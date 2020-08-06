Cuban Recipes

Craving picadillo, a Cuban sandwich, ropa vieja, or a medianoche sandwich and a mojito? Allrecipes has more than 90 top-rated Cuban recipes with ratings, reviews and cooking tips.

Staff Picks

Instant Pot® Cuban-Style Black Beans

29
Black beans are a staple in Cuban cooking, typically served with either yellow or white rice. Give them a good squeeze of fresh lime juice, garnish with some chopped cilantro (we also add some chopped onion and a drizzle of olive oil), and you're in for a treat. These beans freeze well and reheat beautifully in the microwave.
By lutzflcat

Abuela's Picadillo

20
This is my grandmother's Cuban picadillo (ground beef hash/chili) recipe which is usually served with white rice, beans and plantains. Picadillo also goes great with mashed potatoes and can be made without the squash. This dish is a favorite at home so I usually make 2 pounds to have leftovers for making empanadas (meat pies) the next day. Picadillo also freezes well. Of course my kids say this is the best picadillo they've ever had and I have to agree!
By MarieSoler

Shredded Slow Cooker Cuban Beef

1
I threw this recipe together using a slow cooker and flavors my Cuban stepfather always cooked with. It's easy and full flavored. Pairs great with rice or plantains.
By Katie Wilson

Spicy Cuban Mojo Chicken with Mango-Avocado Salsa

97
Thanks to Mrs. Sequilla, a good friend's mom down in Little Havana, South Florida! She shared this recipe that was her grandmother's favorite. Everytime I make it someone asks for the recipe.
By weekendchef

Avocado-Lime Shrimp Salad (Ensalada de Camarones con Aguacate y Limon)

49
This easy shrimp salad contains no lettuce. It's perfect for barbeques or as a 'change of pace' dinner side dish. Customize this recipe with your favorite salad dressing in place of the lime juice. The lime gives it a tiny tangy kick.
By La AfroCubana

Cuban-Style Roast Pork

132
Fragrant, savory, and succulent pork roast the whole family will love. Serve with cumin scented black beans, and mashed sweet potatoes.
By Michele Kerr Fielding

Pescado con Queso (Cuban Fish with Cheese Sauce)

8
Cuban fish with cheese sauce. Great comfort food.
By Di

Arroz con Leche

69
This Arroz con Leche is the Cuban version of rice pudding. It's richer and sweeter than regular rice pudding. Being Cuban myself, I prefer this version of this delicious dessert to any other. Before serving, sprinkle with cinnamon or garnish with a cinnamon stick, for flair.
By gator10

Classic Cuban Midnight (Medianoche) Sandwich

This is one of the more famous sandwiches straight out of the island of Cuba. This recipe came from my uncle who used to work at a restaurant in Pinar del Rio, Cuba and now works at a Cuban cafeteria here in Miami. This sandwich is best served with fried plantain chips and a cold mamey milkshake!
By Pretty Pink Bullets

Carne Con Papas

75
An old fashioned Cuban dish, with tender succulent meat and potatoes bursting with flavors. It is definitely a pleaser for any meat and potatoes fan.
By HEATHERMUNOZ

Sea Bass Cuban Style

Easy to prepare - sure to please. Great dish for guests when you have little time (or desire) to slave all day in the kitchen.
By Kiki Hahn

Inspiration and Ideas

Cuban-Style Black Beans
24
"Easy, yummy and inexpensive. Will make it again and again." – laprimus
Ropa Vieja (Cuban Beef)
"Loved this - and so did my kids! " – SSchriber
Good Mojito
Cuban Marinated Steak
137
The Best Tampa Bay Recipes
Our Top Traditional Cuban Recipes
The Real Mojito
720

This is an authentic recipe for mojito. I sized the recipe for one serving, but you can adjust it accordingly and make a pitcher full. It's a very refreshing drink for hot summer days. Be careful when drinking it, however. If you make a pitcher you might be tempted to drink the whole thing yourself, and you just might find yourself talking Spanish in no time! Tonic water can be substituted instead of the soda water but the taste is different and somewhat bitter.

More Cuban Recipes

Chef John's Cuban Bread

48
I didn't think I liked Cuban sandwiches until I had one on real Cuban bread--what a difference! This bread uses lard and a double-hit of yeast plus a fermented starter. All this adds extra flavor and lift.
By Chef John

Cuban Black Bean Soup in the Slow Cooker

2
This isn't your mother's slow cooker recipe! No cans of creamed soup or spice packets here. This is a fragrantly spiced, slightly tangy soup full of vegetables and Cuban goodness that's good tasting and good for you. And there's no need to soak the beans overnight! Serve over steaming hot brown rice.
By WorkingCookingMom

Easy Mojitos

19
It's hard to find mojitos at any of the restaurants in the small town I'm stationed in, and when I tried to make my own using club soda, they never seemed to turn out right. Using lemon-lime soda also cuts down on the amount of sugar usually used.
By Jennifer

