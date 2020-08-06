Malaysian Recipes

Browse Malaysian recipes including curries, satay, and Malay beef rendang.

Staff Picks

Malaysian Barbecue Chicken Wings

69
This is a Malaysian barbecue recipe that I came up with myself. It is very delicious, especially with chicken wings.
By Ching Lim

Simple Malaysian Fried Chicken

54
This is my mother's special, yet simple, recipe that is loved by my family. Chicken marinated in garlic, oyster sauce and curry powder, then fried.
By Saadiah Din

Sherry Chicken Curry

83
Outside of an Oriental restaurant, this is one of the best!
By Rebecca Swift

Malaysian Beef Rendang

55
This dish has a unique flavor, and by varying the amounts of sugar and chilies a whole range of effects can be produced. Serve over rice.
By Trevor Hobson

Satay Sauce

114
This is a basic Malaysian/Thai Satay Sauce - Its wonderful!
By SMTUNE

Pumpkin Kaya

3
A tweak of the traditional Malay jam, this jam is instead made of pumpkin. Healthy and smells as good as it tastes. It's well worth your time. It's best eaten fresh as a spread on bread.
By CAMTHALION CALAELEN

Malaysian Nasi Lemak

12
Delicious Malaysian coconut rice, served with anchovy hot chile sauce, fried anchovies, fried peanut, sliced cucumber or tomato and hard-boiled egg. If you do not have tamarind juice, substitute with same amount of lemon juice.
By Tuty Jek

Durian Puree Cheesecake

3
Durian (aka King of Fruits) is one of my favorite fruits and can be bought at most Asian supermarkets. This exotic fruit is very aromatic and one must have an acquired taste for it, but it adds a nice touch to cheesecake. I incorporated durian into my usual cheesecake recipe and it came out delicious!
By wongster

Spicy Tomato Chicken (Ayam Masak Merah)

8
This is a Malay/Indonesian dish which is spicy and sweet at the same time. Recipe was passed down to me by my mother-in-law, and although it doesn't quite taste the same as the way she makes it, my husband loves it!
By phoenixfyre

Malaysian Mango Chicken Curry

118
This Malaysian inspired mango dish always has people wanting more.
By Tom Flannery

Penang Pork Satay

15
I'm not exactly sure how much pork satay they eat in Penang, but I'm confident that your average pork-loving Malaysian would enjoy this explosive combination of flavors. Use a fairly large chunk of pork, because it doesn't take long to develop that beautifully brown, crusty exterior on the grill. Or in a broiler turned to high. Or in the oven at 500 degrees! Serve over rice with peanut sauce and cucumber salad.
By Chef John

Malaysian Flatbread (Roti Canai) with Curried Lentil Dip

With a crispy, crunchy exterior and a stretchy, chewy interior, these Malaysian flatbread (roti canai) are easier to make than they look. Served alongside a delicious curried lentil dip, this taste combination is ridiculously good!
By Chef John
Inspiration and Ideas

Sambal Sauce
3
This is a Malaysian recipe from our Singaporean cook for a rather hot sauce to be used with shrimp or chicken.
Chicken Curry Puffs
26
These oven-baked beauties are great as appetizers or a snack. They're spicy and savory, with a subtle coconut milk base. In Malaysia, they are traditionally deep fried. But here's a modern version. You can wrap them in different ways - as rolls, sealed pockets or semi-open bundles.
Mutton Varuval (Malaysian Indian-Style Goat Curry)
5
Chicken with Black Beans
6

Here's a Malaysian homemade dish that's easy to follow. It is a dish that is commonly enjoyed in Malaysian Chinese households.

More Malaysian Recipes

Chicken Curry III

81
Chicken curry with ginger, garlic, coconut milk, yogurt and potatoes. Malaysian in taste, deep brown in color, and since it simmers with the potatoes it makes for a complete dish! Serve with hot cooked rice and other veggies, if desired.
By Siti Ezzeldin

Chicken Singapore Noodles

37
This is a recipe I came across from my friend's dad. When I tasted it and it tasted a lot like a hot pot dish I had at one of my Chinese friend's house. So I made some changes to it to make it my own.
By CooksWithClass

Cucur Udang

5
This is one of the many high tea, brunch or breakfast recipes in Malaysia. Kucai is a Chinese chive. Serve with chili or tomato sauce, if desired.
By Nabilah

