Eastern European Recipes

My father and grandparents were born in Czechoslovakia. I use to watch my grandmother make these small pastries at Christmas time and I couldn't wait to eat them when she was all done. I do hope you will enjoy this recipe as much as I do. You will need a large area to work.
It's hard to find a real Hungarian recipe for goulash. This is the real thing. Real goulash has no tomato paste or beans. Eat with a slice of rustic bread. Dip bread in sauce and clean the plate with the bread at the end. Can be eaten with spaetzle.
This is an extremely reductive version of the traditional Polish dish, Golabki or Stuffed Cabbage Rolls. This recipe was given to my mother by her Polish mother-in-law several years ago. Simple Golabki is tasty, easy, and quick.
This is a recipe from my hometown of Sarajevo, and it is similar to a southern cornbread. What makes it unique is the addition of semolina flour (or Cream of Wheat®). If you don't have semolina flour, you can just replace it with additional corn meal. This recipes also makes excellent muffins.
My grandfather is Polish, and his mother taught my grandmother how to make these delicious perogies. The recipe has been in the family for generations, with a few alterations of course! Serve plain, or with butter, sour cream, bacon, etc. Perfecting the perogie technique takes time, and after a while, you will develop your own system.
A spicy way to dress up stew beef. My mom made this when we were kids, and we loved it. It is spicy while not mouth-burning! Can be made with cheaper cuts of beef, and comes out very tender. If it gets too thick, add a little water while it's cooking. Garnish with sour cream.
Halupki, also known as stuffed cabbage on the Russian/Ukranian side of my family, is a dish made of rice, beef, and pork encased in cabbage drizzled with a thin, sweet tomato sauce. My grandma Eugenia is 98 and she taught me how to make this comfort food classic. Every family has their own twist on this traditional dish. I hope you enjoy these with mashed potatoes just as we always do in my family!
This simple recipe came from the Polish side of my family. We simply called it 'cottage cheese and noodles' or 'lazy man pierogies.' It's a great comfort food and can be made with any kind of noodle. It could be a side dish, but we always enjoyed it as a meal.
I make this soup every Halloween and is the 'signal' to the family that the cool weather has arrived. I've been making it for 15 years now and out of all the soups I make, it is still everyone's favorite. Enjoy!
I grew up on these delicious perogies. I make 3 batches of dough for this recipe and freeze some. You can have perogies just boiled, or you can fry them in butter, which makes them tastier. Serve with sour cream or cottage cheese. Hint: To freeze perogies, freeze separately first, then put in freezer bags. Otherwise, they will all stick together.
This smoked Polish sausage dish is great for company, but quick enough for a weeknight! It is super good and easy, and can be prepared well in advance. Complete your meal by adding a baked potato, fruit salad, and bread.
My Romanian family all make some version of this dense apple walnut cake every autumn. I think it's common to Germans, Austrians, and Hungarians too. I'm so pleased that I could almost replicate the taste and texture without wheat! Coconut flour can be substituted for almond flour. Makes a 9x13-inch pan. When cool, you can dust with confectioners' sugar if desired.
After many, many requests, I'm excited to be sharing what is my second favorite Hungarian dish of all time. I really love making anything Hungarian, since the recipes tend to be simple and easy to make, as well as comforting and delicious, and the names are never not fun to say. Top with extra sour cream and freshly sliced chives on top.
A delicious, minimal prep recipe to serve as a side dish with dinner, or for company! My husband would live on this if I let him, and our entire family loves it! A slow cooker recipe too easy not to try!
Pelmeni are traditional Russian meat-filled dumplings. Making pelmeni is favorite family pastime in the long winter months. These dumplings are a common convenience food - big batches can be frozen and quickly boiled or fried on demand.
A warm, filling soup that is a wonderful cool weather lunch or dinner and is especially great with a side of multi-grain bread! I load up on thickly cut mushrooms and use traditional Hungarian Sweet Paprika. Um! Definitely use the tomato and pepper. It gives it a totally different flavor. You may serve immediately or refrigerate and reheat. I find that the soup just as good if not better the next day. Use a ripe tomato. Also, if you can't find a Hungarian wax pepper, try another mild chile pepper and just use a smaller piece.
For this satisfying dish, cabbage leaves are stuffed with a seasoned mixture of rice, ground beef, pork and ham. They are then laid on a bed of sauerkraut and simmered to completion. This is the best stuffed cabbage recipe I've ever tried.
This is a delicious Stroganoff that my Nana made all the time. My husband's favorite meal is Stroganoff, and before we met he never had homemade Stroganoff sauce. Once my mom made this for him, he has never eaten any other! Serve over rice or egg noodles.
This recipe is a family favorite that was passed down over the generations. Grandma and Pap just ate them plain, with a fork (sometimes dipped in ketchup), but our family likes to top these burgers with cheese and serve on a hamburger bun in a the traditional way. I have also seen these referred to as Kotlety Mielone. These can also be cooked on the grill.
My version of an old favorite Ashkenazi Jewish recipe. I make a stock first, then make the soup. This allows for de-fatting for a healthier soup, but you need to make this on two days, so time accordingly. For a healthier version, use sucralose instead of sugar - there is virtually no taste difference in sweet and sour recipes such as this one. Using Savoy cabbage gives the soup superlative texture and flavor.