Quick and Easy Black Beans and Rice

43
This is a recipe I use in lieu of kidney beans and rice because I just happen to love the flavor of black beans. We never have leftovers of this side dish!
By Paula

Cuban Mojito

42
This is a traditional mojito recipe, very similar to the drinks I enjoyed in Varadero, Cuba. The muddling and the order of the ingredients helps ensure that all the flavors are well blended. Serve with a straw and a decorative stir stick to keep the different flavors well mixed together. Mint sprigs may be used for a garnish instead of lime wedges. Enjoy!
By TealaB

Cuban Beef Stew

205
The traditional dish uses a good amount of olive oil and meat with a lot of marbling. This version is lower in fat, but is true to the spirit of the recipe. Although it does take a fair amount of time, it is not difficult to make.
By Bob Cody

Slow Cooker Mojo Pork

5
A Cuban-style pork roast marinated and cooked low and slow. Normally bitter oranges are used but they can be hard to find. To make it easy I subbed limes and oranges, using both the juices and the zest. Serve with black beans and white rice for a complete meal. Plan ahead because this roast is marinated from 6 hours to overnight.
By Yoly

Rabo Encendido (Cuban Oxtail Stew)

5
Great basic recipe for Cuban-style oxtail stew.
By goodmoodfood

Ropa Vieja (Cuban Beef)

15
This Cuban braised beef dish literally translates to 'old clothes,' because apparently some people thought the fall-apart meat and colorful strips of onions and peppers, tangled together, looked like old, tattered clothing. You'll love this dish if you're into big, bold flavors, since there's nothing subtle about the seasoning here. Delicious served with beans, rice, and plantain chips. Garnish with more cilantro.
By Chef John

Chef John's Grilled Mojo Beef

86
This Cuban-inspired mojo marinade would work great as an all-purpose marinade for just about anything destined for the grill, but skirt steak is my top choice.
By Chef John

Mojo Grilling Marinade

102
This mojo marinade is delicious for use with meats and fish before grilling. It's a great marinade for grilled flank steak, whole pork loins, and on whole rotisserie chickens! Meat and chicken should be marinated overnight, fish only needs one hour.
By Deb Blagg

Patron® Mojito

4
A yummy twist on the classic mojito.
By Dudelander

Havana Slow Cooker Pork Tenderloin

146
This dish has bright flavors and becomes incredibly easy too with the help of a slow cooker! I came up with this recipe with the flavors and style of cooking meat slowly, inspired by my friend from Cuba.
By Amanda

Cuban Chicken

71
An unusual combination of ingredients. Yummy! Serve over rice. You can put rice into the pot to cook with everything else, but add 2 cups chicken broth and simmer 20 minutes until the rice is done. One fewer pot to wash!
By MJodyH

Cuban Beans and Rice

213
I originally got this from a Cuban friend, but made some changes to it. I have had it many times, the leftovers are very good wrapped in a tortilla, too. Very filling dish.
By Kiki Hahn

Pacific Cuban Black Beans and Rice

82
I am not claiming this to be an authentic Cuban dish, rather my version of it. I hope that you enjoy. Garnish with chopped green onions, chopped cilantro, lime wedges, and sour cream.
By Fancy Nancy

Boliche (Cuban Pot Roast)

15
A Cuban style pot roast recipe we use at the fire house.
By Viper725

Black Bean Soup

29
A versatile side or main course, black bean soup is a classic dish from Cuba that is enjoyed throughout Latin America and the Caribbean. Black bean soup recipes allow for great versatility as a soup that stands alone or poured over rice for an elegant and unexpectedly flavorful main course. Our GOYA® Cuban Black Bean Soup packs a delicious, seasoned bite that won't overwhelm the satisfying texture of our naturally low-fat beans.
By Goya
Cuban Inspired Millet

14
My Cuban suegra taught me how to make a sofrito. I used this same process (without tomatoes and plus a carrot) to enhance millet. Serve warm or cold.
By asjlachuk

Cuban-Style Picadillo

32
There are many variations of picadillo. This is a savory and traditional Cuban home-cooked meal with ingredients that are readily available in any supermarket. Do not omit wine, as it's really important to the flavor of this dish. Serve with garlic and onion white rice, black beans, and fried ripe plantains. Garnish with strips of ham and roasted red pepper.
By lutzflcat

Cuban Pork Roast I

124
Black beans and rice are the logical accompaniment to this hearty pork roast. A salad of orange slices, red onion and arugula dressed with a tangy cilantro vinaigrette would be refreshing. If there are any leftovers, make media noches, the Cuban sandwiches that are made with Swiss cheese, ham and toasted egg bread in addition to roast pork.
By Ann

Mojito Perfecto

19
Trial and error pay off! Time-consuming, but so worth it.
By Alycia Trapp

Cuban Black Beans II

190
A Cuban lady down the street made these every Wednesday...wonderful stuff! She served the beans over a bowl of hot rice, and garnished them with salsa, a little sour cream, and shredded cheese. It was also good without the dairy products. Can substitute canned, rinsed beans to cut cooking time.
By momtoellis