Devil Curry

8
This is a relatively hot curry which is usually served during Christmas and other special occasions by the Cristao (pronounced Cristang) community in Malacca, Malaysia. They are descendants of the Portuguese invaders who married locals during their reign in Malaysia. This recipe uses candlenuts and galangal; candlenuts are hard tropical nuts used in Southeast Asian cooking and available in Indian or Asian markets. Galangal is a rhizome similar to ginger with a hot, ginger-peppery flavor, used primarily as a seasoning. It is also available in Asian markets.
By VINCE JONES

Mee Goreng

5
'Mee' is noodles and 'goreng' means fry in Malay (Berhasa). This is a favourite dish of southeast Asians. The amount of tomato and chilli sauce can be adjusted to your taste. Bean sprouts, snowpeas, and even shrimp are also great in this dish.
By justluv2cook

Vegetarian Carrot Cake

14
This is a delicious, mouth watering, scrumptious, vegetarian Malaysian recipe.
By Rajalechmy

Rendang Gaging (Beef Stew)

4
This is a Malaysian version of beef stew, which can be served with rice or bread. This recipe is also suitable for the slow cooker.
By shakiraayden

Grandmum's Fish Ball Soup

1
A Chinese dish but loved by us Indians. Living in Malaysia has given us not only a rich culture and tradition but we are also gifted with the bountiful array of various foods of different cultures. Serve with steaming hot rice and garnish with sliced spring onions.
By Sonia Muniamma

Traditional Cured Fish (Umai)

2
This is a traditional Melanau recipe which my father makes all the time and is a favorite amongst relatives and friends. It does not involve cooking.
By Mad Izatie

Sambal Belacan

1
This is a pungent chile condiment that is used as garnish over laksa dishes, dipping sauce for simple grilled fish or as a side condiment for any rice meals. It is considered a staple in a Malay household.
By Suhara

Malaysian Chicken Curry

This spicy and delicious recipe is absolutely incredible. It is so tasty but not recommended for youngsters. I recommend this recipe to impress visitors or your family. Serve with Jasmati® rice topped with cilantro.
By christinereichard

Indonesian Soy Sauce (Kecap Manis Sedang)

2
Indo food supplies are hard to find at US grocers. Here is a recipe to make your own Indonesian soy sauce using common ingredients from US stores. Indo soy is what makes or breaks an Indo recipe, so make a bunch to keep on hand! Use a 2:3 ratio of the soy to water, using equal amounts of sugar and soy sauce. Always use tons of bay leaves (laurel leaves). It is one of the key subtle flavors of Indo soy and other recipes. Traditionally, palm sugar is used in Indonesia, but American brown sugar is a close substitution. Store in the fridge for up to 3 months. Do not freeze.
By Spy Glass

Malaysian Tomato Rice

Popular rice in Malaysia.
By resh

Malaysian Chicken Satay

1
Malaysian satay is just like Thai or Indonesian ones but there is a difference in taste. Give it a try. No need to barbeque, just grill them in your oven. Serve with Malaysian satay sauce.
By Eddie

Pumpkin Rice Laksa Soup

Best pumpkin soup ever, Malaysian-style.
By emily

Nasi Lemak

This is a Malaysian traditional dish to eat for breakfast, lunch, or dinner.
By suresh

Spicy Noodles - Malay Style

20
Spicy and simply devilish, a kick start on Malay cuisine. Remember to set water at the side 'cause you're on fire!!!
By CHUNKYBITS

Dadih

This is a copycat version of the original dadih (commonly found in Malaysia) that uses yogurt or goat milk, but tastes just as delicious. This dessert is very refreshing on a hot day and is loaded with calcium. Children will love this.
By Hartini

Mild Coconut Tofu Curry

19
This mild Malaysian green curry is delicious served over Thai rice! If a blender is not used, chop ingredients finely and simmer for longer.
By LN Lee

Malaysian Quinoa (Vegetarian)

13
Quinoa and soya chunks with satay sauce. You can vary how much water you use in the sauce depending on how wet or dry you like it. This is a great recipe for vegetarians who want a quick, tasty meal but have no fresh produce in the fridge!
By ABBYJB

Pandan Kaya

Delicious pandan coconut jam.
By Tara Om

Nasi Lemak (Malaysia)

I cook this nasi lemak every weekend and serve with prawn or squid sambal, sliced cucumber and hard boiled egg. Sometimes fried chicken or beef rendang. Sprinkle sliced Chinese celery, spring onion, and fried shallot before serving.
By DENOTE

Screw Pine Cake

3
This is a beautiful Malaysian-style layer cake. It is a very time-consuming cake to make but well worth the effort. Very rich but very delicious. Screwpine (more commonly known as 'pandan') is a kind of fragrant leaf plant native to Malaysia but it can be found in paste form in most Asian grocery stores.
By Margaret
