete your meal by adding a baked potato, fruit salad, and bread.
By KITKATY

Gluten-Free European Apple Cake

23
My Romanian family all make some version of this dense apple walnut cake every autumn. I think it's common to Germans, Austrians, and Hungarians too. I'm so pleased that I could almost replicate the taste and texture without wheat! Coconut flour can be substituted for almond flour. Makes a 9x13-inch pan. When cool, you can dust with confectioners' sugar if desired.
By Ann Kosa

Chef John's Chicken Paprikash

1
After many, many requests, I'm excited to be sharing what is my second favorite Hungarian dish of all time. I really love making anything Hungarian, since the recipes tend to be simple and easy to make, as well as comforting and delicious, and the names are never not fun to say. Top with extra sour cream and freshly sliced chives on top.
By Chef John

Slow Cooker Kielbasa and Beer

247
A delicious, minimal prep recipe to serve as a side dish with dinner, or for company! My husband would live on this if I let him, and our entire family loves it! A slow cooker recipe too easy not to try!
By JBBACH

Russian Pelmeni

15
Pelmeni are traditional Russian meat-filled dumplings. Making pelmeni is favorite family pastime in the long winter months. These dumplings are a common convenience food - big batches can be frozen and quickly boiled or fried on demand.
By Volnushka

Burek

44
This recipe is Eastern European in origin; being from Bosnia, my mom made this for me growing up and my whole family always looked forward to it! Serve with Balkan style yogurt for authenticity.
By mms09

Kotlet Schabowy (Polish Breaded Pork Chop)

3
Breaded pork chops with mashed potatoes and salad (preferably a sauerkraut salad) is served regularly for Sunday dinner in Poland. Pound the meat as thinly as you can for best results.
By olenka

Geneva's Ultimate Hungarian Mushroom Soup

74
A warm, filling soup that is a wonderful cool weather lunch or dinner and is especially great with a side of multi-grain bread! I load up on thickly cut mushrooms and use traditional Hungarian Sweet Paprika. Um! Definitely use the tomato and pepper. It gives it a totally different flavor. You may serve immediately or refrigerate and reheat. I find that the soup just as good if not better the next day. Use a ripe tomato. Also, if you can't find a Hungarian wax pepper, try another mild chile pepper and just use a smaller piece.
By Genevajones

Ukrainian Cabbage Rolls

56
My parents are Ukrainian and this is a recipe we always made when I was growing up. These cabbage rolls have no meat in them. Sometimes they used salt pork in them, but I didn't care for it.
By starbuck

Easy and Quick Halushki

131
Polish dish combining bacon, fried cabbage and egg noodles.
By Laura Burger Pozdol

Sarma (Stuffed Cabbage)

43
For this satisfying dish, cabbage leaves are stuffed with a seasoned mixture of rice, ground beef, pork and ham. They are then laid on a bed of sauerkraut and simmered to completion. This is the best stuffed cabbage recipe I've ever tried.
By Bea Gassman

Nana's Beef Stroganoff

138
This is a delicious Stroganoff that my Nana made all the time. My husband's favorite meal is Stroganoff, and before we met he never had homemade Stroganoff sauce. Once my mom made this for him, he has never eaten any other! Serve over rice or egg noodles.
By Lauren Lowther

Authentic Hungarian Goulash

60
This recipe was given to me by my sister, who got it from a lady visiting from Hungary in 1961.
By SUSANNAH

Klupskies (Polish Burgers)

17
This recipe is a family favorite that was passed down over the generations. Grandma and Pap just ate them plain, with a fork (sometimes dipped in ketchup), but our family likes to top these burgers with cheese and serve on a hamburger bun in a the traditional way. I have also seen these referred to as Kotlety Mielone. These can also be cooked on the grill.
By Brandi Rose

Bialys

Similar to bagels but lighter in texture and filled with a savory onion-poppy seed filling, these Polish bialys are really amazing!
By Chef John

Sweet and Sour Cabbage Soup

13
My version of an old favorite Ashkenazi Jewish recipe. I make a stock first, then make the soup. This allows for de-fatting for a healthier soup, but you need to make this on two days, so time accordingly. For a healthier version, use sucralose instead of sugar - there is virtually no taste difference in sweet and sour recipes such as this one. Using Savoy cabbage gives the soup superlative texture and flavor.
By JOHNTHEBEAR

Stewed Cabbage

328
This is a family favorite that my mother-in-law fixed for me while I was visiting her home last year. Serve over white rice, if desired.
By Kim
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com