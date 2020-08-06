UK and Ireland Recipes

Cottage pie, shepherd's pie, and sausage rolls; Victoria sponge, scones, and sticky toffee pudding--they're only a few examples from this collection of over 540 trusted British and Irish recipes.

Irish Bacon And Cabbage Soup

Rating: 4.56 stars
216
This is a wonderfully simple chunky soup. I use good quality Irish back bacon but if you can't get this, it tastes equally good made with pancetta. The dark green colour of the cabbage alongside the tomatoes gives the soup a beautiful colour.
By Ita

Ferg's Ulster Fry-up

Rating: 4.7 stars
20
In the North of Ireland, locals treat themselves to this enormous breakfast on the weekends. The fried breads make it unique. Soda bread and potato farls are cooked in reserved bacon fat making them golden and crispy. Served alongside Irish bacon, sausage, black pudding, tomato and egg - you won't need to eat again for the rest of the day!
By Ita

Mushy Peas II

Rating: 3.67 stars
15
Easy recipe for Mushy Peas (the kind served with fish & chips in pubs!) I like a little of the mint in mine ... some pubs use it, some don't. Enjoy!
By Foxy

Proper English Cottage Pie

Rating: 4.5 stars
441
Proper English Cottage Pie is a delicious, very traditional mince pie (beef) topped with mashed potato. Serve with garden peas.
By Caroline

Cawl (Traditional Welsh Broth)

Rating: 4.41 stars
22
The recipe that follows is one that is popular with, and derived from, the local farming community of Cardiganshire. There are regional variations throughout Wales as to what meat is used; some use Pork or Mutton we use Shin Beef. The quantities used here are based on my own requirements for two to three days, as this soup is one that improves on subsequent re-heating. Serve with lightly buttered bread and a good mature Cheddar cheese
By Beryl Davies

Cock a Leekie Soup

Rating: 4.53 stars
76
Traditional Scots soup of chicken and leeks. One pound of potatoes, peeled and cubed, could be substituted for the barley, if desired.
By briony

Vegetarian Haggis

Rating: 4.16 stars
32
'Fair fa' your honest, sonsie face, Great chieftain o' the puddin-race!' Here's a tasty vegetarian version of The Robbie Burns Night sausage, passed on to me by some friends from Cape Breton.
By NORTHERNLIGHT1

English Trifle to Die For

Rating: 4.74 stars
105
A traditional English trifle all children in the UK grow up eating on high days and holidays.
By Polly Welby

Steve's Chicken Korma

Rating: 4.1 stars
62
A traditional, mild North Indian recipe. This is an unforgettable dish when served on a bed of pilau (cinnamon-spiced) rice or basmati rice with some Peshwari Naan.
By Stephen

Banoffee Pavlova

Rating: 4.79 stars
68
A baked meringue is topped with banana slices, caramel sauce and whipped cream. This is a delicious combination of two very yummy desserts making one that will have you making it over and over again!!!
By Trishie

Turkish Delight

Rating: 3.47 stars
30
This dessert is slightly exotic and is known by many people who have read the book 'The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe'. This would do well for a tea party, a holiday party, or even if you just wanted to surprise someone.
By JessieD

Staffordshire Oatcakes

Rating: 3.3 stars
10
These are pancakes and a traditional favorite from the North Staffordshire area of England. Delicious with butter or jam! You may grind regular oatmeal in a blender to make your own oat flour.
By Patty Pelfrey
Perfect Lemon Curd
Rating: Unrated
511
Wonderfully tart, classic English lemon curd...perfect with scones and tea.
Traditional Shepherd's Pie
Quick and Easy Yorkshire Pudding

Rating: 4.41 stars
480

A great, quick and easy recipe for Yorkshire pudding. Everybody loves 'em!

More UK and Ireland Recipes

Mincemeat

Rating: 4.13 stars
8
Mincemeat is a traditional English treat that is usually used as filling for mince pies during Christmas, but it tastes great mixed with vanilla ice cream, as well. This recipe uses butter instead of the traditional suet, which makes this mincemeat suitable for vegetarians. Store in the refrigerator for up to 6 weeks.
By Ita

Braised Corned Beef Brisket

Rating: 4.82 stars
930
You have never had corned beef like this and if you try it, I truly believe you will never go back to the traditionally 'boiled' beef. This recipe was given to my mother-in-law during WWII by her Jewish boarding house owner and it has become a treasured family recipe. Unlike the commonly boiled corned beef, this is a slow braise that is tender, flavorful, and has a caramelized surface when it's done. I serve it with colcannon, steamed cabbage wedges, braised carrots, and parsnips. It is our favorite St. Patrick's/Jewish dinner, but we love it so much that I cook it year around.
By mauigirl

Chef John's Clotted Cream

Rating: 4.81 stars
70
While the name doesn't exactly make the mouth water, the flavor and texture of clotted cream are the stuff of legends. The long, slow cooking sort of toasts the cream, which imparts a sweet, nuttiness that I don't think I've tasted in any other preparation. This is just delicious spread on warm biscuits or scones and topped with homemade jam.
By Chef John

