Malaysian Recipes

Indonesian Soy Sauce (Kecap Manis Sedang)

Indo food supplies are hard to find at US grocers. Here is a recipe to make your own Indonesian soy sauce using common ingredients from US stores. Indo soy is what makes or breaks an Indo recipe, so make a bunch to keep on hand! Use a 2:3 ratio of the soy to water, using equal amounts of sugar and soy sauce. Always use tons of bay leaves (laurel leaves). It is one of the key subtle flavors of Indo soy and other recipes. Traditionally, palm sugar is used in Indonesia, but American brown sugar is a close substitution. Store in the fridge for up to 3 months. Do not freeze.