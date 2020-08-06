Vietnamese Recipes

Looking for recipes for Vietnamese dishes like pho, banh mi, and spring rolls? Allrecipes has the Vietnamese recipes you need, with ratings, reviews, and cooking tips.

Authentic Vietnamese Spring Rolls (Nem Ran Hay Cha Gio)

17
This is a recipe I learned while traveling through Vietnam. The ingredients are relatively simple and easy to find in any grocery store. I've cooked this a number of times since getting back and it's always been a hit. They taste great with dipping sauce.
By agoldstone

Vietnamese Lemongrass Beef and Noodles

2
This is a classic Vietnamese dish that is so simple to make. Sauteed beef marinated in lemongrass and garlic and tossed with cold vermicelli noodles and fresh herbs. Great on warm days or it makes a quick, weeknight meal.
By MommyFromSeattle

Authentic Pho

This authentic pho isn't quick, but it is delicious. The key is in the broth, which gets simmered for at least 6 hours.
By Allrecipes

Asian Garlic Beef Cubes (Vietnamese Bo Luc Lac or Shaking Beef)

7
Delicious beef cubes that offer a variety of flavors and are usually the first to go in any of our dinners. Can be served on a bed of lettuce, onions, and tomatoes with white Jasmine or Thai sticky rice, if desired.
By Chip Phelps

Bo Nuong Xa

45
Marinated lemon grass beef skewers that can be broiled or grilled. This is a traditional Vietnamese dish, best if dipped in Nuaoc Cham sauce.
By Maryellen

Vietnamese Caramel Chicken

1
Asian-style chicken with steamed rice.
By Dan Wentzel

What Is Pho and How Do You Make It?

Here's everything you need to know about this popular Vietnamese dish, including how to correctly pronounce it.
By Melanie Fincher

Vegetable Banh Mi

1
This vegetable banh mi for two stars quick-pickled vegetables and portobello mushrooms sauteed with fish sauce, sriracha, and five-spice. If you omit the fish sauce it's vegetarian.
By Bibi

Spicy Vietnamese Quick Pickled Vegetables

3
These quick pickled vegetables are traditionally served as a condiment for banh mi sandwiches, but they make a nice side for anything you'd normally pair with coleslaw, like fish and chips, BBQ, fish tacos, etc.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Vermicelli Noodle Bowl

110
Many Vietnamese dishes are perfect for hot weather. This simple noodle salad combines fresh herbs, rice vermicelli, cucumber, bean sprouts, and more, topped with grilled shrimp. Tossed with a tangy sweet and sour sauce, it's a simple and satisfying dinner.
By Allrecipes

Vietnamese Grilled Lemongrass Chicken

70
Chicken marinated with lemongrass and grilled. Garnish with rice paper, lettuce, cucumber, bean sprouts, mint, and ground peanut.
By LUCHAPROV

Vietnamese Chicken and Long-Grain Rice Congee

24
Congee is a much overlooked soup and a comfort food of a lot of Asian peoples. This recipe is flavorful, light, and goes down real easy when you are feeling a little out of the weather. It looks harder than it actually is. I usually just throw things together, go away, and wander into the kitchen later to see if it's done.
By DawnH
Vietnamese Fresh Spring Rolls
727
"These taste EXACTLY like the ones I order from the restaurants. I've made them a couple times a week for the past month!" – Dessert Queen
Vietnamese Sandwich
167
Watch how to make a Vietnamese Sandwich.
Vietnamese Chicken Salad
42
Pork Banh Mi (Vietnamese Sandwich)
27
Delicious Summer Rolls to Cool Down Dinner
Vietnamese Iced Coffee
89
Caramelized Pork Belly (Thit Kho)

10
This dish is very popular in Vietnamese households for everyday eating but is also traditionally served during Tet, the Vietnamese Lunar New Year. The longer you cook the pork belly, the more tender it becomes. If you make this dish ahead, the fat will congeal on the surface, making it easier to remove, and a little healthier! This also allows the flavors to meld a little more. Serve with rice.
By Pat

Vietnamese Aromatic Lamb Chops

173
These are the most delicious lamb chops you'll ever taste! When I make it, this savory lamb dish has impressed EVERYONE and has had people coming back for more for many years. It's suitable for any occasion...even Christmas or Thanksgiving. Plan ahead so you can marinate the lamb overnight.
By Nelson_Huynh

Cha Gio Vietnamese Egg Rolls

16
These egg rolls freeze really well, so go ahead and make a double batch. Add shredded cabbage or julienned taro for a different twist. Add minced crab to make it even more flavorful.
By Joann Lai

Banh-Mi Style Vietnamese Baguette

36
These are by far the best sandwiches to serve your guests and yourself! The ingredients are fresh, delicious, popular and fills your mouth with marinated joy. You can usually find the high-caloric sandwich (variety of meat on mayonnaise) in your local Vietnamese baguette shop but here is a hearty Vegetarian version (if you do not use fish sauce) using portabello mushrooms.
By Always The Hostess

My Chicken Pho Recipe

96
This is one of my favorite soups!!! I love going to Vietnamese restaurants, but since I came up with this soup, we stay in!!!
By Miss Ashley

Nuoc Cham (Vietnamese Dipping Sauce)

