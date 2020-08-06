Vietnamese Recipes

This is a recipe I learned while traveling through Vietnam. The ingredients are relatively simple and easy to find in any grocery store. I've cooked this a number of times since getting back and it's always been a hit. They taste great with dipping sauce.
This is a classic Vietnamese dish that is so simple to make. Sauteed beef marinated in lemongrass and garlic and tossed with cold vermicelli noodles and fresh herbs. Great on warm days or it makes a quick, weeknight meal.
Delicious beef cubes that offer a variety of flavors and are usually the first to go in any of our dinners. Can be served on a bed of lettuce, onions, and tomatoes with white Jasmine or Thai sticky rice, if desired.
These quick pickled vegetables are traditionally served as a condiment for banh mi sandwiches, but they make a nice side for anything you'd normally pair with coleslaw, like fish and chips, BBQ, fish tacos, etc.
Many Vietnamese dishes are perfect for hot weather. This simple noodle salad combines fresh herbs, rice vermicelli, cucumber, bean sprouts, and more, topped with grilled shrimp. Tossed with a tangy sweet and sour sauce, it's a simple and satisfying dinner.
Congee is a much overlooked soup and a comfort food of a lot of Asian peoples. This recipe is flavorful, light, and goes down real easy when you are feeling a little out of the weather. It looks harder than it actually is. I usually just throw things together, go away, and wander into the kitchen later to see if it's done.
This dish is very popular in Vietnamese households for everyday eating but is also traditionally served during Tet, the Vietnamese Lunar New Year. The longer you cook the pork belly, the more tender it becomes. If you make this dish ahead, the fat will congeal on the surface, making it easier to remove, and a little healthier! This also allows the flavors to meld a little more. Serve with rice.
These are the most delicious lamb chops you'll ever taste! When I make it, this savory lamb dish has impressed EVERYONE and has had people coming back for more for many years. It's suitable for any occasion...even Christmas or Thanksgiving. Plan ahead so you can marinate the lamb overnight.
These are by far the best sandwiches to serve your guests and yourself! The ingredients are fresh, delicious, popular and fills your mouth with marinated joy. You can usually find the high-caloric sandwich (variety of meat on mayonnaise) in your local Vietnamese baguette shop but here is a hearty Vegetarian version (if you do not use fish sauce) using portabello mushrooms.
My personal take on a traditional dipping sauce. A little bit sweet, but mostly savory with a nice bit of heat. I make this a minimum of 24 hours before I use it to let the flavors mingle. Leftover sauce can be kept for three to four weeks in a sealed container in the refrigerator. If this isn't to your taste as written, experiment! Everyone's tastes are different! Some like their nuoc cham really sweet and mild, some like it tangy with heat. Mine tends to be more towards the tangy heat side. So, before you add the garlic, onion, and vinegar, sample it and adjust the ingredient amounts to suit your liking. Keep in mind that this recipe is LOUD when you first make it. The flavors mingle and mature a bit after the first 24 hours. I hope you enjoy!
Vietnamese chicken noodle soup. After ordering this soup at a local Vietnamese restaurant, I decided to try to make it at home. This is a very flexible recipe. Feel free to substitute some of your favorite vegetables or try different noodles. Enjoy!
This soup is served with a plate full of fresh garnishes as well as various sauces. This allows each person to season their serving to taste. The soup is somewhat unusual, because the meat is cooked in the bowl. The beef is sliced very thin, almost thin enough to see through. You might want to have the butcher slice it for you. The boiling hot broth is poured over the noodles and raw meat. The meat is quickly cooked in the hot broth in the time it takes to garnish the soup.
Banh Tet and banh chung (the square cake version) are available year long and for the Lunar New Year in Vietnam. It's a sticky rice cake with various fillings, some are sweet and some are savory. Mung beans, pork, and sticky rice are the core ingredients. Raffia string is usually used to tie the cakes but I've used kitchen twine. Also, traditionally these are more elaborately trussed than tied, like I did here to simplify. I wrapped the cakes in foil, that's Andrea Nguyen's move. Once the cakes are cooked you can wrap them in gold or red plastic ribbon for luck in the new year.
I whipped up these burgers for a weekend meal after a Saturday morning visit to the farmer's market. A peek in the fridge told me I had baby cukes to use. They aren't traditional, but they were a hit and instantly became a favorite with the hubby and me. Burgers can also be cooked on the stovetop. Grilling will add a nice flavor, and I prefer charcoal for a nice smoky finish.
The secret to pho, the deeply fragrant Vietnamese noodle soup with meat and flavorful toppings, is all in the stock. Nothing makes a better stock than a pressure cooker. Fairly quickly, a pressure cooker brings together all the flavors of meat bones, aromatics, and, in this case, fish sauce and toasted spices, to make a heady broth. With an Instant Pot®, you can boil the bones, saute the aromatics, and finish the dish with 1 pot. To serve, put small bowls containing thinly sliced onion, bean sprouts, limes, and Thai basil on the table. Give your people each a bowl of pho and let them top the soup as they wish.
This recipe has been passed down from my grandmother in Vietnam and makes the best aromatic, slightly spicy chicken curry ever. Fresh lemongrass is the secret! Serve over white or sticky rice and you're in heaven.
Based off of recipe for Vietnamese pho, with a twist. Easy enough to make at home and good enough to forego takeout. Garnish with generous helpings of cilantro, bean sprouts, fresh basil, additional hoisin sauce, and sriracha hot sauce.
This sauce can be used for dipping veggies, meats, or egg rolls. It's also great spooned over a bowl of steaming hot pho or other rice noodle soup. For me this sauce IS the flavor of Vietnamese cooking. Enjoy! This can be stored in the fridge for up to two weeks.