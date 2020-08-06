Malaysian Recipes

Delicious Malaysian coconut rice, served with anchovy hot chile sauce, fried anchovies, fried peanut, sliced cucumber or tomato and hard-boiled egg. If you do not have tamarind juice, substitute with same amount of lemon juice.
Durian (aka King of Fruits) is one of my favorite fruits and can be bought at most Asian supermarkets. This exotic fruit is very aromatic and one must have an acquired taste for it, but it adds a nice touch to cheesecake. I incorporated durian into my usual cheesecake recipe and it came out delicious!
This is a Malay/Indonesian dish which is spicy and sweet at the same time. Recipe was passed down to me by my mother-in-law, and although it doesn't quite taste the same as the way she makes it, my husband loves it!
I'm not exactly sure how much pork satay they eat in Penang, but I'm confident that your average pork-loving Malaysian would enjoy this explosive combination of flavors. Use a fairly large chunk of pork, because it doesn't take long to develop that beautifully brown, crusty exterior on the grill. Or in a broiler turned to high. Or in the oven at 500 degrees! Serve over rice with peanut sauce and cucumber salad.
With a crispy, crunchy exterior and a stretchy, chewy interior, these Malaysian flatbread (roti canai) are easier to make than they look. Served alongside a delicious curried lentil dip, this taste combination is ridiculously good!
These oven-baked beauties are great as appetizers or a snack. They're spicy and savory, with a subtle coconut milk base. In Malaysia, they are traditionally deep fried. But here's a modern version. You can wrap them in different ways - as rolls, sealed pockets or semi-open bundles.
Chicken curry with ginger, garlic, coconut milk, yogurt and potatoes. Malaysian in taste, deep brown in color, and since it simmers with the potatoes it makes for a complete dish! Serve with hot cooked rice and other veggies, if desired.
This is a relatively hot curry which is usually served during Christmas and other special occasions by the Cristao (pronounced Cristang) community in Malacca, Malaysia. They are descendants of the Portuguese invaders who married locals during their reign in Malaysia. This recipe uses candlenuts and galangal; candlenuts are hard tropical nuts used in Southeast Asian cooking and available in Indian or Asian markets. Galangal is a rhizome similar to ginger with a hot, ginger-peppery flavor, used primarily as a seasoning. It is also available in Asian markets.
'Mee' is noodles and 'goreng' means fry in Malay (Berhasa). This is a favourite dish of southeast Asians. The amount of tomato and chilli sauce can be adjusted to your taste. Bean sprouts, snowpeas, and even shrimp are also great in this dish.
A Chinese dish but loved by us Indians. Living in Malaysia has given us not only a rich culture and tradition but we are also gifted with the bountiful array of various foods of different cultures. Serve with steaming hot rice and garnish with sliced spring onions.
This is a pungent chile condiment that is used as garnish over laksa dishes, dipping sauce for simple grilled fish or as a side condiment for any rice meals. It is considered a staple in a Malay household.
This spicy and delicious recipe is absolutely incredible. It is so tasty but not recommended for youngsters. I recommend this recipe to impress visitors or your family. Serve with Jasmati® rice topped with cilantro.
Indo food supplies are hard to find at US grocers. Here is a recipe to make your own Indonesian soy sauce using common ingredients from US stores. Indo soy is what makes or breaks an Indo recipe, so make a bunch to keep on hand! Use a 2:3 ratio of the soy to water, using equal amounts of sugar and soy sauce. Always use tons of bay leaves (laurel leaves). It is one of the key subtle flavors of Indo soy and other recipes. Traditionally, palm sugar is used in Indonesia, but American brown sugar is a close substitution. Store in the fridge for up to 3 months. Do not freeze.
This is a copycat version of the original dadih (commonly found in Malaysia) that uses yogurt or goat milk, but tastes just as delicious. This dessert is very refreshing on a hot day and is loaded with calcium. Children will love this.
Quinoa and soya chunks with satay sauce. You can vary how much water you use in the sauce depending on how wet or dry you like it. This is a great recipe for vegetarians who want a quick, tasty meal but have no fresh produce in the fridge!
I cook this nasi lemak every weekend and serve with prawn or squid sambal, sliced cucumber and hard boiled egg. Sometimes fried chicken or beef rendang. Sprinkle sliced Chinese celery, spring onion, and fried shallot before serving.
This is a beautiful Malaysian-style layer cake. It is a very time-consuming cake to make but well worth the effort. Very rich but very delicious. Screwpine (more commonly known as 'pandan') is a kind of fragrant leaf plant native to Malaysia but it can be found in paste form in most Asian grocery stores.