22
My personal take on a traditional dipping sauce. A little bit sweet, but mostly savory with a nice bit of heat. I make this a minimum of 24 hours before I use it to let the flavors mingle. Leftover sauce can be kept for three to four weeks in a sealed container in the refrigerator. If this isn't to your taste as written, experiment! Everyone's tastes are different! Some like their nuoc cham really sweet and mild, some like it tangy with heat. Mine tends to be more towards the tangy heat side. So, before you add the garlic, onion, and vinegar, sample it and adjust the ingredient amounts to suit your liking. Keep in mind that this recipe is LOUD when you first make it. The flavors mingle and mature a bit after the first 24 hours. I hope you enjoy!
By Calamity in the kitchen

Pho Ga Soup

42
Vietnamese chicken noodle soup. After ordering this soup at a local Vietnamese restaurant, I decided to try to make it at home. This is a very flexible recipe. Feel free to substitute some of your favorite vegetables or try different noodles. Enjoy!
By Cora

Day After Thanksgiving Turkey Pho

20
With the addition of fragrant spices and rice noodles, leftover turkey noodle soup gets a Vietnamese makeover.
By hello angie

Vietnamese Beef Pho

84
This soup is served with a plate full of fresh garnishes as well as various sauces. This allows each person to season their serving to taste. The soup is somewhat unusual, because the meat is cooked in the bowl. The beef is sliced very thin, almost thin enough to see through. You might want to have the butcher slice it for you. The boiling hot broth is poured over the noodles and raw meat. The meat is quickly cooked in the hot broth in the time it takes to garnish the soup.
By Ben S.

Vietnamese Salad Rolls

68
A nice light appetizer. Delicate rice wrappers are filled with noodles, shrimp, carrots, lettuce and basil. Cooked chicken or beef may be substituted for shrimp.
By Claudine

Banh Tet

Banh Tet and banh chung (the square cake version) are available year long and for the Lunar New Year in Vietnam. It's a sticky rice cake with various fillings, some are sweet and some are savory. Mung beans, pork, and sticky rice are the core ingredients. Raffia string is usually used to tie the cakes but I've used kitchen twine. Also, traditionally these are more elaborately trussed than tied, like I did here to simplify. I wrapped the cakes in foil, that's Andrea Nguyen's move. Once the cakes are cooked you can wrap them in gold or red plastic ribbon for luck in the new year.
By Elizabeth Mervosh

Steamed Vegan Rice Cakes (Banh Bo Hap)

Easy recipe for steamed rice cake, banh bo hap, a spongy, sweet, and gorgeous-looking vegan dessert. It costs next to nothing to make and fun for the kids.
By NPFamily Recipes

Banh Mi Burgers

30
I whipped up these burgers for a weekend meal after a Saturday morning visit to the farmer's market. A peek in the fridge told me I had baby cukes to use. They aren't traditional, but they were a hit and instantly became a favorite with the hubby and me. Burgers can also be cooked on the stovetop. Grilling will add a nice flavor, and I prefer charcoal for a nice smoky finish.
By wisweetp

Vietnamese Rice Noodle Salad

106
This is a good salad for a hot day.
By JEN

Instant Pot® Beef Pho

5
The secret to pho, the deeply fragrant Vietnamese noodle soup with meat and flavorful toppings, is all in the stock. Nothing makes a better stock than a pressure cooker. Fairly quickly, a pressure cooker brings together all the flavors of meat bones, aromatics, and, in this case, fish sauce and toasted spices, to make a heady broth. With an Instant Pot®, you can boil the bones, saute the aromatics, and finish the dish with 1 pot. To serve, put small bowls containing thinly sliced onion, bean sprouts, limes, and Thai basil on the table. Give your people each a bowl of pho and let them top the soup as they wish.
By Shauna James Ahern

Vietnamese Spring Rolls

27
I love these, they're really addictive and healthy!
By ItalianGirlCristina

Vietnamese Lemon Grass Chicken Curry

14
This recipe has been passed down from my grandmother in Vietnam and makes the best aromatic, slightly spicy chicken curry ever. Fresh lemongrass is the secret! Serve over white or sticky rice and you're in heaven.
By MommyFromSeattle

Thit Bo Xao Dau

122
This is a wonderful Vietnamese stir fry dish with beef and green beans. Serve over hot rice.
By Maryellen

Pho

13
This is a shortened and easier version of the delicious Vietnamese soup called Pho Bac. Garnish with pepper, green chiles, hoisin sauce, chili sauce and lime wedges.
By Paula

Amanda's Quick Pho

2
Based off of recipe for Vietnamese pho, with a twist. Easy enough to make at home and good enough to forego takeout. Garnish with generous helpings of cilantro, bean sprouts, fresh basil, additional hoisin sauce, and sriracha hot sauce.
By Amanda McArthur

Vietnamese Coffee

2
Traditional Vietnamese coffee with an optional delicious twist! This recipe is based on what I learned from my parents, who drink it every day, and from my 5 years of experience as a barista.
By coffeeshopjunkie

Caramel Coated Catfish

19
Catfish cooked Vietnamese style, coated in a caramel fish sauce.
By Everett

Nuoc Cham (Vietnamese Spicy Dipping Sauce)

3
This sauce can be used for dipping veggies, meats, or egg rolls. It's also great spooned over a bowl of steaming hot pho or other rice noodle soup. For me this sauce IS the flavor of Vietnamese cooking. Enjoy! This can be stored in the fridge for up to two weeks.
By CJ

Vegetarian Banh Mi Bowls

4
This vegetarian bowl version of the beloved Vietnamese banh mi sandwich gets its protein from quinoa and has a kick from a spicy vegetarian mayo sauce.
By fabeveryday