Beef and Guinness® Stew

Rating: 4.86 stars
1159
The maltiness of dark beer really does amazing things for this gravy. It's a very simple dish, but at the same time it has a deep, complex, rich flavor. I served this in a nice ring of green onion-mashed potatoes. I hope you give this a try, whether for St. Patrick's Day or anytime of the year.
By Chef John

Homemade Baked Egg Custard

Rating: 4.74 stars
19
This is the best egg custard tart I have ever made and tasted. You should check this out. Cheap and easy to make, too.
By AMThornton

Mushy Peas I

Rating: 4.36 stars
88
Mushy Peas are a great side dish with fried cod or salmon. Note: You can add more liquid (water or cream) depending how mushy you want your peas. Use low fat milk if you're calorie-conscious.
By Stella

Deluxe Corned Beef Hash

Rating: 4.7 stars
197
I purposely cook a whole corned beef just to make hash. There's nothing like the taste of fresh versus canned hash. This is also good for leftover St. Paddy's Day corned beef. I throw the carrot in for color, claiming it's the Leprechaun's gold. Serve with fried eggs and brown soda bread (farls).
By Debra Steward

Grandma's Wassail

Rating: 4.88 stars
8
An easy recipe for the traditional holiday drink. If you don't have a tea ball, place spice mixture on a small piece of cheesecloth and tie with a string, forming a small pouch.
By Sara P

Blueberry Pudding with Hard Sauce

Rating: 3.5 stars
6
The 'pudding' is really a cake, but this is what my grandmother always called it. It is topped with a butter-sugar sauce when served. I have never had anything as delicious in my life. It is not low- cal, but one of those rare indulgences worth the calories.
By GOBLUEINGA

Traditional Yorkshire Pudding

Rating: 4.12 stars
17
As legend has it, Yorkshire puddings were traditionally cooked in a pan of fat, at the bottom of a hearth, underneath a large piece of roasting beef. The smoky heat from the fire, along with all the other goodness dripping into the pan from the meat, must've made for quite a delicious pastry. Though limited by modern ovens, we can still come close to the original by using real rendered beef fat, without which you're just eating a popover.
By Chef John

Easy Apple Charlotte

This apple Charlotte version is baked in a springform pan and tastes just as delicious as the original British dessert.
By Yoly

Real Welsh Rarebit

Rating: 4.52 stars
93
A classic version of this dish was shared with me years ago. This is is my adaptation to more local ingredients. If you don't like beer, you can replace it with milk and it will still taste great. Serve over toasted bread or English muffins.
By MOMFISH

Sky High Yorkshire Pudding

Rating: 4.4 stars
603
Here is recipe I came up with while cooking roast beef dinner. These Yorkies stay tall and have a perfect hollow centre for lots of yummy gravy.
By Ronismom

Old Time Mincemeat Pie

Rating: 4.93 stars
14
An old-fashioned mincemeat pie filling made with meat and sour cherries.
By ONEMINA

English Trifle

Rating: 4.77 stars
225
This dessert recipe came from a friend from England, Gill Overfelt. She is one of the best people in the world (an angel in disguise!). It is delicious and elegant looking layered in a trifle bowl or individual dessert glasses.
By Teri

Scotch Eggs

Rating: 4.57 stars
159
A delicious and easy Christmas Eve recipe for your family.
By Chasity LeGrand

Victoria Sponge Cake

Rating: 3.51 stars
125
A Victoria Sponge was the favorite sponge cake of Queen Victoria, and has since become a tried-and-true recipe for tea-time sponge cakes. Victoria Sponges are generally filled with jam, and are undecorated on the top, but you can serve each piece with a dollop of whipped cream, or shake some powdered sugar over the top if you'd like.
By Caroline Victoria

Christmas Plum Pudding

Rating: 4.5 stars
6
This is a fairly basic British Christmas plum pudding recipe but unlike other recipes it can actually have plums in it. Unfortunately the ingredient list is so long, it isn't easy to make it in less than industrial quantities! You can substitute a mixture of fresh and dried apricots, peaches, etc. for the plums and milk for the ale if you wish. Serve with brandy or rum butter.
By HEATHER.WRAY

Cottage Pie

Rating: 4.25 stars
112
This is a recipe from my Gram who is English. She served this often, and I have modified her recipe for my family and this is it. A great alternative to Shepherd's Pie.
By KMOMMYZ

Irish Lamb Stew

Rating: 4.62 stars
605
Hearty and traditional Irish lamb stew. It's best to refrigerate the stew overnight, and reheat it the next day for eating. This soup 'ages' well!
By Danny O'Flaugherty

Sticky Toffee Pudding Cake

Rating: 4.67 stars
175
This version is rich with dates. A pudding cake with caramel sauce served over the top.
By Maree

Fried Irish Cabbage with Bacon

Rating: 4.73 stars
83
Cabbage fried in bacon grease with bacon.
By cmarten

Mark's English Sausage Rolls

Rating: 4.51 stars
192
I had never heard of these until I met my husband, Mark, who is English. They are simple and delicious! They freeze really well too.
By POSHIE25
