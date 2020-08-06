Cuban Recipes

Black beans are a staple in Cuban cooking, typically served with either yellow or white rice. Give them a good squeeze of fresh lime juice, garnish with some chopped cilantro (we also add some chopped onion and a drizzle of olive oil), and you're in for a treat. These beans freeze well and reheat beautifully in the microwave.
This is my grandmother's Cuban picadillo (ground beef hash/chili) recipe which is usually served with white rice, beans and plantains. Picadillo also goes great with mashed potatoes and can be made without the squash. This dish is a favorite at home so I usually make 2 pounds to have leftovers for making empanadas (meat pies) the next day. Picadillo also freezes well. Of course my kids say this is the best picadillo they've ever had and I have to agree!
This easy shrimp salad contains no lettuce. It's perfect for barbeques or as a 'change of pace' dinner side dish. Customize this recipe with your favorite salad dressing in place of the lime juice. The lime gives it a tiny tangy kick.
This Arroz con Leche is the Cuban version of rice pudding. It's richer and sweeter than regular rice pudding. Being Cuban myself, I prefer this version of this delicious dessert to any other. Before serving, sprinkle with cinnamon or garnish with a cinnamon stick, for flair.
This is one of the more famous sandwiches straight out of the island of Cuba. This recipe came from my uncle who used to work at a restaurant in Pinar del Rio, Cuba and now works at a Cuban cafeteria here in Miami. This sandwich is best served with fried plantain chips and a cold mamey milkshake!
This is an authentic recipe for mojito. I sized the recipe for one serving, but you can adjust it accordingly and make a pitcher full. It's a very refreshing drink for hot summer days. Be careful when drinking it, however. If you make a pitcher you might be tempted to drink the whole thing yourself, and you just might find yourself talking Spanish in no time! Tonic water can be substituted instead of the soda water but the taste is different and somewhat bitter.
I didn't think I liked Cuban sandwiches until I had one on real Cuban bread--what a difference! This bread uses lard and a double-hit of yeast plus a fermented starter. All this adds extra flavor and lift.
This isn't your mother's slow cooker recipe! No cans of creamed soup or spice packets here. This is a fragrantly spiced, slightly tangy soup full of vegetables and Cuban goodness that's good tasting and good for you. And there's no need to soak the beans overnight! Serve over steaming hot brown rice.
It's hard to find mojitos at any of the restaurants in the small town I'm stationed in, and when I tried to make my own using club soda, they never seemed to turn out right. Using lemon-lime soda also cuts down on the amount of sugar usually used.
This is a traditional mojito recipe, very similar to the drinks I enjoyed in Varadero, Cuba. The muddling and the order of the ingredients helps ensure that all the flavors are well blended. Serve with a straw and a decorative stir stick to keep the different flavors well mixed together. Mint sprigs may be used for a garnish instead of lime wedges. Enjoy!
The traditional dish uses a good amount of olive oil and meat with a lot of marbling. This version is lower in fat, but is true to the spirit of the recipe. Although it does take a fair amount of time, it is not difficult to make.
A Cuban-style pork roast marinated and cooked low and slow. Normally bitter oranges are used but they can be hard to find. To make it easy I subbed limes and oranges, using both the juices and the zest. Serve with black beans and white rice for a complete meal. Plan ahead because this roast is marinated from 6 hours to overnight.
This Cuban braised beef dish literally translates to 'old clothes,' because apparently some people thought the fall-apart meat and colorful strips of onions and peppers, tangled together, looked like old, tattered clothing. You'll love this dish if you're into big, bold flavors, since there's nothing subtle about the seasoning here. Delicious served with beans, rice, and plantain chips. Garnish with more cilantro.
This mojo marinade is delicious for use with meats and fish before grilling. It's a great marinade for grilled flank steak, whole pork loins, and on whole rotisserie chickens! Meat and chicken should be marinated overnight, fish only needs one hour.
This dish has bright flavors and becomes incredibly easy too with the help of a slow cooker! I came up with this recipe with the flavors and style of cooking meat slowly, inspired by my friend from Cuba.
An unusual combination of ingredients. Yummy! Serve over rice. You can put rice into the pot to cook with everything else, but add 2 cups chicken broth and simmer 20 minutes until the rice is done. One fewer pot to wash!
A versatile side or main course, black bean soup is a classic dish from Cuba that is enjoyed throughout Latin America and the Caribbean. Black bean soup recipes allow for great versatility as a soup that stands alone or poured over rice for an elegant and unexpectedly flavorful main course. Our GOYA® Cuban Black Bean Soup packs a delicious, seasoned bite that won't overwhelm the satisfying texture of our naturally low-fat beans.
There are many variations of picadillo. This is a savory and traditional Cuban home-cooked meal with ingredients that are readily available in any supermarket. Do not omit wine, as it's really important to the flavor of this dish. Serve with garlic and onion white rice, black beans, and fried ripe plantains. Garnish with strips of ham and roasted red pepper.
Black beans and rice are the logical accompaniment to this hearty pork roast. A salad of orange slices, red onion and arugula dressed with a tangy cilantro vinaigrette would be refreshing. If there are any leftovers, make media noches, the Cuban sandwiches that are made with Swiss cheese, ham and toasted egg bread in addition to roast pork.
A Cuban lady down the street made these every Wednesday...wonderful stuff! She served the beans over a bowl of hot rice, and garnished them with salsa, a little sour cream, and shredded cheese. It was also good without the dairy products. Can substitute canned, rinsed beans to cut cooking time.