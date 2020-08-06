Welsh Recipes

Looking for Welsh recipes? Allrecipes has more than 20 trusted Welsh recipes complete with ratings, reviews and cooking tips.

Yummy Pikelets

Rating: 4.56 stars
66
These pikelets are thick and fluffy. With your choice of jam and whipped cream they become out of this world!
By AUSSIEMUM1

Welsh Rabbit

Rating: 3.96 stars
25
I believe this recipe is the same as Welsh Rarebit, the classic British topping for rye or white bread toast. Melted sharp Cheddar cheese is complimented by Worcestershire sauce and a hint of cayenne pepper.
By PATTY5

Welsh Cakes

Rating: 4.56 stars
41
We attended a county fair in Wales and the ladies of the local church were baking and selling these. We asked for the recipe and they graciously shared it with us. This has been converted to US standard. They are delicious and not as sweet as some of our style cookies. Dried currants can be used in place of the raisins.
By Flo Buehler

Cawl (Traditional Welsh Broth)

Rating: 4.41 stars
22
The recipe that follows is one that is popular with, and derived from, the local farming community of Cardiganshire. There are regional variations throughout Wales as to what meat is used; some use Pork or Mutton we use Shin Beef. The quantities used here are based on my own requirements for two to three days, as this soup is one that improves on subsequent re-heating. Serve with lightly buttered bread and a good mature Cheddar cheese
By Beryl Davies

Real Welsh Rarebit

Rating: 4.52 stars
93
A classic version of this dish was shared with me years ago. This is is my adaptation to more local ingredients. If you don't like beer, you can replace it with milk and it will still taste great. Serve over toasted bread or English muffins.
By MOMFISH

Welsh Cookies

Rating: 4.6 stars
30
Just plain delicious, not overly sweet.
By P. Davies

Bara Brith

Rating: 4.64 stars
11
A sweet, yeast-less Welsh bread studded with dried fruit. I generally soak my raisins in Irish breakfast tea, but feel free to experiment with flavors.
By Femmie London

Cheese and Potato Rissoles

Rating: 5 stars
1
These rissoles are something we used to have with our chips from the local fish and chip shop when we lived in south Wales. As they are unheard of in Canada, I thought I would share the recipe for others to experience great Welsh comfort food.
By Louise Honey-Jones

Welsh Tea Cakes

Rating: 3.94 stars
16
Raisin cookie with a spice taste.
By Suzanne Stull

Welsh Tea Loaf

Rating: 4.32 stars
19
This rich, dark and moist quick bread is delicious for breakfast or as an afternoon snack with coffee or tea.
By JES55

Welsh Rarebit I

Rating: 3.42 stars
12
Simple and delicious. Serve this sauce over crackers.
By Theresa

Welsh Bread

Rating: 4.5 stars
12
A slightly sweet bread with a great flavor combination of raisins and caraway seeds.
By Kevin K.
Pwdin Mynwy (Monmouth Pudding)
Glamorgan "Sausage"

Bakestones

Rating: 2.67 stars
3

Welsh cookies.

