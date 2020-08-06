UK and Ireland Recipes

This is a wonderfully simple chunky soup. I use good quality Irish back bacon but if you can't get this, it tastes equally good made with pancetta. The dark green colour of the cabbage alongside the tomatoes gives the soup a beautiful colour.
In the North of Ireland, locals treat themselves to this enormous breakfast on the weekends. The fried breads make it unique. Soda bread and potato farls are cooked in reserved bacon fat making them golden and crispy. Served alongside Irish bacon, sausage, black pudding, tomato and egg - you won't need to eat again for the rest of the day!
The recipe that follows is one that is popular with, and derived from, the local farming community of Cardiganshire. There are regional variations throughout Wales as to what meat is used; some use Pork or Mutton we use Shin Beef. The quantities used here are based on my own requirements for two to three days, as this soup is one that improves on subsequent re-heating. Serve with lightly buttered bread and a good mature Cheddar cheese
A baked meringue is topped with banana slices, caramel sauce and whipped cream. This is a delicious combination of two very yummy desserts making one that will have you making it over and over again!!!
This dessert is slightly exotic and is known by many people who have read the book 'The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe'. This would do well for a tea party, a holiday party, or even if you just wanted to surprise someone.
Mincemeat is a traditional English treat that is usually used as filling for mince pies during Christmas, but it tastes great mixed with vanilla ice cream, as well. This recipe uses butter instead of the traditional suet, which makes this mincemeat suitable for vegetarians. Store in the refrigerator for up to 6 weeks.
You have never had corned beef like this and if you try it, I truly believe you will never go back to the traditionally 'boiled' beef. This recipe was given to my mother-in-law during WWII by her Jewish boarding house owner and it has become a treasured family recipe. Unlike the commonly boiled corned beef, this is a slow braise that is tender, flavorful, and has a caramelized surface when it's done. I serve it with colcannon, steamed cabbage wedges, braised carrots, and parsnips. It is our favorite St. Patrick's/Jewish dinner, but we love it so much that I cook it year around.
While the name doesn't exactly make the mouth water, the flavor and texture of clotted cream are the stuff of legends. The long, slow cooking sort of toasts the cream, which imparts a sweet, nuttiness that I don't think I've tasted in any other preparation. This is just delicious spread on warm biscuits or scones and topped with homemade jam.
The maltiness of dark beer really does amazing things for this gravy. It's a very simple dish, but at the same time it has a deep, complex, rich flavor. I served this in a nice ring of green onion-mashed potatoes. I hope you give this a try, whether for St. Patrick's Day or anytime of the year.
I purposely cook a whole corned beef just to make hash. There's nothing like the taste of fresh versus canned hash. This is also good for leftover St. Paddy's Day corned beef. I throw the carrot in for color, claiming it's the Leprechaun's gold. Serve with fried eggs and brown soda bread (farls).
The 'pudding' is really a cake, but this is what my grandmother always called it. It is topped with a butter-sugar sauce when served. I have never had anything as delicious in my life. It is not low- cal, but one of those rare indulgences worth the calories.
As legend has it, Yorkshire puddings were traditionally cooked in a pan of fat, at the bottom of a hearth, underneath a large piece of roasting beef. The smoky heat from the fire, along with all the other goodness dripping into the pan from the meat, must've made for quite a delicious pastry. Though limited by modern ovens, we can still come close to the original by using real rendered beef fat, without which you're just eating a popover.
A classic version of this dish was shared with me years ago. This is is my adaptation to more local ingredients. If you don't like beer, you can replace it with milk and it will still taste great. Serve over toasted bread or English muffins.
This dessert recipe came from a friend from England, Gill Overfelt. She is one of the best people in the world (an angel in disguise!). It is delicious and elegant looking layered in a trifle bowl or individual dessert glasses.
A Victoria Sponge was the favorite sponge cake of Queen Victoria, and has since become a tried-and-true recipe for tea-time sponge cakes. Victoria Sponges are generally filled with jam, and are undecorated on the top, but you can serve each piece with a dollop of whipped cream, or shake some powdered sugar over the top if you'd like.
This is a fairly basic British Christmas plum pudding recipe but unlike other recipes it can actually have plums in it. Unfortunately the ingredient list is so long, it isn't easy to make it in less than industrial quantities! You can substitute a mixture of fresh and dried apricots, peaches, etc. for the plums and milk for the ale if you wish. Serve with brandy or rum butter.