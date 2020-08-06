Welsh Recipes

Yummy Pikelets
These pikelets are thick and fluffy. With your choice of jam and whipped cream they become out of this world!
Welsh Rabbit
I believe this recipe is the same as Welsh Rarebit, the classic British topping for rye or white bread toast. Melted sharp Cheddar cheese is complimented by Worcestershire sauce and a hint of cayenne pepper.
Welsh Cakes
We attended a county fair in Wales and the ladies of the local church were baking and selling these. We asked for the recipe and they graciously shared it with us. This has been converted to US standard. They are delicious and not as sweet as some of our style cookies. Dried currants can be used in place of the raisins.
Cawl (Traditional Welsh Broth)
The recipe that follows is one that is popular with, and derived from, the local farming community of Cardiganshire. There are regional variations throughout Wales as to what meat is used; some use Pork or Mutton we use Shin Beef. The quantities used here are based on my own requirements for two to three days, as this soup is one that improves on subsequent re-heating. Serve with lightly buttered bread and a good mature Cheddar cheese
Real Welsh Rarebit
A classic version of this dish was shared with me years ago. This is is my adaptation to more local ingredients. If you don't like beer, you can replace it with milk and it will still taste great. Serve over toasted bread or English muffins.
Bara Brith
A sweet, yeast-less Welsh bread studded with dried fruit. I generally soak my raisins in Irish breakfast tea, but feel free to experiment with flavors.
Cheese and Potato Rissoles
These rissoles are something we used to have with our chips from the local fish and chip shop when we lived in south Wales. As they are unheard of in Canada, I thought I would share the recipe for others to experience great Welsh comfort food.
Welsh Tea Loaf
This rich, dark and moist quick bread is delicious for breakfast or as an afternoon snack with coffee or tea.