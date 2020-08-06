Irish Recipes

Mouth watering tender corned beef with corned beef flavored potatoes, cabbage, and carrots. This is my great grandmothers recipe from Ireland. This was served with both Irish soda bread and corn bread at our house.
The maltiness of dark beer really does amazing things for this gravy. It's a very simple dish, but at the same time it has a deep, complex, rich flavor. I served this in a nice ring of green onion-mashed potatoes. I hope you give this a try, whether for St. Patrick's Day or anytime of the year.
The word farl originates from the Gaelic word fardel meaning four parts. These potato griddle breads can be made with leftover mashed potatoes too. Serve hot with a little butter and salt, or fry them alongside soda bread as part of an Ulster Fry-up.
Looks similar to colcannon, but champ is native to the North of Ireland. It's made by blending scallions or green onions with creamy mashed potatoes. Great on its own, served steaming hot with extra butter which will melt through it. But it's also the perfect side dish for good quality sausages.
Bangers and mash gets its name because sausages used to burst (or bang) while cooking, due to rusk (dried bread) being added to the meat. Mash, meanwhile, refers to the mashed potatoes. This recipe was a staple at our home in Dublin at Halloween. It is a very cheap, very traditional supper, and one that truly requires good sausage. Try to use a good quality sausage or perhaps even a bratwurst. Please note that this is a very thin gravy, as is traditional. It will still be very liquidy.
My family which is mostly German-Irish ate the same meal for New Year's every year of my life. It consisted of pork roast, sauerkraut, kielbasa and mashed potatoes. We ate the pork (pork roast and kielbasa) because pigs are a symbol of progress. Pigs push forward, rooting themselves in the ground before moving, and we need to move into the New Year in the same way. We eat sauerkraut, as it's believed it will bring blessings and wealth for the new year. It also reminds us that with the good comes the bitter as well. We eat potatoes to remind us that even as poor men we still had potatoes to eat.
While colcannon seems to be associated with St. Patrick's Day, I love the combination of potatoes, cabbage, onion, and bacon all through the cooler months of fall and winter! I attend an annual St. Paddy's Day party and this is the dish I'm always asked to bring...and I'm happy to say that the bowl comes home empty every time!
My husband, a native Northern Irishman, loves this bread with a bowl of tomato and lentil soup or with butter and cheese or jelly. It really is so easy to make and comes out perfectly every time! I hope you will enjoy it too!
I grew up eating this boiled dinner on Sundays When I visited my Irish Granny. One of the things that makes this recipe special is that instead of corned beef, it calls for Smoked Shoulder. Oh What A yummy smell will fill your kitchen as this cooks!
Pay attention to the cut of lamb used in this recipe. I used lamb shoulder chops, which are a fantastic value, when you consider flavor, useable meat, and price. They will probably be the cheapest lamb at the store, have more flavor and richness than leg meat, and are cheaper than shanks and loins. It takes a while for the meat to braise and fall off the bone, but it's a wait rewarded with tender, succulent chucks of lamb.
My sister gave me this recipe years ago and it has become a staple of our holiday or 'company is coming' type of dinner. It's easy to assemble and can be prepared ahead of time. It pairs well with beef, ham, or chicken. Leftovers, if there are any, reheat well. Everyone always loves 'The Irish Potatoes.' Yes, I know 'The Irish Potatoes' are fattening, but without the butter, whipping cream, and half and half it is just not as good. Substituting margarine or frozen hash browns would be a travesty.
Ever since a trip to Ireland in 2001 I have wanted to recreate a leek soup I enjoyed in a small village restaurant. This is what I came up with and even my husband thinks I nailed it. My kids will eat this because it is smooth and they are not turned off by any particular ingredient.
I'm tired of buying this at the store, so I decided to make my own. In my opinion, this is the best way to prepare potatoes for a typical breakfast. This recipe lasts a long time in the freezer. Just pull the bag out of the freezer and toss as much as you want onto a hot pan or griddle. Add more vegetable oil when cooking if needed. Enjoy.
This is a wonderfully simple chunky soup. I use good quality Irish back bacon but if you can't get this, it tastes equally good made with pancetta. The dark green colour of the cabbage alongside the tomatoes gives the soup a beautiful colour.
This is how my grandad makes his cups of tea. He's in his seventies now and drinks whisky like he'll never get hold of it again. This drink is very relaxing and a great way to sedate family members and friends.
Soda bread dough is flattened into a round circle, and divided into farls meaning 4 parts. It is then cooked on a dry griddle or pan. Traditionally this was the quickest way to make soda bread for unexpected guests who drop by for a bit of craic (good fun). It's best eaten fresh with butter and jam but is also delicious fried as part of an Ulster breakfast.
This was a recipe my Mom had and we ate it every St. Patrick's Day. An alternative recipe for St. Patrick's Day for those who don't care for corned beef and cabbage. Cooked together in one pot and boy is it juicy! My mom is Irish and hated the traditional corned beef, potatoes, and cabbage version. She got the basis for this recipe from her Italian Mother in Law. Add a nice warm crusty roll, butter, and a pint of Guinness or Pinot Noir and you got yourself a hearty meal to celebrate the Irish!
I discovered this tasty St. Patrick's day treat when I attended an Irish Rovers Concert. My family and friend insist that it is a staple at get togethers any time of the year. Roast this Corned Beef slowly at a low setting for a melt in your mouth delight. The aroma is fantastic!